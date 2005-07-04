Asma Barlas: “Perempuan Harus Keluar dari Pusaran Penindasan”

Perjuangan kaum perempuan untuk meraih kesetaraan gender selalu terbentur tembok berlapis. Aspek-aspek tertentu dari unsur politik, ekonomi, sosial, budaya dan agama, turut membentuk pusaran penindasan (circle of opressions) yang tak berkesudahan bagi kaum perempuan.
Demikian sekelumit perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dan Ramy El Dardiry dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Dr. Asma Barlas, feminis muslim asal Pakistan yang kini bermukim di Amerika Serikat, Minggu (26/5) lalu.
Bu Asma, ide-ide Anda dalam buku Cara Qur’an Membebaskan Perempuan tidak sekontroversial gagasan Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid yang mempersoalkan sisi ontologis Alquran. Anda tidak lagi melihat Alquran sebagai produk sekaligus produsen budaya, tapi langsung bergulat dengan tafsir Alquran itu sendiri. Mengapa Anda mengambil posisi itu?
Sebagai seorang muslim yang beriman, saya tidak meyakini bahwa Alquran itu sendiri adalah sebuah masalah. Saya tidak akan pernah mempertanyakan Alquran melebihi posisi logis Alquran sebagai kalam ilahi.
Anda mungkin mengatakan bahwa ada banyak pendapat tentang itu, tapi saya tetap bertolak dari premis bahwa Alquran adalah kalam Tuhan. Jadi bagi saya masalahnya tidak terletak pada wujud kalam atau teks Tuhan yang suci itu sendiri, tapi pada bagaimana kita menafsirnya.
Bagi saya, masalahnya bukan pada eksistensi teks itu sendiri, tapi bagaimana pendekatan manusia atas teks itu. Dan saya juga tidak melihat problemnya datang dari soal kesucian itu sendiri, tapi konsep tentang yang dianggap suci. Isi dari kesucian itu yang bermasalah, bukan ide tentang yang suci itu sendiri. Ide dan isi adalah dua hal yang berbeda.
Tapi dalam buku itu, saya lebih fokus pada fakta bahwa tidak mungkin bagi muslim untuk memiliki satu model bacaan atau tafsir saja atas Alquran seperti yang dikatakan Fazlur Rahman.
Mengatakan ya dan tidak atas sebuah tafsiran adalah baik, karena itu akan menghasilkan sintesis yang membuat percakapan menjadi lebih hidup dan kita tetap mampu berpikir dengan menggunakan nalar.
Kita tidak pernah harus berusaha menuju keseragaman, karena itulah pertanda fundamentalisme yang paling nyata. Mengatakan Alquran bukan teks suci juga tidak serta merta akan memecahkan problem dan membuat kita hidup bahagia. Bagi saya, yang lebih penting adalah bagaimana mencermati politik penafsiran atas Alquran itu sendiri.
Kalau begitu, Anda tentu tidak akan melihat apa yang dimuat Alquran tentang warisan dan poligami sebagai refleksi budaya Arab ketika Alquran turun?
Ada dua komentar soal itu. Saya selalu mengatakan, Alquran diwahyukan secara partikular dan universal. Karena secara partikular Alquran diwahyukan pada abad ke tujuh, tak seorang pun patut menganggap bahwa seperti itulah seharusnya hukum Islam yang diterapkan saat ini.
Saya tidak akan mengatakan semua itu relevan untuk kehidupan saat ini. Tapi seperti dikatakan Fazlur Rahman, Alquran juga bersifat universal, seperti dalam konsep kesopanan seksual, sekalipun model pakaian yang disebut Alquran memang bentuk partikular budaya Arab. Karena itu, kita harus dapat membedakan mana yang partikular dan mana yang universal dari Alquran.
Kedua, sangat penting melihat konsep poligami dari sudut pandang sejarah. Kita tahu, tidak seorang Nabi pun melakukan monogami kecuali Nabi Isa. Nabi Daud, rajanya bangsa Israel, memiliki 900 harem.
Dalam Islam, praktek poligami juga sudah dibingkai dalam syarat-syarat yang ketat. Saya termasuk orang yang meyakini bahwa persetujuan Alquran pada poligami, secara spesifik hanya diperuntukkan bagi perempuan yatim yang ada dalam pengasuhan, disertai dua-tiga persyaratan lagi. Itu sangat sulit dilakukan.
Tapi bagi saya, kebanyakan muslim yang memiliki lebih dari satu istri sangat tidak Qurani, karena mengabaikan ajaran Alquran yang menyebutkan bahwa pernikahan tidak boleh dilakukan demi nafsu itu sendiri. Beritahu pada saya lelaki yang menikahi lebih dari satu istri demi untuk menggapai kesalehan!
Lebih dari itu, pernikahan bukan hanya untuk memuaskan birahi laki-laki. Dalam Quran tidak pernah disebutkan bahwa lelaki diberi karunia nafsu atau libido yang lebih dari perempuan.
Anda optimis pendekatan kalangan feminis terhadap Alquran kelak dapat menjadi wacana yang dominan di dunia Islam?
Saya memilih untuk tidak menyebut diri sebagai feminis, karena konsep itu sendiri harus diberi klarifikasi dulu. Banyak kaum feminis yang mengutuk Islam sebagai agama yang patriarkhis. Saya kira, di dalam komunitas muslim sendiri banyak pertanyaan mengenai apa itu feminisme.
Karena itu, saya hanya menyebut diri saya seorang perempuan beriman. Saya sebenarnya tidak begitu optimis bahwa pendekatan seperti ini akan dominan, karena begitu kuatnya dominasi kalangan konservatif. Tapi saya juga sering melihat perubahan yang fundamental dalam pemikiran masyarakat muslim. Karena itu, saya tetap berjuang dan melakukan apa yang harus saya lakukan.
Saya tidak tahu kapan pendekatan seperti ini akan berdampak dan sejuah mana dampaknya akan tersebar. Yang jelas, saya tetap akan melakukan banyak komitmen pribadi dalam soal agama saya.
Anda yakin bisa berpikir seperti saat ini kalau tidak bersentuhan atau terlibat dalam wacana feminisme di Barat?
Saya sangat berutang-budi pada pemikiran feminisme dan selalu mengakui hal itu. Ketika tidak mau dilabeli sebagai seorang feminis, itu tidak berarti saya tidak terpengaruh sama sekali oleh para feminis. Saya sangat dekat dengan kalangan feminis dan banyak terpengaruh mereka.
Tapi saya juga bersikap kritis terhadap jalan yang ditempuh kebanyakan feminis. Sebagian mereka mengatakan, kalangan feminis Islam seharusnya tidak perlu mengambil mandat Alquran untuk mencari keadilan gender.
Saya kira jika itu yang dianggap sebagai feminis Islam (masih peduli dengan tafsiran Alquran, Red), maka saya benar-benar tidak ragu menyebut diri seorang feminis. Tapi sayangnya, di kalangan muslim tidak pernah jelas apa yang mereka sebut sebagai feminis.
Lantas apakah saya akan berpikir demikian jika bukan karena produk pemikiran, pendidikan atau budaya tertentu? Mungkin saja tidak, karena setiap orang tidak pernah berpikir di luar konteks pendidikan dan budayanya.
Tapi perlu juga saya tegaskan bahwa, saya juga datang dari budaya hibrida, karena pendidikan saya di Pakistan sangat kebarat-baratan. Bahasa utama saya Inggris dan kami berbicara dengan bahasa itu di dalam keluarga. Jadi, saya adalah produk dari sensibilitas Islam dan model pendidikan Barat.
Beberapa bulan lalu, Amina Wadud membuat gebrakan dengan mengimami salat Jumat sekaligus memberi khotbah di Amerika. Apakah gebrakan itu akan memberi kontribusi penting pada wacana kesetaraan gender?
Kasus ini adalah masalah rumit. Banyak orang mengritik Wadud ketika melakukan hal itu. Secara pribadi, saya tidak pernah mau jadi imam di dalam salat. Tapi orang-orang yang menjadi makmum Wadud memang telah memilihnya secara demokratis.
Bagi saya, imam tidak sama dengan pastor atau paus dalam soal otoritas. Jadi dengan hanya menjadi imam, tidak berarti semua orang dapat dipaksa menaati kemauannya. Posisi imam dapat diberikan pada siapa saja yang dapat menjadi imam. Jika orang-orang mau salat di belakangnya, why not? Jika dialah satu-satunya orang yang paling mampu mengimami salat dan mau, why not?
Bagi saya, otoritas ulama Islam itu terkadang tidak kalah kuatnya dari otoritas pastor.
Kita harus tetap menentang otoritas ulama, karena di dalam Islam tidak ada yang berhak mengatakan bahwa hanya mereka saja yang tahu arti Alquran dan hanya mereka yang dapat mendefinisikan arti keberagamaan.
Saya menentang ulama yang mengatakan bahwa salat orang yang bersama Wadud tidak diterima. Bagi saya, mereka tidak berhak mengatakan salat siapa yang diterima dan salat siapa yang tidak diterima.
Kita tahu, selama ini ada banyak perempuan dewasa yang salat di belakang anak mereka yang masih berumur antara 6-10 tahun hanya karena jenis kelamin mereka. Lalu mengapa kita terus terpaku pada kasus Wadud? Bagaimana dengan ribuan perempuan yang salat di belakang anak laki-laki mereka hanya karena mereka laki-laki?
Bagi saya, kontroversi ini sebaiknya diakhiri. Tapi ini juga tantangan Wadud terhadap wacana yang dominan saat ini. Saya membela hak setiap muslim untuk membuat ketetapan tersebut.
