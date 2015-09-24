Beberapa Trik dalam Menamai Anak

IslamLib – Salah satu problem yang sering dihadapi keluarga muda yang sedang menunggu kelahiran anaknya adalah bagaimana mencarikan nama yang pas buat buah hatinya. Problem ini kadang tak hanya dihadapi mereka yang menunggu anak pertama, tapi juga anak-anak selanjutnya. Saya pribadi—walau punya nama yang kurang bermakna namun tetap saya syukuri—sudah beberapa kali dimintai nama oleh lingkungan keluarga. Alhamdulillah, mereka pada suka dengan trik dan pilihan yang saya ajukan.
Apa pula cara dan trik-trik yang dapat kita tempuh dalam mengakali pemberian nama anak-anak kita? Sebelum masuk kepada trik-trik itu, ada baiknya kita memperhatikan beberapa rambu berikut.
Pertama, walaupun sebuah hadis menganjurkan orangtua memberi nama pada hari lahir atau hari ketujuh kelahiran anaknya, ada baiknya calon ayah dan bunda mengoleksi beberapa nama jauh-jauh hari sebelum sang bayi terlahir ke muka bumi. Upayakan mencari beberapa opsi nama entah dengan bertanya kiri-kanan, lewat bacaan, mencari via Google, kalau perlu sekalian mengerti akan arti atau maknanya.
Koleksi nama-nama itu kemudian dipertimbangkan matang-matang. Jangan sampai Anda bernasib seperti saya, sudah terlanjur lahir ke muka dunia, orangtua belum punya nama di kepala. Karena terlahir di bulan November, akhirnya terjadilah aksi reka-reka nama: Nov, Nov, Novriantoni!
Mungkin kejadian itu pula yang menimpa mereka yang bernama Febrianto, Aprilia, Julianto, Juniarti, Agustian, Septian, Oktoviani, dan juga seorang teman dari Myarmar, December Aung. Mereka telah mengiak, tapi nama mereka belum lagi ada di benak. Mohon maaf, saya tidak sedang mencela nama mereka atau menyalahkan orangtua mereka. Terkadang fakta semacam ini memang terjadi.
Kedua, di dalam tradisi Islam—dan tentu di dalam tradisi manapun—memilih nama yang baik adalah bagian dari anjuran Nabi junjungan kita. Dalam tradisi seperti ini, memberi nama bukanlah perkara enteng-entengan. Jika merujuk kepada sebuah hadis Nabi, persoalan nama dan what’s in a name ini menjadi sangat penting dan tak bisa diremehkan.
Bahkan menurut sebuah hadis, persoalan nama ini akan panjang urusannya, sampai ke akhirat sana. Dalam Sunan Abi Daud Nabi bersabda: Kelak di akhirat nanti, kalian akan dipanggil dengan nama kalian sekaligus nama bapak kalian. Innakum satud’auna yaumal qiyamati bi asma’ikum wa asma’i abaikum. Karena itu, perindahlah nama kalian! Faahsinu asma’akum.
Di hadis lainnya, Nabi menyebutkan contoh-contoh nama terbaik menurut beliau (misalnya Abdullah dan Abdulrahman), dan seburuk-buruknya nama: Harb (yuda atau petikaian) dan Murrah (si getir).
Perlu dicatat, walaupun hadis ini punya pesan yang baik tentang pentingnya memberi nama yang baik, namun di situ juga terselip semangat patriarkhi yang menempatkan sosok lelaki sebagai sentral. Lihatlah, nama ibu atau emak yang sudah bersusah-payah melahirkan kita justru tak disebut di akhirat kelak. Sayang sungguh sayang.
Tapi uniknya, budaya patriarkhi Arab itu justru dapat kita lihat bandingannya pada budaya Eropa dengan tingkat yang lebih parah. Di Arab maupun Eropa, nama anak rata-rata hanya satu suku kata—Karim, misalnya—lalu diikuti nama bapaknya, Benzema. Atau si anak bernama Jack, dilanjutkan dengan nama bapaknya, Wilshere. Jadilah Jack Whilshere. Namun di negara maju macam Amerika, seorang istri harus menggandeng nama suami. Hillary Clinton, misalnya.
Dalam konteks masyarakat Indonesia, menyandingkan nama anak dengan nama bapaknya bukanlah tradisi yang lazim. Nama istri pun tidak wajib ditemani nama suami. Nama kedua pada orang Indonesia biasanya bukan milik si bapak atau suami, tapi masih juga milik si anak. Bahkan si anak bisa punya tiga nama, semuanya tak ada kait-mengait dengan bapak atau emaknya. Saya sendiri baru membubuhkan nama bapak saya tatkala harus membuat paspor. Sebelumnya nama saya tunggal belaka.
Ketiga, perlunya memikirkan aspek proporsionalitas. Walau nama sering dianggap sebagai bagian dari doa, orangtua hendaknya jangan pula bersikap berlebihan dan terlalu membebani anak dengan doa yang berat-berat. Larangan lebay dalam menamai anak ini pernah disinggung juga oleh Rasulullah.
Nabi misalnya melarang umatnya untuk memberi anaknya nama-nama seperti Yasar (si kidal), Rabbah (banyak untung), Najah (sukses), bahkan Aflah (paling bahagia). Sebab, kata hadis Sahih Muslim ini, engkau boleh jadi berpikir dia tak akan sampai seperti yang diinginkan nama mereka. Fainnaka taqul, atsamma huwa? Fala yakun. Artinya, jangan mempehape atau memberi harapan palsu.
Keempat, hindari memberi nama anak dengan sebutan-sebutan yang punya konotasi buruk. Dalam Sahih Bukhari diceritakan tentang seseorang yang datang kepada Nabi, lalu Nabi bertanya siapa namanya. Haznun, katanya. Artinya: si sangar atau si kasar, ibarat tanah liat. Nabi lalu menimpali: Engkau justru tampak Sahal, lembek atau easy going! Kuatir Nabi mengganti namanya—sebagaimana hobinya selama ini–si Haznun lalu mewanta-wanti: saya takkan mengganti nama yang telah diberi orangtua saya.
Ibnu Musayyib yang menjadi perawi hadis ini menimpali bahwa si Haznun konon tetap terlihat sangar dan kasar sampai akhir hayatnya. Andai ia bersedia ganti nama, begitulah mungkin kata kita. Tapi kan setiap orang punya privasi. Dalam hal ini, kira hanya boleh bersaran, bukan berkeputusan. Intinya, jika memberi nama, pastikan bahwa nama tersebut tidak justru mengandung konotasi dan kecenderungan yang buruk.
Kelima, walau Quran mencerca orang-orang yang suka mengejek julukan orang lain, pertimbangkan agar nama anak kita kelak tidak menjadi bahan ejekan dan tertawaan. Semasa di pesantren dulu, kami sering tertawa geli tatkala sebuah nama disebutkan lewat pelantang suara. Nama itu adalah Nikmatul Lail yang berarti kenikmatan malam.
Maklum saja, walau sehari-hari kami rajin belajar dan mengaji, imajinasi liar tetap juga menghampiri pikiran kami. Apalagi saat mendengar nama Nikmatul Lail. Untunglah beberapa nama cukup menghibur, antara lain Ahlan Wasahlan (selamat datang), Fanizu, dan nama-nama kocak yang saya lupa.
Kini kita banyak mendengar nama-nama lucu yang sedang ngetop, seperti Dontworry, Royal Jelly, Anti Dandruf, Satria Baja Hitam, atau Minal Aidil wal Faizin. Tadinya saya mengira hanya guyonan belaka, ternyata bukan fiksi. Saya hanya berdoa, semoga mereka semua Selamet Dunia Akhirat!
