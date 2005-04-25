Sekiranya Anda sedang membuka peta pemikiran keislaman kontemporer, Anda pasti menemukan nama Muhammad Syahrur. Ia adalah doktor bidang mekanika pertanahan dan fondasi, yang belakangan lebih kesohor sebagai pemikir muslim progresif. Ia cukup disegani.
Walau tidak memiliki daya ledak dan hentakan tinggi sebagaimana Nashr Hamid Abu Zaid, pikiran-pikiran Syahrur turut meramaikan diskursus pemikiran keislaman. Pernyataannya kerap dikutip oleh para sarjana dan pemikir muslim. Sebagian kalangan bahkan telah menyejajarkan Syahrur dengan intelektual muslim liberal lain seperti Mohamed Arkoun, Hassan Hanafi, dan lain-lain.
Dari tangan Syahrur kini telah lahir beberapa karya intelektual yang monumental seperti al-Kitab wa al-Qur`an: Qira`ah Mu’ashirah dan Nahw Ushul Jadidah li al-Fiqh al-Islamy. Dua bukunya itu telah diterjemahkan ke dalam bahasa Indonesia dengan mutu terjemahan yang bagus.
Pada hemat saya, bagaimanapun, Syahrur tetap berbeda dengan Nashr Hamid Abu Zaid, Mohamed Arkoun, Hassan Hanafi, apalagi Farid Essack. Di dalam bertafsir, pendekatan tokoh asal Syria itu agak lain. Dengan bersandar pada metode semantik Abu Ali al-Farisi, mungkin juga Ibn Jinni dan Abdul Qadir al-Jurjani, Muhammad Syahrur cukup bersemangat untuk mengeja kata, struktur dan substruktur bahasa al-Qur`an.
Ia lebih banyak menelaah seluk beluk semantik-kebahasaan al-Qur`an ketimbang konteks sosio-politik yang mengitari kitab suci itu. Syahrur lebih asyik berbincang tentang proses pengorganisasian kata dan kalimat daripada penelitian tajam terhadap struktur masyarakat Arab yang menyungkupi kehadiran al-Qur`an.
Penilaian seperti itu menjadi benar jika diacukan pada dua hal berikut. Pertama, penampikan Syahrur terhadap konsep sinonimitas (al-taraduf) dalam bahasa. Sebuah kata, demikian Syahrur, selalu memiliki makna tertentu sehingga tidak bisa disinonimkan dengan kata lain. Kata hanya dimungkinkan untuk memiliki satu makna atau beragam makna.
Apa yang disebut sebagai mutaradif, menurut Syahrur, tak ubahnya sebuah kepalsuan belaka. Betapa konsep sinonimitas akan meringkus sejumlah kata ke dalam singularitas makna dan menutup semua keboleh-jadian semantis masing-masing.
Dengan alasan itu, Syahrur kemudian mengartikan ulang sejumlah kata yang oleh mayoritas dipandang sebagai sinonim, seperti imra’ah-untsa-nisa`, walad-ibn, al insan-al basyar, fu`ad-qalb, al Qur`an-alKitab-al Dzikr, dan lain-lain.
Kedua, penolakan Syahrur terhadap konsep nasikh-mansukh (abrogasi) dalam Islam, teori mana telah umum diterima oleh jumhur ulama ushul fikih, baik yang klasik seperti Imam Syafi’i dan Imam Malik, maupun yang kontemporer seperti Mahmud Muhammad Thaha dan Abdullahi Ahmed al-Na’im.
Sebab, demikian Syahrur menyusun argumen, setiap ayat atau kalimat memiliki ruang ekspresi dan penampakannya sendiri-sendiri. Dengan demikian, sebuah ayat yang turun dalam konteks spasial dan dalam pengungkapan kata tertentu tidak bisa dianulir dan diamandemen begitu saja oleh ayat lain yang muncul dalam konteks yang tertentu pula.
Artinya, suatu ayat selalu menyatakan kehendak dan maknanya sendiri-sendiri dan bukan untuk menyampaikan kehendak ayat lain.
Dengan pendekatannya yang cenderung semantis ini Syahrur kiranya hendak menunjukkan kepada publik intelektual bahwa penghampiran melalui gramatika bahasa cukup potensial untuk mendinamisasikan kata dan kalimat dalam al-Qur`an. Pendekatan kebahasaan tetap bisa dipakai untuk melahirkan tafsir-tafsir keislaman yang progresif, liberatif, dan humanis.
Menelusuri kata tidaklah tabu bagi hadirnya sejenis tafsir Islam yang liberal. Dan Syahrur telah membuktikan untuk itu. Bukankah dari model pendekatan yang semantis-linguistis tersebut, Syahrur berani menata ulang dan mereposisi beberapa hukum kanonik yang baku seperti potong tangan, rajam, waris, kepemimpinan perempuan, dan sebagainya? Nah!
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is really irritating. A good web site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to provide one thing again and help others such as you helped me.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Some genuinely nice stuff on this website , I enjoy it.
I just could not depart your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual information an individual provide to your visitors? Is going to be back steadily in order to inspect new posts
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!
You are my breathing in, I own few blogs and rarely run out from to post .
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this.
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my blog so i got here to “go back the favor”.I am trying to in finding things to enhance my web site!I guess its good enough to use some of your ideas!!
There are actually a lot of details like that to take into consideration. That is a great point to carry up. I offer the ideas above as common inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you carry up where an important factor will probably be working in sincere good faith. I don?t know if finest practices have emerged around things like that, however I am certain that your job is clearly identified as a good game. Each boys and girls feel the affect of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Most of what you assert is supprisingly appropriate and that makes me ponder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this with this light previously. Your piece truly did switch the light on for me personally as far as this subject goes. Nonetheless there is actually just one factor I am not too comfortable with so whilst I try to reconcile that with the actual core idea of the issue, let me see what all the rest of your readers have to point out.Well done.
of course like your website however you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth on the other hand I will surely come again again.
I cling on to listening to the news speak about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
so much fantastic info on here, : D.
Keep up the good work, I read few articles on this website and I think that your blog is rattling interesting and has got bands of wonderful information.
Thankyou for this wondrous post, I am glad I discovered this internet site on yahoo.
I admire your piece of work, appreciate it for all the good posts.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
Very interesting topic, regards for putting up. “If you have both feet planted on level ground, then the university has failed you.” by Robert F. Goheen.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with your
blog. It appears as if some of the written text on your posts
are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me
know if this is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
After examine a number of of the blog posts in your website now, and I actually like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website listing and will be checking again soon. Pls try my web page as well and let me know what you think.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
I genuinely prize your work, Great post.
I¦ve recently started a blog, the information you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Great post.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
You have brought up a very excellent points, thankyou for the post.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific website.
You completed certain nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours today, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It¦s beautiful worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the internet shall be much more helpful than ever before.
Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thank you
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its helped me. Great job.
It is truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
But wanna remark on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the articles is really good : D.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
I like what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting! Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
You completed a number of good points there. I did a search on the topic and found nearly all persons will have the same opinion with your blog.
You completed a number of fine points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found a good number of people will consent with your blog.
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you
I am continually invstigating online for tips that can assist me. Thanks!
It?¦s actually a cool and helpful piece of information. I?¦m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
Throughout this great pattern of things you secure a B+ with regard to hard work. Exactly where you lost everybody ended up being in your particulars. As they say, details make or break the argument.. And it could not be much more accurate in this article. Having said that, permit me inform you just what exactly did work. The writing is certainly extremely engaging and this is probably why I am making an effort in order to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, although I can notice the leaps in reason you come up with, I am not really convinced of how you seem to connect your ideas which produce the final result. For now I will, no doubt subscribe to your position however trust in the future you link your facts much better.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for novices. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
F*ckin’ tremendous issues here. I’m very glad to peer your article. Thank you a lot and i am looking forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I have read a few good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to create such a great informative web site.
I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually not often do I encounter a blog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you have hit the nail on the head. Your thought is outstanding; the difficulty is something that not enough persons are talking intelligently about. I’m very pleased that I stumbled across this in my seek for one thing relating to this.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thank you However I am experiencing issue with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting identical rss drawback? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Hello there, I found your website by way of Google while looking for a
similar matter, your site came up, it seems great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply became alert to your weblog via Google,
and located that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate should you continue this in future. Numerous other folks shall be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Aw, this was a really nice post. In thought I wish to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and on no account seem to get one thing done.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks, I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
I truly enjoy looking through on this web site, it has got wonderful posts. “Dream no small dreams. They have no power to stir the souls of men.” by Victor Hugo.
Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a information! present here at
this website, thanks admin of this web site.
Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thank you so much!
Your mode of telling everything in this piece of writing is really pleasant, all can without difficulty understand it, Thanks a lot.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my website?
It’s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again!
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a wonderful job on this topic!
Would you be occupied with exchanging links?
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such great information being shared freely out there.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I
will make certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back from
now on. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice morning!
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly loved surfing around your
weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I hope you write once
more very soon!
Hello to every body, it’s my first visit of this blog; this web site contains
remarkable and genuinely fine information designed for visitors.
Thanks for some other excellent article. The place else may anybody get that type of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Outstanding post, I think website owners should learn a lot from this web site its real user friendly.
Hola! I’ve been following your web site for a while now and finally got the
bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!
I was more than happy to search out this net-site.I needed to thanks to your time for this glorious learn!! I undoubtedly having fun with each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos
I am extremely impressed together with your writing talents as
neatly as with the format to your weblog. Is this a
paid subject or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up
the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this
one these days..
Can I just say what a comfort to uncover an individual who genuinely understands what they
are talking about on the web. You certainly understand how to
bring an issue to light and make it important. More and more people have to read this
and understand this side of the story. I was surprised that you are not more popular since you most
certainly possess the gift.