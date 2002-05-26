Refleksi Maulid Nabi SAW

IslamLib – Apa reaksi kaum Quraisy sekiranya Nabi SAW hanya menganjurkan prinsip tauhid? Pertanyaan ini datang dari seorang pemikir Mesir, Thâha Husein dalam bukunya al-Fitnah al-Kubrâ (petaka besar). Menurut Thâhâ, andai tauhid saja, minus sistem sosial dan ekonomi, tentu banyak orang Quraisy menyambut seruan Muhammad dengan mudah.
Thâhâ beralasan, bahwa orang Quraisy pada hakikatnya tidak secara penuh percaya berhala, juga tidak benar-benar mempertahankan “tuhan-tuhan” mereka itu. Berhala-berhala itu, hanya sekedar alat, bukan tujuan. Alat untuk mengelabui semua orang Arab agar mudah ditipu dan diperas.
Orang yang menilai Nabi semata menyeru Tauhîd, sebagai lawan tanding Ta‘addud (politeis) anutan Arab kala itu, tentu keberatan dengan pendapat Thâhâ. Tapi bila struktur sosial-budaya-politik-ekonomi Arab pra-Islam ditilik lebih cermat, tentulah pendapat itu tidak mengejutkan.
Memang, konsep ketuhanan Quraisy terkesan konyol. Kekonyolah itu digambarkan dengan baik oleh Muhammad ‘Abduh. Menurutnya, masyarakat Arab pra-Islam sudah tidak waras/keblinger (sakhîf al-‘aql). Buktinya, sebagian memproduk berhala dari manisan (al-halawiy) untuk dijadikan sesembahan. Lucunya, ketika lapar menghantui, mereka tidak sungkan menyantap “tuhan-tuhan” mereka (Risâlat al-Tauhîd, hal 121).
Tapi, ketololan konsep ketuhanan Arab Jahili tidaklah penting. Ada yang lebih penting diungkap sebagai refleksi maulid nabi kali ini. Yaitu melacak pesan-pesan profetik yang terkadung di dalamnya.
Yang terpenting dan sangat relevan untuk diungkap kini ada tiga hal: 1) persamaan (al-musâwât, equality), 2) kebebasan (al-hurriyyah, liberty), dan 3) keadilan (al-‘adâlah, justice). Ketiga prinsip yang menjadi nilai ideal orang modern ini sudah ditanamkan dengan kuat oleh Nabi kala itu.
Karenanya, sosiolog yang sering dikutip Cak Nur, Robert N. Bellah, cukup cermat dan jujur ketika mengatakan bahwa sistim politik yang digariskan Nabi di Madinah dan dikembangkan khalifah-khalifah awal, khususnya Khalifah Umar adalah sesuatu yang terlampau maju bagi organisasi politik Arab yang ada sebelumnya.
Mungkin, karena terlampau modern bagi masyarakat yang sepenuhnya belum tercerabut dari nilai-nilai jahili Arab, utamanya masalah tribalisme (kesukuan, al-qabîliyyah), ketiga nilai tersebut akhirnya mengalami pasang surut. Terbukti, kecamuk politik bermotif fanatisme kesukuan yang merebak pada akhir masa khalifah ketiga, kembali merenggut sebagian nilai-nilai modern tersebut.
Tapi biarlah, meratapi/memuja masa lalu bukanlah pekerjaan yang arif. Yang penting, bagaimana kembali menghidupkan pesan-pesan profetik yang pernah hidup itu untuk konteks kekinian dan kedisinian.
Ini perlu dan mendesak, lebih-lebih karena nilai-nilai itu muncul tenggelam, untuk tidak mengatakannya terdistorsi, dianaktirikan, diplintir, dikangkangi ataupun dipandang sebelah mata. Padahal, esensi agama-agama terletak dalam nilai-nilai kebaikan universal itu. Wallahu ‘alam bissawab.
