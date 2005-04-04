Husein Muhammad: “Perempuan Boleh Mengimami Laki-Laki”

Salat Jum’at bersejarah yang dipimpin Dr. Amina Wadud (sebagai imam sekaligus khatib) yang berlangsung di gereja Anglikan, Manhattan, New York, AS, dua minggu lalu (18/3) masih menyisakan kontroversi.
Gebrakan revolusioner pengajar studi Islam di Virginia Commonwealth University, AS, itu, tidak hanya membuka kembali perdebatan fikih tentang boleh-tidaknya perempuan memimpin salat yang disertai makmum laki-laki, tapi juga menuai ancaman mati. Bagaimanakah sesungguhnya pertimbangan fikih Islam dalam kasus seperti ini?
Untuk mendalami persoalan dari sudut fikih, Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari JIL berbicang-bincang dengan KH Husein Muhammad (Pengasuh Pondok Peantren Darut Tauhid, Arjowinangun, Cirebon) dan Dr. Nur Rofi’ah (alumnus Ankara University Turki yang kini menjadi dosen UIN Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta) pada Kamis (24/3) kemarin. Berikut petikannya.
KH Husein Muhammad
Kang Husein, Anda pernah menulis artikel tentang perdebatan ulama soal hukum perempuan menjadi imam salat (imâmatul mar’ah) bagi laki-laki, yang kemudian di muat di buku Fiqh Perempuan. Anda bisa memberi penjelasan singkat tentang soal ini?
Saya tidak hanya menulis soal itu dalam buku Fiqh Perempuan, tapi juga sering menyampaikannya di pelbagai forum. Sejauh ini pandangan saya cukup jelas: perempuan dibolehkan menjadi imam salat bagi siapa saja, baik bagi perempuan maupun laki-laki.
Saya tidak setuju dengan pernyataan bahwa di dalam hukum Islam, perempuan tidak dibolehkan menjadi imam bagi laki-laki. Persoalannya menurut saya tidak seperti itu. Pernyataan itu bagi saya hanyalah pandangan mainstream ulama saja.
Makanya, dalam literatur Islam klasik seperti kitab al-Majmû’ Syarh al-Muhadzzab karangan Imam Syarafuddin al-Nawawi ataupun dari pendapat Umar Nawawi Banten (dari kaum muslim Sunni, terutama NU) dikatakan bahwa, seluruh ulama dari dulu sampai sekarang, kecuali Abu Tsaur, melarang perempuan untuk menjadi imam bagi lak-laki. Ini juga merupakan pendapat Abû Hâmid al-Isfirâyaini.
Tapi pendapat mainstream ini sebetulnya juga disanggah beberapa tokoh besar mazhab Syafi’i, seperti Qâdhi Abu Tayyib, dan al-‘Abdari. Mereka bahkan mengatakan bahwa yang membolehkan bukan hanya Abu Tsaur, tapi juga Imam Mazni dan Imam Ibnu Jarîr al-Thabarî.
Perlu diingatkan di sini bahwa, Ibnu Jarir al-Thabarî juga seorang mujtahid besar yang kebesarannya sama dengan mazhab fikih empat lainnya. Bahkan, Imam Mazni, tokoh besar yang menjadi murid utama Imam Syafi’i juga membolehkan.
Jadi sebetulnya, tidak hanya Abu Tsaur yang membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam bagi laki-laki. Beberapa orang yang saya sebutkan itu juga membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam salat bagi laki-laki sekalipun.
Tapi mengapa pendapat seperti ini kurang populer di masyarakat?
Saya kira, itulah yang perlu dicurigai. Pertanyaan kita: mengapa sejarah pemikiran Islam yang sangat panjang ini menyembunyikan banyak sisi lain pemikiran Islam yang tidak mainstream?
Saya kira, banyak sekali pemikiran dan opini hukum Islam yang maju—bukan hanya dalam soal ini, tapi juga soal lainnya—yang memang tidak populer dan tidak muncul ke permukaan. Makanya, saya selalu mengatakan bahwa Islam yang kita warisi ini adalah Islam politik; selalu ada kekuasaan-kekuasaan politik yang memihak pandangan-pandangan tertentu dan melenyapkan pandangan lainnya.
Dan bagi saya juga, pandangan-pandangan utama yang tampil dan didukung penguasa dinasti-dinasti Islam yang berumur panjang, juga jelas-jelas memperlihatkan bentuk wacana yang patriarkhis (sangat memihak laki-laki, Red).
Jadi soal ini juga erat kaitannya dengan kuatnya cengkeraman dan dominasi budaya patriarkhi dalam masyarakat Islam?
Ya. Saya heran sekali, mengapa budaya patriarkhi sampai sekarang masih kuat mendominasi kita. Padahal, pada era-era awal Islam, pandangan-pandangan nabi tentang perempuan sebetulnya sudah cukup progresif. Tapi sayangnya, sejarah kemudian membaliknya.
Pandangan-pandangan tentang perempuan oleh banyak sebab lantas tidak lagi cukup progresif, tapi kembali ke pakem konservatisme. Tapi dalam wawancara ini, saya ingin bicara dari sisi kajian ilmiah saja, tidak ingin masuk peran politik dalam mengendalikan wacana.
Kang Husein, apa argumen mereka yang melarang perempuan menjadi imam laki-laki?
Argumen yang sering dikemukakan mereka yang melarang sebenarnya diambil dari hadis nabi, karena Alquran sendiri tidak menyinggung persoalan ini. Hadis yang selalu dikemukakan adalah hadis Ibnu Majah yang bersumber dari Jabir yang berbunyi,
“Lâ ta’ummanna imra-atun rajulan, wa lâ a`râbiyyun muhâjiran, wa lâ fâjirun mu’minan.” Artinya, janganlah sekali-kali perempuan mengimami laki-laki, Arab Badui mengimami Muhajir (mereka yang ikut hijrah bersama nabi ke Madinah), dan pendosa mengimami mukmin yang baik.
Hadis inilah yang sering dikemukakan di banyak tempat, untuk menopang argumen yang tidak membolehkan perempuan mengimami laki-laki dalam salat.
Jadi dasar pelarangannya adalah bunyi tekstual hadis Jabir ini?
Ya. Sebab, banyak orang melihat hadis ini secara eksplisit saja. Hadis ini juga diterima sedemikian rupa, tanpa melakukan analisis kritis atas matan atau isi hadisnya. Kita terlalu sering menggunakan hadis kalau sanad-nya (mata rantai periwayatnya, Red) sudah dianggap sahih, tanpa melakukan kritik atas matan atau isinya. Padahal, Imam Nawawi sendiri sudah mengatakan dalam kitabnya bahwa hadis ini lemah atau dla`îf.
Lalu apa argumen mereka yang mebolehkan?
Argumen yang membolehkan justru dilandaskan pada hadis Ummi Waraqah yang lebih kuat keabsahan sanad, apalagi matannya. Hadis itu berbunyi,
“…Wakâna sallalLâh `alaihi wa sallam yazûruhâ fî baitihâ waja`ala lahâ mu’addzinan yuaddzinu lahâ wa-amara ‘an ta’umma ahla dârihâ.”
Artinya, nabi pernah berkunjung ke kediaman Ummi Waraqah, lalu menunjuk seseorang untuk azan, dan memerintahkan Ummi Waraqah untuk mengimami keluarganya. Di antara orang yang ada di kediaman Ummi Waraqah tersebut terdapat syaikhun kabîr wa ghulâmuhâ wajâriyatahâ atau seorang laki-laki lanjut usia dan seorang budak laki-laki dan perempuan.
Hadis ini lebih sahih dari pada hadis pertama tadi dari sisi sanad, apalagi matan. Untuk dapat dicek lebih lanjut, ini dapat ditemukan di kitab Mukhtashar Sunan Abî Dâ’ud.
Nah, berhadapan dengan hadis seperti ini, kita biasanya mereka-reka; mungkin saja penghuni rumah tersebut perempuan semua. Tapi saya kira, pernyataan di dalam hadis itu sudah sangat jelas, apalagi kalau kita lihat ungkapan zahirnya. Di situ jelas dikatakan bahwa, yang ikut salat terdiri dari orang lanjut usia (laki-laki), seorang anak laki-laki (ghulâm) dan perempuan (jâriyah).
Kang Husein, hadis Ummi Waraqah itu secara implisit memang membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam bagi laki-laki. Adakah contoh lain dalam praktik nabi atau para sahabat?
Secara umum memang tidak muncul contoh dari nabi dan para sahabat. Tapi perlu diingat bahwa dalam hadis tadi, Ummi Waraqah sedang berhadapan langsung dengan nabi. Bahkan, nabi sendiri yang memerintahkannya untuk mengimami keluarganya yang beranggotakan kaum laki-laki.
Saya kira, yang menarik dari hadis ini adalah kenyataan bahwa nabi justru membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam di hadapan makmum lak-laki tua dan seorang budak laki-laki. Saya kira, itulah poin yang ingin kita kemukakan.
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring
on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and
would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me
an e-mail.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over
that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the
same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
It is not my first time to pay a quick visit this site, i am browsing this web site dailly and take
good facts from here all the time.
If you are going for finest contents like I do, only visit this website daily for the reason that it offers
feature contents, thanks
I do believe all the concepts you have presented in your post.
They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are
very brief for novices. Could you please extend them a bit from
subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for putting up.
Hi there friends, pleasant post and fastidious arguments commented here, I am really enjoying by these.
May I simply say what a comfort to uncover someone that really knows what they’re talking about on the web.
You certainly realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More and more people must check this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you’re not more popular because you certainly have
the gift.
hello there and thank you for your info
– I’ve certainly picked up something new from right
here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, since I experienced to
reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load
correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement
in google and could damage your high quality score if ads and
marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look
out for much more of your respective exciting content. Ensure
that you update this again soon.
I read this post completely about the resemblance of hottest and
earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really
long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways,
just wanted to say superb blog!
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet users, its really really fastidious piece of writing on building up
new web site.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the great work.
Howdy! I simply wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for
your great info you’ve got right here on this post.
I am coming back to your web site for more soon.
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually one thing which I believe I’d never understand. It seems too complex and very vast for me. I’m having a look ahead in your subsequent publish, I?¦ll try to get the grasp of it!
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my
previous room mate! He always kept chatting about
this. I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a
good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Hello there I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was
looking on Bing for something else, Anyhow
I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to look over it all at the minute
but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the fantastic b.
However, these gardens will take a lot more time and energy
to create than koi waterfalls. This progress in design concept is changing how we treat our living spaces.
When first planning to learn how to build a waterfall and pond, there are two very important structures that you need to focus on first: the part of the pond where the water falls and the structure from which the water falls from.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished
to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you
write again soon!
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the e-book
in it or something. I feel that you can do with some percent to force the message house a
bit, but other than that, that is excellent blog. A fantastic read.
I will definitely be back.
I am extremely inspired together with your writing talents and also with the structure in your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to see a great weblog like this one today..
Hello very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also?
I am happy to search out so many useful info here in the publish, we need develop extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but,
I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Thanks for sharing such a nice thinking, post is good, thats why i have
read it fully
É uma pena que a Laura pense assim, obedecer é muito bom, eu sou fígaro e obedeço de bom grado meus fregueses,
obedeço meu rebento enquanto me pede alguma coisa, obedeço os ministros da minha denominação, sou submisso aos
meus amigos e também assim por diante.
Hurrah! At last I got a website from where I can really get valuable data regarding
my study and knowledge.
I do not even know how I ended up here, however I assumed this submit was once
great. I don’t recognise who you are however definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger in case you
are not already. Cheers!
Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written.
I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made.
I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick!
Have a nice day!
Уou simply hqve tо actuate tҺe Proxy aand Anti Ban frameworkks еarlier tһan begimning the hack process.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Hi there, I read your blog daily. Your story-telling style is awesome,
keep doing what you’re doing!
Asking questions are genuinely nice thing if you
are not understanding anything fully, but this post gives pleasant understanding yet.
Itts like you read my mind! You seem to know sso much about this, like you wrote the
book in it or something. I think that you
can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead oof that, this is
wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
It’s actually a great and useful piece of information. I
am happy that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I’ve been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!|
I’ll immediately seize your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly permit me realize in order that I may subscribe.
Thanks.|
It’s appropriate time to make some plans
for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest
you few interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!|
It’s the best time to make some plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this put up and if I could I want to counsel you
some interesting issues or suggestions. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!|
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late, yet I
never discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is beautiful price enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content as you did,
the net might be a lot more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its nice dialogue concerning this post here at this
weblog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.|
I am sure this post has touched all the internet visitors,
its really really nice post on building up new website.|
Wow, this article is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing
these kinds of things, therefore I am going to let know her.|
Saved as a favorite, I really like your site!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the site is very good.|
Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I will revisit yet again since i have book marked
it. Money and freedom is the greatest way
to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to
get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.
I must say you have done a very good job with this.
In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Opera.
Outstanding Blog!|
These are genuinely fantastic ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some nice points here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
I love what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.|
Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this
to my followers! Fantastic blog and wonderful design.|
I enjoy what you guys are up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.|
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform
you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m
having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers
and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Many thanks, I appreciate it!|
I like it whenever people get together and share ideas.
Great site, continue the good work!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?|
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text
in your article seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought
I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great
though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos|
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Best wishes!
Exactly where are your contact details though?|
It’s very simple to find out any matter on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this article at this website.|
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested
in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to
seeing it develop over time.|
Hey there! I’ve been following your weblog
for a long time now and finally got the bravery
to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the
great job!|
Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at work so
I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great site!|
Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to
understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I think that you simply could do with some % to pressure the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited various web sites except the audio feature for
audio songs existing at this website is genuinely wonderful.|
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you
can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy
so any support is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes that produce the biggest changes.
Many thanks for sharing!|
I seriously love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you build this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my very own blog and would love to know where you got this
from or what the theme is named. Many thanks!|
Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I am going to forward
this post to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a great
read. I appreciate you for sharing!|
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has
pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!|
There is certainly a lot to learn about this issue.
I like all the points you made.|
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your
views on this web site.|
Hi, I check your blogs like every week. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I just could not leave your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the standard information a person provide to your guests?
Is gonna be again frequently to check out new
posts|
I need to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I certainly enjoyed every little bit of it.
I have you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…|
Hi, just wanted to say, I liked this post. It was
helpful. Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading through your post. I wanted
to write a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles or reviews
all the time along with a mug of coffee.|
I all the time emailed this website post page to all my associates, because
if like to read it then my friends will too.|
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about a
year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this
site before but after browsing through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking
it and checking back frequently!|
Terrific article! That is the type of information that should be shared around the net.
Shame on Google for not positioning this put up higher!
Come on over and visit my web site . Thank you =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this
board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a
lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided
me.|
Hi there, I do think your blog may be having internet browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening
in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted
to provide you with a quick heads up! Other than that, excellent blog!|
Someone necessarily help to make severely posts I’d state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish amazing.
Excellent task!|
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find
It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to
offer something back and aid others such as you helped me.|
Howdy! I just wish to give you a big thumbs up for your great
info you have got right here on this post. I am returning to your website for
more soon.|
I always used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as I
am a user of internet thus from now I am using net for articles,
thanks to web.|
Your method of telling all in this post is genuinely nice,
all be capable of simply know it, Thanks
a lot.|
Hello there, I found your blog by way of Google at the same time as looking for a related subject, your website came up,
it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply was aware of your blog through Google,
and located that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels.
I’ll appreciate in the event you proceed this in future.
Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been using?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest website and I would like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any solutions?|
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also
with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme
or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to
see a nice blog like this one today.|
I am really inspired with your writing abilities as
well as with the layout in your weblog. Is that this a paid
theme or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to
peer a great weblog like this one nowadays..|
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your site in web explorer,
would check this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a big section of other people will omit your wonderful
writing because of this problem.|
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this information for my
mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use {some of|a \
Quality articles or reviews is the important to be a focus for the viewers to visit the web page,
that’s what this site is providing.
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and
include approximately all important infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this .
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative
and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the
nail on the head. The issue is something too few people are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy that I found this during my hunt for something concerning
this.
北海道の置物買取のはしくれを知りたい。配置取材します。
Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this article together.
I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
I’m very happy to discover this site. I need to to thank you for
ones time for this particularly wonderful read!!
I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to
check out new information on your blog.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on amina wadud. Regards
To get more appropriate quotations from each company, we will ask
you to remedy a number of health-related questions.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited your
blog before but after going through a few of the posts I realized it’s
new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly delighted
I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
Greetings, I do think your web site may be having web browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E.,
it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads
up! Apart from that, great blog!
Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to
give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy
reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics?
Thanks a lot!
I know this web page offers quality depending articles or reviews and additional information, is there
any other website which gives these kinds of data in quality?
I just like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I’m somewhat sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff proper here!
Good luck for the next!
This post is really a fastidious one it helps new web viewers, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account
your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I
achievement you access consistently rapidly.
What’s up, its nice post regarding media print, we all understand media is a enormous source of data.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who
was doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner due to the fact that
I found it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this topic here on your site.
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do believe that
you need to publish more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but typically people don’t talk about these issues.
To the next! All the best!!
Great post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte
more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate
a little bit more. Thank you!
HG
ZZ
Muraleedharaan V, Marsh H, Kapoor D, Channer
KS, Joes TH. Testoterone deficiency is relpated to increased risk oof
mortality and testosterone replacement improves survival in men with type 2 diabetes.
It is not hard to spot and recognize the symptoms and signs of
herpes zoster.
My family every time say that I am wasting my time here
at net, but I know I am getting familiarity everyday by reading
thes pleasant content.
Having read this I thought it was really enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this
content together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both
reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Wһaat a data oof un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuablе
know-how оn the toⲣic off unpredicted feelings.
An official pharmacy technician training will generally include classroom and
laboratory sessions, just like in other educational courses.
Ph – D is an indicator of your capability in a specific arena of study, since to obtain the Ph – D degree,
you passed preliminary qualifying examinations signifying your knowledge of
the current debates, concepts and quandaries in your arena of
study. You’ll have to reapply after you complete your pre-reqs.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed
reading it, you’re a great author. I will always bookmark your blog and may
come back later on. I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice day!
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with then you
can write or else it is complicated to write.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much
more enjoyable for me to come here and visit
more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your
theme? Superb work!
Hi, I wish for to subscribe for this web site to take hottest updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, fantastic blog!
I have learn a few good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you set to create any such wonderful informative web site.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with
the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great
blog like this one today.
I am glad to be a visitant of this pure web blog,
appreciate it for this rare information!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful
information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
There is noticeably a lot to realize about this. I assume you made various good points in features also.
Keep on writing, great job!
Prior to modern navigation, sailors navigated by employing the
stars’”usually the North Star.
It is really a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you
if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your
blog and look forward to new posts.
EZ
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really
make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Bless you
Digital rectal examination (DRE) : A doctor inserts a lubricated, gloved finger
into the rectum and feels the prostate.
As a Newbie, I am continuously browsing online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
I just could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual info an individual supply to your guests?
Is gonna be again incessantly to inspect new posts
Most turn to their brokers for help, but also in many cases that dosen’t help much,
if at all. So, as a dental practice consulting adviser, I help you to give your patients dental patient newsletters, update them with whatever kind of events that you are having
with your dental practice. So are you delighted by the outcomes
you are getting from a efforts.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
He decided to educate himself in peesonal growth annd by age 24 he waas
incomes a six determine income wiuthin the network advertising and marketing business and dwelling
a dream lifestyle.
Thanks for finally writing about >Husein Muhammad: Perempuan Boleh Mengimami Laki-Laki
| IslamLib <Liked it!
Hi there, the whole thing is going nicely here and ofcourse every
one is sharing data, that’s genuinely fine, keep up writing.
However if herpes clients have mouth-to-genitalia contact, herpes
simplex virus type 1 can impact the genitalia and herpes simplex virus type 2 can impact the mouth.
HX
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I
just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I
really enjoy reading through your articles.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the
same subjects? Thanks a ton!
That being said, it isn’t even close to being the toughest recreation to
play so it’s just as pleasing for learners and first time
players as it’s and might be for seasoned pro who uses
a Video Poker Technique Like a recreation of poker, 5
cards are dealt to the participant, you possibly can then resolve which cards
you want to keep and which playing cards you wish to
discard.
Certain quest types were required to introduce players on the new area, its inhabitants and its
lore, and guide them around. Note that using runes requires a certain magic
level too as a certain experience level, so initially your character will not be able to
make use of runes. But usually, among the top methods to spend your spare time is to
wait with the fam and your loved ones.
I enjoy reading through an article that can make people think.
Also, thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Wait But Why creates more long-form content material than YouTube videos
and will get lots of help from the Patreon group.
Article writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with after that you
can write if not it is complicated to write.
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome,
great written and include approximately all significant infos.
I would like to peer more posts like this .
hi!,I like your writing so much! share we be in contact extra about your
post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.
I do trust all of the ideas you have introduced to your post.
They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still,
the posts are too quick for beginners. May just you
please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how
you presented it. Too cool!
Hi! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the great work!
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do
so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, very
great post.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for
me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Great work!
Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of info on your
page. Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my
view suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
I like the helpful information you provide
in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple
ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she
can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has
83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had
to share it with someone!
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this post
i thought i could also create comment due to this good
post.
We absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be
just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest
writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome web site!
What’s up, I wish for to subscribe for this webpage to obtain most up-to-date updates, so where can i do it please assist.
I blog frequently and I genuinely thank you for your content.
Your article has truly peaked my interest. I will book mark your site and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always useful to read articles from other writers and practice a little
something from other websites.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into
any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website
has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored
myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is
popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help reduce content from being ripped off?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
Think TVs and Video video games and Comedian Books.
I got this web page from my friend who shared with me on the topic of this web site and
now this time I am visiting this web site and reading very informative
articles at this time.
framaroot galaxy s6
framaroot bluestacks
framaroot apk download xda
The camera speed is great and it will be stands from the associated with the challenges.
It is hard to choose best Android apps of this repository.
Zopo ZP500, an Android Phone, comes with a plethora of extras.
framaroot apk
framaroot apk marshmallow
framaroot 1.8.0
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot
of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks
like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being ripped off?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
I think this is among the most important info for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The
website style is ideal, the articles is really great
: D. Good job, cheers
Fantastic blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any forums that cover
the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I
can get feed-back from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Appreciate it!
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time
I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Unless you’re packing some extra weight in the butt or thighs,
this is probably the fit you want.
Your means of describing the whole thing in this post is in fact good, all can effortlessly understand it,
Thanks a lot.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after browsing through some of the articles I realized
it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back
often!
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your
article seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d
post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos
Saved as a favorite, I love your web site!
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your web site in internet explorer,
may check this? IE still is the market leader and a big part of people
will pass over your excellent writing because of this problem.
I truly enjoy examining on this web site, it has got good blog posts. “Dream no small dreams. They have no power to stir the souls of men.” by Victor Hugo.
Vous trouverez aussi des tête-à-queue,
des passages limites avec sortie de route mais sans gravité, des problèmes
mécaniques sur les voitures, des touchettes en tout genre, des virages
piégeux et dangereux, des tonneaux, des erreurs, des tout-droits et bien sûr les plus gros et impressionnants crash du rallye, mais
aussi les plus petits et insignifiants ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBiiqxLlD8U
Hi there, this weekend is good designed for me, since this
moment i am reading this great informative post here at my residence.
At this moment I am ready to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming again to read other news.
WI
My partner and I stumbled over here different website and thought I may
as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.
I just like the valuable info you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more right here regularly.
I’m fairly certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff proper here!
Best of luck for the next!
May I just say what a relief to discover somebody that truly knows
what they’re talking about on the net. You definitely realize how to
bring an issue to light and make it important. More people
should check this out and understand this side of your story.
It’s surprising you aren’t more popular given that you definitely possess the
gift.
My relatives all the time say that I am killing my time here at web, however I know I
am getting know-how everyday by reading thes nice content.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a
year and am worried about switching to another
platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content
into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for amina wadud
My partner and I stumbled over here different page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page for
a second time.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to
your site? My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot
of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Cheers!
I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters
and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever
before.
I really like reading through an article that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!
Banks check your credit before providing you with a mortgage
to figure out how a lot to cost you.
Fire-safe cigarettes meet an established cigarette fire safety performance standard, based on ASTM E2187, Standard Test Method for Measuring the Ignition Strength of
Cigarettes.
Anyone can be part of La Capitol Federal Credit Union by turning into a member of the Louisiana Association for Personal Financial Achievement,
which prices $20.
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really something which I think I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very huge for me. I’m having a look forward for your next put up, I’ll try to get the hold of it!
wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a new reader.
What would you recommend about your publish that
you made a few days ago? Any sure?
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit
this blog on regular basis to take updated from hottest gossip.
An official pharmacy technician training will generally include
classroom and laboratory sessions, just like in other educational courses.
To ask the pharmacist��������������������� :������������������� [email protected]
Our complete pharmacy associations & management provides you for Every
business aims at profitable growth and we at “Hope2Hunky”
understands this need.
http://www.brainstormadv.com
digital marketing company,social media advertising,digital media agency,SEO marketing agency,
SEO Agency,Social Media Agency,Best Digital Marketing Agency
If you desire to obtain a good deal from this post then you have
to apply such methods to your won webpage.
Just ensure you understand the charges related along
with your sale earlier than you make the leap.
Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this web page daily, if so after
that you will definitely get good experience.
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things
out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m
not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Cheers
Tales like these actually make me apprehensive about giving money
to individuals who beg.
Undeniably imagine that which you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the net the simplest thing to understand of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked even as other folks consider issues that they
plainly don’t recognise about. You managed to hit the nail
upon the highest and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people
can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
Hello! Nice stuff, please keep me posted when you post something like this!
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself,
simply pay a quick visit this web page all the time for the
reason that it offers quality contents, thanks
Again, it is sometimes friends or family who may first notice that a person is
not right and has lost weight and it then turns out to
be the early stages of dementia.
I simply couldn’t leave your site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information an individual supply
to your visitors? Is going to be again regularly to investigate cross-check new posts
Hurrah! In the end I got a webpage from where I be able to actually take useful data regarding my study and knowledge.
Irrespective of the oute of administration, studies have shown improvement in libido and sexual function in hypogonadal men.
Are you able to see the potential in doing one thing like this?
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this
web site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning to
read through more, thanks for the information!
I read this article fully regarding the resemblance of hottest and previous
technologies, it’s awesome article.
Mostly as a result of their services/products are offered by
the internet in fact. In the event that they accomplish to do some correct
marketing analysis they should uncover the best way of reaching their
goal group.
Receent political changes, have reversed the fortunes of the South African population,
in that the previously deprived black neighborhood, now have money and the superb issues in life,
together with entry to the internet.
OS
Arginine is found to promote bug and thus, individuals who struggle
with herpes (such as fever blisters or genital herpes) must prevent this
supplement.
I savour, lead to I discovered just what I used to be taking a look for.
You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
In Web Advertising, you can too work with less employs you
possibly can take more work with less manpower.
Thee course will egen present students with administratjon strategies to assist them
keep present and apply creative solutions to problems.
Very rapidly this web site will be famous among
all blogging and site-building people, due to it’s fastidious posts
Superb blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring
writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress
or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out
there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any tips?
Thank you!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can not in finding
your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me know in order that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
I really love your site.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you build this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning
to create my very own blog and would like to
learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Thanks!
WM
As Internet auction sites have gotten more widespread, flea
markets have been combating to survive.
I read this paragraph fully regarding the difference of most up-to-date and earlier technologies, it’s
awesome article.
Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am
impressed! Very useful info particularly the closing phase :
) I take care of such info a lot. I used to be
looking for this certain information for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Lawyers with a science, medical, or engineering background could receive affords to repay all their scholar loans if they choose to change into patent
attorneys or work within the U.S. Patent Office.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you’re a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog
and will often come back sometime soon. I want to encourage
you to continue your great writing, have a nice afternoon!
We all require tools annd sources to help keep us in touch wkth businezs updates especially in the digital
advertising annd marketing enviornment.
Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this website on a regular basis,
if so then you will definitely get nice experience.
PQ
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Thank you!
Where are your contact details though?
What’s up to every one, since I am truly keen of reading this blog’s post to be updated on a regular basis.
It contains good material.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be working with?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I would
like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?
Doing all these for you wweb site successfully and
efficiently, you’re already doing significantly better
than what Internet Marketers out there in producing sensible passdive income
on-line.
13 rescue video shot by WAFB-TV has millions of You – Tube views.
It shows floodwaters swallowing Brouillette’s red convertible as Phung
grabbed Brouillette by her arms as the car disappeared in the murky waters.
This helps to ease their mind and boosts the confidence that they have in your business and employees.
Wonderful, what a blog it is! This weblog presents valuable information to us, keep
it up.
Any present Mac or COMPUTER laptop with an Web connection is
ample for modifying and uploading content to YouTube.
If you cannot come to some type of agreement its time to bring in some others to help you out.
When you do so, you will be better off financially and increasing your credit score gives
you a better chance to get a good interest rate when purchasing your first
home. Chances are you won’t walk into parties and many social gatherings to you may sometimes need to force
the issue with others.
Such a skeptical diviner would have total freedom to reject
the reading, but believers in unconscious , synchronistic , or spiritualist theories
of divination would not.
It is also a useful and good technique to promnote developments
of merchandiwe (or providers) on the Internet.
CC: A propósito, a beleza está muitas vezes ligada ao
sonho de ascensão social.