Achmad Chodjim: “Kita Selalu Butuh Tafsir yang Sesuai Zaman”

IslamLib – Ramadan dikenal sebagai Bulan Alquran (Syahr Al-Quran) karena di dalam bulan ini Alquran diturunkan. Pada kesempatan ini, Jaringan Islam Liberal melakukan wawancara dengan Achmad Chodjim yang saat ini sedang menulis tafsir Alquran. Pak Chodjim ini juga dikenal sebagai penulis buku-buku best seller seperti Sunan Kalijaga dan Syekh Siti Jenar. Berikut petikan wawancara Novriantoni Kahar dengannya.
Pak Chodjim, Anda bukan orang yang secara spesialis menekuni pendidikan agama, tapi tertarik menulis tafsir Alquran. Apa yang memotivasi Anda?
Begini, kita ketahui bahwa Alquran diturunkan kepada manusia ini tidak ada lain sebagai petunjuk, dan di dalamnya memang dijelaskan sebagai petunjuk. Alquran juga memuat penjelasan tentang petunjuk itu. Namun demikian ketika seseorang membaca Alquran, akan dihadapkan banyak kesulitan bagaimana memahami rangkaian ayat-ayat itu.
Mengapa bisa terjadi demikian, karena kita mengetahui bahwa Alquran itu diwahyukan tidak di dalam komposisi kronologisnya. Alquran sendiri tidak sistematis. Selain itu bahasa Alquran juga tidak memiliki titik koma atau tanda baca.
Bahasa Alquran juga banyak mengandung metafor-metafor, dan juga banyak kata-kata yang tidak eksplisit. Inilah yang mendorong saya menafsirkan Alquran sehingga satu surat Alquran itu memiliki makna sehingga menjadi petunjuk bagi yang membacanya.
Kalau boleh tahu, apa modal Anda dalam melakukan tafsir Alquran?
Secara umum modal untuk menafsirkan Alquran itu banyak. Pertama, bahasa Arab. Kita harus paham bahasa Arab, termasuk sastranya, meskipun secara pasif. Kedua, kita juga harus punya modal sejarah (sîrah) Nabi. Sebab kita tahu bahwa ayat-ayat Alquran itu diturunkan tidak lepas dari ruang dan waktu.
Ketiga, kita juga harus memiliki kamus berbahasa Arab. Tentu saja makin banyak kamus bahasa Arab yang kita miliki akan sangat membantu di dalam memahami ayat-ayat Alquran. Karena kenyataannya banyak ayat-ayat Alquran itu yang satu kata digunakan oleh satu suku misalnya suku Quraisy, tetapi tidak digunakan di suku yang lain.
Padahal di dalam Alquran dinyatakan bahwa Alquran itu diturunkan dalam bahasa Arab yang jelas. Tentu pengertian yang jelas harus kita selidiki dan kita tinjau lebih jauh. Kalau sesuatu dikatakan jelas berarti seseorang pasti akan menemukan rujukannya tidak mungkin tidak.
Kalau kita menggunakan kategori konvensional ilmu tafsir, misalnyatafsir bil ma’tsur atau tafsir yang berdasarkan riwayat-riwayat hadits dan ada juga tafsir bi al-ra’yi, bagaimana dengan metode tafsir Pak Chodjim?
Dalam menafsirkan Alquran kita tetap mengikuti urut-urutan. Pertama-tama adalah tafsir itu harus kita terjemahkan ayat dengan ayat, mengapa? Karena di dalam Alquran disebutkan bahwa Alquran itu diturunkan yang sifatnyamutasyâbih dan makânî. Itu ada di surah al-Zumar ayat 23.
Kalau kita pahami Alquran itu ayat-ayatnya mutasyabih itu artinya, ayat-ayat itu saling terkait antara satu kata atau satu ayat di satu surat, satu kata atau satu ayat di surat yang lainnya. Lalu makânî maksudnya ayat-ayat itu diturunkan selama 23 tahun, dan terjadi pengulangan-pengulangan dan kalau kita pahami sering ayat-ayat itu sering kali diungkapkan beberapa kali. Misalnya kata al-’aql (akal) saja diulang sampai lebih dari 40 kali.
Nah, dengan adanyamutasyabih yang saling terkait dan pengulangan ini maka yang pertama adalah mencoba memahami satu ayat dan dicari kaitannya atau relasinya ayat yang lain. Setelah itu misalkan kita temukan lalu kita lihat kaitan kata itu dengan kondisi sosial pada waktu itu.
Kita lihat misalnya penggunakan kata-kata yang ada pada waktu itu. Lalu kita lihat juga sejarah yang ada waktu itu. Nah setelah itu kita mencoba menyelidiki atau melihat satu ayat itu berdasarkan sejauh mana makna yang diungkapkan dalam ayat atau surat itu.
Sebab boleh jadi kata itu bersifat lahiriah tapi yang dituju malah batiniah dan fenomena ini banyak sekali. Misalnya kita ambil contoh, pada surah al-Isra’ ayat 72. Kalau dibaca di sana orang yang membaca itu buta lahiriahnya. Tapi konsekuensinya kalau buta lahiriah akan buta di akhirat.
Itu tentu tidak senada dengan ayat-ayat Alquran yang lain. Misalnya, orang yang mengeluh, ”Ya Allah kenapa saya di dunia dahulu hidup tidak buta tetapi sekarang saya buta”. Di sinilah mata rantainya lalu jika sudah dilihat semuanya itu apakah ayat yang kita tafsirkan itu sesuai dengan akal pikiran atau tidak.
Sebab selama ini orang cenderung mengabaikan akal, padahal kita tidak melanggar pernyataan Allah bahwa kita harus menggunakan akal. Misalnya, ada sumpah Tuhan Tuhan di dalam Alquran, wal-’ashri (demi waktu asar), atau sumpah Tuhan misalnya qiyamah, di sini adalah sumpah padahal kalau kita melihat, mengamati dan memperhatikan apa yang dipakai Tuhan untuk sumpah itu bukan sesuatu yang diluar akal pikiran manusia.
Misalkan kiamat tidak bisa tidak dipelajari maka kita mencoba menyelidiki. Kalau kiamat itu pengertiannya hancurnya alam semesta, ya tidak ada gunanya Tuhan bersumpah. Sebab kalau Tuhan bersumpah itu artinya ada sesuatu yang harus diperhatikan manusia, tidak bisa tidak.
Maka kita langsung mencari makna kiamat di situ. Bagaimana ayat-ayat yang berkaitan di dalam sumpah kiamat itu apakah memang betul-betul terlepas atau bisa kita kaitkan dengan ilmu pengetahuan.
Bagaimana posisi tafsir-tafsir yang sudah dikarang oleh ulama sebelumnya? Apakah tafsir-tafsir itu relevan dan menjadi kutipan dalam tafsir Anda?
Kalau melihat tafsir-tafsir yang lalu pertama-tama kita pikirkan cara mereka menafsirkan. Umumnya cara mereka menafsirkan adalah hanya terpaku ayat dengan ayat. Misalnya yang dilakukan oleh Ibn Katsir, Jalalayn. Padahal kalau kita perhatikan dengan kenyataan perkembangan alam semesta ini, kalau hanya ayat dengan ayat tanpa menggunakan akal pikiran akan sia-sia.
Maka di sini kita anggap terlalu banyak misalnya memuat hal-hal yang sifatnya sudah lampau. Tapi juga ada orang yang menafsir mencoba memahamkan dengan hal yang sifatnya kontekstual. Misalnya yang dilakukan Muhammad Abduh, atau tafsir al-Jawâhir yang juga banyak mengangkat hal-hal yang sifatnya ilmiah.
Maka semuanya akan kita gunakan sebagai landasan yang bisa cocok ayat yang sedang kita tafsirkan itu. Bahkan kalau perlu tafsir yang sangat sufistik itu bisa menonjol pada ayat-ayat tertentu kalau memang kaitannya di situ. Misalnya tafsir surat al-Baqarah yang berkaitan dengan memotong sapi betina, kalau itu dilakukan secara lahiriah kita tetap tidak akan pernah nyambung. Jadi pasti harus ada nuansa sufistik di dalamnya.
Zaman sekarang para ahli tafsir menggunakan tafsiran tematik atas ayat Alquran, kenapa Pak Chodjim menggunakan tafsir surah persurah, bukan tematik?
Saya memang sadar sepenuhnya bahwa sekarang ini mulai banyak orang yang melakukan penafsiran Alquran yaitu tafsir tematik atau al-mawdlû’î. Namun kita harus paham bahwa masyarakat Islam pada umumnya tetap masyarakat yang sufatnya itu dapat kita katakan sebagai masyarakat yang masih konvensional.
Artinya masyarakat konvensional itu tetap menganggap bahwa Alquran itu murni pemahaman satu surat secara utuh. Jadi ini yang saya sadari. Jadi kalau tafsir-tafsir tematik di toko buku misalnya itu tidak terlalu banyak menarik minat orang-orang yang ingin mendalami Alquran secara keseluruhan.
Atau orang-orang dari pesantren, atau orang-orang yang ngaji di banyak peguruan. Mereka tidak tertarik, katakanlah, terhadap buku tafsir tentang masalahnya ekosistem. Karena pikirannya adalah orang tinggal melihat ekosistem itu siapa yang menulis. Kalau di sana kok banyak Alquran maka mereka yang bekerja di ilmu ekosistem.
Ya, dia akan mencari sumber yang bersifat ilmu pengetahuan yang ekologi. Begitu pula ada tafsir tentang ilmu kelautan misalnya tapi bagi yang memang betul-betul berminat tentang kelautan jelas akan belajar ilmu kelautan lebih spesifik.
Hanya orang-orang yang misalnya sekedar menambah wawasan yang mencoba mengaitkan antara ajaran yang ada di dalam Alquran dengan yang ada di dalam tema-tema kehidupan sehari-hari. Makanya inilah yang mendorong saya tidak tertarik untuk menulis tafsir tematik tetapi lebih tertarik menulis surah.
Nah, tentu surat itu akan saya tafsirkan secara berbeda. Kalau yang lain-lain itu biasa ditafsirkan secara tahlîlî: ayat demi ayat, saya pun melakukan itu tetapi saya bagi berdasarkan tema-tema. Jadi surat ini mengandung berapa tema maka saya tidak lepas dari tema-tema yang ada. Nah, ketika kita menyebut tentang tema tentu kita akan tarik ayat-ayat yang lain di luar ayat yang kita tafsirkan itu.
