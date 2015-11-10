IslamLib – Walau saya belum terlalu tua (umur saya sekarang 48 tahun), tetapi saya mulai merasakan bahwa ada hal-hal yang positif ketika kita bergerak pelan-pelan mendekati usia tua (saya tidak tahu, pada umur ke berapa seseorang bisa disebut tua?). Ini bukan esei yang saya tulis sekedar untuk melipur diri, tetapi berbagi semacam “wisdom of life” kepada orang-orang lain yang melihat usia tua sebagai sesuatu yang mengerikan. Jangan khwatir. It feels good to grow old, folk! (*smile mode on*)
Hal positif pertama yang langsung saya rasakan pada saat mendekati usia tua ialah kesadaran yang kian akut akan kesehatan. Orang-orang yang sudah mendekati usia kepala lima, punya kebiasaan yang unik jika berjumpa dan terlibat dalam obrolan santai: mereka gemar berbicara tetang obat. Obat apa saja. Obat untuk mencegah gula darah. Obat untuk menurunkan kadar kolesterol atau tekanan darah. Obat agar tetap kuat untuk “gituan”. Dan seterusnya. Jika Anda masuk ke sebuah lingkaran percakapan, lalu yang menjadi tema pembicaraan adalah soal obat, maka yakinlah, mereka yang ada di sana adalah orang-orang yang sudah mulai beranjak aus.
Tetapi, obsesi dengan soal kesehatan, obat dan bagaimana merawat agar fisik kita tetap “fit” dan tampak lebih muda, itu semua, bagi saya, adalah hal yang menarik, dan sekaligus positif. Dulu, saat saya masih berumur di bawah tiga puluhan, “diskursus”, percakapan dan pemikiran mengenai bagaimana hidup sehat tak pernah menjadi fokus perhatian saya. Saat itu, saya memandang bahwa tubuh muda yang sehat adalah hal yang sudah begitu adanya, given. Saya tak menganggpanya sebagai hal yang harus dirawat.
Akibatnya, saya makan sembarangan. Meskipun ada alasan lain kenapa pada usia muda dulu kita makan sembarangan. Pada usia itu, biasanya kita belum punya penghasilan yang cukup untuk bisa “makan yang tak sembarangan”. Jadi, makan sembarangan yang saya alami dulu sebetulnya adalah akibat alamiah saja dari kondisi ekonomi yang belum terlalu mapan. Meskipun kondisi ekonomi yang mapan sekalipun belum tentu menjamin seseorang yang masih dalam usia muda tidak ceroboh dalam prilaku makan mereka.
Sebagaimana kita tahu, kenaikan tingkat ekonomi sebuah masyarakat kerap kali dibarengi dengan prilaku makan yang kurang sehat. Penyakit obesitas, gula, tekanan darah, dan penyakit-penyakit degenerasi yang lain adalah akibat dari “eating habit” yang buruk yang bisa menyertai kenaikan level ekonomi masyarakat – dari level bawah ke menengah. Ini menandakan bahwa perbaikan ekonomi tak langsung disertai dengan kesadaran tentang pola makan yang sehat.
Tetapi, “eating habit” yang buruk biasanya akan berubah ketika seseorang mulai menginjak umur kapala empat dan lima. Pada titik itulah dia mulai merasa ada degenerasi atau kemerosotan dalam fisiknya, dan cepat-cepat berpikir bagaimana untuk menyetop, atau minimal memperlambatnya. Dia mulai berpikir kembali untuk banyak melakukan olah fisik: entah jalan kaki, lari, renang, nggowes, atau jenis-jenis “work out” yang lain. Ketakutan menjadi tua membawa sikap yang positif: menjalani hidup dengan pola yang lebih sehat. Inilah perkara positif pertama yang saya alami saat menginjak usia tua.
Hal positif lain: Kita mulai bisa melihat hidup dengan sikap yang jauh lebih realistis. Apa yang saya sebut dengan “sikap realistis” di sini ialah kemampuan menilai segala sesuatu dalam perspektif yang lebih luas. Ada perbandingan. Ada kesadaran tentang waktu yang relatif, sebab waktu tidak kita pandang sebagai snapshot pendek yang berlangsung hanya dalam hitungan detik atau menit saja. Waktu adalah bentangan yang begitu panjang, sehingga perubahan yang gagal kita lihat pada saat ini, mungkin saja akan terjadi pada waktu mendatang.
Kesadaran tentang waktu yang relatif dan panjang ini membuat kita tak terlalu sedih jika melihat kondisi yang tak ideal sekarang. Sebab masih ada kesempatan yang panjang di waktu mendatang untuk realisasi keadaan yang ideal itu. Ini kontras dengan sikap yang lazim kita lihat pada anak-anak muda (sekurang-kurangnya ini yang saya alami dan lihat dulu). Pada mereka ada sikap seolah perubahan harus terjadi sekarang juga, sak-dek-sak-nyet, at once! Seolah-olah waktu begitu pendek dan kesempatan hanya terjadi sekali saja. Seolah-olah, jika tak ada perubahan saat ini juga, dunia akan kimat.
Apakah ini yang menjelaskan kenapa tema “kiamat telah dekat” begitu dominan dalam dakwah Nabi Muhammad ketika dia masih dalam usia yang relatif belum tua di Mekah dulu? Dan tema itu tiba-tiba kurang terlalu kelihatan dalam ayat-ayat yang turun di Madinah? Apakah setelah berada di Madinah, Nabi Muhammad mulai melihat kenyataan hidup dengan lebih realistis, karena telah beranjak tua? Saya tak tahu.
Kesadaran tentang perspektif perbandingan membuat seseorang yang beranjak tua berpikir lebih relistis dan bijak. Kadang-kadang juga ada perasaan tentang “being blessed” yang muncul dari sana. Perasaan terberkati. Ini terjadi saat saya membandingkan apa yang saya alami waktu remaja dulu dengan keadaan saat ini. Perbandingan semacam itu kerapkali menimbulkan perasaan melankoli, nostalgia, tetapi juga perasaan ingin bersyukur karena telah melihat dua fase kehidupan dalam dua periode yang berbeda.
Bayangkanlah situasi berikut ini. Saya mengalami sekurang-kurngnya dua fase kehidupan yang bertentangan secara kontras. Saya pernah mengalami zaman pra-internet, zaman ketika koran harian baru tiba sehari atau dua hari lebih lambat di kampung saya dari ibu kota, zaman ketika kanal televisi hanya satu saja, sehingga itulah hiburan tunggal yang begitu bergharga.
Saya masih mengalami periode ketika buku adalah sebuah “luxury”, kemewahan yang luar biasa. Begitu ada buku, saya langsung menuntaskannya hingga habis, kadang terpaksa membaca ulang kembali dari awal, sebab tak ada buku lain yang tersedia. Membaca buku adalah kenikmatan yang luar biasa pada zaman itu, seperti seorang kanak-kanak yang baru pertama kali mengenal benda-benda baru di sekeliling dan ingin bereksperimen serta berkhayal dengannya.
Tetapi saya juga mengalami zaman lain, zaman pasca-internet, zaman ketika informasi tersedia dengan begitu cepat dan berlimpah. Saya mengalami dua fase kehidupan itu dengan dua perasaan sekaligus, dua sikap yang saling bertentangan.
Saya mengalaminya dengan perasaan melankoli, sedih: sebab saya kehilangan pengalaman membaca sebagai pengalaman yang begitu intense, begitu akut, begitu mencekam, karena bacaan yang tersedia hanyalah satu-satunya yang ada di tangan saat itu. Tak ada alternatif lain. Pengalaman membaca yang akut semacam ini tak pernah lagi saya alami sekarang. Saya kehilangan “firdaus” kecil dalam kehidupan saya. Dari sanalah perasaan melankoli muncul.
The feeling of loss!
Tetapi pada saat yang sama saya juga merasa terberkati, merasa bersyukur, sebab saya mengalami zaman lain di mana kelimpahan bacaan saya alami di era digital ini. Mereka yang tak pernah mengalami zaman kelangkaan bacaan di masa lampau akan menganggap fase “biblio-abundance” atau kelimpahan bacaan itu sebagai hal yang tak istimewa. Mereka akan menganggapnya sebagai hal yang given, terberi begitu saja.
Perspektif perbandingan karena mengalami dua zaman yang berbeda dalam kehidupan membuat seseorang merasa bersyukur, meski juga sekaligus bisa sedih karena kehilangan sesuatu yang dipersepsikan indah di masa lampau.
Di sini, saya ingin menyinggung aspek lain dalam ketuaan, aspek yang juga menyenangkan. Saya kira, siapapun akan melihat masa lampau dengan perasaan nostaligia. Nostalgia adalah kata majemuk dari Bahasa Yunani yang terdiri dari dua kata: nostos yang artinya ialah “mudik” atau pulang ke rumah, dan algos yang artinya perasaan sakit. Nostalgia ialah rasa sakit karena ingin balik ke rumah, kembali ke masa lampau yang dipandang indah. Homesickness. Kangen.
Dalam proses menjadi tua, terdapat semacam kenangan tentang masa lampau yang indah, “sweet memory”. Makin jauh suatu zaman, makin kelihatan indah. Hal-hal buruk yang endemik dalam setiap pengalaman apapun di masa lampau akan menjadi pudar dan bahkan hilang sama sekali jika ditilik dari masa sekarang. Berlalunya waktu seolah-olah menghapus kenangan buruk, dan hanya menyisakan pengalaman indah tentang masa lampau. Waktu adalah mesin penyeleksi pengalaman manusia yang bekerja dengan sangat efektif.
Ini mungkin menjelaskan kenapa sebuah otobiografi yang ditulis oleh seseorang cenderung hanya berisi hal-hal yang baik — manaqib. Sebab, pengalaman buruk sudah diseleksi oleh waktu, atau oleh ingatan kita yang hanya mau menampung kenangan-kenangan yang indah saja. Apapun, menjadi tua adalah proses ketika seseorang mengalami waktu bukan semata-mata sebagai hal yang tragis, karena tubuh kita merosot sekarang, melainkan juga sebagai waktu yang manis.
Waktu yang tragis yang telah membuat sendi-sendi kita sakit saat bangun tidur (karena sudah mulai menua), misalnya, dikompensasikan oleh pengalaman tentang waktu yang manis. Dengan kata lain, kenangan tentang masa lampau bisa menjadi semacam “messiah” atau penebus dari ketuaan yang kadang-kadang menyakitkan.
Saya rasa, setiap orang memiliki teknik sendiri-sendiri untuk “coping with age”, mengatasi proses menua. Ada yang mengatasinya dengan menginjeksikan hormon, menelan pil untuk mengambat ketuaan. Ada yang mengatasinya dengan menata sebuah sikap yang tepat terhadap proses menua itu. Atau gabungan dari keduanya. Yang jelas, growing old is not as bad and tragic as many people would have us think![]
