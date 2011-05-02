Perang di Zaman Nabi

IslamLib – Hampir semua agama pernah terlibat perang. Bahkan, bibit peperangan dalam Islam sudah dimulai sejak mula, yaitu ketika dakwah Islam yang disampaikan Nabi dihambat. Umat Islam tak bisa menjalankan ibadah di Ka’ba.
Abdullah ibn Mas’ud pernah dipukul dan dilukai Abu Jahal ketika sedang membaca al-Qur’an di depan Ka’bah. Aliksah, ketika umat Islam sedang melaksanakan shalat, tiba-tiba segerombolan kaum Musyrik datang dan secara kasar menghalangi mereka. Akhirnya, terjadilah perkelahian. Saad ibn Abi Waqash dari Bani Zuhrah memukul salah seorang kafir dengan pelana unta dan melukainya.
Sejarah mencatat, inilah pertumpahan darah pertama dalam Islam. Namun, sejak itu mereka memutuskan untuk menahan diri dan tidak melakukan kekerasan balik. Ini karena wahyu yang turun meminta Nabi dan pengikutnya untuk bersabar. Allah berfiman QS, al-Muzammil [73]: 10), “bersabarlah terhadap apa yang mereka ucapkan dan jauhilah mereka dengan cara yang baik”.
Tidak tahan dengan caci maki suku Quraisy Mekah, Nabi Muhammad dan pengikutnya segera hijrah ke Yatsrib (kelak disebut Madinah), tepatnya pada hari Senin, Rabiul Awwal, tahun ke 13 dari kenabian. Nabi dan rombongan tiba di kota baru ini pada hari Senin, 27 September 622 M., setelah sebelumnya tinggal di Quba’ persisnya di rumah Bani Amr ibn Auf, selama tiga hari.
Sekalipun Nabi dan pengikutnya sudah hijrah, penyerangan tetap datang mengancam umat Islam. Dalam konteks itu, peperangan antara kelompok Nabi Muhammad dan orang-orang kafir Quraisy tak terelakkan.
Allah berfirman dalam al-Qur’an QS, (al-Hajj [22]: 39-40), ”Telah diijinkan berperang bagi orang-orang yang diperangi, karena sesungguhnya mereka telah dianiaya, dan sesungguhnya Allah benar-benar Maha Kuasa menolong mereka. (Yaitu) orang-orang yang telah diusir dari kampung halaman mereka tanpa alasan yang benar, tak lain karena perkataan mereka,”Tuhan kami hanyalah Allah”.
Menurut Qatadah, itu ayat pertama kali turun berhubungan dengan ijin berperang melawan kezaliman orang-orang kafir Quraisy Mekah. Ibn Abbas dan Ibn Jubair menegaskan, ayat ini turun beberapa saat setelah Nabi sampai di Madinah. Al-Qurthubi dan Thabathaba’i berkata, ayat ini merupakan rekomendasi kepada umat Islam untuk memerangi orang kafir yang mengintimidasi, memumuhi, dan menyiksa mereka.
Ini merupakan puncak dari kesabaran umat Islam menghadapi kezaliman kafir Quraisy Mekah. Sebelumnya, selama bertahun-tahun Rasulullah selalu meminta umat Islam bersabar karena tidak ada wahyu yang memerintahkam untuk melawan kezaliman kafir Quraisy Mekah itu.
Sejarah mencatat, selama Nabi Muhammad masih hidup, telah terjadi pelbagai jenis peperangan. Sejumlah hadits menyebutkan bahwa Rasulullah SAW melakukan peperangan sebanyak 17 kali. Ada yang berkata 19 kali. Abdullah ibn Buraydah mendapatkan penjelasan dari ayahnya bahwa Nabi Muhammad berperang sebanyak 19 kali dan ia hanya bisa mengikuti 8 kali.
Pada tahun 624 H atau persisnya 17 Ramadan 2H./17 Maret 623 M., telah berlangsung peperangan di Badar, sebuah daerah dekat Madinah. Jarak antara Madinah dan Badar kurang lebih 160 km. Jumlah pasukan Islam dan kafir Quraisy tak berimbang. Pasukan Islam berjumlah 350 orang, sementara kafir Mekah berjumlah sembilan ratus hingga seribu pasukan.
Namun, pada peperangan Badar inilah umat Islam pertama kali mengalami kemenangan. Abu Jahal ibn Hisyam (pimpinan kafir Quraisy), Utbah binti Rabi’ah, Syaibah binti Rabi’ah, Zam`ah ibn al-Aswad, Umayyah ibn Khalaf, mati terbunuh.
Musa ibn Uqbah berkata, korban yang jatuh dari kelompok Islam adalah 14 orang; 6 orang dari kaum Muhajirin dan 8 orang dari kaum Anshar. Riwayat lain menyebutkan, korban dari umat Islam berjumlah 11 orang; 4 orang dari kalangan Muhajirin dan 7 orang dari kalangan Anshar.
Kaum Muhajirin yang mati terbunuh dalam perang Badar ini adalah Ubaidah ibn al-Harts ibn Abdul Muththalib, Amr ibn Abi Waqash, Amr ibn Nafilah, Amir ibn Bakar, Mahja ibn Abdullah, Dzu al-Simalayn. Sedangkan dari kalangan Anshar adalah Said ibn Haytsamah, Qais ibn Abdul Mundzir, Zaid ibn al-Harts, Tamim ibn al-Himam, Rafi’ ibn al-Ma’la, Haritsah ibn Suraqah, Mu’awwid ibn Afra`, dan ‘Aus ibn ‘Afra’.
Sementara korban dari kelompok Musyrik Mekah berjumlah 49 orang. 39 orang ditahan. Di antara yang tertawan itu ada orang-orang yang memiliki hubungan kekerabatan dengan Nabi dan keluarganya, seperti Abu Yazid Suhail ibn ’Amr (sepupu Sawdah binti Zam’ah, istri Nabi), Abbas (paman Nabi), Abu al-’Ash ibn al-Rabi’ ibn Abdil Uzza ibn Abdi Syams ibn Umayyah (suami Zainab binti al-Rasul).
Ibu kandung Abu al-’Ash adalah saudara kandung Khadijah, yaitu Halah binti Khuwailid. Abu al-’Ash menjadi tahanan Abu Ayyub Khalid ibn Zaid. Tapi, menurut Ibn Hisyam yang menahannya adalah Kharasy ibn al-Shamah.
Nabi memerintahkan agar semua tawanan perang diperlakukan dengan baik. Nabi bersabda, “perlakukanlah mereka dengan sebaik-baiknya”. Diceritakan, suatu waktu datanglah Mikraz ibn Hafz hendak menebus Suhail ibn ’Amr. Tampaknya Umar ibn Khattab keberatan jika tahanan itu bebas begitu saja.
Ia meminta ijin kepada Nabi untuk menyanksi Suhail ibn ’Amr dengan mencabut dua gigi serinya sehingga tidak lagi mencerca Nabi, maka Nabi pun bersabda, “saya tidak akan memperlakukan mereka dengan kejam, supaya Allah tidak memperlakukan saya secara demikian, sekalipun saya seorang nabi”.
Lain Badar, lain Uhud. Pada peperangan Uhud yang terjadi pada pertengahan bulan Syawal tahun 625 H., umat Islam mengalami kekalahan. Nabi sempat terluka; sebuah lemparan batu keras dari Uthbah ibn Abi Waqash mengena mulutnya, menyobek bibir bawahnya, dan menanggalkan satu giginya. Darah mengucur dari wajahnya. Bahkan, dikisahkan bahwa Nabi sempat pingsan.
Tidak kurang dari 70 orang sahabat Nabi yang mati terbunuh dalam perang Uhud ini. Mûsâ ibn Uqbah berpendapat bahwa para tentara Islam yang terbunuh di perang Uhud hanya 47 orang. Sementara menurut Qatadah, al-Barra’, Hammad ibn Salamah, yang meninggal dunia adalah 70 orang.
