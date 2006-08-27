Goenawan Mohamad: “Teks Proklamasi Dibuat Tergesa-Gesa”

IslamLib – Bagi generasi sekarang, perayaan 17 Agustusan sudah kehilangan daya magisnya; bak ritual tanpa makna. Tapi bagaimana orang-orang terdahulu memaknai kata merdeka dan membayangkan konsep Indonesia setelah terlepas dari belenggu penjajah? Berikut perbincangan Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Goenawan Mohamad, esais yang saban minggu menulis Catatan Pinggir di Majalah Tempo, Kamis (17/8) lalu.
Mas Goen, kalau mengenang masa lalu, apa makna merdeka bagi orang-orang Indonesia yang pertama kali merasakannya di tahun 1945?
Jika membaca atau melihat semacam memoir, cerita fiksi, atau catatan apapun pada hari-hari itu, tampak sekali adanya antusiasme yang meluas untuk merdeka. Selalu ada pendapat yang mengatakan bahwa perjuangan dan kemerdekaan Indonesia hanya pekerjakaan elitis, karena perubahan politik kadang-kadang hanya dikerjakan sekelompok elit. Pendapat demikian tidak tepat.
Suatu kelompok elitis tidak akan bertahan lama dan tak akan mampu mengubah keadaan tanpa dukungan popular secara langsung. Kalau kita melihat potret-potret setelah proklamasi kemerdekaan, dan terutama tentang rapat umum di IKADA, jelas sekali terlihat adanya antusiasme banyak orang, dan itu bisa dimengerti. Sudah lama orang mendengar kata merdeka, dan sudah lama pula mereka dijanjikan untuk itu setelah merasakan ketidakadilan yang tampak sekali di masa-masa penjajahan.
Kalau membaca Sejarah Indonesia Modern yang dikarang sejarawan asal Australia, MC Ricklefs, kita akan tahu bahwa ketika proklamasi Indonesia merdeka diikrarkan Soekarno-Hatta, banyak sekali yang berlum tahu….
Betul, yang mendengarkan ikrar kemerdekaan Soekarno-Hatta itu mungkin tak banyak. Tapi pada hari-hari berikutnya, dukungan makin meluas. Itu disebabkan media berkomunikasi waktu itu memang masih sangat terbatas. Pada zaman Jepang, radio dikontrol pemerintah Jepang dan orang Indonesia yang punya radio juga tak banyak.
Tapi melalui gerakan-gerakan politik zaman itu, berita tentang kemerdekaan bisa juga disiarkan. Saya pernah mendengar cerita Ibu Trimurti yang kenalan orang tua saya. Konon, dia harus mengabarkan berita tentang kemerdekaan itu sampai ke Jawa Timur dengan memakai mobil yang bobrok. Usaha-usaha demikian banyak sekali dilakukan oleh para aktivis politik saat itu.
Apa komentar Anda tentang teks proklamasi yang tampak tidak dipersiapkan secara matang. Misalnya, ada kalimat ”…hal-hal mengenai pemindahan kekuasaan dll…”?
Teks proklamasi itu memang dibuat dengan sangat tergesa-gesa. Tapi justru karena itu tampak makna pentingnya teks tersebut. Itu menunjukkan bahwa kemerdekaan Indonesia lebih merupakan keputusan yang diambil di tengah-tengah ketidakpastian dan bukan program yang sudah jadi. Menarik sekali memperhatikan kalimat ”dan lain-lain” itu.
Itu sudah menunjukkan bahwa pada akhirnya, bukan proklamator, bukan bapak pendiri bangsa saja yang akan mengisi kemerdekaan, tapi juga generasi berikutnya. Tidak ada suatu dogma atau program yang sudah pasti mengenai apa yang akan dilakukan oleh Indonesia setelah merdeka. Kemerdekaan hanya disebut sebagai jembatan emas. Dengan demikian, ada fleksibilitas yang cukup luas di situ untuk membangun bangsa ini.
Apa itu juga menunjukkan bahwa para proklamator kita belum begitu tahu tentang konsep negara sepeti apa yang hendak mereka bentuk setelah merdeka?
Itu tidak benar. Sebab, sebelum 17 Agustus 1945, sudah ada Panitia Persiapan Kemerdekaan Indonesia (PPKI) yang waktu itu memilih Bung Karno dan Bung Hatta sebagai pemimpin, dan sudah pula merumuskan draf konstitusi yang disebut UUD 1945. Tentu harus diakui, UUD 1945 itu memang belum sempurna dan sudah dikatakan pula di dalam sidang bahwa itu tidak sempurna.
Namun begitu, sudah ada dasar-dasar yang ditentukan, misalnya soal wilayah atau bentuk negara; kerajaan atau republik. Mungkin perdebatan seperti itu sekarang sudah dianggap tak diperlukan lagi. Tapi pada waktu itu, ada panitia yangnyeletuk mempertanyakan kita ini mau jadi negara kerajaan atau republik? Itu menunjukkan bahwa isu-isu seperti itu sudah dibicarakan dan ditentukan.
Dari buku-buku sejarah kita juga tahu bahwa kelahiran Indonesia bukanlah proses persalinan yang mudah. Ada masa-masa transisi yang berdarah-darah dari negara kolonial ke negara merdeka. Gejolak yang tak kalah besarnya terjadi di masa Revolusi 1945-1950. Tapi yang menarik, apa yang membuat orang Indonesia mampu menyatukan diri?
Sebetulnya, ide kesatuan Indonesia tidak lahir pada tahun 1945 itu, tapi di tahun 1925. Itu secara resmi sudah dikatakan oleh Perhimpunan Mahasiswa Indonesia di Belanda. Kemudian semangat itu dikukuhkan lagi lewat Sumpah Pemuda tahun 1928. Jadi, ada masa yang agak intensif selama 20 tahun untuk mengartikulasikan tentang apa keindonesiaan itu. Memang tidak sempurna, sebagaimana laiknya suatu artikulasi apapun.
Tapi gagasan tentang Indonesia sudah ada, sehingga artikulasi yang sesederhana itu menjadi semacam mitos yang mengandaikan kita ini satu bangsa, satu negara, satu tanah air. Mitos itu kemudian menjadi penting dan selalu dipelihara dan dikembangkan.
Dan jangan lupa, selain penderitaan yang sama dan aspirasi untuk keadilan di era penjajahan, ada faktor kesamaan bahasa yang membantu kita untuk bersatu. Bahkan, itu merupakan modal luar biasa yang tidak dimiliki oleh India atau negeri-negeri semacam Philipina sekalipun. Jadi sebetulnya, bahasa Indonesia itu bahasa Indonesia-Melayu.
Tapi bahasa Melayu kan hanya digunakan oleh sedikit orang, tidak seperti bahasa Jawa yang populasinya paling banyak…
Kalau dikatakan bahasa Jawa digunakan oleh mayoritas, itu tidak betul. Sebab, bahasa Jawa yang kita kenal ”baik dan benar” itu, kan hanya bahasa Jawa yang basisnya di Solo dan Jogja saja. Nah, bahasa orang Pekalongan kan lain. Bahasa Banyumas juga lain. Bagaimana dengan Tegal?! Meski sama-sama Jawa, tapi semuanya beda-beda. Saya tidak tahu dari mana akar anggapan seperti itu. Tapi sungguh tidak betul kalau bahasa Jawa dianggap bahasa mayoritas. Semua bahasa lokal itu bersifat minoritas.
Bahasa Melayu justru sebaliknya. Ia sudah dipakai sebagai bahasa perdagangan antarkawasan sejak berabad-abad. Bahkan, sebelum tahun-tahun kemerdekaan, bahasa Melayu sudah digunakan oleh media massa yang umumnya dikelola oleh kalangan Tionghoa. Jadi, bahasa Melayu itu sudah seperti bahasa Inggris sekarang ini. Bahasa Inggris orang Singapura dan India kan tetap sama?!
