Home » Kajian » Sufisme » Agama Bukan Pedoman Mati
15636391547_8a152a3b7b_h

Agama Bukan Pedoman Mati

Hamid Basyaib 11/10/2004 1,146 Views

4/5 (2)

Dua santri berjalan kaki menuju pesantren mereka sehabis libur panjang. Tiba di pinggir sungai, mereka mendapati seorang gadis muda yang bingung. Ia tak berani menyeberangi sungai yang cukup deras. Ia minta si santri senior agar bersedia menggendongnya untuk menyeberang.

Yang dimintai tolong menolehkan wajah, pura-pura tak mendengar, dan menyeberang sendirian. Tanpa diminta, santri junior membopong gadis itu, dan menyeberangkannya sampai di tepi utara sungai.

Kedua santri pun melanjutkan perjalanan. Menjelang tiba di gerbang pesantren, santri senior bertanya dengan tegang, “Kenapa kau bopong perempuan yang bukan muhrimmu tadi? Bukankah kiai kita dan kitab-kitab mengajarkan supaya kita tidak bersentuhan dengan perempuan bukan muhrim?”

Santri junior berhenti melangkah dan menyahut, “Rupanya kau masih menggendong perempuan itu? Saya sudah meninggalkannya di tepi sungai tadi…”

Si santri senior menganggap ajaran agama adalah harga mati yang berlaku di segala tempat, di semua situasi, tanpa kompromi. Dia tidak sudi menolong orang yang sangat membutuhkan sekalipun, sepanjang pertolongan itu ia pandang melanggar harga mati tersebut. Dia pun risau memikirkan perbuatan saudaranya yang ia anggap sebagai dosa.

Santri junior memperlakukan agama sebagai pedoman hidup yang kontekstual, yang penerapannya harus disesuaikan dengan situasi dan kondisi. Ringkasnya: agama harus sejalan dengan kemanusiaan dan perkembangan sejarah umat manusia. Alasannya sederhana: agama adalah untuk manusia. Bukan sebaliknya.

Dan justru dengan begitu barulah agama layak disebut sebagai pedoman hidup, bukan “pedoman mati” atau belenggu jiwa. Ia menerima ajaran elementer bahwa “menyentuh” nonmuhrim secara umum tak dianjurkan, tapi di hadapannya ada perempuan muda gemetar, yang butuh bantuan untuk bisa menyeberangi sungai.

Akalnya dengan mudah memutuskan: ajaran agama yang spesifik itu harus ditunda. Ada kepentingan lebih besar dan urgen yang butuh bantuannya. Setelah merampungkan tugas kemanusiaan itu, ia kembali mengerjakan hal-hal lain tanpa beban apapun.

Dan dengan cara itu ia menepiskan ajaran spesifik agama demi mengamalkan ajaran umumnya: berbuat baik kepada sesama, membantu orang yang membutuhkan. Si santri senior sebaliknya. Sudah tak berbuat apa-apa untuk menolong orang, padahal dia sangat mampu untuk itu, pikirannya tentang apa yang dipandangnya sebagai dosa terus mencekam dirinya.

Ada peristiwa dramatis dalam kisah nyata karena kasus menerjemahkan agama sebagai “pedoman mati” itu. Para ulama petugas di sebuah sekolah putri di Arab Saudi persis si santri senior – malah jauh lebih buruk. Sekolah yang mereka jaga terbakar, murid-murid berusaha menyelamatkan diri tapi dihalangi dan digiring kembali masuk ruangan karena gadis-gadis itu dinilai berbusana tak layak.

Petugas kebakaran yang datang untuk menolong pun dirintangi dengan alasan serupa: lelaki nonmuhrim diharamkan, bahkan sekadar untuk melihat perempuan nonmuhrim dalam keadaan tak berjilbab dan bercadar. Puluhan murid itu pun mati terpanggang. Betapa mahalnya harga agama yang dianut sebagai “pedoman mati”, bukan pedoman hidup.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

76 comments

  1. Reverse commissions
    15/12/2016 at 11:18 am

    Hello There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

  2. http://hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com
    16/12/2016 at 4:31 am

    excellent put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the other specialists of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!

  3. subwaysurfersgame
    16/12/2016 at 9:19 am

    Hello. fantastic job. I did not anticipate this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!

  4. how to earn money from home
    16/12/2016 at 2:49 pm

    I’ve recently started a website, the info you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.

  5. Memu
    17/12/2016 at 7:46 am

    he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks

  6. motu
    18/12/2016 at 11:36 pm

    Well I truly liked reading it. This article offered by you is very helpful for accurate planning.

  7. andy android emulator
    19/12/2016 at 3:23 am

    I conceive you have remarked some very interesting details, thankyou for the post.

  8. https://youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=ldNT3V19JdE
    19/12/2016 at 7:08 am

    Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great pattern. “Individuals may form communities, but it is institutions alone that can create a nation.” by Benjamin Disraeli.

  9. las colinas golf
    19/12/2016 at 10:56 am

    There is clearly a bundle to realize about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.

  10. ideas inventions
    21/12/2016 at 3:57 am

    Yay google is my queen helped me to find this outstanding web site! .

  11. kuznianakleje.deviantart.com/
    21/12/2016 at 5:06 pm

    Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!

  12. whatsappstatus
    23/12/2016 at 9:37 pm

    F*ckin’ awesome issues here. I am very happy to peer your post. Thank you a lot and i am taking a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?

  13. watch online suicide squad
    24/12/2016 at 11:28 pm

    Thank you, I have just been searching for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the best I have found out so far. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the source?

  14. landlord liability insurance
    27/12/2016 at 7:34 pm

    Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers

  15. abogados de accidentes de autos
    28/12/2016 at 3:48 am

    Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the supply?

  16. reverse commissions reviews with lindsey
    28/12/2016 at 8:14 am

    Perfectly pent articles, Really enjoyed looking through.

  17. infinity symbol bracelet
    28/12/2016 at 8:16 pm

    Some genuinely nice stuff on this internet site, I love it.

  18. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    28/12/2016 at 11:50 pm

    Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you’re just too excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired
    here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to
    keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you.
    This is actually a great site.

  19. יעקב נגר פתח תקווה
    29/12/2016 at 1:36 am

    It is really a great and helpful piece of info. I¦m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  20. custom beats
    29/12/2016 at 6:05 pm

    You should participate in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will advocate this site!

  21. putlockers
    30/12/2016 at 2:20 am

    You really make it appear so easy with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually something which I think I’d never understand. It seems too complicated and very vast for me. I am taking a look ahead on your next post, I¦ll try to get the grasp of it!

  22. govt jobs in india 2017
    31/12/2016 at 10:03 pm

    Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your site in web explorer, might test this?K IE still is the marketplace chief and a large element of people will leave out your fantastic writing due to this problem.

  23. buy dark beats
    01/01/2017 at 3:01 am

    Great weblog here! Additionally your web site loads up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  24. seo
    03/01/2017 at 2:13 pm

    Outstanding post, you have pointed out some fantastic details , I too conceive this s a very superb website.

  25. pc games free download
    04/01/2017 at 8:04 pm

    As I website owner I conceive the written content here is real great, appreciate it for your efforts.

  26. this link
    05/01/2017 at 2:42 am

    I’m extremely inspired with your writing talents and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..

  27. software for pc
    05/01/2017 at 4:55 am

    Whats up! I simply wish to give a huge thumbs up for the great information you could have here on this post. I shall be coming again to your weblog for extra soon.

  28. for sale
    05/01/2017 at 3:06 pm

    Thanks for some other excellent post. The place else may just anybody get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for such information.

  29. jav
    06/01/2017 at 4:45 am

    I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

  30. kawy zimbabwe
    09/01/2017 at 8:30 am

    Thank you for another informative web site. Where else could I get that type of info written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.

  31. herbata zielona
    09/01/2017 at 5:28 pm

    I carry on listening to the news update lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i acquire some?

  32. hoteles baratos en cali
    10/01/2017 at 3:15 pm

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?

  33. hoteles economicos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 12:48 am

    Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to provide something again and help others such as you aided me.

  34. http://www.financemagnate.com
    11/01/2017 at 4:07 pm

    I visited various sites but the audio feature for audio songs existing
    at this site is truly excellent.

  35. Cornelius
    11/01/2017 at 4:11 pm

    I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
    I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to
    a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  36. hotels in cali colombia
    11/01/2017 at 6:00 pm

    I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again

  37. herbata ceylon
    12/01/2017 at 12:05 am

    Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good blog!

  38. blog zoologiczny
    12/01/2017 at 2:19 am

    There are some attention-grabbing deadlines in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely

  39. tanie zabawki dla niemowlaka
    12/01/2017 at 6:11 am

    This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?

  40. home business motivation
    13/01/2017 at 7:33 am

    This post presents clear idea for the new users of blogging,
    that in fact how to do blogging and site-building.

  41. http://orangecounty.computer/
    13/01/2017 at 10:45 am

    Hello colleagues, its wonderful article concerning tutoringand entirely defined, keep
    it up all the time.

  42. www.umikaji.com
    13/01/2017 at 11:38 pm

    Thanks for finally talking about >Agama Bukan Pedoman Mati | IslamLib <Liked it!

  43. www.wechurch.com
    14/01/2017 at 1:58 pm

    Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us
    so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking
    and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and brilliant style and design.

  44. tanzerbranda.com
    14/01/2017 at 6:09 pm

    Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you
    wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a
    bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.

  45. http://www.ajcbeauty.co.uk/
    15/01/2017 at 9:12 am

    great points altogether, you simply gained a new reader.
    What might you suggest in regards to your submit that you made some days in the past?
    Any sure?

  46. http://samilfood.com/
    15/01/2017 at 9:50 am

    Great information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
    I have saved as a favorite for later!

  47. raising sales
    15/01/2017 at 1:13 pm

    Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working with?

    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads
    a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider
    at a reasonable price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!

  48. Tory
    15/01/2017 at 4:24 pm

    You are so cool! I don’t suppose I have read
    something like that before. So great to discover another person with genuine
    thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up.
    This website is something that’s needed on the web,
    someone with a bit of originality!

  49. labs.mail.gewinnspiele.es
    16/01/2017 at 5:50 am

    I blog quite often and I genuinely appreciate your content.
    This great article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going
    to take a note of your blog and keep checking for new
    details about once per week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.

  50. Gregg
    16/01/2017 at 11:02 am

    Appreciating the dedication you put into your website
    and in depth information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material.
    Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding
    your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  51. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 7:48 pm

    I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂

  52. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    16/01/2017 at 11:59 pm

    Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?

    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I
    must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a
    good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price?
    Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

  53. GEICO homeowners insurance
    17/01/2017 at 2:02 am

    I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

  54. insurance agent RATINGs
    17/01/2017 at 4:28 am

    I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for posting. “The universe is not hostile, nor yet is it unfriendly. It is simply indifferent.” by John Andrew Holmes.

  55. apps for pc
    17/01/2017 at 8:37 am

    Very interesting topic, regards for posting. “Welcome to President Bush, Mrs. Bush, and my fellow astronauts.” by Dan Quayle.

  56. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:12 pm

    You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the best sites
    online. I am going to recommend this web site!

  57. morgage credit score refinance home loan approved
    17/01/2017 at 4:42 pm

    Yes! Finally someone writes about suitable financial advisor.

  58. auto insurance by zip code us
    17/01/2017 at 5:00 pm

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

  59. best LIFE insurance policy
    17/01/2017 at 9:08 pm

    Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.

  60. abogados de accidentes en fort myers
    17/01/2017 at 11:58 pm

    Hellߋ! TҺіs is ҝind of off topic bսt I need somе guidance fгom an established blog.ӏs it harⅾ to set սp youг own blog? І’m not verу techincal butI cɑn figure tһings out pretty quick. ӏ’mthinking аbout creating my own bᥙt I’m not sᥙre ѡhеre to start.Do youu have any рoints oг suggestions? Ƭhank you

  61. colonianarinense.com
    18/01/2017 at 5:33 am

    I am actually glad to read this blog posts which contains tons of helpful facts, thanks for providing these information.

  62. Blanca
    18/01/2017 at 5:39 am

    I truly love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
    Did you make this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
    wanting to create my very own site and would love to find out where you got this from or what the theme is
    called. Many thanks!

  63. www.jjc58.com
    18/01/2017 at 5:57 am

    I was suggested this website by way of my cousin. I am not positive
    whether or not this submit is written through him as nobody else recognize such certain approximately my problem.
    You’re wonderful! Thanks!

  64. i3nova.com
    18/01/2017 at 10:11 am

    Remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to peer your article.

    Thanks a lot and I am looking forward to touch you.
    Will you please drop me a mail?

  65. Marilyn
    18/01/2017 at 5:39 pm

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
    was good. I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going
    to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  66. Garrett
    19/01/2017 at 12:50 am

    I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to
    be using? I’m having some small security problems with my latest
    blog and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.

    Do you have any solutions?

  67. top video seo companies
    19/01/2017 at 2:38 am

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos

  68. oil prices derry
    19/01/2017 at 5:03 am

    I¦ve learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you set to create such a fantastic informative site.

  69. small business
    19/01/2017 at 5:24 am

    Good article. I will be going through many of these issues as well..

  70. Penelope
    19/01/2017 at 8:14 am

    I am really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
    A handful of my blog readers have complained about my blog not
    working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?

  71. Woodrow
    19/01/2017 at 5:39 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for
    your blog. You have some really good articles and I believe I
    would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,
    I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please send me an email if interested. Many thanks!

  72. corrupt financial
    19/01/2017 at 6:33 pm

    Right away I am going away to do my breakfast,
    when having my breakfast coming over again to read other news.

  73. a-sport.pro
    19/01/2017 at 10:15 pm

    I know this site offers quality based articles and other material, is there any other site which provides such information in quality?

  74. Lazaro
    20/01/2017 at 2:43 am

    Ahaa, its good conversation regarding this piece of writing
    at this place at this website, I have read all that,
    so now me also commenting at this place.

  75. http://samilfood.com/
    20/01/2017 at 10:56 am

    Hey there! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent info you have here on this post.
    I’ll be returning to your site for more soon.

  76. business coaching
    20/01/2017 at 11:23 am

    each time i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive, and
    that is also happening with this article which I am reading
    here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib