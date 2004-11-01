Setan dan Tatanan Kosmos

Setiap bulan Ramadan, kita selalu mendengar hadis tentang pintu surga yang menganga, gerbang neraka yang terkatup rapat, dan setan-setan yang “terbelenggu”. Hadis ini biasanya diletakkan dalam konteks keberkahan puasa. Para ustadz yang ditanya tentang hadis ini, lazimnya berusaha menerangkan dengan pelbagai cara yang bisa dipahami dan masuk akal.
Perlu dicatat, jarang sekali ada ustazd-ustadz yang memahami hadis ini secara lahiriah dan harfiah. Mereka cenderung menggunakan tafsiran simbolik (al-tafsîr al-isyârî) untuk mengerti maksud hadis ini, dan menganggapnya sebagai metafor tentang banyaknya potensi dan kesempatan untuk berbuat baik di dalam bulan puasa.
Sebab, kalau setan benar-benar dibelenggu—menurut tafsiran yang lahiriah dan harfiah—bagaimana menjelaskan pelbagai tindak tercela yang masih terjadi pada bulan Ramadan? Bukankah setan, si pangkal dosa dan sumber keburukan dan kejahatan sudah tiada daya tiada upaya?
Terkait soal setan, Taufik al-Hakim, seorang sastrawan Mesir, pernah menulis cerpen berjudul al-Syahîd, Sosok yang Syahid. Cerpen ini lebih ekstrem dari kisah setan yang terbelenggu. Dia menceritakan sosok setan yang coba bertobat dari segala bentuk beban dan tugas yang selama ini ditimpakan kepadanya.
Konon, untuk misi pertobatan itu, setan berkunjung ke beberapa lembaga agama yang dia percaya mampu membimbing ke jalan yang benar: Vatikan, Rabi Tertinggi Israel dan Syekh al-Azhar Mesir.
Setan berharap ketiga pemuka agama itu menerima tobatnya. Tapi malang, tak satupun yang sanggup dan merasa berwenang menerima tobat setan.
Pertama, bagaimana mereka bisa percaya kalau setan akan bertobat. Bukankah dia sudah ditakdirkan untuk selalu identik dengan hal-hal buruk, hina-dina, dan tercela, setidaknya sebagaimana dikabarkan kitab suci?
Kedua, andai mereka menerima tobat si setan, tidakkah itu akan berisiko menganulir dan mengubah secara radikal kebanyakan isu atau kandungan dari kitab suci –mengingat setan merupakan salah satu tema sentral kitab suci?
Ketiga, kalau tobat setan dapat diterima, tentu konsekuensinya lebih berat lagi. Itu tidak hanya akan mengubah kandungan kitab suci, tapi juga seluruh tatanan kosmos yang sudah ada. Apa relevansi dan nilai kebajikan dalam dunia, dan untuk apa lagi ada agama yang selalu menganjurkan berbuat baik dan menghindarkan kejahatan?
Kalau setan sudah bertobat, darimana datangnya godaan untuk berbuat jahat? Tidakkah manusia justru akan berubah menjadi malaikat: selalu taat dan tak akan pernah berbuat durhaka?
Ilustrasi al-Hakim dalam cerpen itu tentu pengandaian-pengandaian buah imajinasinya yang sangat liar dan nakal. Tapi bukankah kita masih dipermaklumkan untuk berandai-andai dan berimajinasi, andaipun semua itu tidak pernah terjadi di dunia nyata?
Saya menduga, pesan moral utama yang ingin disampaikan al-Hakim, tak lain agar kita melihat segala sesuatu—entah itu kebajikan ataupun kejahatan—sebagai sesuatu yang fungsional. Keburukan dan godaan-godaan untuk berbuat jahat tidak akan pernah lenyap dan tidak mungkin ditiadakan sama sekali.
Yang penting adalah bagaimana kita mampu menjadi panglima bagi diri sendiri sehingga mampu mengatasi godaan-godaan dan giuran-giruan itu. Itulah inti dari berpuasa, mengendalikan diri atau imsâk.
Makanya, orang-orang yang ngotot ingin melenyapkan dan meniadakan giuran-giuran dan godaan-godaan pada bulan Ramadan, sesungguhnya perlu ditanya soal kekokohan mekanisme pertahanan dirinya.
Aksi sweeping atas tempat-tempat hiburan, razia ruang-ruang yang menggoda iman, dan menggelandang para pekerja seks komersial (PSK) pada bulan puasa, tidak serta merta menggambarkan kekuatan iman dan kemenangan kita melawan setan.
Alih-alih kita yang menang, justru setan yang akan selalu menjadi syahid atau martir, karena telah berkorban demi Allah, dan taat asas untuk selalu menjaga status quo tatanan kosmos yang sudah ditetapkan-Nya. Wallahu’a’lam!
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a bad decision outstanding post! .
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I was studying some of your blog posts on this internet site and I think this web site is really instructive! Continue putting up.
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
Hello there, simply was aware of your weblog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you proceed this in future. A lot of people will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
Thank you for every other excellent post. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such info.
Very instructive and excellent bodily structure of written content, now that’s user friendly (:.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Magnificent web site. Lots of useful information here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your effort!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
What’s up colleagues, its fantastic piece of writing regarding educationand fully defined, keep
it up all the time.
My husband and i felt absolutely joyful Albert managed to deal with his inquiry from the ideas he obtained out of the blog. It’s not at all simplistic to just be giving away guides many others could have been making money from. And now we fully grasp we have got you to thank for that. The entire illustrations you made, the simple blog navigation, the relationships your site make it possible to instill – it’s got mostly unbelievable, and it’s leading our son and our family know that this matter is satisfying, and that is quite important. Thanks for all the pieces!
You are a very intelligent individual!
F*ckin¦ tremendous things here. I¦m very glad to see your article. Thank you a lot and i am having a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Some really nice and utilitarian information on this internet site, also I conceive the style and design contains fantastic features.
You are my inspiration , I have few web logs and occasionally run out from to brand : (.
Perfect piece of work you have done, this site is really cool with excellent info .
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely great. I actually like what you have obtained here, really like what you are stating and the way by which you say it. You are making it entertaining and you still take care of to stay it smart. I cant wait to learn far more from you. This is really a great web site.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I used to be more than happy to find this internet-site.I wanted to thanks to your time for this wonderful read!! I positively having fun with each little little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog post.
You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually one thing which I believe I would never understand. It seems too complex and very large for me. I’m looking ahead in your subsequent publish, I will attempt to get the hold of it!
I’m commenting to make you know what a brilliant discovery my friend’s daughter went through using your web page. She mastered some things, which included how it is like to possess a marvelous giving spirit to let folks just learn specified very confusing subject areas. You actually exceeded readers’ expectations. Thank you for supplying these invaluable, trustworthy, educational and in addition unique tips about this topic to Lizeth.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is really annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Thanks for this wondrous post, I am glad I noticed this web site on yahoo.
Great blog you have here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours
these days. I really appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I
can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about
creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or
suggestions? With thanks
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords
but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of
any please share. Many thanks!
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this web site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for
the advice!
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I am hoping to present something again and help others like you helped me.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and come with approximately all vital infos.
I’d like to look more posts like this .
Wonderful site. Plenty of useful information here.
I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks to your sweat!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
I like this web blog its a master peace ! Glad I noticed this on google .
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for
your content. The article has really peaked my interest.
I will take a note of your blog and keep checking
for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed too.
The next time I read a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I imply, I do know it was my option to read, but I really thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you might fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this website could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its field. Fantastic blog!
Good article. I am dealing with some of
these issues as well..
Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital
to say that I acquire in fact loved account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your augment or even I fulfillment you get right of entry to persistently quickly.
What i do not realize is actually how you are no
longer really much more well-appreciated than you might be right now.
You are so intelligent. You know thus considerably
on the subject of this matter, made me in my opinion consider it from
a lot of various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to
be fascinated until it is something to do with Girl gaga!
Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!
certainly like your web site but you need to take a look at the
spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and
I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will definitely come again again.
What i do not realize is actually how you are not really much more well-liked than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
Generally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so!
Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you,
quite nice post.
Definitely believe that which you stated.
Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just don’t
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing
without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really
nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the
road. Many thanks
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all
is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a
blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Greate pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You have performed a great job.
I will certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at
alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a
good platform.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely
helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help other users like
its helped me. Great job.
Hello! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs up for the great information you have here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your web site for more soon.
I think you have observed some very interesting details, regards for the post.
Your means of explaining all in this article is really nice, all can effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
all the time i used to read smaller content that as well clear their motive, and
that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading here.
Can I just say what a relief to discover an individual
who truly understands what they’re discussing on the web.
You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people ought to check this out and understand this side of your
story. I was surprised that you are not more popular because you certainly possess
the gift.
Hi there, this weekend is good in support of me, because this occasion i
am reading this enormous educational article here at my house.
I go to see every day some websites and websites to read articles or
reviews, but this website provides quality based articles.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my site =). We will have a link alternate agreement between us!
I like this web site so much, saved to favorites. “I don’t care what is written about me so long as it isn’t true.” by Dorothy Parker.
It is really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
I’ve read several good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to create such a wonderful informative website.
For the reason that the admin of this web page is working, no hesitation very rapidly it will be well-known, due to
its quality contents.
Wonderful site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks to your effort!
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your
new updates.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Great job.
Hi there! I’m at work browsing your blog from
my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all
your posts! Carry on the superb work!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any
interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made
good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
Excellent website. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?