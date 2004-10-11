Agama Bukan Pedoman Mati

Dua santri berjalan kaki menuju pesantren mereka sehabis libur panjang. Tiba di pinggir sungai, mereka mendapati seorang gadis muda yang bingung. Ia tak berani menyeberangi sungai yang cukup deras. Ia minta si santri senior agar bersedia menggendongnya untuk menyeberang.
Yang dimintai tolong menolehkan wajah, pura-pura tak mendengar, dan menyeberang sendirian. Tanpa diminta, santri junior membopong gadis itu, dan menyeberangkannya sampai di tepi utara sungai.
Kedua santri pun melanjutkan perjalanan. Menjelang tiba di gerbang pesantren, santri senior bertanya dengan tegang, “Kenapa kau bopong perempuan yang bukan muhrimmu tadi? Bukankah kiai kita dan kitab-kitab mengajarkan supaya kita tidak bersentuhan dengan perempuan bukan muhrim?”
Santri junior berhenti melangkah dan menyahut, “Rupanya kau masih menggendong perempuan itu? Saya sudah meninggalkannya di tepi sungai tadi…”
Si santri senior menganggap ajaran agama adalah harga mati yang berlaku di segala tempat, di semua situasi, tanpa kompromi. Dia tidak sudi menolong orang yang sangat membutuhkan sekalipun, sepanjang pertolongan itu ia pandang melanggar harga mati tersebut. Dia pun risau memikirkan perbuatan saudaranya yang ia anggap sebagai dosa.
Santri junior memperlakukan agama sebagai pedoman hidup yang kontekstual, yang penerapannya harus disesuaikan dengan situasi dan kondisi. Ringkasnya: agama harus sejalan dengan kemanusiaan dan perkembangan sejarah umat manusia. Alasannya sederhana: agama adalah untuk manusia. Bukan sebaliknya.
Dan justru dengan begitu barulah agama layak disebut sebagai pedoman hidup, bukan “pedoman mati” atau belenggu jiwa. Ia menerima ajaran elementer bahwa “menyentuh” nonmuhrim secara umum tak dianjurkan, tapi di hadapannya ada perempuan muda gemetar, yang butuh bantuan untuk bisa menyeberangi sungai.
Akalnya dengan mudah memutuskan: ajaran agama yang spesifik itu harus ditunda. Ada kepentingan lebih besar dan urgen yang butuh bantuannya. Setelah merampungkan tugas kemanusiaan itu, ia kembali mengerjakan hal-hal lain tanpa beban apapun.
Dan dengan cara itu ia menepiskan ajaran spesifik agama demi mengamalkan ajaran umumnya: berbuat baik kepada sesama, membantu orang yang membutuhkan. Si santri senior sebaliknya. Sudah tak berbuat apa-apa untuk menolong orang, padahal dia sangat mampu untuk itu, pikirannya tentang apa yang dipandangnya sebagai dosa terus mencekam dirinya.
Ada peristiwa dramatis dalam kisah nyata karena kasus menerjemahkan agama sebagai “pedoman mati” itu. Para ulama petugas di sebuah sekolah putri di Arab Saudi persis si santri senior – malah jauh lebih buruk. Sekolah yang mereka jaga terbakar, murid-murid berusaha menyelamatkan diri tapi dihalangi dan digiring kembali masuk ruangan karena gadis-gadis itu dinilai berbusana tak layak.
Petugas kebakaran yang datang untuk menolong pun dirintangi dengan alasan serupa: lelaki nonmuhrim diharamkan, bahkan sekadar untuk melihat perempuan nonmuhrim dalam keadaan tak berjilbab dan bercadar. Puluhan murid itu pun mati terpanggang. Betapa mahalnya harga agama yang dianut sebagai “pedoman mati”, bukan pedoman hidup.
