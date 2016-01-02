Saban kali mendekati hari Natal dan perayaan tahun baru, popularitas hadis tasyabbuh selalu meningkat dalam perbincangan publik Islam. Berbagai kemudahan teknologi komunikasi mutakhir berperan sangat signifikan dalam menaikkan tingkat popularitas hadis tasyabbuh. Banyak pesan berantai via media sosial yang ikut meramaikan dan mendesakkan perbincangan tentang hadis tersebut.
Yang dimaksud hadis tasyabbuh di sini tiada lain adalah hadis yang diriwayatkan Abdullah ibnu Umar yang berbunyi: man tasyabbaha bi qaumin fa huwa minhum. Artinya: barangsiapa yang meniru-niru suatu kaum, maka dia sudah menjadi bagian dari mereka!
Saya tidak tertarik mengulas tingkat kesahihan hadis yang antara lain termuat dalam Sunan Abi Daud, Ibnu Hibban, maupun Fath al-Bari ini. Sebagian menyebutnya shahih (valid), jayyid (baik), hasan (baik), hasan li ghairihi (baik karena unsur lain), tapi sebagian juga menuduhnya daif (lemah). Yang penting bagi saya, ini termasuk hadis yang punya tingkat popularitas yang cukup baik. Andai ikut Pilkada, niscaya…..
Tulisan ini ingin menjelaskan kenapa hadis tersebut begitu naik daun dengan penjelasan sosiologis, bagaimana umat Islam menanggapinya, dan seberapa konsisten mereka menerapkannya.
Penjelasan sosiologis yang paling gampang dicerna adalah penjelasan Ibnu Khaldun tentang teori peradaban. Dalam pasal 23 kitab Muqaddimah, Ibnu Khaldun membuat proposisi yang menyatakan bahwa “orang/peradaban yang kalah akan senantiasa tergiur (mula’un da’iman) untuk meniru orang/peradaban yang menang baik dalam soal jargon, cara berpakaian, pola beragama, maupun dalam kelakuan dan tradisi mereka.”
Saya ingin menyebut teori Ibnu Khaldun ini dengan teori pak-turut atau mak-turut yang secara manusiawi akan diidap oleh orang atau peradaban yang sedang kalah atau lebih inferior. Orang atau peradaban yang kalah dan inferior bukanlah orang atau peradaban yang inovatif dan mampu menjadi trend-setter. Hukum besi sosiologi menahbiskan mereka sebagai makhluk-makhluk pak-turut dan mak-turut yang silau akan gemerlap peradaban atau kebudayaan yang lebih unggul.
Cara mereka yang kalah dalam bereaksi terhadap peradaban yang lebih unggul itu bisa bermacam-macam. Yang ekstrem akan membentengi diri sekuat tenaga agar terjauh dari “pengaruh jahat” peradaban yang dominan itu. Perasaan rendah diri (inferiority complex) yang menyelimuti umat yang kalah ini (baik disadari atau tidak) membuat mereka kadang tergoda untuk membentengi diri dengan berbagai cara. Mengamalkan hadis tasyabbuh bukanlah bentuk ketegaran diri, namun lebih merupakan salah satu cara atau mekanisme pertahanan diri yang tersedia bagi mereka.
Manifestasi dari mekanisme membentengi diri rapat-rapat ini adalah sebentuk puritanisme ataupun salafisme: imajinasi tentang keaslian ataupun menggunakan dalih masa lalu untuk menampik masa kini. Sayangnya, mekanisme seperti ini belum tentu ampuh dan jitu dalam membendung arus yang lebih digdaya dan terkadang malah menghasilkan kekonyolan dan ironi. Karena itu, puritanisme dan salafisme bukanlah jalan terbaik untuk melawan peradaban yang lebih unggul.
Cara lain dalam bereaksi adalah dengan menyerap unsur-unsur terbaik dari peradaban yang lebih unggul dan digdaya itu, lalu memanipulasi dan mengembangkannya sebagai lahan untuk berkompetisi. Inilah yang disebut modernisme atau suatu cara untuk menjemput masa depan dengan menggunakan kesempatan-kesempatan yang tersedia di masa kini. Inilah yang dilakukan ormas semacam Muhammadiyah sejak beridirinya di tahun 1912, sebagaimana dilukiskan dengan apik oleh disertasi Alwi Shihab yang berjudul Membendung Arus: Respon Gerakan Muhammadiyah Terhadap Penetrasi Misi Kristen di Indonesia (Mizan, 1998).
Dengan menggunakan landasan buku di atas, Muhammadiyah awalnya dapat dikatakan sebagai gerakan tasyabbuh atau meniru cara-cara zending Kristen dalam mengelola masyarakat Indonesia lewat dunia pendidikan dan amal sosial, sembari melenturkan aspek puritanisme dan salafisme yang oleh para pendirinya dipungut dari tanah Hijaz. Dan dalam kasus Muhammadiyah, tasyabbuh tidak selamanya membuat mereka kerdil dan inferior terhadap lawan yang mereka tiru.
Ini artinya, si peniru tidak selamanya akan identik, menjadi bagian, atau lebur ke dalam diri yang mereka tiru. Dalam kasus Muhammadiyah, hadis yang berlaku bukanlah man tasyabbaha bi qauminfa huwa minhum, namun man tasyabbaha bi qaumin fa laitsa minhum (barangsiapa meniru suatu kaum, dia belum tentu menjadi bagian dari kaum yang dia tiru). Dengan melihat kasus aktual dalam sejarah Muhammadiyah ini, kualifikasi terhadap hadis tasyabbuh terasa mutlak diperlukan.
Karena itu, kita perlu membeda-bedakan tasyabbuh ke dalam beberapa kategori. Misalnya, kita bisa membuat kaidah seperti ini: at-tasyabbuh fi al-ibadat mahdzur (meniru tata cara ibadah orang lain itu terlarang). Itu yang pertama. Kedua: at-tasyabbuh fi al-mu’amalat mauquf (meniru tata pergaulan orang lain itu bersifat situasional). Artinya, bila yang ditiru adalah hal-hal yang positif, itu justru dapat menjadi mustahab (dianjutkan). Sementara meniru hal-hal yang negatif bolehlah dimasukkan ke dalam kualifikasi makruh atau muharram (terlarang).
Namun yang lebih penting dari ulasan tentang hadis tasyabbuh dan kualifikasi tambahan terhadap hadis tersebut adalah merenungkan Quran surat al-Maidah ayat 48 yang menganjurkan umat Islam untuk bersikap kompetitif atau bersaing secara sehat. Ayat ini perlu direnungkan secara seksama karena di dalamnya terdapat mutiara tentang bagaimana umat ini dapat hidup secara sehat dan bermartabat, atau menanggapi keragaman sosial secara positif.
Sebelum menganjurkan bersaing sehat, ayat ini menegaskan bahwa setiap umat manusia/umat beragama telah diberikan jalan dan tatacara masing-masing. Wa likullin ja’alna minkum syir’atan wa minhajan. Ini adalah penegasan tentang keunikan masing-masing umat yang tak perlu dipersoalan secara berlebihan. Lantas yang lebih penting lagi, ayat ini juga menegaskan bahwa keragaman sosial dan keunikan masing-masing pihak itu sudah merupakan ketetapan dari sana-Nya: sunnatullah.
Karena itu sunnatullah, maka tak ada gunanya mempersoalkan keragaman ekspresi dan keunikan masing-masing umat itu. Sebab jika Allah berkenan, niscaya Dia akan kun fayakun menunggalkan jalan dan tata cara menuju-Nya dan menyederhanakan persoalan dengan menciptakan satu umat yang takkan pernah bersilang-sengketa. Namun Dia tidak melakukan itu karena justru ingin menguji kedewasaan kita dan melihat adanya kompetisi kebajikan di antara umat manusia.
Jadi saudara-saudara seiman dan tidak seiman, daripada memusingkan diri dengan hadis-hadis tasyabbuh yang masih dipersengketakan kesahihannya itu, ada baiknya kita lebih berpegang kepada ayat Quran yang menganjurkan persaingan global nan sehat-bermartabat ini. Insyaallah, dengan ayat ini, umat tak akan terus-menerus terperosok dalam perasaan dikutuk dunia yang dipersepsi sedang tidak berpihak kepada mereka.
Toh dalam kenyataannya, umat yang benar-benar konsisten menolak sikap tasyabbuh itu juga sangat sedikit. Yang benar-benar menolak penggunaan Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp dan aplikasi-aplikasi yang diproduksi oleh “mereka-mereka yang kafir” itu juga nyaris nihil. Yang konsisten menampik produk-produk muamalah modern seperti dunia perbankan, sistem pendidikan, dan dunia hiburan juga secuil saja.
Yang justru kita lihat adalah cara-cara mimikri atau meniru dan memanipulasi produk-produk yang asalnya bukan bikinan umat ini untuk kepentingan-kepentingan bisnis, strategis, bahkan keagamaan. Mereka membuat Bank Konvensional, kita membuat Bank Syariah; mereka memproduksi Star War, kita memproduksi Bulan Terbelah di Langit Amerika; mereka menyelenggarakan Miss Universe kita membikin Miss Hijabers.
Bagi saya tidak apa, yang penting bersaing secara sehat dan bermartabat saja, sesuai anjuran al-Maidah ayat 48. Setuju? Wallahu a’lam!
Jakarta, 2 Januari 2016.
