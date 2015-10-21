Soal Rumah Ibadah, Tangan Allah Tak Lagi Bertuah

IslamLib – Saban kali terjadi perobohan, pembongkaran, perusakan atau pembakaran rumah ibadah, entah di Tolikara atau di Jakarta, di Bogor atau Aceh Singkil, saya selalu terusik oleh sebuah penggalan ayat dalam Quran. Surat al-Hajj ayat 40 itu terus meneror pikiran saya karena secara eksplisit menyatakan bahwa “tangan Allah” sesungguhnya ikut bekerja dalam penjagaan dan pelestarian rumah ibadah. Andai tangan itu tidak sedang bekerja, niscaya robohlah biara, gereja, sinagog, dan masjid-masjid tempat nama Allah selalu disebut dan dipuja.
Persisnya ayat itu berbunyi begini: “
…. Andai saja Allah tidak membuat manusia tergantung kepada manusia lainnya, niscaya akan robohlah biara, gereja, sinagog, dan masjid-masjid tempat nama-Nya sesentiasa dipuja. Dan Allah sungguh akan menolong sesiapa pun yang menolong diri-Nya. Dia sungguh kuat lagi perkasa.” (saya akan menjelaskan kenapa menerjemahkan ayat ini demikian).
Lama sekali saya sering tertegun dan merenungkan makna ayat ini. Saya pelototi beberapa tafsir online—baik al-Sa’di, Ibn Katsir, al-Qurtubhi, al-Baghawi, at-Thabari, maupun Ibnu Ashur—namun saya tak kunjung mendapat jawaban yang memuaskan.
Problem kunci dari memahami ayat ini terletak pada soal bagaimana memahami kalimat “wa lau la daf’ulLah an-nas ba’dluhum bi ba’dhin” atau lebih spesifik, memahami makna daf’ulLah.
Umumnya, ahli tafsir yang saya sebutkan tadi memaknai kata daf’ulLah sebagai “pencegahan” atau “pembelaan” Tuhan atau Allah. Sehingga penggalan ayat di atas dapat diartikan begini: “…. Andai saja Allah tidak mencegah atau membela sebagian manusia dengan sebagian lainnya, maka…”
Mekanisme pencegahan atau pembelaan Tuhan itu, oleh umumnya mufasir dijelaskan dengan ayat sebelumnya, pada surat al-Hajj 39. Yakni dengan keluarnya perkenanan Tuhan kepada Muslim perdana yang saat itu teraniaya dan tertindas untuk memulai angkat senjata.
Perkenanan berperang itu bahkan ditutup dengan pernyataaan bernada meyakinkan: “Sesungguhnya Allah maha mampu untuk membela atau memenangkan mereka!”
Tafsiran demikian tentu tidak terlalu melenceng jauh jika pilihan angkat senjata itu memang didorong oleh motif untuk menegakkan dan menjunjung tinggi kebebasan beragama dan berkeyakinan sebagaimana pernah saya singgung dalam artikel sebelumnya (lihat: Dulu, Muslim Perdana Berperang demi Kebebasan Beragama.
Terlebih lagi, perlindungan terhadap rumah ibadah, sekalipun dalam kecamuk perang yang menyala-nyala, merupakan etika yang sangat penting dan nilai plus yang ingin dipromosikan Quran untuk agama ini.
Dan nilai plus Islam perdana itu dikuatkan pula oleh berbagai petuah mulia Nabi dan para Sahabat tatkala mereka ingin mengirim balatentara ke medan laga. Karena itu, masuk akal bila mekanisme Tuhan untuk menjaga kelestarian rumah ibadah pada ayat di atas dihubungkan dengan persoalan jihad.
Namun, jika kita melihat etika perang atau jihad masa kini, kita nyaris akan frustasi. Betapa jauh kelakuan perang masa kini dengan anjuran-anjuran mulia yang ada pada Quran. Dan ironisnya, kebanyakan penafsir Quran pun tak dapat terbebas dari mindset sektarianisme dalam memahami ayat ini.
Lihatlah, sekalipun ayat ini bernada perlindungan umum dengan menyebut biara, gereja, sinagog dan masjid, beberapa mufasir justru mengecualikan rumah ibadah non-Islam dari jaminan perlindungan yang diberikan langsung oleh Allah.
Lalu jungkir-baliklah mereka berupaya meyakinkan pembaca bahwa perlindungan terhadap biara, gereja, dan sinagog itu adalah bentuk perlindungan masa lalu yang telah terjadi di era nabi-nabi sebelum Muhammad. Setelah munculnya Islam sebagai agama penutup, maka perlindungan itu tidak lagi berlaku.
Pemahaman seperti ini diam-diam dianut kalangan ekstremis Islam sejak dulu sampai kini. Padahal jelas-jelas ini pengkhianatan terhadap pesan mulia Quran yang semestinya berlaku melampaui ruang dan waktu!
Untungnya, dengan sedikit sabar kita juga mendapatkan tafsiran-tafsiran yang bersemangat untuk mengedepankan kemulian pesan Quran.
Tatkala menjawab kenapa biara, gereja, dan sinagog juga mendapat jaminan perlindungan Allah, Ibnu al-Qoyyim dalam Ahkam Ahli al-Dzimmah menjawab secara retoris sekaligus pejoratif: sebab Allah juga senang bila nama-Nya dipuja dan diangungkan, walau lewat bibir orang kafir. Redaksi Arabnya berbunyi, innalLah yuhibb an yudzkara walau min kafir.
Yang tidak memuaskan bagi saya dari tafsiran-tafsiran di atas adalah penyempitan cara kerja tangan Tuhan dalam melestarikan rumah ibadah: hanya lewat jalur peperangan.
Padahal kita tahu, peperangan hanyalah perkecualian hidup, bukanlah kaidah umum kehidupan umat manusia. Bahkan Quran juga menyebut perang sebagai “sesuatu yang tidak kalian inginkan, dibenci” (kurhun lakum), sebagaimana termaktub dalam al-Baqarah 216.
Artinya, perang adalah opsi terakhir (last resort) tatkala keseimbangan interaksi antar umat manusia sudah terganggu sedemikian rupa dan mereka tak mampu lagi mencari cara lain untuk berdamai. Karena itu, kita memerlukan tafsiran-tafsiran alternatif tentang bagaimana sesungguhnya mekanisme pencegahan dan pembelaan Tuhan itu terhadap rumah ibadah.
Saya menemukan jawaban yang lebih memuaskan justru dari pakar studi Quran asal Suriah, Muhammad Syahrur. Berbeda dengan pemahaman mainstream, Insinyur Syahrur justru memaknai kalimat daf’ulLah ba’dhulum bi ba’dhinpada surat al-Hajj 40 maupun al-Baqarah 251 sebagai tadafu atau “adanya saling ketergantungan antara umat manusia.”
Kita bisa menjuluki tafsiran Syahrur ini dengan teori Quran tentang dependensi. Teori ini menambahkan atau malah lebih meyakinkan dari pada teori mufasir lain yang bisa kita sederhankan sebagai teori benturan.
Dengan memperluas tafsiran-tafsiran pro-benturan dalam upaya menjaga keseimbangan material dan spiritual masyarakat manusia, Shahrur justru melihat pentingnya faktor dependensi atau kesalingbergantungan antar-umat manusia.
Itulah rahasia kenapa tangan Tuhan mampu bekerja, baik dalam mencegah atau menangkal pengrusakan rumah ibadah seperti dalam al-Hajj 40, maupun dalam menjaga dari kerusakan dunia secara lebih luas seperti termaktub dalam al-Baqarah 251.
Dalam buku Tajfif Manabi’ al-Irhab, Syahrur menjelaskan mengapa teori dependensi jauh lebih masuk akal daripada teori benturan berupa konflik, perang, ataupun jihad yang sudah mainstream.
Baginya, lapangan saling ketergantungan antar umat manusia—baik dalam bentuk kerjasama ataupun persaingan damai—jauh lebih luas daripada lapangan persengketaan dan peperangan. Karena itu, wajar bila hal ini dijadikan penjelas. Bukan menjelaskan sesuatu dari perkecualiannya (terjaganya rumah ibadah justru akibat kecamuk perang).
Area dependensi antar umat manusia itu juga jauh lebih luas dan dapat kita lihat di mana-mana: di rumah sakit antara pasien dengan perawat; di pasar antara penjual dengan pembeli; di lapangan pertandingan antara klub satu dengan lainnya; di pengadilan antara hakim, jaksa dan terdakwa; di lembaga riset ilmiah; bahkan di lembaga semacam partai, negara, maupun lembaga-lembaga dunia.
Semua manusia di segenap area itu saling bergantung satu sama lainnya. Mereka tidak akan berkelahi setiap hari tapi perlu menjaga kesinambungan dan keseimbangan hidup bersama. Bilamana kesinambungan dan keseimbangan interaksi antar mereka mulai terganggu dan teori dependensi tidak bekerja secara seksama, maka saat itulah akan terjadi berbagai ketegangan dan bahkan pengrusakan.
Dengan mengutip keterangan Syahrur di atas, kita dapat menyimpulkan beberapa hal. Pertama, tangan Tuhan akan berkerja menjaga rumah ibadah tatkala kesinambungan dan keseimbangan interaksi antara umat manusia terjaga dengan baik, apakah lewat etika, sopan santun, adat istiadat, norma hukum, petuah agamawan, maupun ketegasan pemerintah dan aparat. Bila itu tidak terjaga, tangan Tuhan pun enggan bekerja dan tak akan bertuah.
Yang menarik, Syahrur menyontohkan hal ini dengan kejatuhan Uni Soviet. Menurutnya, tumbangnya komunisme Soviet merupakan contoh bagaimana motif-motif dan kepentingan-kepentingan purba umat manusia—untuk saling bekerjasama, bersaing, bahkan mengambil keuntungan—justru dinafikan begitu rupa oleh sebuah system yang mengatur manusia.
Tatkala motif-motif dependensi antara manusia itu dinafikan sama sekali, tak hanya rumah ibadah yang akan roboh, tapi tatanan bermasyarakat, berbangsa dan bernegara pun akan runtuh.
Kedua, Quran tidak sedang mempromosikan teori benturan lewat konflik atau peperangan. Bahkan dalam kondisi konflik, huru-hara dan perang pun, Quran masih menekankan keharusan menjamin agar rumah ibadah agama-agama tetap tidak menjadi sasaran amuk massa, dendam-amarah, dan sengitnya peperangan.
Di situlah letak keagungan sebuah ajaran agama. Jika sesuatu yang diklaim sebagai agama justru menganjurkan penghancuran dengan dalih-dalih yang seakan mulia, dimana letak keagungan dan kemuliaannya?
Ketiga, Syahrur menafsirkan campur tangan Tuhan dalam penjagaan rumah ibadah atau pengrusakan bumi itu sebagai sesuatu yang bersifat metaforis saja (majazi). Ini persis tatkala kita dengan rendah hati mengatakan: kalau bukan karena Allah, saya tak akan menjabat ini atau itu, menjadi ani atau anu.
Bagi Syahrur, tangan Allah bekerja lewat sebuah teori dependensi. Tatkala saling ketergantungan antara manusia membuat mereka saling respek, tolong menolong, atau justru berkompetisi secara sehat, maka saat itulah tangan Allah bekerja.
Namun jika keragaman etnisitas, identitas, afiliasi kepentingan dan kelembagaan justru menjadi laknat bagi semua, saat itulah tangan Allah enggan bekerja dan sebagian atau semua orang akan terkena tulahnya. Wallahu a’lam!
