Relevansi Tasawuf Al-Ghazali

IslamLib – Nama Imam Ghazali (Abu Hamid al-Ghazali) sangat populer di lingkungan umat Islam. Rasanya amat jarang pelajar Islam yang tak mengenal tokoh ini. Ia bahkan menempati kedudukan istimewa di hadapan umat Islam (arfa’u makanah bayna al-nas). Sejumlah kitab buah tangan al-Ghazali menjadi obyek kajian di berbagai lembaga pendidikan Islam, mulai dari pesantren hingga perguruan tinggi Islam, baik di dalam maupun di luar negeri.
Hampir semua pondok pesantren di Indonesia terutama di Jawa dan Madura mengajarkan kitab-kitab tasawwuf karya al-Ghazali seperti Bidayah al-Hidayah, Minhaj al-Abidin, hingga kitab Ihya Ulum al-Din. Ketika saya belajar di pesantren, kitab Bidayah al-Hidayah, Minhaj al-Abidin, dan Ihya Ulum al-Din banyak menghiasi rak buku para santri.
Jika kitab Bidayah al-Hidayah mendapatkan kedudukan khusus di kalangan santri yunior (mubtadi), kitab Minhaj al-Abidin menjadi bahan kajian santri setengah senior (mutawassith), maka kitab Ihya Ulum al-Din mendapatkan perhatian pokok di kalangan santri senior (muntahi) dan para ustadz bahkan kiai-pengasuh pondok pesantren.
Para pendidik Islam dan pemangku pondok pesantren berpendirian bahwa tiga kitab itu adalah rujukan pokok untuk membentuk moral umat Islam. Di dalam kitab itu misalnya dijelaskan tentang tata cara hidup zuhd (asketik),wara’ (menjauhkan diri dari hal-hal yang diduga tak dikehendaki Allah),taubat,ridla (mencari kerelaan Allah), dan sebagainya. Itu sebabnya, seluruh pondok pesantren salaf di Jawa seperti berlomba untuk mengajarkan tiga kitab tasawwuf itu pada para santri.
Al-Ghazali sendiri menegaskan bahwa ilmu tasawwuf adalah ilmu yang paling tinggi. Melalui tasawwuf, demikian al-Ghazali, seorang Muslim akan mendapatkan bimbingan untuk menangkap Kebenaran melalui pintu mukasyafah atau pengalaman teofanik.
Dengan tasawwuf, seorang Muslim akan berjumpa dan melihat Allah (ma’rifatuh-musyahadah). Sebaliknya, orang Islam yang tak belajar ilmu tasawwuf dikhawatirkan, menurut al-Ghazali, jika kelak ia meninggal dunia, maka ia akan meninggal dunia dengan ujung hayat yang buruk (su’u al-khatimah).
Sebagaimana umumnya para sufi lain, Imam al-Ghazali meletakkan tasawwuf tetap dalam koridor syariat. Baginya, tasawwuf tak boleh dipisahkan dari syariat. Namun, syariat yang dijalankan al-Ghazali bukan syariat yang bersifat legal formal semata melainkan syariat yang basah dengan spirit moral dan etika. Syariat adalah wadahnya, sedangkan tasawwuf adalah isinya. Dalam konteks itu, Imam Ghazali melakukan interpretasi esoterik terhadap ayat-ayat al-Quran.
Inilah salah satu jasa intelektual al-Ghazali yang dicatat sejumlah akademisi muslim kontemporer. Al-Ghazali adalah tokoh Islam yang bisa memadukan antara fikih yang bergerak di wilayah eksoterik dan tasawwuf yang berjuang di domain esoterik.
Dengan kehadiran al-Ghazali, polemik panjang antara ahli fikih dan ahli tasawwuf saat itu bisa diminimalkan kalau tak bisa diakhiri sama sekali. Bahkan, tak hanya durasi ketegangan antara fuqaha dan ulama sufi yang bisa dikurangi melainkan juga volume penyerangan dan penghukuman mati terhadap para sufi–sekurangnya pada zaman Imam Ghazali–bisa terus ditekan.
Itu sebabnya, karya-karya al-Ghazali mendapat elaborasi dan komentar dari para ulama setelahnya. Di antaranya yang paling monumental adalah karya Murtadha al-Zabidi berjudul Itihaf al-Sadah al-Muttaqinbi Syarh Asrar Ihya Ulum al-Din sebagai kitab syarah terhadap kitab Ihya Ulum al-Din karya Al-Ghazali. Para ulama Nusantara tak ketinggalan ikut menerjemahkan dan memberikan syarah terhadap karya etika spiritual Imam Ghazali.
Di antaranya, Abdusshamad al-Palimbani (yang hidup dan aktif berkarya pada abad ke 18) misalnya menulis kitab Hidayah al-Salikin fi Suluk Maslak al-Muttaqinsebagai karya terjemahan berbahasa Melayu dari kitab Bidayah al-Hidayahkarya Imam al-Ghazali, dan kitab Sair al-Salikin ila Ibadah Rabb al-Alaminyang juga merupakan terjemahan berbahasa Melayu dari kitab Ihya Ulum al-Din.
Bahkan, al-Palimbani menulis buku khusus yang menjelaskan kelebihan dan keistimewaan kitab Ihya Ulum al-Din yang berjudul Fadhail al-Ihya li al-Ghazali. Di samping al-Palimbani, Kiai Ihsan ibn Muhammad Dahlan dari Jampes Kediri membuat kitab berbahasa Arab berjudul Siraj al-Thalibin(dua jilid) sebagai syarah terhadap kitab Minhaj al-Abidin. Namun, di antara buku-buku syarah terhadap Bidayah al-Hidayah karya al-Ghazali yang paling populer di pesantren adalah Maraqi al-Ubudiyah karya Syaikh Nawawi Banten.
