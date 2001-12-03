Suara Hati dan Fitrah Manusia

Ibarat sebuah roda, ruang kosong itu adalah yang menjadikannya sebagai roda. Metafor ini bisa dipakai untuk manusia: ruang kosong itulah yang menjadikan kita berarti secara spiritual sebagai manusia. Itulah: suara hati, atau hati nurani.
Apa yang berkaitan dan sering dibicarakan sebagai “suara hati” (conscience) ini dalam Islam digambarkan dengan berbagai nama, qalb, fu`âd, lûbb, sirr, `aql, dan sebagainya, yang semuanya berhubungan dengan pengertian kesadaran, atau biasa disebut dalam wacana Islam sebagai “hati” (qalb, kalbu) saja, dari kata qalaba yang artinya “membalik” –berpotensi bolak-balik: di suatu saat merasa senang, dan di saat lain merasa susah, di suatu saat menerima, di saat lain meolak. Sehingga hati seringkali tidak konsisten, sehingga dibutuhkanlah cahaya Ilahi (maka disebut “hati-nurani” –yang maknanya hati yang bercahaya).
Hati bisa “bolak-balik” sebab, kadangkala ia menerima bisikan malaikat (lammah malakîyah), kadangkala bisikan setan (lammah syaithânîyah), kadangkala bisikan nafsunya sendiri.
Kedudukan hati ini sangat penting dalam Islam, sehingga dalam Sufisme—pemikiran mistisisme Islam—misalnya, menaruh uraian tentang hati ini dalam jantung ajarannya. Walaupun kata “hati” ini barangkali kurang mengena bagi orang-orang modern dewasa ini yang terbiasa dengan wacana ilmu pengetahuan yang rasional, tetapi asing dengan istilah-istilah metafor—seperti “hati” yang lebih banyak merupakan tamsil-ibarat dari ilmu-ilmu kearifan. Tetapi justru inti ajaran agama—yang membawa manusia pada moralitas luhur (akhlâq al-karîmah) ada dalam wacana suara hati ini.
Imam al-Ghazali—seorang teolog besar Muslim abad 12—membahas soal suara hati ini dalam salah satu babnya dalam buku Ihya’ Ulum-i al-Din yang sangat terkenal. Pembahasan al-Ghazali tentang hati dalam buku tersebut, dapat dibandingkan dengan pembahasan tentang “Kecerdasan Emosi” (Emotional Intelligence, EQ) dan “kecerdasan spiritual” (spiritual intelligence, SQ) dalam psikologi kontemporer.
Dalam buku tersebut, al-Ghazali menjelaskan “hati” sebagai acuan yang harus dikembangkan dalam pencapaian kehidupan rohani. Bahkan ia menafsirkan hati sebagai esensi dari kemanusiaan itu sendiri. Ia membandingkan hati dengan sebuah kaca yang mencerminkan segala sesuatu di sekelilingnya.
Jika hati ada dalam situasi yang kacau, di mana akal-budi (`aql) yakni potensi yang dapat mengembangkan suara hati ini ditaklukkan dan tak dikenali, maka hati menjadi “mendung dan gelap” (artinya orang mengalami perasaan-perasaan negatif (sering disebut negative ego, dalam spiritualitas), akibatnya menjadi kurang cerdas secara emosi dan spiritual, yang biasa disebut dalam tasawuf “penyakit hati”).
Sebaliknya jika keseimbangan yang benar ditegakkan, kaca hati tersebut akan mencerminkan kecemerlangan bidang rohani, dan dengan demikian terbukalah sifat-sifat langit, dan terpantullah akhlak Allah. Sesuai dengan Hadits Nabi, “Hiasilah dirimu dengan akhlak Allah.”
Melalui dzikir kepada Allah, dan terhiasinya sifat-sifat positif dari akhlak-Nya, maka suara hati ini (kesadaran moral) pun mencapai apa yang dalam agama disebut “jiwa yang tenang” (nafs al-muthmainnah) yang membuka pintu bagi kedekatan kepada Allah. Sehingga hati menjadi tempat bagi ingatan akan Allah, sehingga akhirnya hati ini menjadi cahaya Allah. Hal ini seperti diungkap dalam al-Qur’an: al-Nûr/24: 35.
Islam menyebut bahwa melalui hati inilah manusia menemukan kesadaran ketuhanannya –yang nantinya akan mempunyai segi konsekuensial pada kesadaran moral dan sosialnya. Kesadaran yang disebut ketakwaan ini tumbuh dalam hati; sebaliknya dosa dan kekafiran juga berkembang dalam hati.
Pembinaan Suara Hati
Islam menegaskan bahwa manusia itu pada dasarnya baik. Pelihara saja dasar itu, tidak usah ditambahi dan dikurangi. Meminjam istilah Dante Alegieri dalam bukunya Divina Comedia, menurut Islam manusia itu dilahirkan dalam fitrah yang suci. Sehingga seorang bayi, hidup dalam alam paradiso (kalau mati dalam Islam dianggap langsung masuk ke surga).
Dalam perkembangan selanjutnya—dalam istilah keagamaan—karena kelemahannya sendiri, sang bayi yang tumbuh pelan-pelan menjadi dewasa ini lalu tergoda, karena tarikan kehidupan dunia, sehingga sedikit demi sedikit ia masuk ke alam inferno: “neraka dunia” (metafor untuk mereka yang menjauhi diri dari suara hatinya yang suci). Karena dosanya hatinya pun menjadi kotor.
Kemudian dalam suatu keadaan yang disebut penyucian, seorang manusia dilatih kembali untuk lepas dari inferno-nya, dari neraka dirinya. Inilah proses ke alam purgatorio, alam pembersihan diri, dimana dari sini akan terbuka kembali alam kefitrahannya, yang pada dasarnya setiap manusia dilahirkan dalam kefitrahan ini: keadaan hati yang ada dalam kecemerlangannya.
Sebenarnya fitrah ini bukanlah sesuatu yang didapatkan atau diusahakan, tetapi sesuatu yang “ditemukan kembali.” Itu sebabnya istilah yang dipakai (seperti misalnya dalam Idul Fitri kita minggu depan) adalah “kembali ke fitrah” yang secara simbolik artinya adalah merayakan kembalinya diri kita kembali ke alam paradiso—surga diri, alam kefitrahan manusia, “kembali kepada kecemerlangan suara hati”; asal dari penciptaannya.
“Maka hadapkanlah wajahmu benar-benar kepada agama; menurut fitrah Allah yang atas pola itu Ia menciptakan manusia. Tidak ada perubahan pada ciptaan Allah, itulah agama yang baku; tetapi kebanyakan manusia tidak tahu.” (Q. s. al-Rûm/30:30).
Lawan dari fitrah ini, adalah dosa. Apa itu dosa? Al-Qur’an menyebut orang yang berdosa itu sebagai zhâlim –yang sudah menjadi bahasa Indonesia, zalim, lalim– dan sering diterjemahkan dengan arti aniaya. Secara harafiah, zhâlim artinya orang yang menjadi gelap.
Dosa dalam bahasa Arab, zhulmun, kegelapan, artinya membuat hati yang gelap (suara hati yang tertutup). Kalau seseorang banyak berdosa, maka hati (suara hati)-nya tidak lagi bersifat nûrânîy (bersifat cahaya [bandingkan istulah bahasa Indonesia suara-hati [kata-hati] dengan hati-nurani ini, yang sama-sama sering dipakai sebagai terjemahan dari conscience]), tetapi sudah zhulmânîy.
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to
my blogroll.
This text is invaluable. When can I find out more?
Excellent post. I am going through some of these issues as well..
Wow, fantastic blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
you made blogging glance easy. The total glance of your web site is excellent, let alone
the content material!
Every weekend i used to visit this web page, as i want enjoyment, as this this website
conations in fact pleasant funny material too.
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar
one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so
any support is very much appreciated.
Hello, I read your new stuff on a regular basis. Your
writing style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!
What’s up everyone, it’s my first go to see
at this web page, and piece of writing is in fact fruitful for me, keep up posting these
posts.
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
and you are just extremely wonderful. I really like what you
have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way
in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific website.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely
loved every bit of it. I have got you book marked to check out new
things you post…
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts.
Stay up the great work! You already know, a lot of people are searching around for
this information, you can aid them greatly.
I want to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I certainly enjoyed
every little bit of it. I’ve got you bookmarked to check out new things you post…
I am sure this post has touched all the internet people, its
really really good article on building up new website.
Appreciation to my father who told me on the topic of this blog, this webpage is in fact
awesome.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work
and coverage! Keep up the good works guys I’ve
incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.
naturally like your website but you have to check the
spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are
rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the truth on the other hand
I’ll certainly come again again.
This paragraph is truly a good one it assists new net people, who are wishing for blogging.
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally
suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from
this website.
Keep on writing, great job!
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
I think the admin of this web page is really working hard in support of his site, because here every material is quality based information.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really understand what you’re
speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice
from my web site =). We may have a hyperlink change contract among us
It’s very simple to find out any topic on net as compared to books, as I found this article at
this web site.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very
often inside case you shield this increase.
I want to to thank you for this good read!! I certainly loved every bit of it.
I’ve got you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff you
post…
I know this web page presents quality depending content and additional material, is there
any other web site which gives these stuff in quality?
That is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read article!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog.
I really hope to view the same high-grade content by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me
to get my own site now 😉
I am not positive the place you’re getting your info,
however great topic. I needs to spend a while learning more or working out more.
Thank you for wonderful info I was searching for this information for
my mission.
If some one wishes to be updated with latest technologies therefore he must
be visit this web site and be up to date daily.
This is my first time visit at here and i am truly pleassant to
read everthing at single place.
Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your
posts! Keep up the excellent work!
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. But just imagine if you added
some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips,
this blog could certainly be one of the best in its niche.
Fantastic blog!
Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m
a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with
a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any recommendations? Appreciate it!
Terrific article! That is the type of information that are meant
to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit upper!
Come on over and seek advice from my website .
Thank you =)
Just desire to say your article is as amazing.
The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re
an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed
to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to
a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
Keep on writing, great job!
Hello to every one, the contents existing at this web site are really amazing for
people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing.
It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent process on this
topic!
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s
new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and
I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought
I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers
DnEZgx Thank you for your blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to
find out where u got this from. thank you
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve
either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
QWQzEz Really enjoyed this blog post.Really thank you!
I constantly emailed this website post page to all my friends,
because if like to read it next my contacts will too.
Howdy just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think
its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a good opinion, post is pleasant, thats why i have
read it completely
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist
with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Terrific article! This is the type of info that are meant to
be shared around the internet. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this post upper!
Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
This information is priceless. How can I find out more?
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment
but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just
wanted to say wonderful blog!
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am having difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody having similar
RSS problems? Anybody who knows the answer will you
kindly respond? Thanks!!
Very good article. I am dealing with many of these issues as well..
I have been browsing online more than 4
hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion,
if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you
did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.