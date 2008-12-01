Apakah Istilah “Allah” Hanya Milik Umat Islam?

IslamLib – Seorang perempuan beragama Kristen saat ini sedang menggugat pemerintah Malaysia dengan alasan telah melanggar haknya atas kebebasan beragama (baca International Herald Tribune, 29/11/2008).
Mei lalu, saat balik dari kunjungan ke Jakarta, Jill Ireland, nama perempuan itu, membawa sejumlah keping DVD yang berisi bahan pengajaran Kristen dari Jakarta. Keping-keping itu disita oleh pihak imigrasi, dengan alasan yang agak janggal: sebab dalam sampulnya terdapat kata “Allah”.
Sejak tahun lalu, pemerintah Malaysia melarang penerbitan Kristen untuk memakai kata “Allah”, sebab kata itu adalah khusus milik umat Islam. Umat lain di luar Islam dilarang untuk menggunakan kata “Allah” sebagai sebutan untuk Tuhan mereka.
Pemakaian kata itu oleh pihak non-Muslim dikhawatirkan bisa membingungkan dan “menipu” umat Islam (Catatan: Sedih sekali ya, umat Islam kok mudah sekali tertipu dengan hal-hal sepele seperti itu?)
Pertanyaan yang layak diajukan adalah: apakah kata “Allah” hanyalah milik umat Islam saja? Apakah umat lain tidak boleh menyebut Tuhan yang mereka sembah dengan kata “Allah”? Apakah pandangan semacam ini ada presedennya dalam sejarah Islam? Kenapa pendapat seperti itu muncul?
Sebagai seorang Muslim, terus terang saya tak bisa menyembunyikan rasa geli, tetapi juga sekaligus jengkel, terhadap pandangan semacam ini. Sikap pemerintah Malaysia ini jelas bukan muncul dari kekosongan. Tentu ada sejumlah ulama dan kelompok Islam di sana yang menuntut pemerintah mereka untuk memberlakukan larangan tersebut.
Di Indonesia sendiri, hal serupa juga pernah terjadi. Beberapa tahun lalu, ada seorang pendeta Kristen di Jakarta yang ingin menghapus kata “Allah” dalam terjemahan Alkitab versi bahasa Indonesia. Menurut pendeta itu, istilah “Allah” bukanlah istilah yang berasal dari tradisi Yudeo-Kristen. Nama Tuhan yang tepat dalam tradisi itu adalah Yahweh bukan Allah.
Jika usulan untuk melarang penggunaan kata Allah berasal dari dalam kalangan Kristen, tentu saya, sebagai orang luar, tak berhak untuk turut campur. Tetapi jika pendapat ini datang dari dalam kalangan Islam sendiri, maka saya, sebagai seorang Muslim dan “orang dalam”, tentu berhak mengemukakan pandangan mengenainya.
Pandangan bahwa istilah Allah hanyalah milik umat Islam saja, menurut saya, sama sekali tak pernah ada presedennya dalam sejarah Islam. Sejak masa pra-Islam, masyarakat Arab sendiri sudah memakai nama Allah sebagai sebutan untuk salah satu Tuhan yang mereka sembah.
Dalam Quran sendiri, bahkan berkali-kali kita temui sejumlah ayat di mana disebutkan bahwa orang-orang Arab, bahkan sebelum kedatangan Islam, telah mengakui Allah sebagai Tuhan mereka (baca QS 29:61, 31:25, 39:37, 43:87). Dengan kata lain, kata Allah sudah ada jauh sebelum Islam sebagai agama yang dibawa Nabi Muhammad lahir di tanah Arab.
Begitu juga, umat Kristen dan Yahudi yang tinggal di kawasan jazirah Arab dan sekitarnya memakai kata Allah sebagai sebutan untuk Tuhan. Para penulis Kristen dan Yahudi juga memakai kata yang sama sejak dulu hingga sekarang.
Seorang filosof Yahudi yang hidup sezaman dengan Ibn Rushd di Spanyol, yaitu Musa ibn Maimun (atau dikenal di dunia Latin sebagai Maimonides [1135-1204]) menulis risalah terkenal, Dalalat al-Ha’irin (Petunjuk Bagi Orang-Orang Yang Bingung). Kalau kita baca buku itu, kita akan jumpai bahwa kata Allah selalu ia pakai untuk menyebut Tuhan.
Semua Bibel versi Arab memakai kata Allah sebagai nama untuk Tuhan. Ayat pertama yang terkenal dalam Kitab Kejadian diterjemahkan dalam bahasa Arab sebagai berikut: Fi al-bad’i khalaqa Allahu al-samawati wa al-ard (baca Al-Kitab al-Muqaddas edisi The Bible Society in Lebanon). Dalam terjemahan versi Lembaga Alkitab Indonesia (LAI), ayat itu berbunyi: “Pada mulanya Allah menciptakan langit dan bumi”.
Tak seorangpun sarjana Islam yang memakai bahasa Arab sebagai bahasa ibu mereka, entah pada masa klasik atau modern, yang mem-beslah atau keberatan terhadap praktek yang sudah berlangsung ratusan bahkan ribuan tahun itu. Tak seorang pun ulama Muslim yang hidup sezaman dengan Maimonides yang memprotes penggunaan kata Allah dalam buku dia di atas.
Polemik antara Islam dan Kristen sudah berlangsung sejak masa awal Islam, dan, sejauh pengetahuan saya, tak pernah kita jumpai seorang “mutakallim” atau teolog Muslim yang terlibat perdebatan dengan teolog Kristen atau Yahudi karena memperebutkan kepemilikan atas kata Allah. (Survei terbaik tentang sejarah polemik Islam-Kristen sejak masa awal Islam hingga abad ke-4 H/10 M adalah buku karangan Abdul Majid Al-Sharafi, “Al-Fikr al-Islami fi al-Radd ‘Ala al-Nashara“, 2007).
Dalam perspektif historis, pandangan sejumlah ulama Malaysia yang kemudian diresmikan oleh pemerintah negeri jiran itu, jelas sangat aneh dan janggal sebab sama sekali tak ada presedennya. Dipandang dari luar Islam, pendapat ulama Malaysia itu juga bisa menjadi bahan olok-olok bagi Islam.
Sebab, pandangan semacam itu tiada lain kecuali memperlihatkan cara berpikir yang sempit di kalangan sebagian ulama. Jika para ulama di Malaysia itu mau merunut sejarah ke belakang, kata Allah itu pun juga bukan “asli” milik umat Islam. Kata itu sudah dipakai jauh sebelum Islam datang. Dengan kata lain, umat Islam saat itu juga meminjam kata tersebut dari orang lain.
Yahudi, Kristen, dan Islam adalah tiga agama yang lahir dari rahim yang sama, yaitu dari tradisi Ibrahim. Islam banyak sekali mewarisi tradisi dan ajaran dari kedua agama itu. Karena asal-usul yang sama, dengan sendirinya sudah lumrah jika terjadi proses pinjam-meminjam antara ketiga agama itu.
Selama berabad-abad, ketiga agama itu juga hidup berdampingan di jazirah Arab dan sekitarnya. Tak heran jika terjadi proses saling mempengaruhi antara ketiga tradisi agama Ibrahimiah tersebut. Tradisi Kristiani, misalnya, mempunyai pengaruh yang besar dalam proses pembentukan Islam, terutama dalam tradisi pietisme atau mistik (baca, misalnya, buku karangan Tarif Khalidi, “The Muslim Jesus: Saying and Stories in Islamic Literature“, 2001).
Quran sendiri banyak meminjam dari tradisi lain, termasuk dalam konteks istilah-istilah yang berkaitan dengan peribadatan. Hampir semua istilah-istilah ritual yang ada dalam Islam, seperti salat (sembahyang), saum (puasa), hajj, tawaf (mengelilingi ka’bah), ruku’ (membungkuk pada saat salat) dsb., sudah dipakai jauh sebelum Islam oleh masyarakat Arab.
Dengan kata lain, proses pinjam-meminjam ini sudah berlangsung sejak awal kelahiran Islam. Pandangan ulama Malaysia itu seolah-olah mengandaikan bahwa semua hal yang ada dalam Islam, terutama istilah-istilah yang berkenaan dengan doktrin Islam, adalah “asli” milik umat Islam, bukan pinjaman dari umat lain. Sebagaimana sudah saya tunjukkan, pandangan semacam itu salah sama sekali.
JIKA demikian, bagaimana kita menjelaskan pendapat yang janggal dari Malaysia itu? Saya kira, salah satu penjelasan yang sederhana adalah melihat masalah ini dari sudut dinamika internal dalam tubuh umat Islam sendiri sejak beberapa dekade terakhir.
Sebagaimana kita lihat di berbagai belahan dunia Islam manapun, ada gejala luas yang ditandai oleh mengerasnya identitas dalam tubuh umat. Di mana-mana, kita melihat suatu dorongan yang kuat untuk menetapkan batas yang jelas antara Islam dan non-Islam. Kekaburan batas antara kedua hal itu dipandang sebagai ancaman terhadap identitas umat Islam.
Penegasan bahwa kata “Allah” hanyalah milik umat Islam saja adalah bagian dari manifestasi kecenderungan semacam itu. Pada momen-momen di mana suatu masyarakat sedang merasa diancam dari luar, biasanya dorongan untuk mencari identitas yang otentik makin kuat. Inilah tampaknya yang terjadi juga pada umat Islam sekarang di beberapa tempat.
Kalau kita telaah psikologi umat Islam saat ini, tampak sekali adanya perasaan terancam dari pihak luar. Teori konspirasi yang melihat dunia sebagai arena yang dimanipulasi oleh “kllik” tertentu yang hendak menghancurkan Islam mudah sekali dipercaya oleh umat. Teori semacam ini mudah mendapatkan pasar persis karena bisa memberikan justifikasi pada perasaan terancam itu.
Keinginan untuk memiliki identitas yang otentik dan “beda” jelas alamiah belaka dalam semua masyarakat. Akan tetapi, terjemahan keinginan itu dalam dunia sehar-hari bisa mengambil berbagai bentuk. Ada bentuk yang sehat dan wajar, tetapi juga ada bentuk yang sama sekali tak masuk akal bahkan lucu dan menggelikan.
Pandangan ulama Malaysia yang kemudian didukung oleh pemerintah negeri itu untuk melarang umat Kristen memakai istilah “Allah” adalah salah satu contoh yang tak masuk akal itu. Sebagaimana saya sebutkan di muka, secara historis, pandangan semacam ini sama sekali tak ada presedennya. Selain itu, proses saling meminjam antara Islam, Kristen dan Yahudi sudah berlangsung dari dulu.
Bayangkan saja, jika suatu saat ada kelompok Yahudi yang berpikiran sama seperti ulama Malaysia itu, lalu menuntut agar umat Islam tidak ikut-ikutan merujuk kepada nabi-nabi Israel sebelum Muhammad — apakah tidak runyam jadinya.
Orang Yahudi bisa saja mengatakan bahwa sebagian besar nabi yang disebut dalam Quran adalah milik bangsa Yahudi, dan karena itu umat Islam tak boleh ikut-ikutan menyebut mereka dalam buku-buku Islam. Sudah tentu, kita tak menghendaki situasi yang “lucu” dan ekstrem seperti itu benar-benar terjadi.
Selama ini umat Islam mengeluh karena umat lain memiliki pandangan yang negatif tentang Islam, dan karena itu mereka berusaha sekuat mungkin agar citra negatif tentang agama mereka itu dihilangkan. Masalahnya adalah bahwa sebagian umat Islam sendiri melakukan sejumlah tindakan yang justru membuat citra Islam itu menjadi buruk.
Menurut saya, pendapat ulama dan sikap pemerintah Malaysia itu adalah salah satu contoh tindakan semacam itu. Jika umat Islam menginginkan agar umat lain memiliki pandangan yang positif tentang agama mereka, maka langkah terbaik adalah memulai dari “dalam” tubuh umat Islam sendiri. Yaitu dengan menghindari tindakan yang tak masuk akal.
Tak ada gunanya umat Islam melakukan usaha untuk mengoreksi citra Islam, sementara mereka sendiri memproduksi terus-menerus hal-hal yang janggal dan tak masuk akal.[] Caveat: Mohon maaf kepada teman-teman dan pembaca Malaysia, jika tulisan saya ini terlalu kritis pada pemerintah Malaysia dalam isu yang spesifik ini. Saya sama sekali tidak berpandangan bahwa sikap pemerintah Malaysia itu mewakili sikap seluruh umat Islam di sana. Saya tahu, banyak kalangan Islam di sana yang tak setuju dengan sikap ulama dan pemerintah Malaysia itu.
