Neng Dara Affiah: “Poligami Rapuhkan Keluarga”

IslamLib – Kemajuan-kemajuan yang relatif telah diraih gerakan perempuan Indonesia dalam mewujudkan aspek kesetaraaan gender di dalam masyarakat, kini diuji oleh isu poligami. Masih ada perdebatan sengit soal landasan normatif dan fakta sosial praktek poligami. Seperti apa? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (7/12) lalu, dengan Neng Dara Affiah, ketua Fatayat NU yang baru terpilih sebagai Komisioner Komnas Perempuan.
Mbak Neng, poligami sebenarnya isu lama yang muncul lagi belakangan ini. Bisakah Anda memberi gambaran singkat pandangan kaum pembela kesetaraan laki-laki dengan perempuan dalam kasus poligami?
Sebenarnya isu poligami sudah dibahas sejak tahun 1919 dalam gerakan perempuan di Indonesia. Kemudian isunya menghangat sejak tahun 1935. Saat itu ada Kongres Perempuan Indonesia yang salah satu tuntutannya adalah dihapuskannya praktek poligami.
Hanya saja, saat itu kaum perempuan terpecah dalam kubu-kubu. Kelompok yang sekuler mendesakkan agenda itu untuk direspon negara, sementara kelompok Islam menolak. Ini kemudian memecah gerakan perempuan Indonesia menjadi kubu sekuler dan kubu Islam.
Apakah sekarang petanya masih seperti itu atau sudah relatif berubah?
Sebetulnya ada pergeseran yang cukup baik sejak disahkannya Undang-Undang Perkawinan tahun 1974. Di dalam undang-undang itu sudah ditetapkan bahwa laki-laki boleh berpoligami dengan persyaratan-persyaratan yang cukup ketat, di antaranya bila istrinya sedang sakit atau tidak bisa memberi keturunan. Itu sebetulnya sudah bentuk kemajuan. Sebelumnya, kaum perempuan relatif permisif atau menerima saja hitam-putih nasibnya ditentukan oleh orang lain.
Nah, keberadaan undang–undang itu membawa perubahan yang cukup signifikan dan berimbas ke kalangan masyarakat bawah dan priyayi di Indonesia. Kemajuan itu ditambah lagi dengan Peraturan Pemerintah tahun 1990, yang di era Soeharto ikut memperketat laki-laki dalam melakukan praktek poligami.
Sekarang isu poligami mencuat lagi setelah adanya sejumlah pergeseran pandangan yang Anda ceritakan. Sebagai aktivis kesetaraan gender, bagaimana Anda melihat perkembangan belakangan ini?
Saya pertama-tama ingin mendefinisikan diri sebagai seorang muslim, baru kemudian sebagai seorang perempuan. Sebagai muslim, tentu hati saya tersayat, karena setahu saya, agama saya tidak mengajarkan praktek poligami yang selonggar itu. Yang saya tahu, titik tekan poligami itu ada pada aspek keadilan, bukan pada perkawinannya itu sendiri.
Sementara yang terjadi saat ini tampaknya kesalahkaprahan penafsiran banyak orang terhadap surat an-Nisa’ ayat 3 yang dianggap lebih menitikberatkan aspek bolehnya perkawinan lebih dari satu istri itu, bukan pada aspek keadilannya. Sebagai perempuan, saya tentu punya solidaritas yang cukup kuat terhadap kaum perempuan yang suaminya berpoligami. Saya kira, tak seorang manusia pun, baik laki-laki maupun perempuan, yang mau diduakan.
Anda mengatakan Islam tidak sepermisif itu menerima perkawinan laki-laki dengan banyak istri. Tapi ini juga menyangkut soal pemahaman fikih atau hukum Islam. Kita tahu, paham yang dominan tampaknya masih membolehkan. Di zaman modern, tak banyak ulama yang cenderung berpendapat bahwa poligami itu tidak maslahat berdasarkan fakta-fakta yang muncul dalam prakteknya. Mungkin hanya Muhammad Abduh yang berpandangan sangat progresif dalam soal ini. Anda merasa fikih masih bias gender dan kurang mempertimbangkan fakta sosial?
Salah satu problem dalam mewujudkan kesetaraan antara laki-laki dan perempuan di dalam masyarakat Islam memang karena hukum Islam yang dianut oleh arus utama susah sekali dirombak. Hukum Islam yang dianutmainstream cenderung berpijak pada landasan normatif seperti ayat, bukan fakta sosial.
Sementara orang seperti Abduh yang tadi Anda sebutkan adalah seorang pemikir progresif yang tidak ingin mengabaikan fakta sosial. Abduh cenderung mengharamkan poligami, karena menurut dia, praktek poligami sudah tidak bermuara pada keadilan.
Dalam penelitian saya, praktek poligami masa sekarang lebih didorong setidaknya oleh empat motivasi. Pertama, untuk mewadahi keserakahan seksual. Kedua, para lelaki yang tertarik poligami ingin tetap dianggap menarik secara seksual.
Ketiga, untuk mencari kesenangan lain karena sudah bosan dalam hubungan suami-istri yang sebelumnya. Dan keempat, laki-laki ingin membuktikan bahwa dirinya masih kuat dan menarik. Jadi, jarang sekali yang punya motivasi untuk benar-benar menopang yang lemah dan menegakkan keadilan. Padahal, muaranya sebetulnya harus ke situ.
Nah, 4 hal itu umumnya terlihat jelas dari para pria yang berpoligami. Itulah yang menimbulkan keprihatinan mendalam di kalangan pemikir Islam kontemporer. Dunia Islam cenderung lemah di dalam percaturan global, salah satunya karena rapuhnya unit-unit keluarga akibat praktek poligami.
Saya rasa tetap ada gap antara pandangan normatif Islam yang ditopang Alquran tentang poligami dengan fakta sosial. Yang pro-poligami akan berpegang teguh pada tafsiran harfiah atas ayat ke-3 surat an-Nisa’. Sementara orang seperti Abduh sangat peka terhadap fakta sosial, karena itu cenderung melarang. Bagaimana kedudukan fakta sosial dalam penetapan hukum Islam?
Saya kira, hukum Islam yang banyak menjadi acuan masyarakat Islam saat ini memang cenderung tidak mengakomodasi fakta-fakta sosial yang kadang-kadang berubah menjadi penyakit sosial. Yang dilihat adalah aspek normatif saja; teksnya seperti itu, interpretasinya seperti ini.
Padahal cara membunyikan dan memahami teks yang normatif itu harusnya juga bersandar pada kenyataan sosial yang berkembang di dalam masyarakat. Teks yang normatif tidak akan bunyi dan relevan dengan zaman kalau tidak seiring dengan fakta sosial.
