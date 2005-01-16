Samsu Rizal Panggabean: “Kita Butuh Teologi Harapan”

Menanggapi bencana tsunami di Aceh (26/1) muncul pandangan keagamaan yang terjebak dalam dua kecenderungan: menyalahkan korban dan menyalahkan Tuhan. Padahal, yang kita butuhkan teologi yang memberikan harapan, memecahkan persoalan, dan membebaskan dari pandangan teologis yang sempit.
Itulah intisari perbincangan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan staf pengajar UGM Jogjakarta Samsu Rizal Panggabean Kamis (13/1).
Bagaimana Anda melihat reaksi pandangan Islam terhadap tragedi tsunami di Aceh kemarin?
Salah satu fungsi agama secara sosiologis ialah penjelas bagi manusia ketika terjadi disintegrasi atau krisis moral akibat peristiwa-peristiwa yang mengagetkan, mengejutkan, dan sulit dipahami dengan menggunakan penjelasan sehari-hari ataupun penjelasan ilmiah.
Pada saat terjadi disintegrasi moral dalam konteks tsunami Aceh kali ini, orang akan menoleh kepada agama guna menjelaskan dan memahaminya. Dulu, gempa di Lisabon dan Afrika Utara, tepatnya di Maroko, menelan kira-kira 10 ribu korban. Kita tidak tahu penjelasan tokoh-tokoh agama di Maroko waktu itu soal gempa.
Tetapi, saya kira, salah satu kecenderungannya adalah memahaminya dari sudut pandang agama. Itulah salah satu fungsi agama di masyarakat, terlepas kita suka atau tidak suka.
Sebagian penjelasan agama tentang tsunami Aceh mengatakan sebagai azab, ujian, atau kasih Tuhan terhadap masyarakat Aceh agar yang jadi korban meninggal dunia tidak hidup lebih sengsara. Anda puas dengan penjelasan itu?
Tidak. Itu bukan jawaban yang memuaskan karena beberapa alasan. Alasan terpentingnya adalah penjelasan seperti itu tidak membawa manusia menuju usaha untuk menyelesaikan persoalan dan membebaskan diri mereka dari kegetiran bencana.
Anda pernah menyatakan, respons umat Islam terhadap bencana Aceh cenderung jabariah atau fatalistik. Maksudnya apa?
Memang fatalistik. Kalau menggunakan jargon-jargon agama, penjelasan dominan yang mengemuka akan mengatakan bahwa itu bagian dari musibah, azab, atau ujian dari Tuhan.
Bahkan, mungkin ada juga penjelasan yang bersifat sufistik dengan menyebut tragedi ini sebagai bukti kebesaran Tuhan atau ungkapan cinta-Nya terhadap masyarakat Aceh.
Saya kira, ungkapan-ungkapan seperti ini, dalam pengertian terbatas, merupakan pola-pola tradisional untuk menjelaskan kondisi disintegrasi moral tadi. Namun, dilihat dari sudut usaha untuk menyelesaikan persoalan, untuk membebaskan manusia, generasi sekarang dan yang akan datang, itu semua tidak banyak manfaatnya.
Bahkan, penjelasan seperti itu cenderung menyalahkan Tuhan atau menjadikan-Nya kambing hitam persoalan yang sebenarnya timbul dari kegagalan manusia sendiri.
Pada aspek apa kegagalan manusia dalam bencana Aceh ini? Bukankah ini sepenuhnya fenomena alam yang tidak ada kaitannya dengan perusakan lingkungan?
Saya kira, bencana ini tidak sepenuhnya fenomena alam. Dalam pandangan Alquran sekalipun, kita akan tahu bahwa kita keliru melihat itu semata-mata sebagai fenomena alam. Pergeseran lempeng bumi memang fenomena alam dan itu merupakan hukum Tuhan.
Air yang tersedot, kemudian datang lagi dalam gelombang-gelombang besar yang susul-menyusul, itu mungkin masih hukum alam. Tapi, kita juga diajak untuk menilik aspek nonalam atau aspek yang manusiawi dari bencana seperti ini.
Faktanya, banyak sekali orang Aceh yang berumah di tepi pantai yang luas sekali dan sudah tidak lagi memiliki hutan bakau. Banyak sekali terumbu karang yang sudah dimusnahkan. Akibatnya, mekanisme alami untuk menghadang tsunami, baik di Indonesia, di Sri Lanka, ataupun Thailand, sudah tidak ada sama sekali.
Jadi, dilihat dari aspek itu, besar sekali peran dan keterlibatan manusia dalam bencana. Ada lagi persoalan kealfaan manusia dalam tragedi kali ini. Kita tahu, di Aceh, ada waktu beberapa puluh menit menjelang gelombang tsunami itu sampai ke pantai. Di Sri Lanka, diperlukan waktu 3-4 jam sebelum gelombang menyapu pantai.
Sebetulnya, waktu itu lebih daripada cukup untuk melakukan persiapan asalkan manusia memahami pola-pola bekerjanya alam dan berusaha menjadikannya sebagai bagian dari manajemen bencana yang tersosialisasi di masyarakat. Saya kira, kalaupun hal-hal seperti itu tidak mampu menghadang bencana, peranannya tetap sangat besar dalam mengurangi jumlah korban.
Artinya, kalau persiapannya lebih baik, korban akan lebih sedikit?
Ya. Makanya, itulah yang menyebabkan saya tadi sangat meragukan asumsi bahwa bencana ini sepenuhnya bagian dari rencana Tuhan.
Pengetahuan dasar tentang alam dan kemarahan yang bakal muncul darinya memang masih kurang. Apa yang mesti dilakukan?
Bencana sudah terjadi. Dalam situasi pascabencana, tak ada cara lain kecuali menunjukkan solidaritas terhadap korban. Salah satu bentuk solidaritas itu tentu dengan memberikan sumbangan. Di mana-mana kalau ada bencana, masyarakat, pemerintah, dan juga dunia internasional selalu bahu-membahu membantu korban.
Kerja sama seperti ini selalu dibutuhkan karena pemerintah biasanya lamban kalau sedang menghadapi bencana. Biasanya, pemerintah akan jago kalau keadaan sedang normal, bahkan kadang-kadang dalam keadaan normal pun tidak juga jago.
Jadi, apa yang mesti dilakukan dengan pengalaman kita sekarang ini?
Orang lain melakukan proses pendidikan publik ke masyarakat yang luas mengenai apa itu gempa dan tsunami, bagaimana dampaknya, dan bagaimana penanggulangannya.
Masyarakat Jepang, Amerika, dan negara-negara lain yang sudah terbiasa dengan bencana sangat paham akan pengetahuan dasar seperti itu. Proses pendidikan itu bisa dilakukan pemerintah daerah melalui kurikulum sekolah, organisasi-organisasi non pemerintah, atau lembaga-lembaga masyarakat, termasuk lembaga-lembaga agama.
Penjelasan geologi tentang tsunami sudah terang-benderang. Tapi, bagaimana sikap ideal penjelasan agama terhadap bencana yang luar biasa ini?
Teologi bencana yang perlu kita kembangkan di masa depan, menurut saya, adalah teologi yang memberikan harapan, bukan rasa putus asa atau sikap menyerah kepada kekuasaan Tuhan. Teologi yang diharapkan itu juga mesti memberikan semangat untuk memecahkan masalah dan kemungkinan bagi manusia untuk membebaskan diri.
Jadi, kita mesti fokuskan kepada kekuatan harapan dan kekuatan memecahkan masalah untuk emansipasi. Pada titik inilah, saya teringat banyak sekali ayat Alquran yang mengajak manusia untuk memahami hukum-hukum alam, untuk kemudian memanfaatkan pengetahuan tersebut demi sebesar-besarnya kemaslahatan manusia.
