Waktu Isra-Mikraj Nabi Muhammad

IslamLib – Isra-Mikraj adalah peritiwa spiritual yang dialami Nabi Muhammad. Ia dipahami sebagai perjalanan Nabi dari Masjidil Haram di Mekah ke Masjidil Aqsha di Jerusalem, dan terus membubung menembus dinginnya langit menuju sebuah pucuk yang disebut Sidratul Muntaha.
Alkisah, ketika Rasulullah sedang tidur malam bersama para sahabatnya di Masjidil Haram tiba-tiba Jibril datang membangunkan dan membawanya untuk Isra-Mikraj. Thabathaba’i (Tafsir al-Mizan, Jilid XIII, hlm. 22) menyebut bahwa di antara Sahabat yang sedang bersama Nabi saat itu adalah Hamzah ibn Abdul Muththalib, Ja’far ibn Abi Thalib, dan Ali ibn Abi Thalib.
Namun, sebuah riwayat seperti dikutip Fakhr al-Din al-Razi dalam Mafatih al-Ghaib (Jilid X, Juz XX, hlm. 148) menyatakan bahwa Isra-Mikraj tak dimulai dari dalam Masjidil Haram, melainkan dari rumah Ummu Hani binti Abi Thalib. Yang lain lagi mengatakan bahwa start Isra-Mikraj adalah sebuah ruangan dalam rumah Abu Thalib.
Sejumlah literatur Islam menyebutkan bahwa Isra-Mikraj ditempuh hanya dalam satu malam. Perjalanan panjang ini dimulai habis isya’ dan rampung begitu fajar menyingsing. Demikian jauhnya jarak perjalanan ini, maka Aisyah (isteri Nabi) dan Muawiyah berpendapat bahwa Isra-Mikraj merupakan perjalanan ruhani dan bukan perjalanan fisik-jasmani.
Menurut Aisyah, ruh Nabi Muhammad bergerak membelah semesta untuk berjumpa dengan Tuhan, sementara tubuhnya bersemayam di bumi. Pendapat ini ditolak jumhur ulama yang mengatakan bahwa Isra-Mikraj melibatkan jasmani-ruhani Nabi Muhammad secara sekaligus. Tentu pendapat jumhur ulama ini tak mudah dikunyah akal sehat dan tak bisa dijelaskan secara saintifik.
Bagaimana mungkin benda material seperti tubuh manusia bisa berjalan lebih cepat dari gerak cahaya. Menurut teori Einstein, jika ada benda berjalan secepat cahaya, maka benda itu akan terurai dan hancur menjadi energi. Lalu jumhur ulama berkata, bahwa Isra-Mikraj bukan untuk difalsifikasi, melainkan untuk diimani.
Pertanyannya, kapan peristiwa Isra-Mikraj ini terjadi? Beberapa buku tarikh menjelaskan sejumlah riwayat berbeda perihal peristiwa itu. Pertama, ulama yang berpendapat bahwa peristiwa itu terjadi pada (diperkirakan hari Jum’at) 27 Rajab. Inilah pandangan paling populer di kalangan umat Islam.
Namun, sebagian yang lain berkata bahwa Isra’-Mikraj terjadi di awal (bukan di akhir) bulan Rajab. Kedua, menurut al-Harbi, sebagaimana dikutip al-Qurthubi dalamal-Jami’ li Ahkam al-Qur’an (Jilid V, hlm. 551), Isra-Mikraj terjadi pada 27 Rabi’ul Awwal.
Itu juga yang dikatakan al-Zuhri dan Urwah. Ibnu Abbas berpendapat bahwa Isra-Mikraj terjadi pada hari Senin, 12 Rabiul Awwal. Sebab, pada hari, tanggal dan bulan itulah Rasullah dilahirkan, diangkat menjadi nabi, di-Isra-Mikraj-kan, hijrah ke Madinah, dan meninggal dunia.
Ketiga, al-Sudi berpendapat bahwa Isra-Mikraj terjadi pada bulan Dzul Qa’dah. (Ibnu Katsir, al-Bidayah wa al-Nihayah, Juz III, hlm. 155).
Bukan hanya bulan yang diperselisihkan, melainkan juga tahun dari peristiwa itu. Ada yang berpendapat bahwa Isra-Mikraj terjadi satu tahun sebelum Rasulullah hijrah ke Madinah.
Yang lain berkata bahwa Isra-Mikraj diperkirakan terjadi 18 bulan sebelum peristiwa hijrah. Sementara yang lain lagi berkesimpulan bahwa Isra-Mikraj terjadi ketika Khadijah masih hidup.
Menurut Yunus ibn Bukair, pasca Isra-Mikraj, Khadijah masih sempat melaksanakan shalat. Ini karena Isra-Mikraj terjadi pada tahun kelima dari kenabian, beberapa bulan sebelum Khadijah meninggal dunia. Bahkan, seperti dikutip Thabathabai (hlm. 30), Ibnu Abbas berkata bahwa Isra-Mikraj terjadi pada tahun kedua dari kenabian.
Intinya, ada beragam pendapat. Yang satu berkata tahun ketiga kenabian. Yang lain mengatakan tahun kelima kenabian; tahun keenam kenabian; 10 tahun 3 bulan dari kenabian; 12 tahun dari kenabian; 1 tahun 5 bulan sebelum hijrah; 1 tahun 3 bulan sebelum hijrah; 6 bulan sebelum hijrah.
Kenapa perselisihan seperti ini terjadi? Satu, ketika Isra-Mikraj terjadi tak ada orang yang mencatat dan mendokumentasikannya secara persis. Rasulullah pun dikisahkan tak bisa membaca dan menulis.
Soal hari, tanggal, bulan, dan tahun peristiwa Isra-Mikraj di atas sepenuhnya didasarkan pada ingatan para Sahabat, dan bukan pada data rekaman-tertulis yang otentik.
Dua, penyusunan kalender Islam pada saat Isra-Mikraj itu belum terumuskan. Dengan demikian, semua soal di sekitar Isra-Mikraj serba tak pasti, misterius, dan tak mudah diverifikasi.
Bagi sebagian besar umat Islam, hanya satu yang pasti; bahwa Isra-Mikraj nyata terjadi dan dari situ shalat disyariatkan. Tentang bagaimana terjadinya dan kapan berlangsungnya, para ulama dan sejarawan tak melahirkan sebuah konsensus. Wallahu A’lam Bis Shawab.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I was examining some of your blog posts on this internet site and I think this internet site is real instructive! Keep posting.
I not to mention my friends were studying the best tricks on the blog and so then I had a horrible suspicion I had not thanked the web blog owner for those secrets. Most of the guys appeared to be consequently thrilled to read all of them and now have in actuality been enjoying those things. We appreciate you being really accommodating and then for picking some brilliant information millions of individuals are really desirous to discover. My very own sincere apologies for not saying thanks to you sooner.
I’ve read several just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you place to make one of these magnificent informative website.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a great web site.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Hi there, You have done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for inexperienced blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your website is great, let alone the content!
I like this web site its a master peace ! Glad I observed this on google .
I truly prize your work, Great post.
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this website and give it a glance regularly.
Its superb as your other posts : D, thankyou for posting.
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its helped me. Great job.
I appreciate your work, regards for all the useful posts.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to
this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Hey very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find a lot of useful info here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hello, the whole thing is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s truly excellent, keep up writing.
Great post, you have pointed out some wonderful points, I likewise conceive this s a very fantastic website.
naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.
I regard something genuinely special in this website.
Well I truly liked reading it. This article offered by you is very effective for good planning.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your
website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and
visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Excellent work!
Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear to grasp so much approximately this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I feel that you simply could do with a few percent to force the message house a bit, however other than that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
I discovered your blog site on google and test just a few of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the superb operate. I simply extra up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Searching for forward to studying extra from you afterward!…
It¦s really a great and useful piece of info. I¦m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually think this website wants way more consideration. I’ll in all probability be once more to read rather more, thanks for that info.
I got good info from your blog
What i do not understood is in reality how you are not actually a lot more neatly-favored than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You understand thus significantly when it comes to this topic, produced me personally believe it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women are not involved unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs great. Always care for it up!
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and include almost all vital infos. I’d like to look more posts like this .
It’s actually very difficult in this active life to listen news on TV, so I simply
use web for that purpose, and obtain the latest information.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?