Ismail atau Ishak?

Abdul Moqsith Ghazali 16/01/2006 3,679 Views

IslamLib – Seluruh kitab suci yang berada dalam rumpun tradisi abrahamik mengisahkan peristiwa penyembelihan Ibrahim terhadap puteranya. Karena itu, umat Islam, kristiani, dan kaum Yahudi mengimani bahwa penyembelihan itu bukan mitos yang perlu dijebol, tapi fakta yang harus diimani.

Begitulah. Hanya para ulama Islam berbeda pandangan tentang siapa yang hendak disembelih di antara putera-putera Ibrahim. Ada yang menyebut Ismail, anak Ibrahim dari hasil perkawinannya dengan Hajar (Perjanjian Lama [PL] menyebutnya Hagar), isteri kedua.

Dan ada pula yang menyatakan Ishak, anak Ibrahim dari hasil perkawinannya dengan Sarah (PL menyebutnya Sarai atau Sara), isteri pertama.

Perlu diketahui bahwa Ismail lebih tua dari Ishak. Ibnu Katsir dalam kitab tafsirnya, Tafsir al-Qur`an al-Karim (Juz IV hlm. 16) menjelaskan bahwa Ismail lahir saat Ibrahim berumur 86 tahun. Sementara Ishak lahir ketika Ibrahim berumur 99 tahun–menurut PL 100 tahun.

Al-Qurthubiy dalam al-Jami’ li Ahkam al-Qur`an (Jilid VIII, hlm. 87) mengemukakan perihal perbedaan pandangan itu. Ada yang menyatakan bahwa yang diperintahkan untuk dikurbankan adalah Ismail.

Pendapat ini dikemukakan oleh sejumlah sahabat Nabi dan tabi’in, seperti Abu Hurairah, Abu Thufail, Amir bin Watsilah, Sa’id ibn al-Musayyab, Yusuf bin Mihran, Rabi’ bin Anas, dan Muhammad ibn Ka’b al-Quradhiy.

Pendapat ini konon didasarkan pada sebuah data historis yang menjelaskan bahwa penyembelihan tersebut berlangsung di Mekah (dahulu bernama Bakkah), sehingga yang hendak disembelih tersebut pasti Ismail, karena Ishak sepanjang hidupnya tidak pernah sampai ke sana.

Mereka mengajukan bukti tambahan. Tanduk hewan kurban, pengganti Ismail, di gantung di Ka’bah. Sekiranya Ishak yang mau disembelih, maka tanduk itu kiranya tak digantung di Ka’bah, mungkin di tempat lain seperti Baytul Maqdis. Lepas dari argumen yang disodorkannya, terang bahwa pendapat pertama ini yang paling banyak dipercaya.

Sementara yang lain berpendapat bahwa anak yang diminta untuk disembelih, tidak lain, adalah Ishak bin Ibrahim. Pendapat ini diikuti oleh sejumlah sahabat dan tabiin. Dari kalangan sahabat tercatat nama-nama seperti Abdullah ibn Abbas, Abdullah bin Mas’ud, Umar bin Khaththab, Jabir, Abdullah bin Umar, dan Ali bin Abi Thalib.

Dari kalangan tabi’in yang berpendapat demikian di antaranya, Alqamah, Sya’biy, Mujahid, Sa’id bin Jubair, Ka’ab al-Ahbar, Qatadah, Masruq, Ikrimah, Qasim bin Abi Bazzah, Atha`, Abdurrahman bin Sabith, al-Zuhry, al-Sadiy, Abdullah bin Abi al-Hudzail, dan Malik bin Anas.

Pendapat ini bukan hanya didasarkan pada hadits, tapi juga asumsi kesejarahan. Kelompok kedua ini mengakui bahwa tanduk domba yang disembelih itu digantung di Ka’bah, tapi–menurut mereka–itu dibawa Ibrahim dari negeri Kan’an, tempat tingal Ishak.

Sayangngnya, sekalipun pendapat kedua ini memiliki argumentasi yang kuat, tetap saja ia kalah populer dengan pendapat pertama. Jangan-jangan, pendapat yang kedua ini tertolak hanya karena ia didukung atau (malah) merujuk pada Perjanjian Lama.

Di dalam Perjanjian Lama disebut bahwa Ishak lah yang akan dikurbankan, dan bukan Ismail. Tuhan berfirman kepada Ibrahim, “Ambillah anakmu yang tunggal itu, yang engkau kasihi, yakni Ishak, pergilah ke tanah Moria dan persembahkanlah dia di sana sebagai korban bakaran pada salah satu gunung yang akan Kukatakan kepadamu” (Kejadian, 22: 2].

Pada sumber inilah, seluruh umat Yahudi dan Nashrani mengacu, sehingga tak terlalu tampak perselisihan pendapat di antara mereka.

Berbeda dengan Perjanjian Lama, Alquran tidak menuturkan dengan tegas tentang siapa yang hendak disembelih Ibrahim tersebut. Dari sinilah kiranya perbedaan pendapat itu bermula. Mungkin ada yang meng-copy Perjanjian Lama bahwa Ishak lah yang hendak disembelih.

Ada yang menyangkal bahwa yang mau disembelih itu Ismail, bukan Ishak. Anehnya, hadits yang menjelaskan hal ini pun cukup beragam. Suatu waktu Nabi menyebut Ismail. Kala yang lain berkata Ishaq.

Pada hemat saya, ini merupakan bukti betapa tidak mudahnya melakukan verifikasi terhadap sejumlah peristiwa yang terjadi pada zaman lampau. Sejumlah kisah yang disajikan Alquran tak sepenuhnya bisa dan boleh di cek secara ilmiah, menyangkut akurasi dan validitas datanya. Sebab, terlalu banyak orang yang berkeberatan jika Alquran diperlakukan secara demikian.

