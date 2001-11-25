Hijabisasi Perempuan di Ruang Publik

Yang dipercakapkan dalam ruang ini adalah persoalan-persoalan yang menyangkut kepentingan umum yang dibicarakan tanpa paksaan. Dalam ruang ini tercipta iklim demokratis, karena dengan itulah konsensus yang bebas dari paksaan dan dominasi bisa dicapai.
Konsep ini diambil dari Habermas tentang teori masyarakat dan mengundang perdebatan dikalangan feminis. Karena masyarakat yang dimaksudkan Habermas dalam penciptaan opini publik ini, kata para feminis, mengabaikan perempuan yang identik dengan ruang privat. Karenanya, pembagian dikotomi antara publik dan privat menjadi salah satu aspek analisa para feminis.
Awal kritik tentang dikotomi publik dan privat ini disampaikan oleh Mary Walstonecraft, seorang pelopor feminis liberal abad kedelapan belas. Dalam masyarakat yang kontemporer, katanya, pertumbuhan kapitalisme dan peraturan-peraturan dalam sebuah negara menimbulkan kebingungan dalam bentuk dikotomi antara ruang publik dan privat.
Kemunculan ekonomi pasar, sebagai tanda awal kapitalisme pada abad ketujuh belas dan kedelapan belas amat menganggap penting pemisahan antara publik dan masyarakat. Kehidupan publik dianggap berhubungan dengan urusan dan layanan yang diberikan negara. Masyarakat menyediakan hak-hak bagi laki-laki, tidak pada perempuan.
Padahal hanya sedikit laki-laki yang berperan dalam ruang publik. Menurut Walstonecraft, menyingkirkan perempuan dalam ruang publik akan menyuburkan dominasi terhadap perempuan. Tidak hanya feminis liberal yang mengkritik dikotomi ruang terhadap perempuan ini, feminis radikal dan feminis sosialis juga melakukan hal yang sama.
Mesjid sebagai Ruang Publik
Dalam Islam, terlepas dari kritik feminis, konsep ruang publik yang diterangkan Habermas ini ada dan tercipta ketika Nabi Saw masih hidup. Seperti yang dikatakan oleh Fatima Mernissi dalam bukunya Women in Islam, tata ruang yang diciptakan Nabi pada awal-awal Islam, telah mengondisikan iklim demokratis yang terjadi antara laki-laki dan perempuan.
Kalaupun ada dominasi itu hanya ada pada Nabi. Karena Nabi mempunyai otoritas wahyu dari Allah sehingga mempunyai posisi dan peran sebagai problem solver yang menjawab semua persoalan umat Islam.
Dalam Islam tidak jelas dikotomi publik dan privat. Perempuan Islam tetap menjalankan tugas reproduksinya tanpa meninggalkan kehidupan publiknya. Ini terlihat dari keterlibatan dan keaktifan isteri-isteri Nabi dan sahabat-sahabat perempuan beliau yang bisa kita baca dalam sejarah hidup Nabi.
Kenapa hal ini terjadi? Menurut Mernissi karena sejak awal tata ruang yang diciptakan Nabi sudah mengondisikan perempuan untuk aktif dalam ruang publik. Ruang yang diciptakan Nabi yang terdiri dari mesjid, tempat tinggal Nabi dan isteri-isterinya serta sahabat-sahabat terdekatnya, telah mebentuk kesatuan.
Kesederhanaan bentuk pemukiman mereka, kedekatan satu sama lain, dan kedekatan mereka dengan mesjid, memberikan dimensi demokratik dalam masyarakat muslim. Pada saat itu, mesjid menjadi pusat kegiatan politik dan keagamaan. Suara dan aspirasi kaum perempuan juga terakomodir di sini dan menjadi opini publik. Sama halnya dengan suara kaum laki-laki. Ingat misalnya kasus Ummu Salama yang memprotes Nabi dan kasus Kubaysya binti Ma’an.
Menyatunya tempat tinggal dan mesjid ini tidak menghalangi keterlibatan perempuan Islam, baik isteri-isteri Nabi atau sahabat-sahabatnya, dalam berperan baik sosial, politik dan keagamaan. Perempuan-perempuan biasa keluar masuk mesjid untuk mendapatkan pendidikan dari Nabi.
Jalinan perasaan antara perempuan dan mesjid telah menciptakan poros dalam masyarakat dan mengangkat tingkat kesadaran dan peran serta mereka dalam masyarakat. Hasil nyatanya telah dapat disaksikan pada zaman Nabi dengan munculnya banyak sahabat perempuan teladan.
Hijabisasi Perempuan
Setelah Nabi Saw wafat, aktivitas perempuan berangsur-angsur surut. Ditambah dengan peristiwa keterlibatan Siti Aisyah (isteri Nabi) dalam memimpin perang unta melawan Khalifah Ali bin Abi Thalib. Peristiwa itu kontroversial dikalangan pemikir Islam klasik. Ada satu pendapat yang mengatakan, tindakan itu merupakan ijtihad Aisyah sehingga tidak berdampak politis apa-apa dan ia mendapatkan satu pahala.
Ada juga sebagian kalangan yang mengatakan, peristiwa itu biang perpecahan umat Islam. Sehingga menjadi legitimasi perempuan Islam untuk tidak berkiprah di bidang politik. Ini juga didukung dengan adanya hadis yang diriwayatkan Abu Bakrah tentang kepemimpinan perempuan.
Puncak pembatasan terjadi pada masa Kekhalifahan Daulah Islamiyah dan Abbasiyah. Pada dinasti Umayah masa Khalifah Al-Walid II (743-744 M), perempuan pertama kalinya ditempatkan di harem-harem dan tidak punya andil dalam keterlibatan publik. Gaung keterlibatan perempuan, pada masa ini, hampir tidak terdengar. Pada akhir kekhalifahan Abbasiyah yaitu pada pertengahan abad ke-13 M, sistem harem telah tegak kokoh.
Pada periode inilah, lahirnya tafsir-tafsir Al-Qur’an klasik semisal Tafsir Ath-Thabari, Tafsir Ar-Razi, Tafsir Ibnu Katsir dan lainnya. Ini mempengaruhi penafsiran-penafsiran mereka yang mengabaikan ayat-ayat kesetaraan. Pada masa ini juga, hadis-hadis yang tadinya merupakan sunnah yang hidup (living sunnah) menjadi terkodifikasikan dalam bentuk baku. Sehingga tak bisa dipungkiri akan adanya hadis-hadis yang bersifat misoginis, merendahkan perempuan.
Kondisi ini melahirkan pemikir Islam yang ingin mengembalikan posisi perempuan seperti dalam zaman Nabi Saw. Gerakan ini diawali oleh Qosim Amin, salah satu murid Muhammad Abduh, dalam bukunya Tahrirul Mar’ah yang merupakan tonggak gerakan perempuan dunia Islam.
Qosim mempreteli konsep hijab, poligami dan thalaq yang katanya sangat merendahkan perempuan Islam. Sekarang, banyak pemikir Islam yang menyuarakan hal itu. Bahkan beberapa pemikir perempuan secara serius menggali teks-teks suci, misalnya Fatima Mernissi di Marokko, Riffa’at Hassan di Pakistan, Amina Wadud Muhsin di Malaysia, Nawal Al-Saadawi di Mesir dan sebagainya.
Di Indonesia, hijabisasi terhadap perempuan sempat ramai lagi seiring dengan derasnya tuntutan diberlakukannya syari’at Islam. Dan hijabisasi merupakan agenda pertama dari penerapan syariat Islam. Ini bisa kita lihat dalam bentuk diwajibkannya memakai jilbab, pembatasan ruang gerak dan sebagainya.
Contohnya di Aceh dan Padang atau daerah-daerah yang menghendaki pemberlakuan syariat Islam. Bahkan mesjid yang dulu berfungsi sebagai ruang publik sekarang hanya milik kaum lelaki. Praktek-praktek seperti ini pun terjadi di negara-negara yang mendasarkan pada syari’at Islam, misalnya Afghanistan, Pakistan, Arab Saudi, Sudan dan sebagainya.
Dalam konteks sekarang, dimana kesetaraan perempuan tidak lagi dipersoalkan, membatasi perempuan dari ruang publik merupakan langkah yang mundur bagi keberlangsungan masa depan Islam.
