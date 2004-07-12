Qur’an dan Spider-Man

IslamLib – Selama ini, perhatian umat Islam dalam mengkaji Qur’an cenderung lebih tertuju pada ayat-ayat hukum atau “ayat al-ahkam“. Kita juga melihat adanya tendensi untuk memandang Qur’an semata-mata sebagai suatu kitab hukum, suatu dokumen yang hanya memuat aturan-aturan yang kurang lebih mirip KUHP. Qur’an direduksi hanya sebagai suatu qanun yang memuat aturan tentang halal-haram.
Saya kira, tendensi semacam ini amat kurang baik, karena jelas bersifat reduksionistik, serta mendangkalkan perspektif kita tentang kitab suci itu. Sebagaimana kita baca dalam literatur tentang “ulum al-tafsir“, ayat-ayat hukum dalam Qur’an hanyalah sedikit sekali, kurang lebih 200-an ayat.
Ayat-ayat lain berbicara tentang tema yang amat luas spektrumnya: kisah para nabi terdahulu, kisah kosmis tentang penciptaan Adam, kritik-kritik sosial atas masyarakat Arab pada masa Nabi, etika sosial, fenomena alam, dunia binatang dan tumbuhan, dsb.
Aspek yang cenderung dilupakan dalam Qur’an adalah kisah, atau kalau mau memakai bahasa Qur’an, “qashash“. Qur’an memuat banyak sekali kisah dengan spektrum tematik yang juga warna-warni. Aspek ini sepertinya cenderung diabaikan oleh umat Islam.
Saya mengendus adanya pandangan yang implisit di kalangan umat, bahwa ayat-ayat tentang kisah kurang begitu penting jika dibandingkan dengan ayat-ayat yang berbicara tentang hukum atau “ayat al-ahkam“. Kita bisa mengetes kebenaran hal ini dengan menengok literatur Islam, entah yang ditulis pada masa klasik atau modern.
Literatur tentang “ayat al-ahkam” sangat banyak jumlahnya. Dari masa klasik, kita mengenal dua ulama klasik yang mengarang dua kitab tentang ayat-ayat hukum, yaitu Ibnu al-Arabi dan Al-Kiya al-Harrasi. Pada masa modern, kita mengenal nama Muhammad Ali al-Shabuni yang menulis buku “Rawa’iu al-Bayan“.
Saya baru saja menonton film “Spider-Man 2”. Tentu film ini sama sekali tidak ada kaitannya dengan kajian Qur’an. Tetapi, setelah menonton film itu, saya mengirim sms pendek ke sejumlah teman, bahwa pada akhirnya manusia membutuhkan dongeng ataupun kisah.
Kita mengira bahwa citra utama manusia modern adalah sepenuhnya rasional, memandang rendah hal-hal yang sifatnya “pinggiran” seperti fiksi. Industri hiburan yang nilainya milyaran dolar sangat bertumpu pada dongeng itu.
Jutaan orang di seluruh dunia berbondong-bondong mengunjungi gedung teater untuk menyimak dongeng-dongeng. Selama ini, kita sudah mengenal sejumlah dongeng Hollywood yang sudah melegenda: Superman, Batman, dan Spider-Man.
Memang peran dongeng dalam masyarakat modern tidak lagi sepenting seperti dalam masyarakat pra-modern. Dongeng, dalam masyarakat modern, mungkin dipandang hanya sebagai “hiburan” yang sifatnya kurang serius, kurang penting, sekurang-kurangnya jika dibandingkan dengan sain atau teknologi.
Tetapi, dalam kenyataannya, manusia modern tetap membutuhkan dongeng. Pada akhirnya, dongeng adalah sesuatu yang “indespensable“, tak bisa diabaikan.
Kenapa dongeng dan kisah penting, saya kira bisa diterangkan dengan pelbagai penjelasan. Kisah dan dongeng memberikan kepada kita suatu “prototipe” tentang dunia ideal yang kita angankan.
Manusia selalu hidup dalam tegangan antara dunia rill dan dunia yang seharusnya, antara ide dan kenyataan. Dunia riil, biasanya, tidak seindah dunia “seharusnya”. Dongeng memberikan contoh bagaimana dua dunia itu harus dikelola dalam konteks naratif yang seolah-olah nyata.
Dongeng juga memberikan “model” tentang “yang baik” dan “yang buruk”. Kita kurang tertarik jika ajaran tentang yang baik dan yang jahat dikemukakan dalam bentuk preskripsi, dalam daftar “do and don’t“. Ajaran itu akan lebih menarik jika disampaikan dalam bentuk narasi atau kisah.
Kisah tentang Adam yang terusir dari sorga adalah salah satu contoh paling populer tentang kerentanan manusia yang berada dalam tegangan antara “yang baik” dan “yang jahat”.
Tetapi kisah Adam, dalam versi Qur’an, mengandung wawasan yang amat positif tentang manusia. Meskipun Adam terjatuh dalam dosa, ia bertobat dan pertobatan itu diterima oleh Tuhan.
Dalam kisah itu, terkandung suatu “model kosmis” tentang manusia yang tergoda untuk berbuat salah dan menyimpang, tetapi pada akhirnya ia akan kembali ke jalan yang benar lagi. Dalam wawasan Qur’ani, berbeda dengan Kristen, “firdaus” sebetulnya tidak seluruhnya hilang. Firdus Adam bisa di-reclaim dengan tobat.
Dongeng-dongeng Hollywood, bagi saya, kurang begitu menarik, karena terlalu menekankan aspek-aspek heroik dalam manusia. Kita tengok Superman, Batman, dan Spider-Man: semuanya adalah manusa –meminjam istilah Iwan Fals– “setengah dewa” yang begitu raksasa dan bisa menyelesaikan dilema kejahatan-dan-kebaikan dengan begitu gampang.
Saya kira, Qur’an memberikan contoh yang lebih realistis tentang manusia: Adam sebagai manusia yang rentan, tetapi kembali menjadi kuat karena tobat.
Walhasil, kita perlu mengeksplorasi isi Qur’an seluas-luasnya, dan berhenti memandang Qur’an sebagai semata-mata kitab hukum yang kering. Dengan begitu, Qur’an menjadi khazanah yang kaya dan memberikan inspirasi yang kreatif buat Muslim sekarang.
