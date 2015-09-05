IslamLib – Inilah lima tip dan kiat untuk membangun keluarga yang Islami. Keluarga yang Islami intinya adalah: keluarga yang harmonis (sakinah) berbasis keadilan dan consensual (saling sepakat; bukan atas dasar pemaksaan). Anda boleh menyebutnya Pancasila-nya rumah-tangga. Saya akan berusaha mengurainya dengan bahasa yang sesederhana mungkin.
Pertama, jangan memadu isteri. Poligami bukanlah bentuk perkawinan yang dikehendaki Islam. Benar, Nabi mempunyai banyak isteri. Benar, di Quran laki-laki diizinkan menikahi empat perempuan. Tapi ingat ini. Semangat ayat poligami (QS 4: 3) adalah pembatasan. Bukan lisensi menikahi lebih dari satu perempuan.
Beginilah ceritanya. Dulu, di zaman Nabi, suku-suku Arab mempraktekkan poligami tanpa batas. Praktek poligami yang eksesif ini dipandang tak adil. Islam membatasinya hingga empat saja. Untuk standar zaman itu, pembatasan semacam ini sudah sangat maju.
Memusnahkan poligami sama sekali pada zaman itu nyaris mustahil. Ditempuhlah jalan gradual, tadarruj, bertahap. Oke, poligami boleh, tapi empat saja ya. Tapi itu solusi temporer. Bukan keadaan ideal yang dikehendaki Islam. Situasi ideal yang hendak dituju oleh Islam sejatinya adalah monogami seperti diisyaratkan dua ayat ini: 4: 3 dan 4: 129.
Kenapa? Sebab, poligami tidak adil bagi perempuan. Tak ada perempuan (kecuali yang sudah dicuci-otaknya dengan doktrin tertentu) yang mau dipoligami. Sebagaimana tak ada suami yang mau dipoliandri. Hubungan cinta yang ideal adalah one-to-one. Satu suami-satu-isteri.
Oleh karena itu, sangat aneh jika ada kampanye poligami atas nama Islam. Kampanye semacam itu sangat berlawanan dengan spirit Quran. Sebab ayat poligami pun nadanya bukan, “Ayo, rame-rame poligami.” Melainkan semangatnya adalah, “Sssttt, mau poligami ya? Mmmm, boleh, tapi jangan kebablasan ya!” Jadi, spiritnya adalah restriksi. Dan restriksi itu pun hanya dikehendaki sebagi solusi sementara saja. Terkait dengan situasi tertentu.
Kedua, jangan melakukan kekerasan pada pasangan. Kekerasan dalam rumah tangga sama sekali tak dibenarkan oleh Islam. Kita juga sudah memiliki UU No. 23/2004 Tentang Penghapusan Kekerasan Dalam Rumah Tangga (KDRT).
Benar, di dalam Quran suami dibolehkan memukul isteri untuk mendidik (QS 4: 34). Sekali lagi, hukum Islam diperkenalkan secara gradual, bertahap. Pada zaman Nabi, perempuan diperlakukan sebagai “barang” tak berharga. Obyek seksual yang boleh diperlakukan semena-mena.
Di tengah situasi yang tak ideal itu, Islam mengenalkan reformasi etik: mengajarkan agar memerlakukan perempuan dengan baik (QS 4: 19). Kalau pun terpaksa harus memukul, boleh. Asal dengan batang lidi; tak bikin sakit. Pukulan simbolik saja. Tapi itu solusi temporal. Izin memukul isteri tidaklah berlaku sepanjang zaman. Jangan sekali-kali menganggap bahwa semua hukum yang ada di Quran berlaku sepanjang zaman. Banyak di antaranya hanyalah solusi temporer yang pas dengan zaman Nabi. Hukum yang semacam ini jangan diabadikan dengan alasan itu adalah firman Tuhan.
Kondisi ideal yang dikehendaki Islam adalah ini: Gaulilah isteri-isteri kalian dengan baik. Wa ‘asyiruhunna bi ‘l-ma’ruf (QS 4: 19). Memukul isteri bukan cara menggauli yang baik. Alias, dilarang oleh Islam. Ajaran ini, tentu saja, bukan berlaku searah: suami ke isteri. Tetapi juga sebaliknya. Isteri juga harus memperlakukan suami dengan baik. Timbal balik.
Tip ini, oleh KH. Mustofa Bisri, alias Gus Mus, diterjemahkan dengan ungkapan yang sangat baik: perlakukanlah pasanganmu sebagai manusia. Bukan obyek semata. Entah obyek seks. Entah obyek yang hanya disuruh-suruh ntuk mengerjakan “house keeping”. Tip ini kerap dikemukakan oleh Gus Mus dalam setiap pidato perkawinan.
Ketiga, pelajarilah trik-trik berhubungan seks yang berkualitas. Jangan malu membeli bacaan dewasa untuk mengeksplorasi hubungan seksual yang bervariasi, untuk menghindarkan kebosanan. Hubungan suami-isteri bisa dipertahankan, antara lain, dengan hubungan seksual yang berkualitas. No marriage can last without good sex!
Salah satu indikator hubungan seksual yang berkualitas adalah manakala suami-isteri bisa menikmati orgasme. Banyak isteri yang tak tahu jika berhubungan badan berujung pada orgasme yang memuaskan bagi perempuan. Banyak juga isteri yang pura-pura orgasme (fake orgasm) sekedar untuk memuaskan suami.
Hubungan badan yang hanya berujung pada orgasme sepihak (biasanya suami saja) bukanlah “good sex”, seks yang berkualitas. Seks yang berkualitas adalah yang memuaskan kedua belah pihak.
