Apatheia dan Sumber Penderitaan dalam Hidup

IslamLib – Kita kerap mendengar kata “apatis” dalam percakapan sehari-hari. Biasanya kata itu memiliki konotasi negatif, yakni ketidakpedulian. Seseorang yang tidur di rumah saja pada hari Pemilu, tak mau ikut memberikan suara, misalnya, bisa disebut sebagai orang yang secara politik apatis. Orang semacam ini dianggap tidak peduli terhadap kehidupan publik, dan karena itu dipandang negatif.
Tetapi, jika kita telusuri asal-usul istilah ini jauh ke belakang, dia memiliki perhubungan dengan ajaran “mistik” yang sangat menarik dari sebuah mazhab filsafat yang disebut stoicisme. Ini adalah mazhab filsafat yang didirikan oleh Zeno dari kota Athena, Yunani, kira-kira pada abad ke-3 sebelum Masehi.
Salah satu ajaran penting Zeno adalah “apatheia”, yakni, seperti ditakrifkan oleh Paul Tillich, “being without feelings towards the vital drive of life.” Yakni, kemampuan mengendalikan diri di hadapan ombak perasaan yang menerpa kehidupan batin seseorang. Apatheia bukan sejenis apatisme sebagai ketidak-pedulian terhadap lingkungan sekitar. Apatheia adalah sikap kejiwaan yang tegar, kontrol diri yang sempurna sehingga tak hanyut dalam perasaan yang terus naik-turun.
Apatheia juga berarti kemampuan mengendalikan hasrat-hasrat kehidupan yang meruap, membuncah, untuk kemudian dalam waktu yang singkat pudar kembali. Dalam mistik Islam, dikenal apa yang disebut hawa al-nafs yang dalam ungkapan populer menjadi “hawa nafsu”. Secara harafiah, kata hawa dalam istilah itu bermakna “kesenangan”. Tetapi kata “hawa” juga bisa berarti jatuh ke suatu kedalaman (al-hawiyah). Seolah-olah hawa nafsu adalah kesenangan yang bisa menjerumuskan seseorang ke suatu jurang kecelakaan, jika tak dikendalikan.
Hawa nafsu adalah hasrat-hasrat primitif dalam kehidupan manusia: makan, minum, melakukan hubungan seksual, dsb. Hasrat-hasrat semacam ini sangat diperlukan untuk ketahanan manusia sebagai sebuah spesies, dan dengan demikian tak terhindarkan. Tetapi hasrat-hasrat ini juga bisa destruktif jika seseorang terserap ke dalam pusarannya, dan kehilangan kontrol diri. Selain mengandung daya-daya untuk merawat kehidupan, hasrat-hasrat primitif itu juga bisa secara fatal menghancurkan manusia.
Seorang stoic yang mengikuti ajaran Zeno akan menghadapi harat-hasrat semacam ini dengan sikap “apatis” dalam pengertian yang positif: dia tak terbawa secara ekstrim dalam pusaran hasrat itu. Dia akan bersikap seperti patung batu di tengah-tengah kalibut perasaan dan hasrat yang mendera jiwanya. Seorang stoic tak akan membiarkan dirinya terbawa oleh perasaan: baik saat senang, gembira, menderita, sedih, dan sengsara, ia bersikap datar, wajar, seperti tak ada sesuatu pun yang terjadi.
Seorang stoic akan berlaku seperti sebuah “termometer” yang telah mati: perubahan cuaca tak akan membawa pengaruhi apapun.
Ajaran tentang apatheia ini mungkin bisa kita hubungkan dengan konsep moderasi dalam Buddhisme Zen. Ada dua ajaran yang sangat penting dalam Buddhisme Zen, yaitu “mindfulness” (kewaspadaan) dan “moderation”. Kata moderasi di sini tak ada kaitannya dengan istilah “moderat” dalam “Islam moderat”, misalnya. Kata itu lebih terang jika dihubungkan dengan konsep apatheia dalam ajaran kaum Stoa, yaitu bersikap “berada tengah” dalam pengertian tak mudah diombang-ambingkan oleh perasaan yang datang dan pergi.
Dalam pengertian seperti ini, apatheia bukanlah apatisme yang negatif, melainkan laku kehidupan yang bersifat mistik dan sangat terpuji. Apatheia adalah jalan kebajikan dalam hidup. Yang akrab dengan ajaran mistik Islam pasti tak akan merasa asing dengan ajaran semacam ini.
Seorang sufi besar Islam dari Tarekat Syadziliyyah, Ibn Ataillah al-Sakandari (w. 1309) menulis dalam kitab Hikam-nya yang terkenal itu kira-kira begini: Penderitaan yang menimpa seseorang adalah semacam “celah” yang memungkinkan seseorang menghayati makna hidup dengan lebih dalam lagi (wijhah minal-ta’arruf). Bahkan, penderitaan adalah salah satu cara Tuhan menampakkan diri secara kongkrit dalam kehidupan seseorang.
Karena itu, sikap yang tepat menghadapi situasi penderitaan bukanlah membiarkan diri terseret dalam kedukaan yang berlarat-larat, tetapi mengendalikan diri, seraya memandang penderitaan itu sebagai pengalaman yang akan memperdalam pengertian seseorang tentang apa yang disebut “hidup”. Sebab hidup bukanlah bentangan waktu antara lahir dan mati belaka, melainkan momen eksistensial yang memuat banyak pengalaman: derita, duka, kegembiraan, keceriaan, dll. Semuanya itu membuat hidup menjadi sesuatu yang “well examined”.
Salah satu motif dasar dalam semua ajaran mistik dari latar agama dan tradisi spiritual manapun adalah kehendak untuk “menguasai” penderitaan, menjinakkannya, dan melindungi seseorang dari perasaan keterdamparan yang bisa muncul dari sana. Apatheia, moderasi, dan ajaran Ibn Ataillah tentang penderitaan sebagai celah pendalaman pengalaman akan hidup, semuanya adalah ungkapan saja dari motif yang sama: bagaimana manusia berkuasa atas duka, bukan dikuasai olehnya.
Ajaran-ajaran semacam ini memang tampak “antik” dan agak janggal di tengah-tengah konsumerisme modern yang bertolak dari asumsi yang lain: Cecaplah nikmat kehidupan hingga ke sumsumnya! Dalam masyarakat over-kosumsi, apa yang disebut oleh Tillich sebagai “vital drive of life” itu justru harus dimaksimalkan hingga ke titik yang terjauh. Etika masyarakat konsumsi bukanlah “self control”, melainkan memakai sebanyak-banyaknya, membiarkan diri dikuasi oleh sensasi-sensasi yang bersifat ketubuhan (carnal).
Dalam ajaran mistik kaum Stoa, maksimalisasi pemakaian barang semacam ini justru dipandang sebagai sumber penderitaan. Sebab yang muncul di sana bukanlah mengendalikan perasaan dan senasi karnal, melainkan membiarkan perasaan terserap sejuah-jauhnya dalam kenikmatan menggunakan barang.
Bagi kaum mistik, kehidupan material, termasuk tubuh manusia, memang dipandang dengan mata sebelah. Apa yang material justru justru dilihat sebagai penjara bagi kebebasan roh manusia. Karena itu, laku mistik yang dianjurkan oleh ajaran-ajaran spiritual seperti mazhab Stoa itu ialah mengambil jarak terhadap kehidupan material, terhadap dunia sekeliling. Itulah sikap apatheia.
Tujuan akhir dari ajaran ini tentu saja adalah meraih kebahagiaan, eudamonia, al-sa’adah. Dalam laku mistik, kebahagiaan hanya bisa diraih dengan mengambil jarak terhadap, bukan menceburkan diri sedalam-dalamnya dalam pengalaman akan “yang material”.[]
