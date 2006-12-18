Home » Keluarga » Neng Dara Affiah: “Poligami Rapuhkan Keluarga”
Neng Dara dalam diskusi JIL (Foto: Evi)
Neng Dara dalam diskusi JIL (Foto: Evi)

Neng Dara Affiah: “Poligami Rapuhkan Keluarga”

IslamLib 18/12/2006 1,725 Views

5/5 (1)

IslamLib – Kemajuan-kemajuan yang relatif telah diraih gerakan perempuan Indonesia dalam mewujudkan aspek kesetaraaan gender di dalam masyarakat, kini diuji oleh isu poligami. Masih ada perdebatan sengit soal landasan normatif dan fakta sosial praktek poligami. Seperti apa? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (7/12) lalu, dengan Neng Dara Affiah, ketua Fatayat NU yang baru terpilih sebagai Komisioner Komnas Perempuan.

 

Mbak Neng, poligami sebenarnya isu lama yang muncul lagi belakangan ini. Bisakah Anda memberi gambaran singkat pandangan kaum pembela kesetaraan laki-laki dengan perempuan dalam kasus poligami?

Sebenarnya isu poligami sudah dibahas sejak tahun 1919 dalam gerakan perempuan di Indonesia. Kemudian isunya menghangat sejak tahun 1935. Saat itu ada Kongres Perempuan Indonesia yang salah satu tuntutannya adalah dihapuskannya praktek poligami.

Hanya saja, saat itu kaum perempuan terpecah dalam kubu-kubu. Kelompok yang sekuler mendesakkan agenda itu untuk direspon negara, sementara kelompok Islam menolak. Ini kemudian memecah gerakan perempuan Indonesia menjadi kubu sekuler dan kubu Islam.

Apakah sekarang petanya masih seperti itu atau sudah relatif berubah?

Sebetulnya ada pergeseran yang cukup baik sejak disahkannya Undang-Undang Perkawinan tahun 1974. Di dalam undang-undang itu sudah ditetapkan bahwa laki-laki boleh berpoligami dengan persyaratan-persyaratan yang cukup ketat, di antaranya bila istrinya sedang sakit atau tidak bisa memberi keturunan. Itu sebetulnya sudah bentuk kemajuan. Sebelumnya, kaum perempuan relatif permisif atau menerima saja hitam-putih nasibnya ditentukan oleh orang lain.

Nah, keberadaan undang–undang itu membawa perubahan yang cukup signifikan dan berimbas ke kalangan masyarakat bawah dan priyayi di Indonesia. Kemajuan itu ditambah lagi dengan Peraturan Pemerintah tahun 1990, yang di era Soeharto ikut memperketat laki-laki dalam melakukan praktek poligami.

Sekarang isu poligami mencuat lagi setelah adanya sejumlah pergeseran pandangan yang Anda ceritakan. Sebagai aktivis kesetaraan gender, bagaimana Anda melihat perkembangan belakangan ini?

Saya pertama-tama ingin mendefinisikan diri sebagai seorang muslim, baru kemudian sebagai seorang perempuan. Sebagai muslim, tentu hati saya tersayat, karena setahu saya, agama saya tidak mengajarkan praktek poligami yang selonggar itu. Yang saya tahu, titik tekan poligami itu ada pada aspek keadilan, bukan pada perkawinannya itu sendiri.

Sementara yang terjadi saat ini tampaknya kesalahkaprahan penafsiran banyak orang terhadap surat an-Nisa’ ayat 3 yang dianggap lebih menitikberatkan aspek bolehnya perkawinan lebih dari satu istri itu, bukan pada aspek keadilannya. Sebagai perempuan, saya tentu punya solidaritas yang cukup kuat terhadap kaum perempuan yang suaminya berpoligami. Saya kira, tak seorang manusia pun, baik laki-laki maupun perempuan, yang mau diduakan.

Anda mengatakan Islam tidak sepermisif itu menerima perkawinan laki-laki dengan banyak istri. Tapi ini juga menyangkut soal pemahaman fikih atau hukum Islam. Kita tahu, paham yang dominan tampaknya masih membolehkan. Di zaman modern, tak banyak ulama yang cenderung berpendapat bahwa poligami itu tidak maslahat berdasarkan fakta-fakta yang muncul dalam prakteknya. Mungkin hanya Muhammad Abduh yang berpandangan sangat progresif dalam soal ini. Anda merasa fikih masih bias gender dan kurang mempertimbangkan fakta sosial?

Salah satu problem dalam mewujudkan kesetaraan antara laki-laki dan perempuan di dalam masyarakat Islam memang karena hukum Islam yang dianut oleh arus utama susah sekali dirombak. Hukum Islam yang dianutmainstream cenderung berpijak pada landasan normatif seperti ayat, bukan fakta sosial.

Sementara orang seperti Abduh yang tadi Anda sebutkan adalah seorang pemikir progresif yang tidak ingin mengabaikan fakta sosial. Abduh cenderung mengharamkan poligami, karena menurut dia, praktek poligami sudah tidak bermuara pada keadilan.

Dalam penelitian saya, praktek poligami masa sekarang lebih didorong setidaknya oleh empat motivasi. Pertama, untuk mewadahi keserakahan seksual. Kedua, para lelaki yang tertarik poligami ingin tetap dianggap menarik secara seksual.

Ketiga, untuk mencari kesenangan lain karena sudah bosan dalam hubungan suami-istri yang sebelumnya. Dan keempat, laki-laki ingin membuktikan bahwa dirinya masih kuat dan menarik. Jadi, jarang sekali yang punya motivasi untuk benar-benar menopang yang lemah dan menegakkan keadilan. Padahal, muaranya sebetulnya harus ke situ.

Nah, 4 hal itu umumnya terlihat jelas dari para pria yang berpoligami. Itulah yang menimbulkan keprihatinan mendalam di kalangan pemikir Islam kontemporer. Dunia Islam cenderung lemah di dalam percaturan global, salah satunya karena rapuhnya unit-unit keluarga akibat praktek poligami.

Saya rasa tetap ada gap antara pandangan normatif Islam yang ditopang Alquran tentang poligami dengan fakta sosial. Yang pro-poligami akan berpegang teguh pada tafsiran harfiah atas ayat ke-3 surat an-Nisa’. Sementara orang seperti Abduh sangat peka terhadap fakta sosial, karena itu cenderung melarang. Bagaimana kedudukan fakta sosial dalam penetapan hukum Islam?

Saya kira, hukum Islam yang banyak menjadi acuan masyarakat Islam saat ini memang cenderung tidak mengakomodasi fakta-fakta sosial yang kadang-kadang berubah menjadi penyakit sosial. Yang dilihat adalah aspek normatif saja; teksnya seperti itu, interpretasinya seperti ini.

Padahal cara membunyikan dan memahami teks yang normatif itu harusnya juga bersandar pada kenyataan sosial yang berkembang di dalam masyarakat. Teks yang normatif tidak akan bunyi dan relevan dengan zaman kalau tidak seiring dengan fakta sosial.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

View Full Post

130 comments

  1. hamptonbayceilingfanslighting
    16/12/2016 at 2:39 am

    Some really interesting details you have written.Aided me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.

  2. http://subwaysurfersgame.net
    16/12/2016 at 7:23 am

    I¦ve learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you place to make one of these fantastic informative web site.

  3. real ways to earn money online
    16/12/2016 at 12:47 pm

    F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

  4. http://pixelsandcompany.com/members/alexandercyr45/activity/1171559/
    16/12/2016 at 9:25 pm

    The recent conflicting findings on testosterone treatment prompted hiss team
    to run a large systematic literature searchh for studies assessing the relationship between testosterone replacement
    therapy and cardiovascular events among guys and Patel.

  5. best android emulator
    17/12/2016 at 5:42 am

    Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  6. check out the post right here
    17/12/2016 at 6:54 am

    I just want to say I am newbie to weblog and definitely savored your page. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have very good articles and reviews. Thank you for sharing your website page.

  7. CorieFZaeske
    18/12/2016 at 7:23 am

    you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading pace is incredible.
    It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are
    masterpiece. you have performed a magnificent task in this matter!

  8. motupatlu-games
    19/12/2016 at 12:37 am

    Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!

  9. andy android emulator
    19/12/2016 at 4:23 am

    Would you be desirous about exchanging hyperlinks?

  10. עורך דין לענייני משפחה בפתח תקווה
    19/12/2016 at 8:44 am

    You have noted very interesting points! ps nice site.

  11. la manga club resort
    19/12/2016 at 12:01 pm

    I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

  12. EdrisRBeland
    20/12/2016 at 7:48 am

    Touche. Great arguments. Keep up to date the amazing effort.

  13. new invention ideas
    21/12/2016 at 4:55 am

    I intended to put you the little observation to be able to give thanks yet again for your personal great methods you have contributed above. It was tremendously open-handed with people like you giving freely precisely what some people could possibly have offered for an electronic book to help with making some bucks for themselves, notably seeing that you might have done it if you ever decided. These advice likewise served like the great way to recognize that some people have a similar fervor the same as my own to know the truth good deal more around this condition. I’m sure there are millions of more pleasurable moments in the future for many who look over your blog post.

  14. reachback.builtintelligence.com/user/kuznianaklejek
    21/12/2016 at 6:28 pm

    You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  15. EllisPSauers
    22/12/2016 at 1:48 am

    This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I actually have found something which helped me.
    Appreciate it!

  16. whatsappstatus
    23/12/2016 at 10:57 pm

    I’ve been browsing online greater than 3 hours lately, but I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the internet might be much more useful than ever before. “We are not retreating – we are advancing in another Direction.” by Douglas MacArthur.

  17. TobieSJaniak
    24/12/2016 at 1:17 am

    This article provides clear idea for the brand new people of blogging, that genuinely the way
    to do blogging and site-building.

  18. watch suicide squad 2016 online
    25/12/2016 at 12:29 am

    Magnificent web site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your sweat!

  19. PamilaQHevey
    26/12/2016 at 9:26 pm

    It’s hard to come by educated people with this subject, however, you look like
    you know what you’re discussing! Thanks

  20. house contents insurance quote
    27/12/2016 at 8:22 pm

    As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you

  21. NevaHDibrell
    27/12/2016 at 9:33 pm

    I actually have been exploring for a lttle bit for virtually any good quality articles or blog posts with this type of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I eventually came across this website.
    Studying this information So i’m satisfied to show that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling
    I discovered exactly the things i needed. I such a lot unquestionably can make
    certain to usually do not neglect to remember this
    website and present it a look on a continuing basis.

  22. abogados de accidentes de auto
    28/12/2016 at 4:23 am

    Good post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Appreciate it!

  23. reverse commissions compensation plan
    28/12/2016 at 8:50 am

    Thank you, I have recently been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  24. infinity charm necklace
    28/12/2016 at 9:04 pm

    Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, thankyou. “I will do my best. That is all I can do. I ask for your help-and God’s.” by Lyndon B. Johnson.

  25. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:22 am

    We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your website offered us with helpful info to work on. You’ve performed a
    formidable task and our entire neighborhood shall be thankful to you.

  26. http://hensonryviqycpsj.shutterfly.com/hensonryviqycpsj
    29/12/2016 at 2:20 am

    Your house is valueble for me. Thanks!…

  27. rap instrumentals
    29/12/2016 at 6:49 pm

    Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price? Kudos, I appreciate it!

  28. Dylan
    29/12/2016 at 10:43 pm

    Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is
    an extremely neatly written article. I will make sure to
    bookmark it and return to learn extra of your helpful information. Thank you
    for the post. I will definitely return.

  29. putlocker
    30/12/2016 at 2:55 am

    Wonderful site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!

  30. StarrADurhan
    31/12/2016 at 1:00 pm

    Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if
    you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but
    have no coding skills so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  31. Diane
    31/12/2016 at 4:04 pm

    This info is worth everyone’s attention. How can I find out more?

  32. govt jobs in ap
    31/12/2016 at 10:40 pm

    You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I to find this matter to be really one thing which I believe I might never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very extensive for me. I am looking ahead for your next put up, I?¦ll try to get the dangle of it!

  33. dark beats
    01/01/2017 at 3:38 am

    I am very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.

  34. BobSBartol
    01/01/2017 at 5:40 pm

    It is a topic that’s near to my heart… Take care! Where are the contact details though?

  35. KipDThanas
    01/01/2017 at 5:59 pm

    Thanks for sharing your thoughts on perempuan. Regards

  36. RonniOMckray
    02/01/2017 at 6:55 pm

    Write more, thats all We have to express. Literally, it appears to be just like you used the video to help make your point.
    You clearly really know what youre speaking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting
    videos to the blog when you might be giving us something enlightening to read?

  37. WarrenQLilja
    03/01/2017 at 2:49 am

    I am really grateful on the owner on this site having shared this great paragraph at at this time.

  38. EddyFPapik
    03/01/2017 at 4:57 am

    Link exchange is definitely not else except it is actually simply placing the
    other person’s webpage link on the page at proper
    place and other person will likely do same for you.

  39. seo
    03/01/2017 at 2:19 pm

    I precisely had to thank you very much yet again. I am not sure what I would have followed in the absence of the entire advice provided by you on this area of interest. It truly was a scary concern in my circumstances, but taking note of this well-written style you treated that made me to leap with gladness. I am grateful for your work and as well , believe you find out what a great job you are getting into teaching most people through the use of a web site. I am certain you haven’t got to know all of us.

  40. ChrisJHarpel
    04/01/2017 at 2:02 am

    Should you would really like to grow your know-how only keep visiting
    this website and also be updated together with the hottest gossip posted here.

  41. free download for pc
    04/01/2017 at 3:26 pm

    Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to see more posts like this.

  42. games for laptop
    04/01/2017 at 8:11 pm

    Rattling informative and good body structure of content material, now that’s user pleasant (:.

  43. clawfoot bathtubs
    05/01/2017 at 12:43 am

    Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this website.

  44. MaynardDJass
    05/01/2017 at 1:08 am

    Wow, incredible weblog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for?
    you made running a blog look easy. The overall glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  45. software pc download
    05/01/2017 at 5:00 am

    We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.

  46. pills
    05/01/2017 at 3:13 pm

    I dugg some of you post as I cogitated they were handy very beneficial

  47. RhettGAdan
    06/01/2017 at 1:07 am

    Hi there colleagues, how is all, and what you would like to say about this post, in my view its in fact remarkable for me.

  48. jav
    06/01/2017 at 4:50 am

    I like this website very much so much excellent info .

  49. ReyDJanzen
    06/01/2017 at 6:51 pm

    great points altogether, you simply gained a fresh reader.

    What may you recommend about your publish that you just made
    a few days before? Any sure?

  50. IanIRastegar
    07/01/2017 at 12:24 am

    Hello my dearly loved one! I prefer to say that this post is awesome, great written and
    feature approximately all vital infos. I would like to peer more posts this way .

  51. JeanVLiebert
    07/01/2017 at 2:23 pm

    Hey there, You have done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.

    I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.

  52. JoneCHoger
    08/01/2017 at 11:14 am

    Yes! Finally something about books.

  53. herbata czerwona
    10/01/2017 at 1:38 am

    My wife and i have been really peaceful Emmanuel could finish off his analysis out of the ideas he gained through the web site. It’s not at all simplistic to just happen to be making a gift of procedures that many many people have been trying to sell. And we all already know we need the blog owner to appreciate for this. Most of the explanations you made, the easy website menu, the friendships you aid to foster – it is everything spectacular, and it’s assisting our son in addition to the family believe that that idea is enjoyable, and that is rather vital. Many thanks for the whole lot!

  54. hoteles baratos en cali
    10/01/2017 at 8:01 pm

    Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

  55. EulaFMizer
    11/01/2017 at 11:41 am

    Someone necessarily lend a hand to create critically posts I might state.
    This really is the initial time I frequented your website and up to
    now? I amazed with all the research you intended to create this actual post extraordinary.

    Wonderful job!

  56. hotels in cali colombia
    11/01/2017 at 6:46 pm

    I enjoy you because of all of your labor on this blog. My aunt really loves working on internet research and it’s easy to understand why. A number of us know all regarding the powerful form you offer effective tips and tricks via your blog and invigorate response from other people on that subject matter while our own child is truly discovering so much. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. You are carrying out a really good job.

  57. AmadoKCasale
    11/01/2017 at 7:26 pm

    Heya i’m for the initial time here. I discovered this board and
    so i find It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back
    and aid others for example you helped me.

  58. nginx.localdomain.pl
    11/01/2017 at 8:51 pm

    WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for perempuan

  59. herbaty czarne
    11/01/2017 at 10:40 pm

    Very efficiently written article. It will be useful to anybody who usess it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.

  60. MarquisUKooy
    11/01/2017 at 10:42 pm

    Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this
    web site is in fact nice and the users are truly sharing good thoughts.

  61. pokarm tetra dla rybek
    12/01/2017 at 3:04 am

    I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.

  62. przybory szkolne sklep
    12/01/2017 at 6:57 am

    Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  63. MadieQWigner
    12/01/2017 at 9:48 pm

    Hi my dearly loved one! I desire to say that this article is awesome,
    nice written and include approximately all significant
    infos. I’d like to peer extra posts such as this .

  64. RandaVMaione
    12/01/2017 at 10:42 pm

    Fantastic post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this
    subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a
    little bit more. Many thanks!

  65. LyleXLutts
    13/01/2017 at 6:14 am

    You’re so awesome! I don’t think I’ve truly read something like this before.
    So nice to find another person with a few unique ideas on this subject.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the internet, someone with a few originality!

  66. TeriNKosinar
    13/01/2017 at 7:19 am

    I think the admin of the site is genuinely making an effort in support of his web site, because here every
    information is quality based data.

  67. 102web.com
    13/01/2017 at 5:16 pm

    Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will return once again since I book marked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.

  68. Audry
    13/01/2017 at 6:38 pm

    This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something
    which helped me. Thank you!

  69. RubyeRPaulus
    14/01/2017 at 9:32 am

    I’m not sure where you will be getting your information, but great
    topic. I should spend time learning more or understanding more.
    I appreciate you magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.

  70. business coaching
    14/01/2017 at 11:57 am

    I quite like reading a post that will make men and women think.
    Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

  71. Arron
    14/01/2017 at 11:58 am

    Great web site. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to some friends
    ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks to your effort!

  72. Darrel
    14/01/2017 at 7:08 pm

    Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
    The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
    provided bright clear concept

  73. DionNAvers
    14/01/2017 at 7:19 pm

    Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written significantly better!

    Dealing with this post reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He continually kept preaching about this. I will forward this post
    to him. Fairly certain he’ll possess a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!

  74. Orval
    14/01/2017 at 9:15 pm

    Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website
    in web explorer, would test this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a good part of other folks will pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.

  75. http://i3nova.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/306315.feed?type=rss
    15/01/2017 at 11:07 am

    My spouse and I stumbled over here different website and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to looking into your web page again.

  76. WiltonSMunch
    15/01/2017 at 1:02 pm

    Quality articles will be the important to attract the people to visit the website, that’s
    what this web page is providing.

  77. HunterBEbadi
    15/01/2017 at 3:44 pm

    Wonderful work! This can be the sort of information that will be shared throughout
    the net. Shame on Google for will no longer positioning this publish upper!
    Happen over and seek advice from my web site .
    Thanks a lot =)

  78. http://s011.dzzj123.com/comment/html/index.php?page=1&id=38134
    16/01/2017 at 12:22 am

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for
    your site. You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really
    like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please send me an email if interested. Kudos!

  79. MarioTMatyas
    16/01/2017 at 2:09 am

    Would you mind if I quote a couple of your articles provided that I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
    My blog is with the exact same niche as yours and my users would really take advantage
    of several of the information you present here. Please tell
    me if the alright with you. Thank you!

  80. Serena
    16/01/2017 at 8:20 am

    Hey there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or
    if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog
    soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
    Any help would be enormously appreciated!

  81. http://www.supermercadoscoflhisa.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/1130560
    16/01/2017 at 5:34 pm

    I am not certain where you are getting your info, however great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or figuring out
    more. Thanks for excellent info I was searching for this info for my mission.

  82. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 8:35 pm

    Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?

  83. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 12:13 am

    Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks
    for providing this information.

  84. geico insurance jacksonville nc
    17/01/2017 at 12:45 am

    Hi there, I found your site via Google while looking for a related topic, your website came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  85. home based business
    17/01/2017 at 1:45 am

    I know this web page presents quality depending posts and additional stuff, is there
    any other website which presents such information in quality?

  86. RodNAzahar
    17/01/2017 at 5:12 am

    Wonderful post! We are going to be linking to this great article on our website.

    Keep up the good writing.

  87. car and homeowners insurance company ratings
    17/01/2017 at 5:16 am

    I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!

  88. apps for pc
    17/01/2017 at 9:25 am

    Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.

  89. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:43 pm

    With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright
    infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or
    outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up
    all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any solutions to
    help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d certainly
    appreciate it.

  90. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 2:42 pm

    Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
    It is the little changes which will make the most significant changes.
    Thanks a lot for sharing!

  91. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 2:46 pm

    Excellent web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours these days.
    I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

  92. ClydeZRobers
    17/01/2017 at 4:44 pm

    Everybody loves the things you guys are up too.

    This type of clever work and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve
    incorporated you guys to blogroll.

  93. audio books
    17/01/2017 at 6:09 pm

    Great blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring
    writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you propose starting with a free platform like
    Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m
    completely overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Cheers!

  94. average home insurance cost by zip code
    17/01/2017 at 7:27 pm

    I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again

  95. motivate and empower yourself to start an online business
    17/01/2017 at 11:05 pm

    Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognise what you are speaking about!
    Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =).
    We can have a link change agreement among us

  96. instant term LIFE insurance quotes
    17/01/2017 at 11:31 pm

    Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

  97. bringing adult
    18/01/2017 at 12:56 am

    Wow, superb weblog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
    you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your
    website is excellent, as neatly as the content!

  98. http://www.foto-v-podarok.ru/itemlist/user/22889
    18/01/2017 at 2:52 am

    Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger,
    and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed
    some nice methods and we are looking to exchange strategies
    with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.

  99. Emelia
    18/01/2017 at 11:31 am

    I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog
    that’s both educative and interesting, and
    without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
    I’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my hunt for something relating to
    this.

  100. http://samilfood.com
    18/01/2017 at 12:14 pm

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you could be
    a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will come back later
    on. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!

  101. audio book publishers
    18/01/2017 at 2:25 pm

    I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s
    both educative and interesting, and without a doubt,
    you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something not enough folks are speaking
    intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my search for something regarding
    this.

  102. admodito.com
    18/01/2017 at 3:53 pm

    When I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
    now every time a comment is added I get four emails with the
    same comment. Is there an easy method you can remove me from
    that service? Thank you!

  103. http://www.rumblebee.org
    18/01/2017 at 6:06 pm

    Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely
    magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying
    and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise.
    I can not wait to read much more from you. This is
    actually a terrific web site.

  104. Jolie
    18/01/2017 at 9:39 pm

    I’m not sure why but this site is loading incredibly slow for me.

    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

  105. best video seo
    19/01/2017 at 2:13 am

    I simply couldn’t leave your web site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard info a person provide on your visitors? Is gonna be again regularly in order to check out new posts.

  106. oil prices northern ireland
    19/01/2017 at 3:46 am

    Greetings I am so delighted I found your web site, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a remarkable post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the excellent job.

  107. dir.elovr.com
    19/01/2017 at 5:31 am

    Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short article together.
    I once again find myself personally spending way too
    much time both reading and leaving comments.

    But so what, it was still worthwhile!

  108. www.conservativeinfidel.com
    19/01/2017 at 6:50 am

    Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
    problems finding one? Thanks a lot!

  109. motivation exercises
    19/01/2017 at 7:32 am

    Tremendous issues here. I’m very satisfied to see your post.
    Thanks a lot and I’m having a look ahead to touch you.
    Will you please drop me a e-mail?

  110. Katrina
    19/01/2017 at 7:44 am

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging
    for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!

  111. financial advisors stands
    19/01/2017 at 10:05 am

    I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out some additional information.

  112. http://brlcad.org
    19/01/2017 at 4:04 pm

    You have made some really good points there.
    I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along
    with your views on this site.

  113. financial advisor grand rapids
    20/01/2017 at 1:25 am

    It’s an remarkable article in favor of all the internet visitors; they will obtain benefit from it
    I am sure.

  114. senior health
    20/01/2017 at 2:16 am

    I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see
    a nice blog like this one nowadays.

  115. Lionel
    20/01/2017 at 5:34 am

    This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely pleassant to read everthing at alone place.

  116. business opportunities
    20/01/2017 at 7:13 am

    It’s really very difficult in this active life to listen news on TV,
    thus I simply use internet for that reason, and take the most recent news.

  117. vozickar.com
    20/01/2017 at 9:32 am

    Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the good spirit.

  118. financial failure
    20/01/2017 at 9:58 am

    I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the
    head. The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something regarding this.

  119. video seo baltimore
    20/01/2017 at 4:32 pm

    There are some fascinating cut-off dates on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish more! Added to FeedBurner as well

  120. sales life easier
    20/01/2017 at 6:45 pm

    I know this web site provides quality based articles or reviews and
    other data, is there any other web page which presents these kinds of stuff in quality?

  121. http://www.undermt2.ro/forum/index.php?page=User&userID=16990&styleID=3&styleID=1
    20/01/2017 at 7:29 pm

    First of all I would like to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.

    I was interested to find out how you center yourself
    and clear your head before writing. I have had trouble clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there.
    I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost
    simply just trying to figure out how to begin.
    Any ideas or hints? Cheers!

  122. www.jjc58.com
    20/01/2017 at 9:23 pm

    I visited many web sites except the audio feature for audio songs present at this site is
    in fact marvelous.

  123. home based business
    21/01/2017 at 4:01 am

    I know this website gives quality dependent articles and additional
    stuff, is there any other website which offers these kinds of things in quality?

  124. Logan
    21/01/2017 at 4:30 pm

    Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a little comment to support you.

  125. bhs4.cn
    21/01/2017 at 10:02 pm

    Hello all, here every one is sharing such experience, therefore it’s pleasant to read
    this blog, and I used to pay a visit this web site everyday.

  126. financial failure
    22/01/2017 at 10:33 am

    Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such
    information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

  127. Brent Stockon
    22/01/2017 at 3:14 pm

    I¦ve read some good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to make the sort of great informative web site.

  128. financial obligations
    22/01/2017 at 6:33 pm

    Very rapidly this website will be famous among all blogging people, due to it’s fastidious posts

  129. September Patchett
    22/01/2017 at 8:18 pm

    I am extremely impressed along with your writing talents and also with the layout to your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you customize it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..

  130. link
    23/01/2017 at 1:07 am

    I am really impressed together with your writing abilities as smartly as with the layout in your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it your self? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great weblog like this one nowadays..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib