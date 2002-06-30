IslamLib – Keagungan sepak bola dunia kembali ditegakkan setelah terjadi “final ideal” antara tim Brasil dan Jerman pada partai pamungkas World Cup 2002 di Yokohama, sore ini. Hierarki sepak bola telah kembali, demikian statemen Carlos Alberto Pareira, mantan pelatih Brasil, pasca-tumbangnya Turki dan Korsel di babak semifinal.
Pareira lupa bahwa World Cup 2002 “ditakdirkan” sebagai pemecah rekor dalam segala hal. Semua serba pertama, mulai dari penyelenggaraan untuk pertama kalinya di Asia sekaligus di dua negara, bahkan final antara Brasil dan Jerman pun terjadi pertama kalinya sejak Piala Dunia digelar tahun 1930.
Siapa yang menyangka, Brasil yang terseok-seok di babak penyisihan dan kalah dari tim-tim gurem seperti Ekuador, Paraguay, Cile dan Bolivia, mampu menembus final tanpa aral. Siapa yang menduga Jerman yang disinisi oleh Bild, koran terbesar pasca-kekalahan 1-5 dari Inggris, sukses melaju ke partai puncak.
Komentar Pareira selain menunjukkan dia anakronistik, juga menyemburkan aroma jumawa dan superioritas. Hierarki bola meniscayakan tim-tim debutan untuk “tahu diri” dan berharap menang melawan “kasta bola” yang lebih tinggi merupakan kemewahan yang mustahil terjadi.
Pola hierarki bola hampir mirip dengan fenomena ritualisme “klasik.” Ada kepercayaan bahwa tidak semua orang mampu menyapa Tuhan secara langsung atau berhubungan secara hotline dengan-Nya tanpa broker, agen atau perantara. Tuhan, sesuatu yang Infinite, tak mungkin didekati yang finite seperti manusia, dan oleh karenanya diadakanlah “Tuhan-Penghubung” yang antroposentris.
Latta, Uzza dan Manna misalnya, replika Tuhan bangsa Quraisy, sengaja diciptakan untuk menghubungkan ke Tuhan yang sebenarnya. Begitu pula mitos Yunani tentang dewa-dewi yang terstratifikasi dalam piramida besar, menunjukkan pola hierarki ketuhanan. Praktek tawashul pun kadang dinilai dari perpetuasi konsep hierarki.
Ironisnya, hierarki selalu menawarkan kemapanan dan ketenangan. Dalam sepak bola pun, orang lebih enjoy berada dalam suasana status-quois. Ketika kejutan demi kejutan melampaui imajinasi paling liar, banyak dari kita tak siap menerimanya.
Sulit diterima akal sehat bila kekalahan Italia dari Korsel berbuntut lontaran rasisme dari seorang Luciano Gaucci, pemilik klub Perugia yang membesarkan Ahn Jung-hwan.
Perasaan suka di bawah imagi-ketenangan-besar makin kentara ketika hampir semua legenda bola berucap syukur karena Brasil dan Jerman berhasil menghentikan tim-tim debutan dari mimpi-mimpi liarnya.
Momen kenyamanan yang menisbahkan lahirnya referensi tentang sepak bola yang digdaya masih saja diharapkan lahir dari segelintir negara Eropa dan Amerika Latin, sementara di luar dari itu dianggap slilit yang mengganggu pesta besar kaum status-quois.
Brasil, Italia, Argentina dan Jerman adalah “ortodoksi” dalam sepak bola, sementara Korsel, Senegal, Amerika Serikat dan Turki adalah pengganggu kewenangan ortodoksi.
Tanpa bermaksud mencari-cari persamaan, momen kenyamanan —yang oleh Daniel S. Lev disebut “ketenangan yang keterlaluan”— sangat berbahaya karena menumpulkan kreasi dan inovasi serta mengesankan adanya core (inti) dan peripheri (pinggiran).
Kaum beragama acapkali enggan untuk memikirkan gagasan yang tak lumrah dan merasa nyaman dengan apa yang ada, apalagi ide-ide yang keluar dari corong kanonik ortodoksi. Kita sering malas memeriksa kebenaran yang kita yakini, meski kita sadar bahwa tidak ada absolutisme kebenaran kecuali Tuhan.
