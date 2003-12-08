Sejarah Al-Qur’an: Rejoinder

Pada bulan itu, saya mencoba membaca Al-Qur’an dengan model bacaan saya sendiri yang menurut saya lebih berkesan dan mempengaruhi intensitas keberagamaan saya. Secara khusus, saya membaca beberapa buku Nasr Hamed Abu Zayd dan juga beberapa artikel yang ditulis oleh sarjana Al-Qur’an dari Barat.
Saya selalu terobsesi untuk membaca karya-karya semacam ini, sebagai “balance” (penyeimbang) dari bacaan saya selama ini yang terlalu banyak dengan karya-karya apologetis. Saya pikir, rasanya kurang adil kalau saya hanya mensuplay ke dalam memori pikiran saya pengetahuan apologetis saja.
Inilah latar belakang mengapa artikel itu saya tulis. Semula saya ragu menuliskan apa yang saya baca. Tapi, rasanya masih terus ada yang mengganjal kalau belum ditulis. Ketika menulis artikel itu, saya mendapat panduan dari karya-karya sarjana Al-Qur’an dari Barat untuk membuka kitab-kitab klasik seperti kitab al-masahif, al-fihrist, al-itqan, dan al-burhan. Saya beruntung karena semua kitab itu bisa saya dapatkan, sehingga saya bisa merujuk setiap klaim yang dibuat oleh para sarjana Al-Qur’an dari Barat itu.
Saya pikir, para sarjana Al-Qur’an dari Barat atau yang biasa disebut dengan nada permusuhan sebagai “orientalis” itu telah banyak berjasa bagi tradisi kesejarahan Al-Qur’an. Saya bukan tidak sadar bahwa sebagian dari mereka, seperti dengan baik telah diperlihatkan oleh para kritikus orientalis semacam A.L. Tibawi dan Edward Said, adalah para sarjana yang bekerja untuk kepentingan proyek kolonialisme dan penaklukkan dunia Islam.
Tapi, saya meyakini, tidak semua mereka seburuk apa yang dicurigai kaum Muslim. Dunia sekarang ini sudah sangat terbuka dan tanpa batas. Akses kepada informasi bisa diperoleh semua orang dengan mudah. Apa yang dikatakan oleh para orientalis itu bisa kita rujuk dan buktikan ke sumber-sumber aselinya. Dan ini yang saya coba lakukan dalam menulis artikel itu.
Untuk menulis artikel singkat itu, saya merujuk semua buku yang disebut para orientalis, khususnya kitab al-masahif karya Ibn Abi Daud, al-Fihrist karya Ibn Nadiem, dan al-Itqan karya al-Suyuthi. Dalam artikel itu, sengaja saya tidak menyebut nama orientalis satupun, karena saya sadar bahwa kaum Muslim memiliki apriori dan prasangka yang luar biasa pada nama-nama mereka.
Saya pikir, kalau saya kutip nama-nama orientalis itu, paling-paling artikel saya akan dicampakkan begitu saja. Agaknya, ini yang pernah terjadi dengan rekan saya, Taufik Adnan Amal, yang lebih piawai, lebih ahli, dan lebih produktif dari saya dalam menuliskan sejarah Al-Qur’an.
Namun, hanya karena tulisan-tulisan dia sarat dengan nama-nama seperti Jeffrey, Wansborough, dan semacamnya, tulisan-tulisan itu tampaknya tidak banyak diperhatikan orang. Di website JIL sendiri, ada tiga artikel Taufik, yang menurut saya, memiliki pesan yang sama dengan refleksi yang saya buat.
Para pengkritik dan pengecam artikel saya berusaha dengan tak sabar ingin mendengar pengakuan dari saya bahwa saya merujuk kepada orientalis, agar kemudian mereka bisa berteriak: “tuh kan Luthfi ujung-ujungnya pake orientalis.” Saya sedih jika ada yang berkomentar seperti ini. Seolah-olah, ilmu itu milik umat Islam saja, dan yang boleh meneliti sesuatu hanya orang Islam saja. Sedangkan orang lain, apalagi orang di luar Islam, meskipun mereka punya keahlian untuk itu, dianggap tak layak, dan bahkan kalau perlu dianggap “najis” yang harus dicampakkan.
Padahal Sayyidina Ali jauh-jauh hari sudah mengingatkan kita: Undzur ma qaala wa la tandhur man qaala (lihat apa yang dikatakan, dan jangan lihat siapa yang berkata). Para ulama mantiq (ahli logika) jauh-jauh hari juga sudah mengingakan agar kita jangan mudah terjatuh pada apa yang mereka sebut sebagai ughluthat al-askhash (ad hominem), yakni menghukumi sebuah pendapat semata-mata melihat siapa yang berkata, dan bukan apa yang dikatakan.
Bagi saya, kajian para orientalis telah membuka banyak dimensi tak terpikirkan dari sejarah Al-Qur’an selama ini. Pada gilirannya, kerja keras dan temuan-temuan mereka bisa digunakan untuk menjelaskan apa yang selama ini menjadi concern ulama dan intelektual Muslim.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and include almost all important infos. I would like to look more posts like this.
I was reading through some of your posts on this website and I think this site is real informative! Keep posting.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Enjoyed looking through this, very good stuff, thankyou. “Management is nothing more than motivating other people.” by Lee Iacocca.
Precisely what I was searching for, thankyou for putting up.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
You made some respectable points there. I regarded on the web for the issue and located most people will go together with with your website.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Very nice design and style and wonderful written content, practically nothing else we require : D.
Thanks for the good writeup. It actually was a entertainment account it. Look complex to more brought agreeable from you! However, how can we be in contact?
I got good info from your blog
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal website.
Very good information can be found on website. “Preach not to others what they should eat, but eat as becomes you, and be silent.” by Epictetus.
Great write-up, I?¦m normal visitor of one?¦s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
You should take part in a contest for one of the
best blogs on the internet. I am going to highly recommend this
blog!
I have been checking out a few of your articles and i can state pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
Loving the information on this web site, you have done great job on the blog posts.
This design is spectacular! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
I visited a lot of website but I conceive this one has something special in it in it
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Rattling clear web site, appreciate it for this post.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
As I website owner I conceive the written content here is very fantastic, regards for your efforts.
Thanks for the update, can you make it so I receive an email when you publish a fresh article?
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
I will right away clutch your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Appreciate it
Some genuinely nice and utilitarian information on this internet site, as well I believe the pattern has got superb features.
I am glad to be a visitor of this double dyed weblog! , thankyou for this rare info ! .
Some really superb posts on this website , thankyou for contribution.
Your home is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Some genuinely wonderful info , Gladiolus I discovered this.
I really enjoy reading through on this web site, it has got fantastic content.
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger,
and I was wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice
practices and we are looking to exchange techniques with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if
interested.
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity
in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you are an expert
on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with
forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Thanks for supplying this info.
Hello, I check your blogs daily. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep
up the good work!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always useful to read content from other writers and practice a
little something from other sites.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog.
I really hope to view the same high-grade content by you
in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing
abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now 😉
Thanks for helping out, superb information. “If you would convince a man that he does wrong, do right. Men will believe what they see.” by Henry David Thoreau.
You need to take part in a contest for one of the greatest blogs on the internet.
I will highly recommend this website!
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
You have brought up a very wonderful details , regards for the post.
I simply wanted to post a remark so as to express gratitude to you for those fabulous guidelines you are giving out at this site. My incredibly long internet look up has at the end of the day been recognized with good insight to share with my relatives. I would point out that many of us website visitors actually are quite fortunate to live in a really good community with so many wonderful people with very helpful tips and hints. I feel pretty grateful to have used your web page and look forward to some more excellent minutes reading here. Thanks again for everything.
Because the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be renowned, due to
its feature contents.
Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs
use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted
to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I got what you intend, thankyou for posting.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google.
I like this web site very much so much wonderful info .
As the admin of this web site is working, no uncertainty very soon it will be
well-known, due to its quality contents.
What’s up, of course this piece of writing is really pleasant
and I have learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging.
thanks.
It’s fantastic that you are getting ideas from this post as well as
from our discussion made at this place.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my cousin were just preparing to do some research on this. We grabbed a book from our region library but I believe I learned more from this post. I’m extremely glad to see such fantastic info being shared freely out there…
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing problems with your website.
It appears as if some of the text on your posts are running off
the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This could be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Many thanks
Hi there to every one, it’s really a pleasant for me to go to see this web
site, it includes precious Information.
Can I simply say what a aid to seek out somebody who really knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know find out how to convey an issue to mild and make it important. Extra people have to learn this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre not more popular because you undoubtedly have the gift.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout
of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve
got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2
images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Good way of describing, and fastidious article to obtain data
concerning my presentation focus, which i am going to deliver in academy.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a
colleague who was doing a little research on this.
And he actually ordered me breakfast due to the fact that I stumbled
upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this
matter here on your site.
If some one wants to be updated with most up-to-date technologies
then he must be go to see this website and be up to date daily.
What i do not understood is in truth how you are now not actually much more neatly-favored than you might be
now. You are so intelligent. You know thus significantly
with regards to this subject, produced me personally consider it from
a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested unless it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs excellent. At all times care for it up!
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I used to be recommended this web site by my cousin.
I am not sure whether or not this post is written by way of him as nobody else
recognise such distinctive about my trouble. You’re incredible!
Thank you!
Remarkable things here. I’m very satisfied to look your article.
Thanks a lot and I’m taking a look forward to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
I truly enjoy examining on this site, it has wonderful blog posts. “Beware lest in your anxiety to avoid war you obtain a master.” by Demosthenes.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for!
It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
I am continuously browsing online for articles that can assist me. Thanks!
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
You got a very wonderful website, Glad I detected it through yahoo.
It’s nearly impossible to find well-informed people about this subject,
but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. This is a really smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing problems with
your RSS. I don’t know why I am unable to join it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS problems?
Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
No matter if some one searches for his required thing,
therefore he/she wants to be available that in detail, so that
thing is maintained over here.
Currently it appears like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while
you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny transparent concept
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I
came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and
will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and excellent design and style.
Keep working ,terrific job!