Hamid Basyaib: “Agama Terlalu Obsesif dengan Seksualitas”

Protes Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI), Aa’ Gym, dan sebagian masyarakat atas film Buruan Cium Gue yang ditengarai mengusik perasaan susila masyarakat, merupakan bagian dari rumitnya prosedur menentukan standar moralitas publik. Akibatnya, iklim kebebasan dinobatkan sebagai biang keladi rendahnya standar moral tayangan publik. Padahal, hakikatnya tak jarang berawal dari rendahnya imajinasi kreatif para seniman, sehingga tak mampu melahirkan karya-karya nan bermutu dan cemerlang.
Demikianlah sekelumit perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Hamid Basyaib, peneliti Yayasan Aksara yang cukup akrab dengan dunia musik dan perfilman pada Kamis, 19 Agustus 2004. Berikut petikannya:
Bagaimana Anda menilai film Buruan Cium Gue?
Saya harus akui, kalau saya belum menonton. Dan saya sama sekali tidak tertarik menontonnya. Dari judulnya saja, belum dari segi substansi, saya melihat adanya bias Jakarta, bahkan bias Menteng.
Ungkapan “buruan cium gue!” memang bisa saja dimengerti orang Palembang, tapi terkesan jauh sekali dari mereka. Begitu juga bagi orang Makassar, Kalimantan dan lain-lain.
Dari sisi substansi, saya juga tak tertarik. Skenarionya biasanya jelek atau tidak diolah lebih jauh. Tema seperti itu mestinya bisa dieksplorasi lebih baik kalau penulis naskahnya bisa mengembangkan filosofi ciuman.
Kita tahu, ada banyak sekali jenis ciuman; cium tangan, cium kekasih, cium anak, cium ibu-bapak dan lain-lain. Tapi saya pastikan film ini bukan dalam arti itu. Tema yang diangkat cium eros; ciuman antarkekasih, atau ciuman orang yang sedang pacaran.
Tapi reaksi atas film ini, apalagi disebut “keprihatianan nasional”, juga berlebihan. Saya kira, orang sekelas Aa’ Gym tak perlu terlalu dramatis memplesetkan judul menjadi “buruan zinahi gue!” Ciuman jelas berbeda dengan zina.
Dari sudut Islam pun, beda sekali implikasi moral dan hukumnya. Makanya, saya ingin sekali kita melihat persoalan apapun secara proporsional. Kalau ada keluhan-keluhan, disampaikan saja. Tidak perlu didramatisasi secara berlebihan.
Anda melihat reaksi yang muncul sudah berlebihan?
Saya kira, ya! Karena sudah jelas tak mungkin sebuah film —apalagi film yang cetek dan dangkal semacam itu— bisa menimbulkan keprihatinan nasional. Ada banyak hal lain; soal kepastian hukum, hakim, jaksa dan polisi yang berprestasi buruk dalam menegakkan hukum. Isu itu langsung mengancam sendi-sendi kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara kita.
Dalam pandangan MUI dan Aa’ Gym, film ini sudah mencederai susila masyarakat. Mereka menuntut ditarik dari peredaran. Apakah tuntutan itu masih proporsional?
Saya kira tidak. Bagi saya, biarkan saja orang berekspresi sepanjang memegang kaidah-kaidah yang—katakanlah–disepakati bersama. Masalahnya, dalam soal ini kita juga belum kunjung punya kesepakatan yang jelas. Ini masalah lama, dan puluhan tahun tidak diselesaikan.
Nah, kalau kembali ngomong soal film, film-film tahun 1970-an dan 1980-an itu banyak sekali yang vulgar. Saya bukan bermaksud membela film-film seperti itu. Bagi saya, film seperti itu tidak perlu dibela, apalagi dari segi kualitas. Yang saya persoalkan adalah ihwal kebebasan berekspresi. Jadi jangan disalahpahami seolah-olah saya membela film ini.
Kalau tuntutan semacam itu terus diakomodasi, orang akan gampang membuat tuntutan serupa. Jangan-jangan kontroversi ini bisa menjelma menjadi promosi terselubung. Dengan larangan, orang jadi penasaran. Padahal dulu, di SCTV pernah diputar serial berjudul Melrose Place.
Serial itu sebetulnya lebih vulgar. Serial itu bercerita tentang profesional muda yang hidup satu kos atau mengontrak rumah sendiri-sendiri, lalu tukar-menukar pasangan dengan santainya. Di situ kevulgarannya memang tidak ditunjukkan secara visual. Dan ingat, serial itu diputar sekali seminggu selama beberapa tahun.
Apa ada standar ganda dalam menilai film nasional dan film impor?
Ya, itu juga persoalan. Tapi tafsiran bahwa film yang sedang kita persoalkan ini the first step to adultry atau selangkah maju menuju perzinahan, amat saya ragukan. Dalam psikologi, hubungan seks itu memang ditafsir berlapis-lapis. Ngobrol dengan lawan jenis dianggap hubungan seks yang paling luar.
Berikutnya pegang tangan, cium pipi, sampai coitus atau persenggamaan yang dianggap sebagai the ultimate sexual relationship. Nah, kalau dilihat dari segi itu, langkahnya tentu masih panjang. Lompatannya jauh sekali ke zina.
Soal standar ganda, nampaknya kalau bangsa sendiri yang bikin memang diterapkan standar khusus. Tapi kalau produksi orang luar, standarnya beda lagi. Padahal dari segi ini, yang penting kan bukan siapa yang bikin, tapi apakah film itu diputar di sini atau tidak.
Kalau soal siapa yang bikin, penonton tak peduli. Jadi kalau mau konsisten, keluhan yang sama juga harus dialamatkan pada film lain, siapa pun yang buat. Dalam zaman global begini sudah tidak relevan lagi membicarakan soal itu.
Film itu juga dianggap memamerkan budaya ciuman sebagai budaya asing. Apakah sebuah film harus mencerminkan budaya masyarakat tertentu?
Ada banyak teori tentang itu. Ada yang melihat film sebagai karya seni. Ada yang melihatnya sebagai realitas sosial. Justru, sebuah film menciptakan suatu realitas baru. Artinya, pembuat film ingin realitas sebenarnya mengikuti realitas buatan yang disajikan di film-film itu.
Dua-duanya tidak ada yang salah dan benar, dan dua-duanya sah. Tapi kalau kita ngomong soal mencerminkan moral bangsa atau tidak, persoalannya adalah siapa yang merumuskan? Kalau cuma rumusan orang tertentu saja itu tidak valid.
Mungkin hal itu harus dirumuskan dalam bentuk hukum. Para wakil rakyat yang notabene dipilih rakyat itulah yang mestinya merumuskan batasan-batasannya. Secara teknis, bisa saja itu dibuat.
Yang perlu dipertimbangkan di sini: ciuman, di belahan dunia manapun, tak pernah menjadi budaya tertentu masyarakat. Apa sih ciuman itu? Ciuman bibir? Di Amerika juga tidak, karena sebagian besar masyarakatnya masih konservatif. Apalagi, Kristen di sana kuat sekali.
Nah, kalau cuma ciuman pipi di kiri dan di kanan seperti salaman, siapa bilang bukan budaya kita? Kita punya itu, dan kalau saya sebut siapa saja yang mempraktekkan itu, pasti banyak orang kaget, termasuk tokoh-tokoh agama.
