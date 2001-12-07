Tafsir Al-Qur’an Inklusif

Tafsir al-Qur’an yang memberi kesan Islam inklusif, ramah dan menyejukkan dalam karya-karya tafsir sangat terkait dengan realitas ayat-ayat al-Qur’an yang sangat interpretable, pengaruh ideologi dan kecenderungan penafsir, serta metode tafsir yang dikembangkan.
Faktor-faktor tersebut dalam keadaan tertentu kurang mendukung produk tafsir yang inklusif, karena sifat reduksionistiknya –baik pada tataran penarikan suatu ayat pada keinginan penafsir seperti yang terlihat dari corak tafsir yang beragam atau pada keterbatasan kompetensi metode, seperti pada metode tafsir analitik/tahlili yang sulit menghindarkan diri dari pengulangan pembahasan, tidak komprehensif dan parsial.
Implikasi tafsir reduksionistik ini cukup mendasar, di samping pengkotakan produk tafsir, juga pemunculan produk tafsir yang eksklusif dan fundamentalistik. Eksklusifitas dan fundamentalitas tafsir secara sosiologis bernuansa politis, wujudnya bisa berbentuk kekhawatiran, atau lebih jauh lagi, melawan pengaruh non-Islam seperti yang dilakukan Sayyid Qutb dalam Fi-Zilal al-Qur’an, yang mengkritik dengan tajam modernisme Barat yang dia sebut sebagai jahiliyya modern.
Secara antropologis, produk tafsir bisa diarahkan untuk memenuhi dorongan penulis dalam menampilkan idealitas Islam, seperti yang tercermin dalam tafsir Tafhim al-Qur’an karya Abul ‘Ala Mawdudi. Persoalannya, ketika bentuk kekhawatiran, perlawanan dan keinginan menampilkan idealitas Islam hanya ditopang penafsiran yang tidak menyeluruh, penampakan wajah Islam menjadi terdistorsi.
Pemerhati kajian al-Qur’an sebenarnya menyadari potensi problem dalam menafsirkan Kitab Suci. Hal ini terlihat dengan upaya mereka untuk mengembangkan apa yang kita kenal sebagai ‘ulum al-Qur’an, di dalamnya dibangun pagar-pagar agar produk tafsir itu benar.
Di antara pagar-pagar yang dikembangkan adalah dari asbab al-nuzul, pendasaran terhadap penjelasan al-Qur’an yang disampaikan generasi pertama (Nabi dan Sahabat), tabi‘ dan tabi‘ al-tabi‘in (pendasaran ini adalah prinsip dasar dari metode tafsir yang dikenal dengan al-tafsir bi al-ma’thur), kaidah kebahasaan, naskh (prinsip penyelesaian kontradiksi antar ayat dalam aspek hukum atau redaksinya), sampai pada persyaratan integritas moral dan otoritas keilmuan penafsir.
Dalam pengembangan pagar-pagar penafsiran tersebut bahkan ortodoksi tafsir al-Qur’an sampai pada kesimpulan bahwa tafsir yang benar adalah tafsir yang sejauh mungkin bisa memagari keterlibatan subyek, akal, ideologi dan madzhab penafsir.
Pertanyaannya, mengapa -walau pagar-pagar penafsiran telah ditancapkan- banyak produk tafsir masih reduksionistik dan eksklusif? Merespon pertanyaan ini, saya melihat perlunya meninjau ulang “kearifan” ulama salaf yang selama ini dipegang, bahwa penafsiran yang benar adalah penafsiran yang sesuai dengan maksud Tuhan.
Sedangkan yang paling otoritatif dan mengetahui maksud Tuhan adalah Nabi dan generasi terdekat beliau. Alasan yang biasa dikemukakan adalah karena Muhammad Saw, penerima wahyu yang mengetahui maksud Tuhan, Sahabat juga mempunyai pengetahuan tersebut karena mereka hidup bersama, dan mendengarkan langsung penjelasan Rasul.
Demikian juga dua generasi berikutnya, Tabi‘in, Tabi‘ al-tabi‘in, mereka bergaul dengan para Sahabat. Kelemahan dari pendasaran ini adalah pendekatan terhadap al-Qur’an yang parsial dan terlalu fokus mencari penafsiran yang sedekat mungkin dengan kehendak Tuhan, sehingga melupakan maksud pewahyuan al-Qur’an, yaitu untuk sebanyak-banyaknya kemanfaatan bagi manusia.
Poin yang ingin saya buat dari penjelasan di atas adalah bahwa pemahaman kehendak Tuhan harus dibarengi dengan pemahaman kompleksitas manusia dan budayanya. Saya melihat penafsiran al-Qur’an sering dilakukan hanya untuk memahami kehendak Tuhan, tapi melupakan obyek penerapan produk tafsirnya, yaitu manusia, sehingga wajar kalau kemudian produk tafsirnya bersifat simplisistik dan tidak menjawab persoalan yang dihadapi manusia, malah memperuncing persoalan.
Model penafsiran seperti apa yang kemudian perlu dikembangkan agar terlahir produk tafsir yang inklusif? Saya memandang metode tafsir madhu‘i atau tematik menawarkan pendekatan sistemik dan komprehensif atas tema-tema yang diangkat.
Contoh par excellent bisa disebut di sini adalah Major Themes of the Qur’an karya Fazlur Rahman dan Wawasan Alqur’an karya Quraish Shihab. Kedua, peminjaman disiplin ilmu-ilmu kebahasaan dan sosial-budaya yang membantu memahami kompleksitas realitas manusia.
Karya-karya perintis yang bisa disebut di sini adalah Lectures du Coran dan The Concept of Revelation: from Ahl al-Kitab to the Societies of the Book, karya Mohammed Arkoun, Ethico-Religious Concept in the Qur’an karya Toshihiko Izutsu, dan Qur’an Liberation & Pluralism: An Islamic Perspective of Interreligious Solidarity against Oppression karya Farid Esack.
Gabungan kedua alat pendekatan di atas akan memberi hasil baru yang lebih mengapresiasi atau mempertemukan kehendak Tuhan dan kompleksitas kehidupan manusia. Tawaran baru itu diwujudkan dalam bentuk tawaran konseptual, bukan hukum yang mengikat, karena persoalan hukum dalam Islam ada dalam pembahasan ushul al-fiqh.
Tawaran konseptual ini bersifat universal, bisa dimanfaatkan oleh manusia secara keseluruhan, dan obyektif, karena tawaran tersebut dapat diurai secara sistematik, diukur dan dibuktikan kembali. Dengan kata lain pendekatan rasional dan komprehensif terhadap kandungan al-Qur’an akan memperkenalkan Islam yang lebih inklusif.
Interesting page! I bet you know a lot of people that could use email marketing services. You should promote TEARcloud to your contacts as an affiliate. They pay 15 reccuring commissions on all purchases, I just posted this video yesterday how I make money promoting TEARcloud as an affiliate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ5NKNJBJbU – If you have skype I can help you get started. Add me: heiko.viceoffers
It’s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I simply wished to appreciate you once more. I’m not certain the things I might have worked on without these secrets documented by you directly on my area of interest. Entirely was a real challenging case in my position, nevertheless observing a new specialized technique you treated that forced me to cry for fulfillment. I’m thankful for your information and thus hope you realize what a powerful job you are always carrying out teaching the mediocre ones all through your webblog. Probably you have never encountered all of us.
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi there very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?KI’m satisfied to find a lot of helpful information right here in the put up, we’d like work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
I do enjoy the way you have framed this specific issue and it does indeed provide me personally a lot of fodder for thought. On the other hand, through what precisely I have observed, I simply just hope when the feed-back pile on that men and women remain on point and in no way get started upon a soap box of some other news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this superb piece and though I can not necessarily agree with it in totality, I value the point of view.
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Thank you for every one of your efforts on this web site. My mom enjoys going through research and it’s easy to understand why. We hear all concerning the dynamic means you offer practical strategies on the blog and as well increase response from some others on the matter then my simple princess has always been learning a great deal. Have fun with the rest of the new year. Your carrying out a stunning job.
I really like your writing style, wonderful information, regards for putting up : D.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I found your blog site on google and check just a few of your early posts. Continue to maintain up the excellent operate. I just further up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Looking for ahead to reading more from you later on!…
It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great pattern. “Reading well is one of the great pleasures that solitude can afford you.” by Harold Bloom.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great web site.
Hey there! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my
old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page
to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
I have fun with, lead to I discovered exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye