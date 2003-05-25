Shirat al-Mustaqim, Neraka, dan Pogrom

Suatu pagi, seorang panitia pembangunan masjid di kompleks perumahan datang meminta sumbangan. Ini kali ketiga dia datang untuk tujuan serupa. Setelah saya menyerahkan sumbangan ala kadarnya, dia memanjatkan sederet “litani” doa-doa indah: semoga panjang umur, murah rejeki, dan diberi keselamatan.
Ada satu lagi doa yang membuat saya agak terkejut: semoga saya, sekeluarga, bisa selamat melewati shirat al-mustaqim.
Tak hanya itu. Dia merasa perlu untuk menerangkan panjang lebar, dengan nada yang sarat ketakutan, apa itu shirat al-mustaqim: Yaitu jembatan yang dibentangkan di atas neraka untuk menguji keimanan seseorang sebelum lulus masuk surga.
Jembatan itu begitu tipisnya sehingga menyerupai “rambut dibelah tujuh”, dan begitu tajamnya sehingga menyerupai sembilu. Orang dengan iman yang kokoh dan amal yang baik, akan melewati jembatan itu secepat kilat; orang dengan iman yang lemah, akan terseok-seok melewatinya, dan kemungkinan besar akan terjerembab jatuh ke neraka!
Meski secara fisik, kini “jauh” dari pesantren, saya masih menggumuli kitab-kitab kuning. Di rumah, terpampang koleksi kitab yang lumayan banyak. Ada tiga kitab yang paling saya sukai; semuanya risalah-risalah pendek yang enak dibaca: pertama, kitab Ushfuriyyah, kedua, kitab Syu’abul Iman, dan ketiga, kitab Daqa’iqul Akhbar.
Saya ingin mengulas kitab yang terakhir. Kitab Daqa’iqul Akhbar (Detil-Detil Berita) ialah semacam ulasan kehidupan “metafisik,” tapi dengan pendekatan yang amat “fisikal”.
Kitab itu berisi uraian tentang apa persisnya kehidupan di akhirat nanti; apa sih yang akan dihadapi manusia ketika berada di Padang Mahsyar, semacam “ruang tunggu raksasa” sebelum menghadap Tuhan untuk “dihisab” amal-amalnya; apa yang terjadi saat melewati shirat al-mustaqim; soal penderitaan neraka; kenikmatan di surga; dan lain-lain.
Kitab ini pernah ditulis ulang dalam bahasa Jawa, dan ditambahi sana-sini, oleh Mundzir Nadzir, seorang pengarang Jawa populer, dalam sebuah risalah pendek yang sangat disukai kalangan awam Jawa di pedusunan. Judul risalahnya, Fa Firruu ila Allah (Bergegaslah Kembali ke Allah).
Dua kitab itu telah membentuk fantasi kecil saya mengenai surga dan neraka, hari kiamat, kehidupan metafisik, keadilan Tuhan, kehidupan manusia di dunia, kematian, baik dan buruk, dan seterusnya. Dua kitab itu ditulis dengan pendekatan yang sangat khas, bertolak dari the ethics of fear, etika ketakutan; seorang beriman harus dibuat takut begitu rupa, sehingga terpaksa menaati ajaran agama.
Saya masih ingat, betapa takutnya saya setelah membaca dua kitab itu. Gambaran yang paling menakutkan pada waktu saya kecil adalah kehidupan abadi di neraka. Neraka digambarkan secara fisik sebagai sejenis “gulag raksasa,” di mana segala jenis modus penyiksaan yang canggih dan bengis diterapkan.
Neraka mirip dengan kamp Auschwitz. Neraka adalah sejenis pogrom, hanya bedanya, ini adalah pogrom abadi. Saya tidak tahu, dari mana asal-usul fantasi populer semacam ini.
“Ethics of fear” lebih menonjol dalam sosialisasi keagamaan sewaktu saya kecil. “Ethics of hope”, etika harapan, sama sekali kurang ditekankan. Sewaktu panitia pembangunan masjid itu menceritakan kembali kisah tentang shirat al- mustaqim, gambaran masa lampau yang “gelap” itu membayang kembali. Saya dihantui kembali oleh semacam horor.
Agaknya gambaran populer tentang dunia metafisik semacam itu hanya bisa lahir dari kehidupan yang mengenal “misteri” dan “pesona”, dari masyarakat yang masih hidup dalam kosmos yang “mysterium, tremendum, fascinan“.
Dunia itu sudah hilang. Kita hidup dalam dunia yang hampir seluruh segi-seginya sudah dapat kita kenali, bisa kita perkirakan. Misteri sudah berubah menjadi sekadar hiburan —atau bahkan olok-olok— dalam acara “Kismis” yang —anehnya, konon—ratingnya tinggi.
Kisah panitia masjid itu seperti memutar ulang secara artifisial sebuah dunia yang telah “hilang”.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a
blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same subjects as
yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the
way!
I like this site very much, Its a really nice office to read and get info .
Loving the information on this website , you have done outstanding job on the blog posts.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos. I?¦d like to peer extra posts like this .
Fantastic website. Lots of useful information here. I am sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you on your effort!
I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A few of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any ideas to help fix this problem?
I believe this web site has got some really great info for everyone :D. “As ill-luck would have it.” by Miguel de Cervantes.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognize what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my web site =). We may have a hyperlink exchange arrangement among us!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I like this site very much, Its a really nice situation to read and receive information.
superb post.Ne’er knew this, appreciate it for letting me know.
Hi, I actually do think your online site can be having web
browser compatibility problems. After I look into your site in Safari, it appears fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely desired to provide a quick heads up!
Apart from that, wonderful site!
It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He used to
be totally right. This put up actually made my day. You cann’t
believe just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
I will immediately seize your rss as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I am now not sure where you’re getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend some time finding out much more or working out more. Thanks for excellent information I used to be in search of this info for my mission.
I keep listening to the news bulletin talk about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
I’ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Money is power, freedom, a cushion, the root of al evil, the sum of all blessings.” by Carl Sandburg.
You are my inhalation, I possess few blogs and occasionally run out from to post .
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your website and in depth information you offer.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while
that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for!
If you wish for to improve your know-how just keep visiting this web page and be updated with the hottest news update posted here.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
You are my inspiration , I have few blogs and occasionally run out from to brand.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
Hello there, I found your site through Google as well as seeking
a similar subject, your site got here up, it looks to be like good.
I’ve bookmarked it inside my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just changed into alert to your blog through Google, and located that
it’s truly informative. I am just planning to be mindful for brussels.
I’ll be grateful whenever you continue this in the future.
A lot of people might be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Thank you for any other magnificent post. The place else may just anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for such information.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. However imagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could undeniably be one of the very best in its niche. Good blog!
This post will assist the internet people for building up new
weblog or even a blog from start to end.
Normally I will not learn article on blogs, however I wish to claim that this
write-up very pressured me to use and do it! Your writing style is amazed
me. Thanks a lot, very nice post.
This is the right website for anybody who really wants to understand this topic.
You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally will need toHaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a topic which has been written about for ages.
Wonderful stuff, just great!
It’s in reality a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I’m extremely impressed along with your writing skills in addition to with all the layout on your blog.
Could this be a paid theme or do you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up to date the nice quality writing, it can be rare to see a great blog this
way one currently.
It is really a great and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
It’s really very difficult in this particular busy life to listen news on Television, thus I just use
web for the reason, and take the newest information.
Awsome post and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
Perfectly indited written content, appreciate it for selective information.
I like this website very much, Its a very nice position to read and get information.
Great article. I am going to be experiencing many of these issues as well..
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
You need to take part in a competition for starters of the finest websites online.
I will strongly suggest this website!
Hi there, of course this article is in fact pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging.
thanks.
Good info. Lucky me Not long ago i found your
blog by accident (stumbleupon). I have got book-marked it for later!
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and located that it’s
truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate in the event you continue this in the future.
A lot of people will be taken advantage of your
writing. Cheers!
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article.
Thank you for providing these details.
Im not that much of a internet reader in all honesty yet your blogs really
nice, ensure that is stays up! I’ll go on and bookmark your website to return down the road.
Many thanks
I am just now not certain the area you might be having your
information, but good topic. I must spend a bit of time
studying a lot more or hitting the gym more. Thanks for magnificent info I was previously looking for this information for my mission.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody
else encountering problems with your blog. It appears as if some of the text in your
posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback
and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Cheers
I have fun with, cause I found just what I was taking a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you
wrote the book in it or something. I think that you
can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other
than that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read.
I will definitely be back.
I am impressed with this web site, rattling I am a big fan .
It’s very easy to find out any topic on web when compared with books, when i found
this post at this site.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m making my way to the top as well. I absolutely love reading all that is posted on your site.Keep the information coming. I liked it!
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand so much approximately this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you can do with some to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, that is great blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site.
You have some really great posts and I think I would be
a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some
articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to I
could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if
your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes
affect your placement in google and could damage your high
quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more
of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Paragraph writing is yet another excitement, if you be informed
about then you are able to write or else it really is complex to write.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea
shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off
topic but I had to tell someone!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this
web site. He was once entirely right. This put up truly made my day.
You can not imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
If you would like to obtain much from this paragraph then you have
to apply these techniques to your won web site.
Hola! I’ve been reading your weblog for quite a long time now and ultimately got
the courage to go on and give you a shout out of Porter Tx!
Just wished to say maintain the great job!
Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up
to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many
thanks for sharing!
Hi there mates, pleasant article and good arguments commented here, I am actually enjoying by these.
If you wish for to increase your experience
simply keep visiting this web site and be updated with the newest gossip posted
here.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of
your site is magnificent, as well as the content!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you
are just extremely wonderful. I actually
like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the
way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care
for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you.
This is actually a tremendous website.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the
whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
My family all the time say that I am killing my time here at net,
but I know I am getting familiarity daily by reading such nice posts.
You’ve made some decent points there. I looked on the
web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Bless you
This piece of writing is truly a pleasant one it helps new web users, who are wishing for blogging.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Asking questions are in fact pleasant thing if you are not understanding
anything totally, however this article gives fastidious understanding even.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
Good post. I learn something tougher on different blogs everyday. It’ll all the time be stimulating to read content material from other writers and follow a little bit one thing from their store. I’d prefer to make use of some with the content material on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my
comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering troubles
with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it.
Is there anybody getting similar RSS issues?
Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Absolutely written content, Really enjoyed studying.
Hello! I really planned to ask if you have trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and i also ended
up being losing a couple of months of perseverance due to no backup.
Do you possess any solutions to protect
against hackers?
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Greetings! I’ve been reading your website for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good work!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send
you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing
it grow over time.
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just excellent and i could assume you
are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab
your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
If some one desires expert view concerning operating a blog following that i advise him/her to pay a fast visit this blog, Continue
the pleasant job.
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the best sites
on the internet. I am going to highly recommend this site!