Renesans dan Reformasi Agama

Pemikiran Barat modern punya rujukan jelas ke mana sejarah liberalisme dan kebebasan harus dialamatkan. Tak lain dan tak bukan, ke periode renesans dan reformasi pada abad ke-16 Masehi.
Renesans adalah masa kelahiran atau kebangkitan kembali manusia Barat setelah tertidur lama pada masa yang disebut “abad kegelapan” (dark ages). Kata ini berasal dari bahasa Itali, rinascimento, yang berarti “terlahir kembali.”
Sementara itu, “reformasi” adalah gerakan pembaharuan keagamaan Kristen. Inti dari gerakan ini adalah sikap protes terhadap Gereja Katolik yang dinilai otoriter, kaku, dan tak bersahabat terhadap perubahan zaman. Karenanya, gerakan ini kemudian disebut sebagai gerakan Protestan.
Baik renesans maupun reformasi menjadi landasan utama bagi sejarah peradaban Barat modern selanjutnya. Dua kata ini kemudian dipakai untuk menjelaskan akar sejarah berbagai konsep pemikiran yang muncul di dunia modern, seperti modernisme, humanisme, rasionalisme, pragmatisme, dan liberalisme.
Lalu, ke manakah renesans dan reformasi dalam Islam harus dialamatkan? Kita sering berbicara tentang kebangkitan dan reformasi Islam, tapi rujukan kita terhadap dua istilah ini tak pernah jelas. Sebagian merujuk kepada gerakan puritanisme agama yang muncul pada pertengahan abad ke-20, sebagian yang lain merujuk kepada gerakan kebangkitan pada awal abad ke-19.
Menurut hemat saya, kalau kita ingin menyamakan gerakan renesans dan reformasi Islam dengan gerakan serupa di Eropa, maka kita harus menyamakan sifat dan karakternya.
Di Eropa, renesans adalah keinginan untuk mengulangi masa kegemilangan peradaban Greko-Romawi, yang terjadi pada lima abad terakhir dan tiga abad pertama sebelum dan sesudah masehi. Pada masa ini, kebudayaan Eropa mencapai puncaknya.
Periode kegelapan (dark ages) adalah masa yang terbentang selama “abad pertengahan” (medieval), yakni masa-masa di mana masyarakat Eropa didominiasi oleh pemerintahan dan kekuasaan agama.
Para sejarawan biasanya merujuk antara abad ke-4 hingga abad ke-15 sebagai masa-masa peradaban skolastik atau peradaban yang dikuasai oleh para penguasa Gereja. Masa-masa ini adalah periode yang ingin dikubur oleh tokoh renesans.
Islam juga memiliki masa-masa kejayaan dan masa-masa kegelapan. Meski tidak setepat pengalaman Eropa, kita bisa membagi sejarah kegemilangan Islam pada masa-masa antara abad ke-7 hingga pertengahan abad ke-13, atau hampir berbarengan dengan masa-masa kegelapan di Eropa.
Setelah masa itu, peradaban Islam menjalani masa-masa kegelapan (dark ages). Dengan demikian, abad pertengahan dalam Islam terjadi antara abad ke-14 hingga abad ke-19.
Perbedaan paling nyata antara dua periode itu (kegemilangan dan kegelapan) adalah bahwa pada masa kegemilangan, semangat dan pencapaian budaya, seni, pemikiran, dan filsafat Islam begitu besar. Ratusan ilmuwan dilahirkan dan ribuan buku ditulis pada periode ini. Sementara itu, pada masa kegelapan, produksi intelektualisme menurun drastis dan ilmuwan besar tak lagi dilahirkan.
Dengan demikian, renesans dalam Islam, jika kita ingin menggunakan konsep ini, adalah semangat untuk kembali kepada nilai-nilai peradaban yang pernah dicapai pada masa kegemilangan Islam.
Dengan demikian juga, reformasi adalah pembaruan keagamaan dan protes terhadap model dan cara beragama pada era kegelapan, era di mana ijtihad, rasionalitas, filsafat, dan pemikiran, dikecam dan dicampakkan.
Renesans dan reformasi dalam Islam, jika demikian, bukanlah merujuk kepada gerakan kebangkitan agama dalam maknanya yang puritan, bukan pula gerakan yang kembali kepada semangat ortodoksisme dan konservatisme.
Tapi, gerakan renesans dan reformasi dalam Islam adalah gerakan mengembalikan nilai-nilai dan semangat rasionalisme dan liberalisme seperti pada masa-masa kegemilangan peradaban Islam .
