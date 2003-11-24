Abdul Jalil: “Idul Fitri Kembali ke Fitrah, Kembali ke Amanah”

Banyak cara memaknai hari raya Idul Fitri. Bagi Abdul Jalil, MA, intelektual muda dari Kudus yang juga Koordinator Kajian Central Riset dan Manajemen Informasi (Cermin), Idul Fitri merupakan momen yang penting untuk berjihad menegakkan kembali amanah. Setelah sebulan penuh melakukan puasa, menurut alumnus santri Ma’had Aly Situbondo yang diwawancarai Nong Darol Mahmada dari Jaringan Islam Liberal menegaskan, mestinya umat Islam terbebas dari virus-virus yang menjadi penyebab kerusakan bangsa ini. Berikut petikan wawancara yang direkam hari Minggu (16/11).
Mas Jalil, beberapa hari lagi kita akan merayakan hari raya Idul Fitri. Bagaimana Anda memaknai hari yang fitri kali ini?
Kita mesti melihat kemunculan Idul Fitri sebagai hasil proses panjang pertapaan kita selama satu bulan. Bertapa yang dimaksud di sini tidak hanya sekedar menahan makan, minum, dan seterusnya, tapi lebih substansial lagi adalah mengejar target-target tertentu, seperti meminimalkan nafsu.
Nah, proses panjang dan latihan selama satu bulan itu diharapkan akan menghasilkan insan yang fitri. Karena itulah hari raya itu disebut Idul Fitri atau kembali ke fitrah. Persoalannya, fitrah yang hendak dicapai Alqur’an itu apa bentuknya? Apakah pakaian baru dan semua yang serba fisik/materil?
Saya kira Islam bukan agama yang materialistik, sehingga di situ ada makna-makna tersendiri. Dalam Alqur’an akan kita temukan ayat yang berbunyi“fitratalLahi llati fatarannaas ‘alaiha”. Ayat ini mengindikasikan bahwa Allah sudah men-set up manusia secara genuine dengan set-up diri-Nya. Lalu apa bentuk set-up-an itu? Untuk tahu itu, kita mesti merujuk ke belakang.
Dalam Islam, kita menemukan sejarah munculnya Adam. Adam di set-up untuk apa? Jawaban klasik mengatakan ”liya’budun” (untuk menyembah-Ku), atau dalam pengertian luas adalah untuk beribadah.
Ini juga bisa didefinisikan sebagai melakukan aksi yang bertentangan dengan nafsu, sebagai bentuk respon terhadap kehendak Tuhan. Jadi, merespons sesuatu dengan tidak memperturutkan hawa nafsu itu disebut ibadah, dan itulah fitrah manusia.
Di negeri kita, banyak fenomena menarik dalam momen ini seperti fenomena mudik, silaturrahmi, dan lain-lain. Apa komentar Anda?
Menurut saya, di situlah menariknya Islam. Betapa Islam itu tidak hanya berpegang pada nilai-nilai yang universal saja, tapi juga mengakomodasi kreativitas lokal. Mudik untuk silaturahmi itu kan dalam Islam merupakan pesan universal. Tapi dia tidak menarik kalau dilakukan tanpa kreativitas tertentu.
Nah, ketika Islam sudah masuk ke wilayah Indonesia, terjadi perkawinan antara nilai universalnya dengan kreativitas lokal seperti anjang sana-anjang sini, silaturahmi dalam bentuk tahlilan, kondangan dan macam-macam, termasuk mudik.
Ritual tahunan ini menjadi penting setelah kita penat di perantauan Jakarta dan kota-kota besar lainnya. Lalu di situlah kita perlu kembali mengingat alam, orang tua dan nuansa-nuansa yang dapat memunculkan ide-ide baru yang lebih cerdas. Dengan begitu, kita menjadi kembali ke fitrah lagi.
Dalam ritual mudik, kita menemukan berbagai problem seperti calo tiket dan kemacetan. Apa yang salah menurut Anda dari problem ini?
Agaknya ini terkait dengan persoalan amanah yang sangat mendesak untuk dijihadkan dalam konteks Indonesia. Seandainya penyelenggara bangsa kita sudah amanah, tentu tidak ada mafia tiket, calo dan lain sebagainya.
Kalau puasa ini betul-betul dimaknai, tidak akan ada lagi fenomena calo, aturan yang berpihak, dan pelanggaran aturan oleh yang membuat aturan itu sendiri. Ini semua bagian penyakit sistemik yang belum terobati.
Maksud Anda, kembali ke fitrah dalam konteks Indonesia juga mengandaikan perbaikan pada level sistem yang mengatur kehidupan kita secara makro?
Kalau kita memakai perumpamaan bahasa komputer, puasa itu merupakan sistem scanning Tuhan untuk mencoba merepair virus-virus yang selama ini menempel dengan jelas, yang disengaja ataupun tidak. Lalu di situ ada semacam auto-scan yang kira-kira berwujud bulan Ramadan. Pada bulan Syawal proses scanning is complete, sehingga tidak ada lagi virus-virus yang mengganggu sistem komputer itu.
Idul Fitri menjadi momentum untuk menghancurkan virus- virus itu?
Idealnya begitulah. Soal faktanya tergantung bagaimana perjuangan atau mujahadah kita. Dalam Islam kan ada 3 kelompok perjuangan. Perjuangan dengan otak disebut ijtihad, dengan fisik seperti memberantas korupsi misalnya disebut jihad, dan perjuangan meminimalisir peran nafsu disebut mujahadah.
Term-term ini kita ajukan sebagai sebuah proses scanning total. Dalam diri dikontrol oleh internal authority control, ditambah backing dari sistem of internal authority yang kita amanahkan pada para pejabat kita, sehingga jargon kembali ke fitrah itu betul-betul kita raih pada masa Idul Fitri.
Mas Jalil, dalam tafsiran Islam, kita banyak menemukan makna Idul Fitri. Ada yang memaknai sebagai aksi kembali berbuka setelah sebulan berpuasa, ada yang memaknai kata fitri itu dengan Islam itu sendiri, ataupun perjanjian primordial manusia dengan Tuhan. Apa pendapat Anda?
Untuk tafsiran pertama yaitu kembali berbuka, saya terus terang tidak begitu sepakat. Masalahnya, Islam lahir tidak dalam paradigma yang materialistik. Dalam sejarah, Islam tidak lahir sekedar untuk memenuhi tuntutan perut. Kalau mengikut tafsiran itu, tentu tidak ada perbedaan signifikan antara manusia dan hewan yang hanya merespons tuntutan perut dan nafsu. Terlalu parsial kalau Islam datang hanya untuk itu.
Tafsir Idul Fitri sebagai perjanjian primordial, bisa disepakati. Tapi primordialisme itu bukan dalam arti, kitalah yang menetapkan perintah Tuhan yang tidak boleh dibantah. Apalagi dengan personifikasi diri atas ketetapan itu, dan dengan begitu saya bisa menjadi juru bicara Tuhan.
Tafsiran demikian menurut saya, bias tendensi kekuasaan. Artinya, ujung-ujungnya Anda mesti taat kepada saya, karena saya juru bicara Tuhan. Klaim demikian bisa digolongkan sebagai kalimatu haqqin uriida bihal baathil atau ungkapan yang benar, tapi di baliknya tersembunyi ambisi-ambisi yang keliru.
Di mata saya, kita memang harus kembali ke fitrah, dalam artian kembali ke perjanjian awal bahwa kita hadir untuk membuktikan bahwa Tuhan menunjuk manusia sebagai khalifah, penjaga perdamaian, berlaku egaliter, dan menjaga dunia agar tetap ramah terhadap orang-orang yang berbeda. Saya kira itu yang hendak kita wujudkan.
Kalau begitu, fitrah juga tidak bisa dimaknai bahwa Islam sebagai komunitas umat beragama?
Kita mesti ingat bahwa dalam Islam terdapat ayat yang sering disalahpahami, yaitu ayat “innaddina ‘indalLahil Islam”. Ayat itu selalu muncul dengan tafsiran yang eksklusif. Sesungguhnya, kata al-diin yang dimaksud di situ adalah lafadzun ‘aam (kata yang umum, Red).
Dalam teori teks, itu termasuk kata umum, yaitu mencakup seluruh agama. Jadi ayat itu ingin mengatakan –kalau dimaknai menurut teori Ushul Fikih— bahwa seluruh agama di sisi Tuhan itu Islam. Islam yang dibicarakan di sini adalah Islam sebagai sebuah substansi.
Masalahnya, kata Islam ini selalu ditarik dalam bentuk simbol. Padahal Alquran tidak pernah memaksudkan Islam sebagai sebuah label bagi agama tertentu. Alquran tidak pernah menyebut kata Nasrani sebagai agama, tapi sebagai sebuah komunitas. Begitu juga Yahudi.
Alquran konsisten dengan prinsip bahwa semua agama disebut Islam. Tapi komunitas sosiologisnya bisa berupa komunitas Yahudi, Nasrani, Muslim, dan seterusnya.
Menurut Anda, Islam yang bagaimana yang penting dimunculkan dalam konteks Indonesia sekarang ini?
Bagi saya, Islam yang kembali menegakkan amanah. Dalam Alqur’an disebutkan “innalLaha ya’murukum an tuaddul amaanaat ilaa ahliha”,sesungguhnya Tuhan menyuruh kalian untuk menyampaikan amanat kepada yang berhak. Ayat ini mengandaikan adanya kontrak sosial dalam kehidupan sosial politik di masyarakat.
Kita tidak hidup sendiri. Amanah yang dianjurkan di sini, menurut saya, adalah amanah terhadap makhluk hidup; menyangkut lingkungan. Juga amanah terhadap sesama manusia, lebih lagi terhadap bangsa.
Maka, kampanye antikorupsi yang digagas Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) dan Muhamadiyah saat ini, sesungguhnya bermakna kembali kepada amanah. Yaitu anjuran agar para pejabat, dan orang-orang yang berwenang dalam mengambil keputusan publik kembali kepada konsep amanah.
Sebab, mereka duduk di jabatannya karena adanya kontrak sosial; karena amanah yang diberikan kepadanya. Dengan begitu, suatu kewajiban baginya untuk tidak menyelewengkan amanah.
