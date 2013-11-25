IslamLib – Kitab al-Hikam buah tangan Ibn Atha’illah al-Sakandari adalah salah satu kitab tasawuf terkenal di Indonesia. Menurut Martin Van Bruinessen, Abdu al-Shamad al-Palimbani adalah orang Indonesia pertama yang mengkaji dan memperkenalkan kitab-kitab tasawuf berhaluan Syadziliyah ini ke Nusanatara, lalu disusul beberapa ulama lain.
Hingga kini, sejumlah pesantren terutama di Jawa dan Madura aktif membacakan kitab al-Hikamterhadap para santri. Kitab ini tak hanya diajarkan di madrasah, melainkan juga di mesjid dan mushalla pondok pesantren secara bandongan. Di bulan Ramadan, para kiai atau para ustadz membacakan kitab al-Hikam di hadapan para santri secara maraton.
Rasanya, tak ada santri pondok pesantren yang tak pernah mendengar nama bahkan yang tak mengkaji kitab tasawuf ini. Kitab ini dijadikan sebagai standar etis untuk membenahi problem-problem moral di tengah masyarakat.
Belakangan, kitab al-Hikam tak hanya dikaji santri pondok pesantren melainkan juga para eksekutif muslim dan kalangan sosialita di kota-kota besar seperti Jakarta. Saya sendiri kerap diundang beberapa kelompok kajian di Jakarta sekedar untuk menjelaskan pokok-pokok bahasan dan untaian hikmah yang terkandung dalam kitab al-Hikam ini.
Dalam membahas dan mengurai makna kitab ini, saya dipermudah dengan tersedianya sejumlah kitab-kitab penjelas (syarh) terhadap al-Hikam. Brockelmann mencantumkan 17 syarahatas kitab al-Hikam ini. Namun, dalam menjelaskan kitab ini saya merujuk kepada tiga kitab syarah al-Hikam, yaitu: (1). Syarh al-Hikam yang ditulis Ibn ‘Ubbad al-Nafari al-Randi (w. 796 H./ 1394 M.).
Kitab syarah ini, sejauh yang bisa saya pantau, adalah kitab syarah yang cukup populer di pesantren; (2). Al-Hikam al-‘Atha’iyah karya Abi al-Abbas Ahmad ibn Muhammad Zarruq (w. 899 H./1394 M.); (3). Ib’ad al-Ghumam ‘an Iyqadh al-Himam fi Syarh al-Hikam buah tangan Ahmad ibn Muhammad ibn Ajibah al-Hasani. Kitab ini merupakan syarah terhadap syarah hikam, Iyqadh al-Hikam.
Di Indonesia sendiri terdapat sejumlah karya terjemahan al-Hikam yang diterbitkan oleh beberapa penerbit bahkan hingga dicetak berulang-ulang. Ini menunjukkan bahwa antusiasme umat Islam Indonesia untuk mengkaji kitab ini sangat tinggi.
Saya menangkap ini sebagai fenomena positif, bahwa di tengah guncangan moral yang menimpa publik Indonesia, ada individu-individu yang bersemangat untuk meningkatkan moral privat. Mereka tak hanya berkehendak untuk menjalani ritual peribadatan secara rutin, melainkan juga bagaimana ibadah ritual itu berdampak secara sosial.
Nama lengkap pengarang kitab al-Hikam ini adalah Tajuddin Abu al-Fadl Ahmad ibn Muhammad ibn Abdul Karim ibn ibn Abdurrahman ibn Ahmad ibn Isa ibn al-Husain Atha’illah al-Judzami al-Maliki al-Syadzili al-Iskandari. Ia diperkirakan lahir pada tahun 658 H. di kota Iskandariah Mesir.
Lahir dari keluarga keturunan Arab. Ia juga dinisbatkan kepada Judzam, karena nenek moyangnya berasal dari Judzam yang konon merupakan salah satu Kabilah Kahlan yang bermuara pada Ya’rib ibn Yasyjub ibn Qahthan (Qahthaniyah), dikenal sebagaial-‘Arab al-Aribah.
Disebut al-Maliki, karena dari sudut fikih, Ibn Athaillah bermadzhab Maliki. Ia juga disebut al-Syadzili, karena ia memang pengikut tarekat Syadziliyah bahkan mursyid tarekat ketiga setelah Abi al-Abbas al-Mursi dan Abu al-Hasan al-Syadzili (w. 656 H./ 1258 M.) (sang pendiri tarekat Syadziliyyah).
Sebelum melebur ke dalam dunia spiritual, seperti umumnya para pelajar Islam, Ibn Atha’illah terlebih dahulu belajar ilmu tafsir, hadits, fikih, nahwu, ushul fikih, dan sebagainya. Ketika remaja, Ibn Atha’illah sudah belajar fikih pada seorang ulama terkenal, yaitu Nashiruddin al-Judzami.
Tumbuh dari keluarga ahli fikih, kakek Ibn Atha’illah berharap agar sang cucu kelak melanjutkan tradisi intelektual keluarga yang menekuni bidang fikih. Bahkan, sang kakek bisa disebut sebagai ahli fikih yang anti tasawuf (anna jadd Ibn Atha’illah kana faqihan mu’aridhan li al-naz’ah al-shufiyah).
Itu sebabnya, Ibn Athaillah juga menentang sejumlah ajaran tasawuf. Bahkan, sebelum menentukan pilihan untuk berguru pada Abi al-Abbas al-Mursi (w. 686 H./1288 M.), Ibn Atha’illah terlebih dahulu menyangkal sang guru. Ia berkata bahwa pada mulanya saya termasuk kelompok penentang al-Mursi.
Segala apa yang aku dengar darinya aku sangkal. Hingga sampai suatu masa saya mendatangi majelis pengajiannya dan aku mempercayainya. Al-Mursi-lah yang menyebabkan Ibn Atha’illah berfokus pada tasawuf. Dalam perkembangannya Ibn Atha’illah lebih dikenal sebagai ahli tasawuf dan bukan sebagai ahli fikih.
Pengetahuannya yang mendalam di bidang tasawuf, ia buktikan dengan banyaknya karya intelektual Ibn Atha’illah bercorak tasawuf. Karya-karya tasawuf ini banyak terkait dengan petunjuk membangun relasi baik antara manusia dengan Tuhannya (‘alaqah al-‘abdi bi rabbihi) dan antara seorang murid dengan gurunya (‘alaqah al-murid ma’a syaikhihi). Ada yang berkata, tak kurang dari 22 buah buku yang pernah ditulis Ibn Atha’illah sepanjang karir intelektualnya.
Di antaranya adalah; [1]. Al-Hikam al-Atht’iyyah; [2] al-Tanwir fi Isqath al-Tadbir; [3]. Latha’if al-Minan fi Manaqib al-Syaikh Abi al-Abbas al-Mursi wa Syaikhihi al-Syadzili Abi al-Hasan.Kitab ini berisi tentang doktrin dan kisah kewalian dua senior Ibn Atha’illah, yaitu Abu al-Hasan al-Syadzili dan Abu al-Abbas al-Mursi;
[4]. Taj al-‘Arus al-Hawi li Tahdzib al-Nufus; [5]. Miftah al-Falah wa Mishbah al-Arwah fi Dzikri Allah al-Karim al-Fattah. Kitab ini memuat tentang hakekat dzikir, jenis-jenis, dan kegunaannya; [6]. Al-Qawl al-Mujarrad fi al-Ism al-Mufrad. Kitab yang terakhir ini konon dirancang untuk menghadapi serangan Ibn taymiyah yang menolak tasawuf.
