Achmad Chodjim: “Tanpa Pencarian, Tak Akan Pernah Ada Wahyu”

Peristiwa nuzulul Qur’an yang dialami Nabi Muhammad bukanlah hasil tanpa proses. Sebelum menerima wahyu, secara psikologis nabi telah lama galau-gelisah karena tatanan sosial yang berlaku pada zamannya.
Kontemplasi yang sering beliau lakukan di Gua Hira’, tak lain merupakan cara Nabi merefleksi ihwal masyarakatnya, sambil mencari inspirasi soal tata cara mengubahnya. Demikian perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (20/10), dengan Achmad Chodjim, penulis buku-buku tasawuf, antara lain Islam Esoteris, Jalan Pencerahan, Makna Kematian, dan beberapa buku tafsir.
Mas Chodjim, kenapa Alquran mesti turun?
Sebenarnya, upaya memahami makna turunnya Alquran tidak bisa dilepaskan dari sudut orang yang menerimanya. Artinya, ia tidak pernah bisa lepas dari karakter serta perjuangan hidup Kanjeng Nabi Muhammad sebelum diangkat menjadi nabi.
Kita tahu, beberapa tahun sebelum Alquran diturunkan, Kanjeng Nabi sudah terbiasa melakukan tahannuts (kontemplasi, Red) di Gua Hira’, dan itu selalu dilakukan pada bulan Ramadan.
Apakah bulan Ramadan sudah dianggap suci dalam tradisi Quraisy ketika itu?
Belum, karena Ramadan pada waktu itu hanya merujuk pada suatu kondisi satu bulan dari dua belas bulan yang ada. Tepatnya, ia bulan kesembilan di mana kondisi Jazirah Arab amat terik, sangat panas, dan terpanas. Pada waktu itu, bulan Ramadan tidak dikaitkan dengan rembulan, tapi dengan peredaran matahari. Makanya, setiap bulan sembilan, di sana panas sekali.
Kita juga tahu, kata Ramadan itu sendiri berasal dari kata Arab ra-ma-dla yang berarti memanggang atau memanaskan. Turunan kata bendanya adalah ramdlâ’yang berarti memanggang, memanaskan, atau kondisi sangat terik. Jadi Ramadan ketika itu memang dikenal sebagai masa di mana orang-orang Arab sana malas keluar rumah.
Untuk orang–orang tertentu, melakukan tahannuts di gua-gua adalah pilihan. Di sana mereka bisa melakukan apa yang pada saat ini kita sebut refleksi diri, perenungan diri, introspeksi diri, dan penilaian atas kehidupan.
Nah, nabi sudah beberapa kali melakukan hal serupa. Jadi bukan sekali Ramadan itu saja. Ada yang menyebutkan, sebelumnya ia sudah lebih dari lima kali melakukan tahannuts. Tapi baru kali itulah nabi menerima wahyu pertama. Karena tahannuts-nya bertepatan dengan bulan Ramadan, maka Ramadan menjadi momen penting.
Apakah wahyu, ilham, atau inspirasi yang mencengangkan dalam hidup hanya mungkin didapat lewat proses perenungan yang syahdu seperti nabi di Gua Hira?
Kalau kita memahami proses awalnya, memang begitulah adanya. Artinya, hanya orang-orang yang betul-betul sudah dapat membakar egonya saja yang akan mampu menjadi tempat bersemainya kalam Allah.
Ketika seseorang telah membersihkan hatinya, ilham akan mengucur bagai air yang mengalir. Bahwa di dalam perkembangan hidup nabi selanjutnya wahyu turun pada saat-saat genting seperti perang atau dalam tekanan hidup, itu tidak menafikan proses awalnya.
Artinya, seandainya seseorang tidak melakukan suatu proses pencarian, tidak akan pernah ada wahyu. Nabi Ibrahim sendiri menerima wahyu setelah melalui proses pencarian yang sangat panjang. Perjalannya untuk menemukan Tuhan merupakan proses pencarian, bukan seperti kita zaman sekarang yang tinggal dididik untuk percaya saja tanpa proses pergulatan.
Artinya, ada dialektika antara proses manusiawi untuk mencari inspirasi guna mengubah keadaan, dengan ketentuan Tuhan pada siapa ilham atau wahyu akan diberikan?
Ya. Saya melihat, selama ini pemahaman yang umum sering mengartikan redaksi man yasyâ’ (misalnya dalam ayat “yuthil hikmata man yasyâ”, atau Allah akan memberi kearifan pada siapa pun yang ia kehendaki) selalu diartikan dengan kehendak Tuhan semata-mata.
Padahal, kata man yasyâ’ yang termuat dalam banyak ayat Alquran, selalu terkait dengan hubungan antara dua belah pihak. Jadi, wahyu sekalipun merupakan dialektika yang dinamis dan terus-menerus antara sang pencari dengan Yang Dicari.
Istilahnya, selalu ada hubungan antara murid dengan murâd. Karena itu, sebuah pilihan tidak bisa diberikan secara ngawur. Sejarah Nabi Musa menunjukkan itu, dan Nabi Yusuf juga begitu. Semua riwayat hidup para nabi adalah rekaman sebuah perjalanan; ada fase-fase yang harus mereka lewati.
Hanya saja, memang kita tidak bisa menganggap semua orang yang mencari pasti akan berjumpa (ilham atau wahyu, Red). Tapi yang pasti, orang yang berjumpa atau menemukan wahyu adalah orang yang mencari.
Bisakah Mas Chodjim menyebut alasan-alasan sosiologis, atau kondisi kebudayaan yang memungkinkan turunnya Alquran kepada nabi kita?
Di abad ketika Rasul asyik berkontemplasi itu, jazirah Arab sedang diwakili oleh kondisi yang sangat buruk dalam tatanan sosial. Kalau kita coba bandingkan antara abad itu di Arab dan di Jawa, maka kita akan mendapatkan bahwa di Jawa pada masa yang sama, Ratu Shima sudah meletakkan hukum-hukum untuk menjamin kemakmuran dan keamanan rakyatnya.
Sementara di zaman jahiliyah ketika itu di Jazirah Arab, setiap orang dapat bertindak sewenang-wenang. Para elite Quraisy masa itu berbuat zalim terhadap orang-orang yang lemah.
Jadi wahyu itu ada kaitannya dengan (adanya) hidup tanpa tatanan sama sekali (sebelumnya, Red). Makanya, bukan hanya satu orang saja yang melakukantahannuts di bulan Ramadan di waktu itu, tapi banyak juga lainnya.
Di antaranya, paman Khadijah isteri nabi, Waraqah bin Naufal. Orang lain seperti Utsman bin Tsa’lab dan lain-lain juga giat mencari tempat untuk refleksi, kontemplasi, meditasi, dan sebagainya.
Artinya, mereka-mereka termasuk orang-orang yang sudah tak nyaman lagi dengan status quo sosial-kebudayaan di masanya. Dalam bahasa kita, mereka adalah orang-orang yang prihatin. Keprihatinan itu lalu dimanfaatkan untuk melakukan perenungan di tempat-tempat yang teduh seperti di gua-gua.
Hanya saja, tidak semua yang prihatin akan mendapat ilham atau wahyu, ya, Mas?
Tentu saja tidak. Makanya tidak boleh dibalik. Analoginya sama dengan “semua orang yang mendapatkan ijasah harus ujian”. Tapi, tidak setiap orang yang ikut ujian akan mendapat ijasah, karena bisa saja di antara mereka ada yang tidak lulus.
Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Loving the information on this site, you have done outstanding job on the content.
Very interesting topic, thankyou for posting. “Integrate what you believe into every single area of your life.” by Meryl Streep.
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! “To see what is right, and not to do it, is want of courage or of principle.” by Lisa Alther.
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really something which I believe I would by no means understand. It seems too complicated and very huge for me. I am having a look forward to your subsequent post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I got what you intend, thanks for putting up.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “Food is the most primitive form of comfort.” by Sheila Graham.
The following time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I know it was my choice to learn, however I truly thought youd have something fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you would fix when you werent too busy searching for attention.
Howdy very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally…I am glad to search out so many helpful info right here in the publish, we’d like work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Hmm it appears much like your blog ate my first comment (it was actually extremely long) therefore i
guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I at the same time am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still a new comer to everything.
Do you possess any helpful hints for rookie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
You could certainly see your skills within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Hi there, I came across your blog by way of Google concurrently as searching for a similar subject, your
site came up, it seems to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just changed into alert to your weblog via Google, and found that it can be really informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate
if you continue this in the future. Lots of other individuals might be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to achieve my goals. I absolutely enjoy reading everything that is written on your site.Keep the stories coming. I enjoyed it!
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people in this
subject, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I was previously suggested this website through my cousin. I’m
not certain if this post is written through him
as nobody else recognize such exact about my
difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks a lot!
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your website in web explorer, may check this?K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big part of folks will pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
I am truly thankful to the holder of this web page who
has shared this wonderful paragraph at at this place.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
If some one wants to be updated with most recent technologies following that he has to be check out see this website and become current daily.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually come back later on. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have a nice evening!
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to present something back and aid others like you helped me.
Great web site. A lot of useful info here. I’m sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks a lot for your effort!
Very quickly this web site will be famous amid all blogging and site-building visitors, as a result
of it’s pleasant articles or reviews
I am sure this post has touched each of the internet viewers,
its really really fastidious article on strengthening new website.
I for many time emailed this website post page to
all of my associates, as if love to read it afterward my friends will too.
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser
compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, fantastic blog!
wonderful points altogether, you just received a emblem
new reader. What would you suggest about your build that you
just made some days previously? Any certain?
Hello there, simply became alert to your weblog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful for those who proceed this in future. Numerous folks can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
But wanna input that you have a very nice website , I like the pattern it actually stands out.
Thanks for another fantastic article. The place else may just anybody get that kind
of information in such an ideal manner of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such
information.
With havin a lot articles have you ever encounter any issues of plagorism or copyright violation?
My website provides extensive exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it really seems a
lot of it is popping it throughout the web without my permission. Have you figured out any solutions to
aid protect against content from being conned? I’d truly appreciate it.
Good day! I simply want to give an enormous thumbs up for the great information you have right here on this post. I shall be coming again to your blog for more soon.
You have made some decent points there. I checked online for additional information about the issue
and discovered many people goes along with your thoughts about this web site.
Good blog you may have got here.. It’s difficult to get high quality
writing like yours today. I honestly appreciate individuals just like you!
Be careful!!
I genuinely enjoy examining on this website , it has got great content. “We find comfort among those who agree with us–growth among those who don’t.” by Frank A. Clark.
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Merely wanna state that this is invaluable, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
I just couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information somebody provide to the guests?
Is going to be back incessantly to investigate cross-check new posts
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both
show the same results.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for!
Will you mind if I quote a few of the articles provided that I provide
credit and sources returning to your site? My
blog is with the identical niche as yours and my users would really
reap the benefits of a lot of the information you provide here.
Please tell me if this type of ok together with you.
Thanks a lot!
Hi I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyways
I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a incredible post and a all
round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I dont have time to
browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read
more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.
With havin a great deal articles have you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a variety of it is
popping it up throughout the internet without
my permission. Are you aware any techniques to assist prevent
content from being scammed? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
This design is wicked! You obviously realize how to keep a reader
entertained. Involving the wit as well as your videos, I had been almost transferred
to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I truly enjoyed whatever you was required to say,
and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your content.
The article has really peaked my interest. I will take a note of your site
and keep checking for new information about once per week.
I opted in for your Feed too.
Hi everybody, here every one is sharing these kinds of knowledge, thus it’s good to read this website, and I used to
go to see this website daily.
Thanks for another informative web site. Where else may I get that kind of info written in such a perfect method?
I have a venture that I am just now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such
information.
Hello! I realize this can be kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you currently using for this particular website? I’m getting tired of
Wordpress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m considering options for another platform.
I would be awesome in the event you could point me
toward a good platform.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for!
You are my intake, I possess few blogs and occasionally run out from brand :). “To die for a religion is easier than to live it absolutely.” by Jorge Luis Borges.
I couldn’t resist commenting
I’m really inspired with your writing skills and also with the structure for your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one today..
I really enjoy looking at on this site, it has got wonderful blog posts. “Never fight an inanimate object.” by P. J. O’Rourke.
I love the things you guys are often up too. This type of
clever work and reporting! Keep up to date the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
I got what you intend, thankyou for putting up.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google.
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I have your blog based on the same subjects
you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I
know my viewers would enjoy your work. If you might be even remotely interested, you may want to shoot me an e mail.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
What’s up i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this post i thought i could also make comment due to this good post.