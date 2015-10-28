“Ethics of Distance”: Nasihat Abu Hanifah Kepada Muridnya

IslamLib – Ada nasihat yang menjengkelkan karena sok menggurui dan “lebay” seperti banyak kita jumpai di media sosial saat ini. Tetapi ada nasihat yang mengharukan karena langsung mengenai “jantung” persoalan, menusuk ke inti masalah yang dihadapai oleh semua orang di segala masa, di semua tempat. Jenis yang terakhir ini saya jumpai dalam nasehat panjang yang disampaikan oleh Abu Hanifah (w. 702) kepada muridnya yang bernama Abu Yusuf (w. 798)
Abu Hanifah adalah ikon dari mazhab fikih (hukum Islam) yang memakai metode penalaran rasional yang dikenal dengan mazhab ahl al-ra’y. Dia juga pendiri mazhab fikih pertama dalam Islam yang dikenal dengan mazhab Hanafi – mazhab yang banyak berkembang dan diikuti di kawasan Syria, Mesir, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, dan Asia Tengah.
Sementara Abu Yusuf adalah murid Abu Hanifah yang terkemuka dan paling sukses dari segi karir politiknya. Dia pernah menjabat sebagai Qadi Kepala (qadi al-qudat) pada era pemerintahan Harun al-Rasyid (r. 786-809), penguasa dinasti Abbasiyah yang paling masyhur. Abu Yusuf dikenal, antara lain, melalui karyanya tentang sistem perpajakan tanah, Kitab al-Kharaj, karya pertama dalam bidangnya yang pernah ditulis dalam sejarah politik perpajakan dalam Islam.
Nasihat berikut ini mungkin disampaikan oleh Abu Hanifah kepada Abu Yusuf, muridnya itu, pada saat yang terakhir menerima jabatan sebagai Qadi Kepala di Baghdad. Apa yang dikatakan oleh Abu Hanifah ini bukan sekedar nasihat pada umummya, dari seorang guru kepada muridnya. Melainkan nasihat politik yang layak kita renungkan saat ini. Di sana ada kebijaksanaan yang, saya kira, berlaku universal.
Dalam bagian berikut ini, saya akan kutipkan in extenso nasihat Abu Hanifah itu sebagaimana dimuat dalam al-A’immah al-Arba’ah (Empat Imam) karya Dr. Mustafa Syak’a (1990). Ada sejumlah tema pokok yang menjadi sorotan Abu Hanifah.
Pertama: Nasihat politik. Kepada muridnya, Abu Hanifah berpesan demikian: “Hormatilah penguasa (sultan), dan junjunglah tinggi-tinggi derajatnya. Jangan bertindak bohong kepadanya. Jangan mendatanginya setiap saat, setiap waktu, jika tak ada kebutuhan mendesak terkait dengan perkara ilmu. Sebab, jika engkau terlalu sering mengunjungi penguasa, dia akan meremehkanmu, dan kedudukanmu mengecil di matanya.
“Bersikaplah terhadapnya seperti engkau menghadapi api. Engkau mendapat manfaat dari api, tetapi jangan terlalu dekat, sehingga engkau terbakar.Sebab, penguasa biasanya tak melihat untuk orang lain apa yang ia lihat untuk dirinya sendiri (maksudnya: cenderung meremehkan).
“Jika engkau melihat penguasa melakukan sesuatu yang tak sesuai dengan pendapat yang engkau anut, katakanlah itu padanya seraya tetap menjaga sikap loyalmu padanya. Sebab ia memiliki kekuasaan yang lebih tinggi daripadamu. Engkau bisa mengatakan kepadanya demikian: Saya tetapi loyal kepada engkau, wahai sultan, dalam hal-hal di mana engkau memiliki kekuasaan di sana atasku. Tetapi tindakanmu tak sesuai dengan ilmu dan pendapat yang aku miliki.”
Kedua: Nasihat sosial. Abu Hanifah berpesan demikian: “Hendaknya engkau jangan berbicara kepada orang umum (al-‘ammah) kecuali sebatas apa yang mereka tanyakan kepadamu. Dan jangan berbicara dalam perkara yang berkaitan dengan perdagangan dan transaksi kecuali sejauh berkenaan dengan ilmu (mengenai masalah itu), agar engkau tak disangka memiliki pamrih “moneter” (al-mal). Sebab, orang cenderung berburuk sangka, dan gampang menganggap engkau menghendaki sogokan (risywah) jika berbicara mengenai masalah seperti itu.
“Jangan terlalu banyak tertawa di hadapan orang umum. Jangan terlalu sering “kluyuran” di pasar. Jangan sering-sering berbicara dengan anak-anak muda yang sedang menginjak dewasa (al-murahiqun) atau anak-anak belasan tahun (al-sibyan). Engkau boleh berbicara kepada anak-anak kecil (al-athfal) dan memperlihatkan rasa sayang dengan mengusap kepala mereka.
“Jangan berjalan di jalanan umum bersama orang-orang tua awam. Jika engkau mendahulukan mereka, engkau meremehkan ilmumu. Tetapi jika engkau mendahului dan berjalan di depan mereka, tentu mereka akan tersinggung. Sebab mereka merasa lebih tua dari padamu.”
Ketiga: Nasihat tentang ilmu. Kata Abu Hanifah: “Jangan mengajak orang-orang awam untuk berdiskusi mengenai hal-hal yang abstrak seperti ilmu usul al-din (pokok-pokok agama) dan kalam (teologi). Sebab mereka adalah orang-orang yang biasanya ada pada level ikut saja (taqlid), sehingga mereka akan terganggu dengan pembicaraan mengenai soal-soal yang asbtrak itu.
“Jika mereka meminta fatwa kepadamu, jawablah seukuran dengan pertanyaan saja, jangan berlebih, sehingga membingungkan mereka. Jika engkau terpaksa harus menanggung kemiskinan selama bertahun-tahun, tanpa pekerjaan (kasb), tanpa sumber pendapatan (qut), janganlah engkau berpaling dari ilmu dan pengetahuan. Sebab, jika engkau berpaling dari ilmumu, engkau akan hidup sengsara, seperti firman Tuhan: Sesiapa yang berpaling dari ilmu-Ku (dzikri), hidupnya akan sengsara (QS 20:124).
“Jangan berdebat dengan kaum awam dan orang-orang di jalanan (al-sawaqah). Jika engkau lakukan, itu akan menurunkan wibawamu. Janganlah sungkan (la tahstasyim) kepada siapapun untuk mengatakan yang benar, meski kepada seorang penguasa/sultan sekalipun.”
Demikianlah kutipan panjang dari nasihat yang disampaikan Abu Hanifah kepada muridnya, Abu Yusuf. Nasihat ini mengandung etika yang menarik yang ingin saya sebut sebagai “the ethics of distance”, etika atau sikap mengambil jarak. Etika ini mengajarkan kepada seorang “cendekiawan” (seorang qadi masuk dalam kategori cendekiawan dalam pegertian yang luas) agar mengambil jarak kepada obyek-obyek di sekelilingnya.
Ia harus mengambil jarak, pertama-tama terhadap kekuasaan politik yang oleh Abu Hanifah diperlambangkan sebagai api: bermanfaat dari jarak jauh, berbahaya jika kita terlalu dekat. Ia juga harus mengambil jarak “intelektual” kepada orang-orang di sekelilingnya, bukan untuk menegaskan “kebangsawanan”-nya sebagai kelas elit. Tetapi untuk kebaikan orang-orang umum. Sebab seorang cendekiawan kerap memiliki gagasan-gagasan “liar” yang bisa mengganggu stabilitas keyakinan orang-orang awam.
Etika pengambilan jarak terhadap orang awam ini adalah “motif” yang umum kita jumpai pada ilmuwan Muslim di era klasik, di era ketika ilmu belum menjadi “public enterprise”, kegiatan umum yang terbuka kepada siapa saja, karena kelangkaan akses pada kefrtas, buku dan sumber-sumber pengetahuan yang lain. Ibn Rusyd (w. 1198), filosof Muslim terbesar yang terakhir dari Andalusia (Spanyol di era Islam dulu), juga memiliki pandangan yang serupa.
Sebagian penelaah ada yang berpendapat bahwa Ibn Rusyd percaya pada teori “kebenaran ganda” (dual truth). Yang dimaksud dengan teori ini ialah: seorang “filosof” diandaikan berbicara dengan dua bahasa – satu bahasa untuk orang umum, dan bahasa yang lain lagi untuk orang-orang khusus yang bisa memahami gagasan-gagasannya. Jika “etika jarak” ini dilanggar, sejumlah kesulitan akan timbul, baik pada pihak orang awam maupun sang filsuf itu sendiri.
Dalam pandangan yang umum diikuti oleh para “hukama’” atau filosof Muslim klasik, seorang yang bergerak pada level ide-ide abstrak sebaiknya mengambil “jarak” kepada orang-orang awam agar tidak menimbulkan kerepotan pada dirinya sendiri. Yang dibutuhkan oleh orang awam biasanya ialah kepastian yang sederhana, bukan ide yang rumit dan njlimet sehingga membingungkan mereka.
Menurut saya, kebijaksanaan klasik dari zaman pertengahan ini masih tetap relevan hingga sekarang. Kerapkali seseorang direpotkan oleh hal-hal yang kurang perlu karena ia berbicara kepada orang-orang “umum” mengenai sejumlah perkara yang di luar “imajinasi” mereka.
Saya ingin menutup esei ini dengan sebuah anekdot tentang Abu Yusuf saat menghadapi Harun Al-Rasyid yang sedang naik pitam bukan main terhadap isterinya. Anekdot ini memperlihatkan “wit” atau kecerdikan Abu Yusuf untuk mencari jalan keluar dari situasi yang dilematis. Tugas seorang “juris” biasanya memang mencari lobang sekecil apapun untuk keluar dari situasi hukum yang mengancam.
Suatu hari, konon, Harun al-Rasyid naik pitam dan marah kepada isterimya, Zubaidah binti Ja’far. Begitu marahnya, hingga terlontar dari mulutnya sumpah “aneh” berikut: Aku bersumpah, engkau akan kuceraikan jika tak keluar, malam ini juga, dari semua wilayah yang menjadi kekuasannku!
Sumpah ini langsung menimbulkan kegegeran luar biasa di istana Harun al-Rasyid. Bagaimana mungkin isterinya meninggalkan wilayah yang menjadi kekuasaan suaminya itu dalam waktu semalam, sementara kekuasaannya begitu luas? Dengan kendaraan paling cepat sekalipun yang ada saat itu, kereta kuda misalnya, Zubaidah tak akan bisa keluar dari wilayah kekhilafahan Harun al-Rasyid yang begitu luas dalam waktu semalam. Artinya: Dia terancam diceraikan.
Abu Yusuf, sebagai hakim negara, tentu saja dimintakan pendapatnya mengenai perkara ini: apakah ada lubang hukum untuk menyelamatkan Zubaidah dari sumpah “keparat” suaminya itu. Jawaban Abu Yusuf sederhana: Jalan keluarnya mudah. Zubaidah, isteri khalifah itu, harus tidur di masjid. Sebab masjid adalah milik Tuhan, bukan milik sultan. Dengan masuk masjid, dia telah keluar dari wilayah kekuasaan Harun al-Rasyid.
Solusi yang cerdas. Dan selamatlah Zubaidah dari perceraian![]
