Tahukah Anda siapa yang bakal jadi penghuni surga? Kiai Majdub tidak tahu. Setiap pertanyaan ini diajukan kepadanya, dia hanya menegaskan ketaktahuan totalnya dengan air mata. Dia malah membayangkan, di sana nanti dia akan heran karena tiga hal.
Pertama, dia terkesima karena menjumpai orang-orang yang dia kira tidak akan ditemuinya di sana. Kedua, dia heran karena tidak menemukan orang-orang yang dia duga bakal dijumpainya.. (“Lalu ke mana gerangan mereka?” katanya dalam hati).
“Tapi yang paling membikin saya heran dan tak putus bersyukur adalah bahwa ternyata saya pun ada di sana”, ujar Kiai Majdub, sambil mengusap matanya yang basah.
Betapa rendah-hatinya sikap kiai di desa kecil di Sumatra Selatan itu dalam beragama. Ia memang berharap masuk surga, tapi kalaupun dia beruntung, itu sepenuhnya karena rahmat Tuhan, bukan lantaran ia telah beramal ibadah setekun-tekunnya selama hidup di dunia. Dan tentang nasib semua orang lain di luar dirinya – tanpa kecuali — dia sama sekali tak tahu.
Kita sering menganggap, bahkan hakul yakin, bahwa orang-orang tertentu – yang tampak rajin salat, puasa, berzikir, sering naik haji, gemar bersedekah, dan seterusnya – sebagai orang-orang yang tentunya bakal masuk surga. Kiai Majdub pun semula mengira begitu.
Belakangan dia menginsafi keterburuannya dalam menyimpulkan.. Soal siapa masuk surga dan siapa masuk neraka tak mungkin semekanistis itu, sebab Tuhan beserta aparat malaikatNya bukanlah akuntan yang memegang kalkulator lalu mencatat neraca pahala dan dosa, dan setelah memeroleh selisihnya mencemplungkan seseorang ke salah satu dari kedua tempat itu.
Lalu bagaimana cara kerja malaikat dalam menentukan kondite dan mengganjar manusia? “Wallahi, saya tidak tahu,” kata Kiai Majdub. “Saya rasa hal ini sepenuhnya urusan Tuhan, sebab hanya Dia yang tahu apa yang berdenyut di kalbu manusia ketika di luarnya ia tampak baik”.
Kita sering menganggap, dengan keyakinan menyala-nyala, bahwa orang-orang tertentu – yang tampak jahat, brengsek, gemar mengganggu dan merugikan orang lain, suka berpikir yang aneh-aneh, melawan kearifan umum masyarakat, dan sebagainya – sebagai mahluk-mahluk yang tentunya bakal dilaknat Tuhan di neraka.
Kiai Majdub punya pikiran lain. Dia memulangkan segala sesuatunya kepada Tuhan, jika masalahnya sudah menyinggung nasib manusia setelah mati; jika soalnya menyangkut neraka dan surga. “Kita boleh saja keberatan dengan perilaku mereka,” ujarnya, “tapi hendaknya cukuplah sampai di situ, tanpa perlu mengira atau bahkan mendoakan agar orang itu dibenamkan ke liang neraka”.
Setiap ditanya mengapa dia bersikap begitu “relatif”, plinplan, seperti tak punya pendirian apapun, Kiai Majdub memberikan jawaban yang sama: “Saya ini cuma sebutir debu, dan karenanya mustahil berani membajak hak mutlak Tuhan”.
Barangsiapa menilai dirinya lebih daripada sebutir debu, yang merasa kapasitas dan wewenangnya melampaui kemanusiaannya, jangan pernah bosan untuk berbincang dengan Kiai Majdub.
