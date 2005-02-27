Melalui dialog itu, suatu transformasi nilai diharapkan bisa mengalir deras. Sehingga, sepulang dari ibadah nanti terjadi suatu perubahan signifikan dalam sikap serta perilaku para tamu Allah tersebut.
Tidak berlebihan jika dikatakan bahwa ibadah haji adalah transformational journey yang membuat umat Islam seharusnya bisa terlahirkan kembali dan kehidupan mereka tercerahkan. Pertemuan dengan Allah meniscayakan terjadinya transformasi dahsyat dalam diri mereka, yaitu penemuan kembali ajaran Islam yang substantif.
Penemuan kembali ajaran berarti kembalinya para hujjaj, mereka yang telah mengerjakan haji kepada kehidupan fitri. Suatu kehidupan yang dapat mengantarkan mereka kepada sikap serta pandangan yang menekankan kesetaraan seperti saat mereka lahir yang tidak ada perbedaan satu dengan yang lain.
Namun, persoalannya, tidak setiap orang yang menunaikan ibadah haji dijamin bisa selalu menemukan Tuhan dan menjumpai-Nya. Sebab, tanpa mengabaikan realitas adanya mereka yang benar-benar menjadi ‘abd, manusia yang kembali kepada jalan Tuhan secara total, kita masih melihat sikap serta perilaku banyak orang yang telah berhaji yang tidak mengalami perubahan signifikan.
Meski telah menunaikan rukun Islam yang kelima, ada di antara mereka yang tidak mampu menyentuh nilai-nilai substansial ibadah haji dan mengontektualisasikan dengan kehidupan konkretnya. Bahkan, tidak jarang di antara mereka yang menjadikan haji sekadar simbol status sosial, simbol ketaatan keagamaan, dan sejenisnya.
Kenyataan itu menuntut umat Islam, khususnya para jamaah haji, untuk mem-baca kembali makna serta tujuan ibadah haji. Secara substansial, haji merupakan perjalanan napak tilas terhadap monoteisme Ibrahim (as) yang kemudian diaktualisasikan kembali oleh Nabi Muhammad (SAW). Ibrahim adalah bapak monoteisme yang menegaskan bahwa tauhid adalah realitas yang tidak bisa dipungkiri karena kebenaran akhirnya hanya satu.
Jika kebenaran hanya satu, tentu Tuhan pun harus esa. Ini pada satu pihak. Pada pihak lain, monoteisme merepresentasikan pembebasan manusia dari segala bentuk penindasan dan ketidakadilan. Keesaan Tuhan meniscayakan adanya kemanusiaan yang tunggal, yaitu kesederajatan umat manusia.
Dengan demikian, ajaran substansial monoteisme merupakan keimanan yang akan membentuk moralitas sosial-kemanusiaan yang kukuh dalam setiap orang yang meyakininya.
Ajaran Ibrahim tersebut kemudian dielaborasi lebih jauh oleh Nabi Muhammad.
Dengan berpijak pada Alquran, beliau menegaskan tentang Tuhan Yang Mahaesa sebagai zat yang transenden, tapi sekaligus imanen. Ia melampaui segala yang ada, tapi sekaligus “berada di samping” manusia dan selalu menyertai kehidupan mereka.
Ia adalah yang absolut yang memiliki kebenaran mutlak yang tak mungkin diganggu gugat, tapi sekaligus merupakan Tuhan yang sangat dekat yang selalu mau berdialog dengan manusia.
Allah akan selalu mendialogkan kebenaran yang bersifat universal tentang keterkaitan monoteisme dan kemanusiaan universal. Karena itu, manusia harus menerima kebenaran tersebut dan menjadikannya sebagai pijakan dalam perjalanan kehidupannya.
Ritual-ritual haji pada prinsipnya merupakan simbol yang bisa mengantarkan manusia untuk mengingat kembali tentang intensitas perjuangan Ibrahim yang didukung penuh keluarganya dalam mengangkat monoteisme tersebut.
Ritual dalam sa?i ?misalnya? menggambarkan tentang usaha tak kenal lelah Siti Hajar untuk mempertahankan kehidupan dalam rangka mendampingi serta mendukung perjuangan Ibrahim dalam pencarian kebenaran yang berujung pada monoteisme.
Sedangkan ibadah kurban menjadi simbol tentang keyakinan dan ketabahan Ismail dalam mengemban kebenaran ajaran tersebut.
Salah satu inti monoteisme Ibrahim yang diabadikan dalam haji adalah persamaan dan kesederajatan manusia serta keharusan manusia untuk menghormati perbedaan. Khotbah Rasulullah pada haji wada? menggambarkan secara utuh tentang nilai-nilai universal tersebut.
Dalam haji ini, Nabi secara tegas menyatakan tentang keharusan manusia menghormati jiwa dan harta benda manusia yang lain. Nilai-nilai semacam itu diabadikan dalam ritual ihram yang mewajibkan mereka yang sedang berhaji untuk berpakaian sama sebagai lambang kesetaraan seluruh manusia tanpa harus melihat latar belakang etnis, suku, maupun status ekonomi mereka yang berbeda.
Melalui pelaksanaan yang sungguh-sungguh terhadap ibadah-ibadah haji, umat Islam diharapkan mampu menangkap pesan-pesan perenial tersebut dan melaksanakannya secara utuh serta istikamah sepulang haji. Mereka diharapkan mampu menjadi manusia kafah yang bisa meniru sifat-sifat Allah Yang Mahabijaksana, adil, damai, dan kasih.
Pada saat yang sama, mereka dituntut meneladani Rasulullah SAW yang terkenal dengan kejujuran, kepengasihan, serta kesederhanaannya, selain mencontoh pula keberadaannya sebagai rahmat bagi sekalian alam semesta.
Jadi, melalui haji itu, mereka dituntut menemukan ajaran-ajaran Tuhan yang sangat menekankan pada pengembangan solidaritas sosial, keadilan, kesederajatan, perdamaian, serta ajaran sejenis yang signifikansinya sebanding dengan ajaran tentang ketauhidan.
Menarik sekali bahwa haji diwajibkan hanya sekali sepanjang hidup manusia sebagaimana hal itu dicontohkan secara konkret oleh Rasulullah. Karena itu, signifikansi haji bukan terletak pada dimensi kuantitas, tapi pada aspek intensitas manusia dalam berdialog dengan Allah serta kemampuan menangkap makna dan nilainya yang perlu diaktualisasikan terus-menerus sepanjang hidup.
Alangkah indahnya seandainya setiap orang yang berhaji mampu menjadikan hajinya sebagai wahana untuk dialog dengan Allah. Melalui dialog itu, dia mau mempertanyakan keberagamaannya yang selama ini dijalani; kekurangan dan keterbatasannya. Jika dia tulus mau mengakui kekurangannya itu, Sang Pencipta pasti akan menunjukkannya ke jalan yang lurus, kepada kehidupan yang lebih sempurna.
Jika setiap orang Indonesia yang berhaji mampu berdialog dengan Allah dan mewujudkan pesan-pesan Ilahi yang diterimanya, kehidupan di negeri ini pasti terasa lebih indah. Kedamaian akan lebih membumi secara nyata. Pada saat yang sama, kekerasan pasti tidak akan terus merebak. Minimal akan berkurang.
Konkretnya, seandainya mereka semua mampu menangkap substansi nilai ibadah haji serta bertekad mengembangkan nilai-nilai tersebut, tentunya sekembali ke tanah air mereka akan menjadikan keadilan, persamaan, dan solidaritas sosial sebagai pijakan kukuh dalam merengkuh kehidupan.
Lebih dari itu, mereka tidak akan melakukan haji berkali-kali ketika dia masih menemukan di sekelilingnya banyak manusia yang lemah yang perlu diberdayakan. Dia pasti mengutamakan mengembangkan nilai-nilai haji di tanah air semacam perdamaian dan solidaritas sosial antar sesama umat manusia daripada berhaji ke Makkah untuk yang kedua atau ketiga.
