Husein Muhammad: "Perempuan Boleh Mengimami Laki-Laki"
KH Husein Muhammad
KH Husein Muhammad

Husein Muhammad: “Perempuan Boleh Mengimami Laki-Laki”

IslamLib 04/04/2005

2.4/5 (5)

Salat Jum’at bersejarah yang dipimpin Dr. Amina Wadud (sebagai imam sekaligus khatib) yang berlangsung di gereja Anglikan, Manhattan, New York, AS, dua minggu lalu (18/3) masih menyisakan kontroversi.

Gebrakan revolusioner pengajar studi Islam di Virginia Commonwealth University, AS, itu, tidak hanya membuka kembali perdebatan fikih tentang boleh-tidaknya perempuan memimpin salat yang disertai makmum laki-laki, tapi juga menuai ancaman mati. Bagaimanakah sesungguhnya pertimbangan fikih Islam dalam kasus seperti ini?

Untuk mendalami persoalan dari sudut fikih, Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari JIL berbicang-bincang dengan KH Husein Muhammad (Pengasuh Pondok Peantren Darut Tauhid, Arjowinangun, Cirebon) dan Dr. Nur Rofi’ah (alumnus Ankara University Turki yang kini menjadi dosen UIN Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta) pada Kamis (24/3) kemarin. Berikut petikannya.

 

KH Husein Muhammad

Kang Husein, Anda pernah menulis artikel tentang perdebatan ulama soal hukum perempuan menjadi imam salat (imâmatul mar’ah) bagi laki-laki, yang kemudian di muat di buku Fiqh Perempuan. Anda bisa memberi penjelasan singkat tentang soal ini?

Saya tidak hanya menulis soal itu dalam buku Fiqh Perempuan, tapi juga sering menyampaikannya di pelbagai forum. Sejauh ini pandangan saya cukup jelas: perempuan dibolehkan menjadi imam salat bagi siapa saja, baik bagi perempuan maupun laki-laki.

Saya tidak setuju dengan pernyataan bahwa di dalam hukum Islam, perempuan tidak dibolehkan menjadi imam bagi laki-laki. Persoalannya menurut saya tidak seperti itu. Pernyataan itu bagi saya hanyalah pandangan mainstream ulama saja.

Makanya, dalam literatur Islam klasik seperti kitab al-Majmû’ Syarh al-Muhadzzab karangan Imam Syarafuddin al-Nawawi ataupun dari pendapat Umar Nawawi Banten (dari kaum muslim Sunni, terutama NU) dikatakan bahwa, seluruh ulama dari dulu sampai sekarang, kecuali Abu Tsaur, melarang perempuan untuk menjadi imam bagi lak-laki. Ini juga merupakan pendapat Abû Hâmid al-Isfirâyaini.

Tapi pendapat mainstream ini sebetulnya juga disanggah beberapa tokoh besar mazhab Syafi’i, seperti Qâdhi Abu Tayyib, dan al-‘Abdari. Mereka bahkan mengatakan bahwa yang membolehkan bukan hanya Abu Tsaur, tapi juga Imam Mazni dan Imam Ibnu Jarîr al-Thabarî.

Perlu diingatkan di sini bahwa, Ibnu Jarir al-Thabarî juga seorang mujtahid besar yang kebesarannya sama dengan mazhab fikih empat lainnya. Bahkan, Imam Mazni, tokoh besar yang menjadi murid utama Imam Syafi’i juga membolehkan.

Jadi sebetulnya, tidak hanya Abu Tsaur yang membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam bagi laki-laki. Beberapa orang yang saya sebutkan itu juga membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam salat bagi laki-laki sekalipun.

Tapi mengapa pendapat seperti ini kurang populer di masyarakat?

Saya kira, itulah yang perlu dicurigai. Pertanyaan kita: mengapa sejarah pemikiran Islam yang sangat panjang ini menyembunyikan banyak sisi lain pemikiran Islam yang tidak mainstream?

Saya kira, banyak sekali pemikiran dan opini hukum Islam yang maju—bukan hanya dalam soal ini, tapi juga soal lainnya—yang memang tidak populer dan tidak muncul ke permukaan. Makanya, saya selalu mengatakan bahwa Islam yang kita warisi ini adalah Islam politik; selalu ada kekuasaan-kekuasaan politik yang memihak pandangan-pandangan tertentu dan melenyapkan pandangan lainnya.

Dan bagi saya juga, pandangan-pandangan utama yang tampil dan didukung penguasa dinasti-dinasti Islam yang berumur panjang, juga jelas-jelas memperlihatkan bentuk wacana yang patriarkhis (sangat memihak laki-laki, Red).

Jadi soal ini juga erat kaitannya dengan kuatnya cengkeraman dan dominasi budaya patriarkhi dalam masyarakat Islam?

Ya. Saya heran sekali, mengapa budaya patriarkhi sampai sekarang masih kuat mendominasi kita. Padahal, pada era-era awal Islam, pandangan-pandangan nabi tentang perempuan sebetulnya sudah cukup progresif. Tapi sayangnya, sejarah kemudian membaliknya.

Pandangan-pandangan tentang perempuan oleh banyak sebab lantas tidak lagi cukup progresif, tapi kembali ke pakem konservatisme. Tapi dalam wawancara ini, saya ingin bicara dari sisi kajian ilmiah saja, tidak ingin masuk peran politik dalam mengendalikan wacana.

Kang Husein, apa argumen mereka yang melarang perempuan menjadi imam laki-laki?

Argumen yang sering dikemukakan mereka yang melarang sebenarnya diambil dari hadis nabi, karena Alquran sendiri tidak menyinggung persoalan ini. Hadis yang selalu dikemukakan adalah hadis Ibnu Majah yang bersumber dari Jabir yang berbunyi,

Lâ ta’ummanna imra-atun rajulan, wa lâ a`râbiyyun muhâjiran, wa lâ fâjirun mu’minan.” Artinya, janganlah sekali-kali perempuan mengimami laki-laki, Arab Badui mengimami Muhajir (mereka yang ikut hijrah bersama nabi ke Madinah), dan pendosa mengimami mukmin yang baik.

Hadis inilah yang sering dikemukakan di banyak tempat, untuk menopang argumen yang tidak membolehkan perempuan mengimami laki-laki dalam salat.

Jadi dasar pelarangannya adalah bunyi tekstual hadis Jabir ini?

Ya. Sebab, banyak orang melihat hadis ini secara eksplisit saja. Hadis ini juga diterima sedemikian rupa, tanpa melakukan analisis kritis atas matan atau isi hadisnya. Kita terlalu sering menggunakan hadis kalau sanad-nya (mata rantai periwayatnya, Red) sudah dianggap sahih, tanpa melakukan kritik atas matan atau isinya. Padahal, Imam Nawawi sendiri sudah mengatakan dalam kitabnya bahwa hadis ini lemah atau dla`îf.

Lalu apa argumen mereka yang mebolehkan?

Argumen yang membolehkan justru dilandaskan pada hadis Ummi Waraqah yang lebih kuat keabsahan sanad, apalagi matannya. Hadis itu berbunyi,

“…Wakâna sallalLâh `alaihi wa sallam yazûruhâ fî baitihâ waja`ala lahâ mu’addzinan yuaddzinu lahâ wa-amara ‘an ta’umma ahla dârihâ.”

Artinya, nabi pernah berkunjung ke kediaman Ummi Waraqah, lalu menunjuk seseorang untuk azan, dan memerintahkan Ummi Waraqah untuk mengimami keluarganya. Di antara orang yang ada di kediaman Ummi Waraqah tersebut terdapat syaikhun kabîr wa ghulâmuhâ wajâriyatahâ atau seorang laki-laki lanjut usia dan seorang budak laki-laki dan perempuan.

Hadis ini lebih sahih dari pada hadis pertama tadi dari sisi sanad, apalagi matan. Untuk dapat dicek lebih lanjut, ini dapat ditemukan di kitab Mukhtashar Sunan Abî Dâ’ud.

Nah, berhadapan dengan hadis seperti ini, kita biasanya mereka-reka; mungkin saja penghuni rumah tersebut perempuan semua. Tapi saya kira, pernyataan di dalam hadis itu sudah sangat jelas, apalagi kalau kita lihat ungkapan zahirnya. Di situ jelas dikatakan bahwa, yang ikut salat terdiri dari orang lanjut usia (laki-laki), seorang anak laki-laki (ghulâm) dan perempuan (jâriyah).

Kang Husein, hadis Ummi Waraqah itu secara implisit memang membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam bagi laki-laki. Adakah contoh lain dalam praktik nabi atau para sahabat?

Secara umum memang tidak muncul contoh dari nabi dan para sahabat. Tapi perlu diingat bahwa dalam hadis tadi, Ummi Waraqah sedang berhadapan langsung dengan nabi. Bahkan, nabi sendiri yang memerintahkannya untuk mengimami keluarganya yang beranggotakan kaum laki-laki.

Saya kira, yang menarik dari hadis ini adalah kenyataan bahwa nabi justru membolehkan perempuan menjadi imam di hadapan makmum lak-laki tua dan seorang budak laki-laki. Saya kira, itulah poin yang ingin kita kemukakan.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

View Full Post

193 comments

