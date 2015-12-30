Sejarah Kelam Turki

Minggu ini, semua orang bergembira. Ketika lonceng berdentang pada hari Natal, lagu-lagu dan kidung pujian mengalun Indah, ucapan selamat Natal saling bersahut-sahutan via sms maupun WhatsApp lewat sarana gawai cerdas, para pegawai toserba dan pujasera berpakaian layaknya Sinterklas serta lampu warna-warni yang berkerlap-kerlip menghiasi jalan-jalan Ibukota.
Namun, damai dan sukacita Natal ternyata tak dapat diresapi oleh setiap insan. Jejaring Sosial, sebagai panggung drama aspirasi maupun tragedi khalayak luas, kembali dibuat heboh oleh celetukan salah seorang netizen terhadap Walikota Bandung yang sedang naik daun karena kinerjanya yang dianggap memuaskan, Ridwan Kamil.
Kang Emil, begitulah ia kerap disapa, dianggap bertindak tak sepantasnya sebagai seorang Muslim oleh sang netizen, karena mengunjungi gereja-gereja di Bandung saat Malam Natal tempo hari. Lebih jauh, netizen tersebut mengharapkan agar Kang Emil mencontoh sikap Presiden Turki, Recep Tayyip Erdogan yang ia anggap sebagai sosok pemimpin Muslim yang ideal, karena fasih mengaji dan kerap menampilkan diri sebagai tokoh yang menegakkan jargon ‘berjuang demi kepentingan Islam’.
Celetukan tersebut tentu ditanggapi dengan santun oleh Kang Emil yang menegaskan bahwa perannya sebagai kepala daerah mengharuskannya untuk mengayomi seluruh masyarakat tanpa memandang agama mereka. Kang Emil juga mengingatkan sang netizen bahwa Pancasila, sebagai dasar negara merupakan elan vital demi terciptanya iklim filantropis dan heterogen.
Namun akar problematika dalam kasus ini terletak pada kepercayaan netizen tersebut yang tanpa memakai lensa tabayyun, membuat stigma sosok pemimpin Muslim yang ideal. Baginya, cara-cara teduh dan kompromistis yang dipraktikkan Kang Emil tiada berharga dibanding ‘gelora jihad’ yang dalam persepsinya, dikobarkan oleh Erdogan.
Kita bisa dengan mudah memahami, kenapa pemikiran tersebut bisa berkecambah dalam benak masyarakat Muslim di Indonesia. Hal itu, tak terlepas dari politik luar negeri Turki di bawah kepemimpinan Erdogan, Neo-Ottomanisme. Doktrin tersebut bertolak belakang dengan Kemalisme sebagai platform negara Turki yang menjadikan sekularisme, nasionalisme dan westernisme sebagai elemen utama dalam kehidupan kebangsaan Turki.
Sebaliknya, Neo-Ottomanisme menghendaki Turki tidak lagi terus menerus mengadopsi Barat secara pasif, melainkan lebih mengambil peran aktif dalam menanamkan pengaruh di dunia Islam, khususnya Timur Tengah lewat metode soft power.
Alhasil, muncullah sebuah Partai Politik di Indonesia yang memosisikan dirinya sebagai counterpart dari Partai Keadilan dan Pembangunan yang menjadi kendaraan politik Erdogan, dengan terus mempropagandakan kedigdayaan Turki dan Erdogan sebagai tonggak revivalisme kejayaan Islam, lewat media digital maupun ceramah di pelbagai organisasi rohani Islam di sekolah-sekolah.
Agresifitas Turki dalam menancapkan giginya di dunia Islam, diikuti dengan membanjirnya serangkaian serial dan drama Turki ke televisi di rumah kita, termasuk serial yang menampilkan kedigdayaan para penguasa Ottoman yang merangsek ke jantung peradaban Eropa. Propaganda yang intensif dari dua sisi tersebut, tentu membuat sebagian masyarakat Muslim kita terbius ilusi fatamorgana bahwa apapun yang dilakukan Erdogan dan Republik Turki adalah semata-mata demi kemasyhuran Islam.
Kenyataannya tidak segurih kebab Turki atau semanis kue baklava. Demi memperkokoh dominasinya di Timur Tengah, Erdogan memboyong Syiria, Lebanon dan Yordania ke dalam blok kerjasama ekonomi yang diberi nama Levant Quartet. Erdogan menawarkan skema penyatuan mata uang dan penghapusan tarif bea masuk barang dan komoditas di antara keempat negara tersebut.
Namun, akhirnya mimpi-mimpi manis itu justru didemoralisasikan oleh Erdogan sendiri, seiring dengan bergulirnya perang saudara di Syria. Bukannya menginisiasi terbitnya fajar perdamaian, Erdogan justru menegakkan blokade perekonomian dan aksi angkat senjata terhadap negara sahabatnya tersebut.
Lebih dari itu, demi melindungi makam Suleiman Shah (kakek Osman I, pendiri Ottoman) yang ia klaim sebagai wilayah integral Turki sekaligus NATO, Erdogan mengirimkan Özel Kuvvetler Komutanlığı (Komando Pasukan Khusus Turki) untuk memberikan pelatihan militer terhadap minoritas Suku Turki di Syria, yang telah membentuk Suriye Türkmen Ordusu (Brigade Turkmen Syria) dan bergabung bersama Pihak Oposisi Syria guna menjungkalkan Presiden Bashar al-Assad.
Puncak dari saga intervensi Turki di Syria, terjadi ketika pesawat tempur Sukhoi SU24 milik Rusia yang sedang bermanuver di wilayah udara Syria, ditembak jatuh oleh pesawat tempur F-16 Falcon milik Republik Turki. Bara api prahara itu bertambah panas, ketika Letkol Penerbang (Pnb) Oleg Anatolyevich Peshkov yang mencoba menyelamatkan diri dari pesawat dengan menekan tombol pelontar, diberondong timah panas oleh Suriye Türkmen Ordusu (Brigade Turkmen Syria) yang dipimpin oleh Alparslan Çelik, seorang warga negara Turki. Tindakan penembakan tersebut telah nyata-nyata melanggar Pasal 42 Konvensi Jenewa.
Tindakan Turki yang mengedepankan ideologi gun first dalam menangani konflik Syria, sesungguhnya bukan perkara baru. Apabila kita menggali sejarah peradaban Islam lebih dalam, kita dapat menyimpulkan bahwa kehadiran bangsa Turki, berperan penting dalam mengubah pattern di dunia Islam, dari kooperasi kultural menjadi gejolak perang nan banal, dari rasionalisme Mu’tazilah menjadi ortodoksi fusi Tradisioalisme Asy’ariah dan mistisisme sufi, serta penghargaan terhadap kecerdasan akal pikiran yang digantikan oleh teknologi kematian.
Dalam kitab Tarikh fi al-Rusul wa al-Muluk karya At-Tabari di Juz 9, tergambar jelas bagaimana pasukan Turki yang didatangkan oleh Khalifah Al-Mu’tasim dari Steppa Asia Tengah justru menimbulkan kegelisahan masyarakat di kota Baghdad, karena perangai mereka yang kasar dan gemar membuat onar. Sehingga mau tak mau, Al-Mu’tasim harus memindahkan mereka ke kota Samarra.
Pada masa Al-Muttawakil, pasukan Turki semakin menunjukkan taji sehingga berimplikasi pada pergantian ideologi negara dari rasionalisme Mu’tazilah kepada tradisonalisme Asy’ariyah. Tujuannya agar bangsa Turki lebih mudah mempelajari Islam. Efek jangka panjang dari ditinggalkannya landasan filosofis dan pola pikir free will mengakibatkan kajian-kajian kefilsafatan dan polemik pemikiran yang mewarnai masa awal Abbasiyah tidak lagi semerbak seperti sediakala.
Meskipun memperoleh perlakukan istimewa, bangsa Turki tetap masih lapar akan kuasa dan haus akan singgasana. Muhammad Al-Khudri dalam bukunya, Tarikh al-Umam al-Islamiyah, menjabarkan bahwa tentara-tentara Turki mulai memainkan orkestra iblis dengan menciptakan konspirasi ala kisah Keris Empu Gandring dengan membunuh atau menurunkan penguasa dari posisinya secara semena-mena.
Khalifah Al-Muttawakil menjadi tumbal pertama yang dihabisi oleh tentara Turki. Naiklah Putranya, Al-Muntasir yang kemudian dipaksa menenggak racun oleh tentara Turki demi menobatkan Al-Musta’in. Kemudian, Khalifah Al-Musta’in dipecat oleh tentara Turki dan digantikan oleh Al-Mu’az. Kembali lagi, Al-Mu’az juga dieksekusi oleh tentara Turki setelah disiksa dengan cara-cara yang tak manusiawi.
Dalam episode sejarah peradaban Islam selanjutnya, banjir darah semakin membasahi wajah Islam yang didawamkan oleh Nabi Muhammad lewat realitas pluralisme di kota Madinah. Pelbagai Dinasti Turki yang ekspansif tumbuh bak jamur di musim hujan. Mahmud Ghaza ibn Sebüktegin membakar setiap jengkal yang ia lewati di anak benua India, lalu Timur Lenk. Ia memiliki kegemaran membangun menara dari berlaksa-laksa jasad korban yang dibunuhnya.
Bahkan, Kekaisaran Ottoman yang dibanggakan oleh Erdogan dan sebagian Muslim Indonesia sebagai Kekhalifahan Islam terakhir, memiliki catatan kelam berupa genosida terhadap etnis minoritas seperti Assyria dan Armenia selama Perang Dunia Pertama. Hingga saat ini, pemerintah Turki masih bersikukuh menampik fakta seputar ladang penjagalan terhadap sesama anak manusia tersebut.
Sesungguhnya, sumber dari kemunduran yang dirasakan umat Islam saat ini, berakar jauh dari masa silam di mana umat Islam membiarkan bangsa Turki, dengan keterbatasan budaya dan intelektualitas yang mereka bawa dari pengembaraannya di padang rumput Asia Tengah, menegasikan penggunaan otak dan rasa kemanusiaan yang dicontohkan oleh Nabi Muhammad dan para Filsuf Muslim, lalu mengumbar adu otot untuk kekerasan khas suku-suku barbar.
Di zaman modern ini, ketika umat Islam mengalami kemunduran dalam bidang ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi, dibanding bangsa-bangsa Barat serta terus-menerus dipersepsikan sebagai dalang dari segala bentuk teror maupun kebrutalan, ada baiknya kita merenung dan bertanya pada diri sendiri: “Masih layakkah bangsa Turki dijadikan panutan untuk seluruh Umat Islam?” dan “masih relevankah penggunaan otot yang kontraproduktif terus dikedepankan dibanding pikiran yang rasional dan ikatan kemanusiaan yang eternal?”
