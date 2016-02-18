Toleransi Nabi Muhammad Terhadap Homoseksualitas

‘Aisyah binti Abi Bakar, istri nabi Muhammad Saw bercerita:
Suatu ketika ada seorang lelaki masuk ke dalam rumah yang ditempati para istri nabi. Istri-istri nabi menganggap lelaki itu sebagai orang yang tidak punya hasrat seksual terhadap perempuan (ghairu ulî al-`irbah). Pada hari berikutnya nabi mendapati orang itu berada di sisi istri-istri nabi sedang berbicara tentang lekukan-lekukan tubuh perempuan. Menyaksikan hal itu, nabi melarang para istrinya mempersilakan orang itu masuk ke dalam ruangannya.
Hadis ini dijadikan dasar oleh ath-Thabari dalam menafsirkan kata “at-tâbi’îna ghairi ûlî al-`irbah mina ar-rijâl (para pengikut lelaki yang tidak memiliki keinginan) dalam QS. an-Nûr 31. Kata ini oleh ath-Thabari ditafsirkan dengan:
orang-orang yang ikut kalian karena makanan. Mereka makan makanan di sisi kalian. Mereka itu para lelaki yang tidak memiliki hasrat terhadap perempuan, tidak membutuhkan, dan tidak menginginkannya. (Ath-Thabari: 2000, vol. XIX, hal. 161-162)
Ayat di atas berbicara tentang aurat perempuan yang tidak boleh dibuka di hadapan orang lain kecuali kepada keluarga dan orang-orang yang tidak punya hasrat seksual kepadanya. Para istri nabi mempersilakan masuk kepada lelaki yang diduga sebagai “lelaki yang tidak punya hasrat seksual terhadapnya” dan bercengkerama bersama. Karena di hadapan lelaki yang ghairi ûlî al-`irbah perempuan boleh tidak menutup aurat.
Tapi ternyata dugaan para istri nabi meleset. Lelaki yang dianggap waria (mukhannats) oleh para istri nabi, ternyata dalam pandangan nabi bukan. Melainkan sebagai “waria palsu”, yakni lelaki yang punya hasrat seksual kepada perempuan namun menyamar tidak punya hasrat. Nabi menggunakan bukti: lelaki itu berbicara tentang lekukan-lekukan tubuh perempuan.
Karena itu Nabi memerintahkan kepada para istrinya untuk tidak memperbolehkan lelaki itu masuk ke rumahnya dan berkumpul dengan istri-istri nabi. Para istri Nabi juga diperintahkan untuk menutup aurat di hadapan lelaki tersebut.
Informasi ini memberikan pelajaran bahwa Nabi dan para istrinya mentolerir keberadaan “waria” yang alami. Ketika para istri Nabi menduga lelaki yang masuk ke rumahnya tidak punya hasrat seksual kepada perempuan, para istri Nabi mempersilakan dan Nabi menerimanya. Waria ini kemudian diusir karena terbukti bukan alami, tapi jadi-jadian.
Tak hanya itu, waria palsu ini juga kerap menceritakan “bagian dalam” tubuh perempuan yang ia jumpai kepada teman-teman lelakinya. Faktor kepalsuan dan menebar fitnah ini yang menjadikan Nabi mengusirnya dari rumah. Dalam riwayat lain, Nabi mengutuknya. (al-Bukhari: 1422: vol. VII, hal. 159).
Waria yang dilaknat dan dilarang Nabi berkumpul tertentu pada waria palsu, yakni lelaki yang sebenarnya memiliki hasrat seksual kepada lawan jenis (heteroseksual), bukan waria alami yang tak memiliki hasrat seksual kepada perempuan (homoseksual).
Hadis di atas juga memberikan pemahaman bahwa manusia memiliki keberagaman orientasi seksual. Waria alami memiliki orientasi seksual kepada sesama (homoseksual), sedangkan waria palsu punya hasrat kepada perempuan (heteroseksual). Yang alami inilah yang ditoleransi nabi Muhammad Saw.
Jawad Ali dalam bukunya, al-Mufashshal fî Târîkh al-‘Arab Qabla al-Islâm, menginformasikan bahwa waria di dalam masyarakat Arab pra Islam memiliki tempat yang sangat terhormat.
Waria pra Islam memiliki pekerjaan sebagai penghibur. Ketika ada satu keluarga berduka karena ada yang meninggal dunia, maka untuk menghilangkan kesedihan yang berlarut-larut seseorang akan mendatangkan waria untuk menggembirakannya. Dalam hiburan ini, waria akan bernyanyi atau melawak.
Waria Arab pra Islam senang berkumpul dengan perempuan, mereka memposisikan dirinya sebagaimana perempuan, baik dalam pergaulan, berdandan, maupun berjalan.
Beberapa nama waria yang populer pada masa pra Islam dan Nabi Muhammad antara lain Hit, Haram, dan Mati’. Sedangkan nama waria yang lahir setelah Islam datang dan sukses menjadi penyanyi adalah Thuwais.
Thuwais tercatat sebagai orang yang pertama kali menyanyi di Madinah setelah Islam datang, lagu-lagunya dapat menghipnotis penonton. Thuwais membuat lagu-lagu sendiri dengan mengelaborasi beberapa lirik lagu dari tawanan Persi. (Jawad Ali: tt., vol. V, hal. 42-43).
Selain beberapa nama waria di atas, masih banyak sederet nama-nama waria pra Islam dan masa Nabi Muhammad yang diabadikan dalam buku-buku sejarah. Waria-waria ini selain menyanyi, juga melawak dan membuat puisi.
Sejarah mencatat, bahwa Nabi Muhammad menerima keberadaan waria. Dan Nabi menolak segala bentuk kepalsuan, serta orang-orang yang suka menebar fitnah.
Toleransi Nabi Muhammad terhadap keragaman orientasi seksual ini dibuktikan juga dengan sikap Nabi yang tidak pernah menghukum homoseksual. Ini akan saya bahas dalam tulisan berikutnya.
