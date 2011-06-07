Ketuhanan yang Berkebudayaan

IslamLib – Sejak Juni 2008, perayaan hari lahir Pancasila juga sekaligus adalah peringatan tragedi Monas. Barangkali kita akan menyatakan bahwa tragedi Monas adalah bentuk kekurangajaran terhadap Pancasila, dasar negara yang dipercaya mampu menyatukan Indonesia.
Mereka yang tiga tahun lalu mengejar, memukul, menendang dan mencaci maki massa Aliansi Kebangsaan untuk Kebebasan Beragama dan Berkeyakinan (AKKBB) yang hendak merayakan Pancasila itu adalah kelompok anti-Pancasila. Apakah mereka benar-benar tidak punya tempat dalam kontruksi ideologi Pancasila?
Akhir 2009, beberapa elemen dalam AKKBB (termasuk KH Abdurrahman Wahid) mengajukan judicial review terhadap UU PNPS 1965. UU itu dianggap memberi ruang bagi pelanggaran kebebasan beragama. UU itu dianggap tidak sejalan dengan semangat Pancasila yang mengusung nilai-nilai kebebasan.
Namun segera kita semua mengetahui hasilnya. Mahkamah Konstitusi menolak segala tuntutan dalam judicial review tersebut. Dan yang paling mengejutkan adalah bahwa UU diskriminatif PNPS 1965 dianggap sejalan dengan Konstitusi dan Dasar Negara, Pancasila.
Hari lahir Pancasila ditandai dengan pidato Ir. Soekarno pada tanggap 1 Juni 1945 yang membahas rumusan dasar negara. Saat-saat itu terjadi debat yang sangat hangat, dinamis, maju dan konstruktif di antara para pendiri bangsa. Menurut Deliar Noer, saat itu para pendiri bangsa terbelah dalam dua kubu, kubu nasionalis sekuler dan nasionalis Islam.
Betapapun hangatnya diskusi dan debat, namun semua peserta dalam forum Badan Penyeledik Usaha-usaha Persiapan Kemerdekaan Indonesia (BPUPKI) hendak mencari rumusan dasar negara yang disepakati bersama. Rumusan dasar negara yang sedang didiskusikan hendaknya menyatukan semua visi yang ada.
Salah satu yang berulang kali ditekankan oleh Bung Karno dalam pidatonya adalah bahwa negara yang sedang ingin dibangun itu adalah negara “semua untuk semua,” bukan negara untuk satu orang, bukan negara untuk satu golongan. Dengan demikian, negara yang hendak dibangun adalah negara kebangsaan.
Yang menarik dari rumusan dasar negara yang diajukan oleh Bung Karno adalah bahwa prinsip ketuhanan yang ia ajukan sebenarnya ditempatkan pada posisi nomor lima, terakhir. Memang Soekarno menyatakan bahwa urut-urutan prinsip-prinsip bernegara yang ia ajukan tidak bermakna apa-apa. Mungkin itu yang menyebabkan dengan mudah prinsip ketuhanan yang ia ajukan kemudian dipindah ke posisi pertama.
Namun begitu, penting untuk mengetahui bahwa Soekarno juga mengusulkan redaksi yang berbeda dengan yang kita baca sekarang mengenai sila ketuhanan itu. Yang diusulkan Soekarno adalah “Ketuhanan yang berkebudayaan, ketuhanan yang berbudi pekerti yang luhur, ketuhanan yang hormat menghormati satu sama lain.”
Fakta-fakta ini menunjukkan bahwa sebenarnya terselip pesimisme dari Soekarno sendiri jika negara yang akan dibentuk itu terlalu kental dengan nuansa agama. Pesimisme itu kemudian tampak nyata di kemudian hari. Hari-hari ini kita menyaksikan bagaimana sila pertama digunakan oleh sejumlah kalangan untuk membatasi kebebasan beragama. Sila pertama digunakan untuk mendiskriminasi yang lain.
Tanggal 18 Agustus 1945, Panitia Persiapan Kemerdekaan Indoneia (PPKI) menyetujui naskah Piagam Jakarta kecuali “tujuh kata” dalam rumusan sila pertama. Tujuh kata dihapus dan sila pertama menjadi “Ketuhanan yang Maha Esa.” Tapi kita semua tahu, bahwa sampai saat ini, masih ada saja orang yang ingin membangkitkan kembali “tujuh kata” tersebut. Dan itu sama sekali tidak relevan.
Ada yang menyatakan bahwa dihapusnya tujuh kata pada Piagam Jakarta atau Muqaddimah UUD 1945 adalah pengorbanan terbesar umat Islam, misalnya ini dikemukakan oleh Alamsyah Ratu Prawiranegara. Tapi tidak sedikit pula yang menyatakan bahwa sila pertama itu justru adalah pengorbanan terbesar kaum kebangsaan.
Baik dari sisi kuantitas maupun kualitas argumen, jelas pada saat itu kelompok kebangsaan jauh lebih dominan. Kita tidak sedang bicara debat antara kelompok Islam dan non-Islam. Yang kita bicarakan adalah kelompok Islam kebangsaan dan kelompok Islam politik.
Memasukkan sila dengan bias monoteisme pada posisi pertama adalah bentuk kerendahan hati kelompok kebangsaan. Bagi Soekarno dan kawan-kawannya, persatuan dan kemerdekaan di atas segala-galanya.
Dengan dicantumkannya prinsip ketuhanan pada sila pertama, dengan rendah hati Mohammad Hatta menyatakan bahwa hal itu sangat baik karena memberi landasan moral bagi negara. Tapi bukan berarti, kata Hatta, negara kita adalah negara agama.
“Ketuhanan yang Maha Esa” adalah hasil kompromi pendiri bangsa. Tentu kita masih terus berharap perwujudan “Ketuhanan yang Berkebudayaan” seperti yang dicita-citakan Bung Karno. Kita masih terus berharap prinsip ketuhanan yang mendorong kehidupan harmonis dan saling hormat-menghormati, bukan sebaliknya.
