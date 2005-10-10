Jalaluddin Rakhmat: “Dahulukan Akhlak di Atas Fikih”

Salah satu perkembangan memprihatinkan di masyarakat Islam Indonesia belakangan ini adalah makin kuatnya kecenderungan meninggalkan akhlak ketika menghadapi perbedaan dalam paham keagamaan. Karena itu, Dr. Jalaluddin Rakhmat menulis buku Dahulukan Akhlak di Atas Fikih, yang akan diluncurkan pekan ini di Jakarta.
Apa isi buku itu dan bagaimana Kang Jalal—sapaan cendikiawan muslim itu—melihat perkembangan masyarakat Indonesia? Berikut perbincangan Burhanuddin dan M. Guntur Romli dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (KIUK) dengan beliau, Kamis (29/9) lalu.
Kang Jalal, tanggal 8 Oktober ini, Anda akan meluncurkan buku Dahulukan Akhlak di Atas Fikih. Apa latar belakang penulisannya?
Saya harus mengingat kembali pengalaman hidup saya. Saya dilahirkan dalam keluarga nahdliyin. Kakek saya punya pesantren di puncak bukit Cicalengka. Ayah saya pernah ikut serta dalam gerakan keagamaan untuk menegakkan syariat Islam.
Begitu bersemangatnya, beliau sampai meninggalkan saya pada waktu kecil dan bergabung dengan para pecinta syariat. Saya lalu berangkat ke kota untuk belajar, dan bergabung mula-mula dengan kelompok Persatuan Islam (Persis) dan masuk kelompok diskusi yang menyebut dirinya Rijâlul Ghad, atau pemimpin masa depan.
Pada saat yang sama, saya juga bergabung dengan Muhammadiyah, dan dididik di Darul Arqam Muhammadiyah, dan pusat pengkaderan Muhammadiyah. Dari latar belakang itu, saya sempat kembali ke kampung untuk memberantas bid’ah, khurafat, dan tahayul.
Tapi sebetulnya, yang saya berantas adalah perbedaan fikih antara fikih Muhammadiyah dengan fikih NU orang kampung saya. Misi hidup saya waktu itu saya rumuskan singkat: menegakkan misi Muhammadiyah dengan memuhammadiyahkan orang lain.
Tapi apa yang kemudian terjadi? Saya bertengkar dengan Uwa’ (paman) saya yang masih membina pesantren, dan penduduk kampung. Sebab, ketika semua orang berdiri untuk salat qabliyah Jumat, saya duduk secara demonstratif.
Saya hampir-hampir dipukuli karena membawa fikih yang baru itu. Singkat cerita, melalui pengalaman hidup, saya menemukan bahwa fikih hanyalah pendapat para ulama dengan merujuk pada sumber yang sama, yaitu Alqur’an dan sunnah.
Hanya saja, kemudian berkembang pendapat yang berbeda-beda. Kekeliruan saya waktu itu: berpikir bahwa fikih itu sama dengan Alqur’an dan sunnah. Artinya, kalau orang menentang Alqur’an dan sunnah, jelas dia kafir. Tapi kalau hanya menentang pendapat orang tentang Alquran dan sunnah, kita tidak boleh menyebutnya kafir. Itu perbedaan tafsiran saja.
Karena itulah kemudian saya berpikir bahwa sebenarnya ada hal yang mungkin mempersatukan kita semua, yaitu akhlak. Dalam bidang akhlak, semua orang bisa bersetuju, apapun mazhabnya. Lalu saya punya pendirian: kalau berhadapan dengan perbedaan pada level fikih, saya akan dahulukan akhlak.
Kalau datang ke jamaah NU yang qunut subuh, demi ukhuwwah dan memelihara akhlak di tengah-tengah saudara saya, saya akan ikut qunut, walau saya misalnya orang Muhammadiyah yang tidak qunut. Tapi, ketika bergabung dengan orang-orang Muhammadiyah, saya mungkin tidak qunut demi menghargai jamaah sekitar saya. Itu yang saya maksud mendahulukan akhlak di atas fikih.
Akhlak di sini dalam makna seperti apa, Kang? Bukankah pandangan tentang akhlak juga berbeda-beda dan cenderung sektarian juga?
Menurut saya, akhlak sebenarnya tidak ada yang sektarian. Saya percaya, tidak ada relativisme moral, termasuk relativisme akhlak. Ada yang mengatakan bahwa akhlak itu relatif. Menurut saya, orang baik yang menurut orang lain bukan orang baik itu tidak ada.
Apakah membantu orang lain, menyebar cinta kasih, menolong mereka yang teraniaya, baik menurut mazhab tertentu, tapi buruk menurut mazhab lain? Saya ingin tahu: adakah akhlak yang sektarianistis? Beri saya satu contoh agar saya tidak kebingungan. Katanya, orang bingung membaca buku saya, karena definisi akhlaknya membingungkan.
Menurut saya, akhlak tidak usah didefinisikan. Sebab semua orang tahu mana akhlak baik dan mana yang buruk. Yang ingin saya tahu: kira-kira, apa akhlak yang baik menurut satu mazhab tapi buruk menurut mazhab lain?
Apakah dalam menentukan akhlak tidak akan terjadi perbedaan standar?
Menurut saya, boleh saja orang lain memakai standar berbeda-beda. Tapi, standarnya adalah akhlak yang disepakati bersama. Kalau bicara tentang akhlak, saya bicara tentang sesuatu yang kebaikannya disepakati bersama. Itulah yang disebut nilai-nilai universal, universal values. Dalam setiap agama, termasuk Islam, terdapat nilai-nilai universal itu.
Kita bisa berbagi, hatta dengan agama lain dalam soal nilai-nilai universal ini. Kalau dianalogikan dengan hukum, jadinya kira-kira begini. Di hukum itu, sebenarnya ada masalah antara kepastian hukum dan keadilan. Kalau kita berpegang pada aksara, kepada hukum secara letterlijk, akan ada suatu situasi di mana hukum menjadi tidak adil.
Di situlah kepastian hukum bertabrakan dengan ketidakadilan. Analogi itu bisa mengibaratkan soal akhlak dan fikih. Akhlak menurut saya adalah sesuatu yang pasti. Semua orang sepakat soal keutamaan akhlak. Yang tidak sepakat adalah tentang fikih. Jadi, daripada berpegang pada fikih yang tidak pasti, lebih baik kita berpegang pada akhlak yang sudah pasti.
