Tuhan Kebaikan, Tuhan Kejahatan

IslamLib – Banyak yang beranggapan bahwa pemikiran-pemikiran saya sangat “menuhankan” akal. Anggapan ini terutama disampaikan oleh teman-teman Islam fundamentalis. Teman-teman ini berpendapat bahwa akal itu, kalau diikuti, hanya akan menyeret manusia kepada kesesatan. Alasannya, akal itu lemah, terbatas, dan karena itu butuh petunjuk. Petunjuk yang sudah pasti benarnya hanya bisa datang dari Tuhan.
Dengan kata lain, akal itu adalah “duta besar” Iblis dalam kehidupan manusia. Iblis sesat karena menggunakan akalnya, sehingga ketika diperintahkan sujud oleh Allah kepada Adam, Iblis menolak: “Khalaqtani min narin, wa khalaqtahu min thin, Engkau ciptakan aku dari api, sedangkan dia [Adam] dari lempung,” demikian kata Qur’an.
Pertanyaan saya kemudian, apakah betul bahwa sumber kejahatan itu di luar Tuhan? Apakah tidak mungkin kejahatan ada dalam Tuhan sendiri? Kalau kejahatan secara mutlak di luar Tuhan, apakah dalam konsepsi monoteisme hal itu tidak berujung kepada kemusyrikan, karena akibatnya adalah adanya dua Tuhan: Tuhan Kebaikan (The Hero) dan Tuhan Kejahatan (The Villain)? Apakah itu tidak menyekutukan Allah?
Ini masalah rumit yang sudah menjadi perdebatan klasik dari dulu. Mungkin terlalu mewah memperdebatkan hal ini. Apalagi kita sedang bergairah menghadapi pemilihan presiden untuk kali pertama. Tetapi, bagaimanapun juga, perkenankan saya mengutarakan pikiran saya yang masih bersifat sementara ini.
Bagi saya, sebagai penganut monoteisme, wawasan yang lebih masuk akal tentang ketuhanan adalah wawasan yang justru memandang Tuhan itu sendiri sebagai “Dzat” atau “Being” atau “Wujud” yang sedang berproses juga. Bagi teman yang pernah membaca pikiran filosof proses, Alfred Whitehead, konsepsi ketuhanan yang berwatak “prosesual” ini sudah pasti tidak aneh dan mengagetkan.
Kebaikan dan kejahatan bersumber dari Tuhan yang sama, dan dalam diri Tuhan memang terdapat dua aspek yang paradoksal. Paradoks ketuhanan itulah yang kemudian “memancar” (ini istilah khas dalam filsafat: emanasi (al faidh) ke dalam kehidupan manusia.
Jika manusia diciptakan dalam citra Tuhan (Imago Dei dalam konsepsi Kristen; atau wa nafakhtu min ruhi dalam konsepsi Islam), maka dengan sendirinya paradoks-paradoks yang ada dalam Tuhan sendiri akan “mengalir” pula dalam watak dan psike manusia itu sendiri.
Sebagaimana Tuhan dalam dirinya mengalami semacam “proses” yang melibatkan pertarungan antara yang “Baik” dan yang “Buruk”, sebagaimana Tuhan dalam dirinya mengalami dialektika, maka demikian pula manusia. Inilah konsepsi yang konsisten mengenai Tauhid, mengenai Tuhan yang satu: Tuhan Kebaikan sekaligus Tuhan Kejahatan. Wallahu a’lam Bisshawab.
