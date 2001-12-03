Home » Kajian » Sufisme » Suara Hati dan Fitrah Manusia
Suara Hati dan Fitrah Manusia

Budhy Munawar-Rachman 03/12/2001

Ada sebuah ungkapan yang dikenal di kalangan orang-orang kerohanian, bahwa di dalam diri manusia ada “ruang kosong” yang harus kita isi dengan hal-hal yang baik. Jika kita tidak mengisinya dengan hal-hal yang baik, maka ruang kosong itu, otomatis akan diisi dengan hal-hal yang buruk.

Ibarat sebuah roda, ruang kosong itu adalah yang menjadikannya sebagai roda. Metafor ini bisa dipakai untuk manusia: ruang kosong itulah yang menjadikan kita berarti secara spiritual sebagai manusia. Itulah: suara hati, atau hati nurani.

Apa yang berkaitan dan sering dibicarakan sebagai “suara hati” (conscience) ini dalam Islam digambarkan dengan berbagai nama, qalb, fu`âd, lûbb, sirr, `aql, dan sebagainya, yang semuanya berhubungan dengan pengertian kesadaran, atau biasa disebut dalam wacana Islam sebagai “hati” (qalb, kalbu) saja, dari kata qalaba yang artinya “membalik” –berpotensi bolak-balik: di suatu saat merasa senang, dan di saat lain merasa susah, di suatu saat menerima, di saat lain meolak. Sehingga hati seringkali tidak konsisten, sehingga dibutuhkanlah cahaya Ilahi (maka disebut “hati-nurani” –yang maknanya hati yang bercahaya).

Hati bisa “bolak-balik” sebab, kadangkala ia menerima bisikan malaikat (lammah malakîyah), kadangkala bisikan setan (lammah syaithânîyah), kadangkala bisikan nafsunya sendiri.

Kedudukan hati ini sangat penting dalam Islam, sehingga dalam Sufisme—pemikiran mistisisme Islam—misalnya, menaruh uraian tentang hati ini dalam jantung ajarannya. Walaupun kata “hati” ini barangkali kurang mengena bagi orang-orang modern dewasa ini yang terbiasa dengan wacana ilmu pengetahuan yang rasional, tetapi asing dengan istilah-istilah metafor—seperti “hati” yang lebih banyak merupakan tamsil-ibarat dari ilmu-ilmu kearifan. Tetapi justru inti ajaran agama—yang membawa manusia pada moralitas luhur (akhlâq al-karîmah) ada dalam wacana suara hati ini.

Imam al-Ghazali—seorang teolog besar Muslim abad 12—membahas soal suara hati ini dalam salah satu babnya dalam buku Ihya’ Ulum-i al-Din yang sangat terkenal. Pembahasan al-Ghazali tentang hati dalam buku tersebut, dapat dibandingkan dengan pembahasan tentang “Kecerdasan Emosi” (Emotional Intelligence, EQ) dan “kecerdasan spiritual” (spiritual intelligence, SQ) dalam psikologi kontemporer.

Dalam buku tersebut, al-Ghazali menjelaskan “hati” sebagai acuan yang harus dikembangkan dalam pencapaian kehidupan rohani. Bahkan ia menafsirkan hati sebagai esensi dari kemanusiaan itu sendiri. Ia membandingkan hati dengan sebuah kaca yang mencerminkan segala sesuatu di sekelilingnya.

Jika hati ada dalam situasi yang kacau, di mana akal-budi (`aql) yakni potensi yang dapat mengembangkan suara hati ini ditaklukkan dan tak dikenali, maka hati menjadi “mendung dan gelap” (artinya orang mengalami perasaan-perasaan negatif (sering disebut negative ego, dalam spiritualitas), akibatnya menjadi kurang cerdas secara emosi dan spiritual, yang biasa disebut dalam tasawuf “penyakit hati”).

Sebaliknya jika keseimbangan yang benar ditegakkan, kaca hati tersebut akan mencerminkan kecemerlangan bidang rohani, dan dengan demikian terbukalah sifat-sifat langit, dan terpantullah akhlak Allah. Sesuai dengan Hadits Nabi, “Hiasilah dirimu dengan akhlak Allah.”

Melalui dzikir kepada Allah, dan terhiasinya sifat-sifat positif dari akhlak-Nya, maka suara hati ini (kesadaran moral) pun mencapai apa yang dalam agama disebut “jiwa yang tenang” (nafs al-muthmainnah) yang membuka pintu bagi kedekatan kepada Allah. Sehingga hati menjadi tempat bagi ingatan akan Allah, sehingga akhirnya hati ini menjadi cahaya Allah. Hal ini seperti diungkap dalam al-Qur’an: al-Nûr/24: 35.

Islam menyebut bahwa melalui hati inilah manusia menemukan kesadaran ketuhanannya –yang nantinya akan mempunyai segi konsekuensial pada kesadaran moral dan sosialnya. Kesadaran yang disebut ketakwaan ini tumbuh dalam hati; sebaliknya dosa dan kekafiran juga berkembang dalam hati.

Pembinaan Suara Hati

Islam menegaskan bahwa manusia itu pada dasarnya baik. Pelihara saja dasar itu, tidak usah ditambahi dan dikurangi. Meminjam istilah Dante Alegieri dalam bukunya Divina Comedia, menurut Islam manusia itu dilahirkan dalam fitrah yang suci. Sehingga seorang bayi, hidup dalam alam paradiso (kalau mati dalam Islam dianggap langsung masuk ke surga).

Dalam perkembangan selanjutnya—dalam istilah keagamaan—karena kelemahannya sendiri, sang bayi yang tumbuh pelan-pelan menjadi dewasa ini lalu tergoda, karena tarikan kehidupan dunia, sehingga sedikit demi sedikit ia masuk ke alam inferno: “neraka dunia” (metafor untuk mereka yang menjauhi diri dari suara hatinya yang suci). Karena dosanya hatinya pun menjadi kotor.

Kemudian dalam suatu keadaan yang disebut penyucian, seorang manusia dilatih kembali untuk lepas dari inferno-nya, dari neraka dirinya. Inilah proses ke alam purgatorio, alam pembersihan diri, dimana dari sini akan terbuka kembali alam kefitrahannya, yang pada dasarnya setiap manusia dilahirkan dalam kefitrahan ini: keadaan hati yang ada dalam kecemerlangannya.

Sebenarnya fitrah ini bukanlah sesuatu yang didapatkan atau diusahakan, tetapi sesuatu yang “ditemukan kembali.” Itu sebabnya istilah yang dipakai (seperti misalnya dalam Idul Fitri kita minggu depan) adalah “kembali ke fitrah” yang secara simbolik artinya adalah merayakan kembalinya diri kita kembali ke alam paradiso—surga diri, alam kefitrahan manusia, “kembali kepada kecemerlangan suara hati”; asal dari penciptaannya.

“Maka hadapkanlah wajahmu benar-benar kepada agama; menurut fitrah Allah yang atas pola itu Ia menciptakan manusia. Tidak ada perubahan pada ciptaan Allah, itulah agama yang baku; tetapi kebanyakan manusia tidak tahu.” (Q. s. al-Rûm/30:30).

Lawan dari fitrah ini, adalah dosa. Apa itu dosa? Al-Qur’an menyebut orang yang berdosa itu sebagai zhâlim –yang sudah menjadi bahasa Indonesia, zalim, lalim– dan sering diterjemahkan dengan arti aniaya. Secara harafiah, zhâlim artinya orang yang menjadi gelap.

Dosa dalam bahasa Arab, zhulmun, kegelapan, artinya membuat hati yang gelap (suara hati yang tertutup). Kalau seseorang banyak berdosa, maka hati (suara hati)-nya tidak lagi bersifat nûrânîy (bersifat cahaya [bandingkan istulah bahasa Indonesia suara-hati [kata-hati] dengan hati-nurani ini, yang sama-sama sering dipakai sebagai terjemahan dari conscience]), tetapi sudah zhulmânîy.

