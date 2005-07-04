Quran dan Orientalisme

Sejak Edward Said melakukan serangan terhadap Orientalisme, studi kritis tentang sejarah pembentukan Islam menjadi sebuah anatema (sesuatu yang kurang disukai). Sarjana muslim yang hendak melakukan studi kritis terhadap Quran, atau Hadis, atau sejarah Nabi Muhammad, akan ragu, karena mereka khawatir disamakan dengan para orientalis yang memang memiliki citra sangat buruk di dunia Islam.
Dengan beban psikologis seperti itu, studi kritis terhadap sumber-sumber Islam klasik tak bisa lagi dilakukan secara bebas. Para sarjana Islam yang mencoba melakukan kritik terhadap tradisi Islam klasik merasa perlu terlebih dahulu melakukan “disclaimer” bahwa mereka bukanlah orientalis dan apa yang mereka lakukan sesungguhnya demi kebaikan peradaban Islam, dan bukan karena membela kepentingan Barat atau orientalisme.
Beban psikologis itu tentu amat menganggu, menguras energi dan waktu. Alih-alih memfokuskan diri kepada pokok pembahasan, para sarjana muslim disibukkan berdebat tentang hal-hal yang sama sekali tidak pokok.
Padahal, kalau mereka langsung masuk ke pangkal permasalahan tanpa terlalu mempersoalkan dari mana sebuah metode ilmu didapat, maka banyak hal yang bisa dilakukan dengan segera.
Hal itu, tentu saja bukan sama sekali untuk menghilangkan sikap kritis kita terhadap para orientalis atau orientalisme secara umum. Namun, berhenti pada pembahasan orientalisme, seperti yang dilakukan Edward Said, bukanlah pekerjaan yang produktif dan berguna bagi agenda pembaruan dan pencerahan Islam.
Terlalu banyak manfaat yang bisa diambil dari khazanah Orientalisme. Studi mereka tentang Qur’an, Hadis, dan sejarah Nabi merupakan bekal yang sangat berharga bagi kita untuk mengungkapkan misteri masa-masa awal sejarah Islam. Dengan metodologi dan standar akademi yang ketat, para ahli Islam dari Barat itu menggali hal-hal yang kerap diabaikan kaum muslim.
Studi mereka tentang sejarah Quran misalnya, sangat padat dan kaya dengan rujukan sumber-sumber Islam klasik. Penguasaan mereka akan bahasa Arab dan peradaban Mediterania membantu kita dalam mengeksplorasi hal-hal yang selama ini tercecer dalam tumpukan kitab-kitab klasik. Dengan bantuan para orientalis, kita dapat melihat secara lebih komprehensif lagi sejarah pembentukan Quran.
Satu hal yang kerap diabaikan (atau sengaja diabaikan) kaum muslim adalah bahwa para orientalis itu juga merujuk buku-buku klasik yang bisa ditelusuri dan dibuktikan.
Saya pernah mengecek sebagian sumber-sumber kitab klasik yang dirujuk Arthur Jeffrey, Theodor Noldeke, dan John Wansbrough dalam studi mereka tentang sejarah Quran. Sejauh menyangkut data, tak ada satupun kekeliruan yang mereka perbuat. Semuanya tepat dan mengagumkan.
Saya kemudian malah jadi bertanya-tanya, betapa banyak data dalam sejarah Quran yang disembunyikan ulama konservatif. Atau saya curiga jangan-jangan mereka memang tidak tahu akan wacana yang begitu kompleks dalam literatur sejarah Quran.
Padahal, pandangan-pandangan yang kerap dituduh sebagai “ciptaan orientalis” sesungguhnya adalah fakta sejarah yang terekam dalam kitab-kitab mu’tabarah (rujukan).
Misalnya, dalam al-Fihrist karya Ibn Nadiem disebutkan bahwa surah Al-Fatihah bukanlah bagian dari Quran; dalam Al-Itqan karya Jalaluddin al-Suyuthi disebutkan bahwa surah al-Ahzab semula berjumlah 200 ayat, tapi kemudian dipotong hingga kini hanya menjadi 73 ayat; dalam al-Burhan fi ‘Ulum al-Qur’ankarya Imam Zarkasyi disebutkan bahwa ada dua surah yang tidak dimasukkan dalam mushaf Uthmani, yakni surah al-Khul’ dan al-Hafd.
Data-data seperti itu diungkapkan dan didiskusikan secara obyektif oleh para orientalis, dan kita bisa langsung mengecek dan membuktikannya dengan merujuk kitab-kitab yang disebutkan. Akses terhadap kitab-kitab klasik itu kini semakin mudah karena sebagian besar sudah di-tahqiq dan diterbitkan.
Saya kira sudah saatnya kita kembali lagi kepada karya-karya orientalis tentang sejarah Quran. Karya-karya itu akan menjadi penuntun yang baik bagi kita untuk mengetahui sejarah Quran secara lebih komprehensif lagi.
Saya berpandangan, manfaat yang diwariskan tradisi keilmiahan Orientalisme jauh lebih besar ketimbang mafsadahnya. Edward Said tak pernah memberikan sumbangan apa-apa bagi kajian keislaman.
Dia hanya meluapkan kemarahannya kepada apa yang dia sebut sebagai “konspirasi Orientalisme” atau “konspirasi Barat.” Tapi, kemarahan dan emosi bukanlah sebuah cara yang baik untuk menilai produk kesarjanaan.
