Nabi Perempuan

IslamLib – Semua agama memiliki nabi atau rasul. Nabi biasanya dipandang sebagai seseorang yang ditunjuk oleh Tuhan untuk menyampaikan wahyu kepada seluruh umat manusia. Sejumlah buku menyebutkan bahwa jumlah nabi yang diutus Tuhan ke planet bumi ini tak kurang dari 124 ribu nabi. Dari ribuan nabi itu ada yang diketahui karena diceritakan melalui kitab suci, baik dalam Taurat, Zabur, Injil, maupun Alquran.
Konon, nama-nama nabi yang tercantum dalam kitab suci-kitab suci itu tak lebih dari 200-an orang. Dengan demikian, masih banyak nabi-nabi lain yang tak diketahui. Di antara mereka ada yang disebut nabi, dan mungkin sudah banyak yang menggunakan identitas dan nama lain seperti tuan, pangeran, pendeta, kiai, atau yang lainnya.
Allah berfirman dalam surat al-Nisa’ (4): 164, “Dan (Kami telah mengutus) rasul-rasul (nabi-nabi) yang telah Kami kisahkan tentang mereka kepadamu dahulu, dan rasul-rasul yang tak akan Kami ceritakan tentang mereka kepadamu.”
Para nabi itu tak menumpuk di satu kawasan, melainkan tersebar di pelbagai negeri dan bangsa. Allah berfirman (al-Nahl [16]: 36), “Sungguh telah Kami utus seorang rasul bagi tiap-tiap umat..”
Allah juga berfirman (al-Ra’d [13]: 7), “bagi tiap-tiap kaum ada orang yang memberi petunjuk.” Dalam surat Fathir (35): 24 Allah berfirman wa in min ummatin illa khala fiha nadzir. Bahwa tak satu umat pun yang vakum dari seorang pemberi peringatan.
Al-Qurthubi dalam al-Jami’ li Ahkamil Qur`an (Jilid VII, hlm. 618) menyatakan bahwa nadzir dalam ayat itu berarti seorang nabi. Ayat ini juga, menurut Qatadah sebagaimana dikutip Thabari dalam Jami’ al-Bayan fi Ta`wil al-Qur`an (Jilid X, hlm. 408), menunjukkan bahwa para rasul itu memang menyebar ke seluruh bangsa-bangsa. Kullu ummatin kana laha rasul (setiap umat memiliki rasul).
Dengan logika ini, kita bisa menyatakan bahwa dahulu pun mungkin saja pernah lahir seorang nabi di kepulauan Indonesia. Bahkan, bukan hanya satu. Boleh jadi telah lahir beberapa nabi dari bangsa ini. Dari Palestina—sebagaimana terekam dalam kitab suci—telah lahir sejumlah Nabi.
Akan tetapi, kebanyakan mufasir Islam bersepakat bahwa nabi itu hanya terdiri dari laki-laki. Ibnu Qasim al-Ghuzzi (w. 918), pengarang kitab Fathul Qarib, menyatakan bahwa nabi adalah seorang laki-laki yang diberi wahyu oleh Allah. Dengan pengertian ini, jelas tak ada nabi perempuan. Yang ada hanya nabi laki-laki.
Namun, setelah saya cek ke sejumlah kitab, ternyata status kenabian tak hanya dimonopoli kaum laki-laki. Ada juga nabi dari kalangan perempuan. Misalnya Ibnu Katsir dalam al-Bidayah wa al-Nihayah (Juz II, hlm. 59) mengutip satu pendapat yang menyatakan bahwa tak tertutup pintu bagi hadirnya nabi perempuan.
Dikemukakan bahwa Maryam atau Bunda Maria adalah salah seorang nabi. Perempuan lain yang diangkat menjadi Nabi, menurut pendapat ini, adalah Sarah (ibu Nabi Ishaq, isteri Nabi Ibrahim), dan ibu Nabi Musa.
Ulama yang berpendapat demikian misalnya bersandar pada ayat Alquran, wa awhayna ila ummi musa an ardhi’ihi fa idza khifti ‘alaihi, fa alqihi fi al-yamm(telah Kami wahyukan kepada ibu Musa; susukanlah dia, dan apabila kamu khawatir kepadanya maka lemparkanlah ia ke dalam sungai (Nil).
Bagi ulama tersebut, wahyu hanya terjadi pada diri seorang nabi. Oleh karena itu, perempuan yang mendapatkan wahyu adalah seorang Nabi. Saya menyertai ulama tersebut; bahwa wahyu bukan hanya turun kepada laki-laki, melainkan juga terhadap perempuan. Alquran telah menunjukkan bahwa Tuhan tak melakukan diskrminasi jenis kelamin dalam perkara pewahyuan sekaligus penabiaan.
