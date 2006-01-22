Kautsar Azhari Noer: “Agama Adalah Kualitas Personal”

IslamLib – Kata “beragama” sudah terlampau identik dengan ketaatan pada sebuah institusi dan segenap sistem ajaran tertentu, sehingga tak jarang orang beragama abai akan spiritualitas. Untuk itu, takrif “beragama” perlu diartikan sebagai kualifikasi tertentu yang menunjuk pada kualitas pribadi/personal seseorang dalam beragama. Demikian hasil perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Kautsar Azhari Noer, pengajar Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Jakarta, tentang spiritualitas dunia modern, Kamis (12/1) lalu.
Pak Kautsar, ada yang menganggap bahwa di dunia modern, manusia akan makin jauh dari spiritualitas. Tapi di sisi lain, ada juga yang menganggap sebaliknya, karena manusia tak mungkin lepas dari spiritualitas. Tanggapan Anda?
Anggapan bahwa manusia akan semakin jauh dari agama dan spiritualitas di dunia modern itu tidak benar. Sekarang, semakin banyak orang yang kembali pada agama dan gandrung akan spiritualitas. Kini, spiritualitas dan agama tampak semarak, paling tidak di belahan dunia tertentu.
Di banyak negara yang mayoritas Islam, bahkan negara-negara Barat yang dianggap sekuler, tak sedikit kelompok-kelompok manusia yang menggandrungi spiritualitas.
Trend spiritualitas itu masih banyak yang menginduk pada salah satu agama. Kalau dalam Islam, ini diwakili oleh kelompok-kelompok sufi atau orang-orang yang terlibat dalam dunia tasawuf, entah dalam bentuk tariqat, pengajian, atau lainnya. Di Yahudi juga ada mistik Kabbalah. Sementaradi Kristen ada spiritualitas atau mistisisme Kristen; begitu juga di Buddhisme dan Hinduisme.
Tapi yang menarik dari adalah kelompok spiritual yang tidak menginduk pada agama apapun. Kalau di Indonesia, contohnya adalah Brahma Kumaris, Anand Ashram, atau aliran kebatinan dan kejawen yang sudah lama ada. Kelompok-kelompok seperti itu tidak pernah menginduk pada salah satu agama yang ada. Di Barat, kelompok seperti ini juga tidak terikat dengan salah satu agama.
Varian yang menginduk pada salah satu agama seperti Manajemen Qolbu-nya Aa Gym, ESQ-nya Ari Ginanjar, dan Majlis Zikirnya Arifin Ilham tentu sudah banyak kita kenal. Bagaimana ciri khas varian kedua, atau kelompok-kelompok yang tidak menginduk pada agama tertentu?
Meski ekspresi atau pengungkapan spiritualitas bisa dilakukan dengan banyak cara, tapi antara varian yang menginduk pada salah satu agama dan yang lepas dari agama tetap ada titik persamaannya. Yaitu pada penekanan aspek spiritual itu sendiri. Intinya di situ.
Yang dimaksud spiritualitas adalah peningkatan kualitas pribadi dalam berhubungan dengan yang Transenden atau Tuhan. Jadi, mereka sebetulnya sama-sama tidak mementingkan bentuk formal dari agama, kalau diandaikan bahwa spiritualitas itu lawan dari formalitas agama.
Namun, bukan berarti bentuk spiritualitas mereka sendiri tidak ada sama sekali. Kalau kelompok tersebut mempraktikkan meditasi sebagai jalan spiritual mereka, itu juga sudah dapat disebut salah satu ekspresi spiritual mereka.
Jadi, meditasi itulah bentuk atau cara mereka melakukan olah batin?
Ya. Tapi, varian kedua ini tetap tidak terikat dengan salah satu agama. Karena itu, ada yang mengatakan bahwa hampir semua bentuk-bentuk spiritualitas modern itu bersifat panteistik; meski istilah ini bisa menimbulkan kesalahpahaman.
Istilah pateisme sering dituduh sebagai paham yang mengidentikkan Tuhan dengan alam. Padahal, mereka sebenarnya tidak juga begitu. Sebab, Tuhan itu identik tapi juga tidak identik (dengan alam), atau lebih tepatnya, Tuhan itu imanen sekaligus transenden. Tuhan ada di mana-mana.
Dia ada di mana-mana, tapi tidak mesti bertempat ataumutahayyiz, ya?
Ya, dia tidak bertempat. Ada yang mengatakan bahwa para mistikus atau seorang spiritualis itu senantiasa melihat Tuhan dalam segala sesuatu atau semua hal. Ketika ia melihat pohon, dia melihat Tuhan; ketika melihat awan, dia menyaksikan Tuhan.
Namun demikian, awan tentulah bukan Tuhan; pohon juga bukan Tuhan. Istilahnya, ke mana pun engkau menghadap (ainama tuwallû), kamu akan menemukan wajah Tuhan (fatsamma wajhalLâh).
Nah, paham seperti ini tentu sangat sulit diterima oleh kalangan Mutakallimun atau para teolog yang sangat menekankan perbedaan antara Tuhan dengan alam. Padahal sebenarnya, dalam Alqur’an sendiri ada ayat yang menyatakan bahwa Tuhan itu lebih dekat ke kita seperti dekatnya urat nadi kita (wa Nahnu aqrabu ilaihi min hablil warîd).
Karena ketidaksepakatan itu, kelompok-kelompok spiritual yang agak panteis itu sering dituduh macam-macam, apalagi yang diambil dari agama-agama Timur, entah Buddhisme, Hinduisme, atau Taoisme. Ini juga disebabkan mereka menerima doktrin reinkarnasi.
Kebanyakan kelompok-kelompok seperti itu menganut paham reinkarnasi, dan tidak menginduk pada salah satu agama. Ajaran reinkarnasi jelas akan ditolak oleh mayoritas penganut Islam.
