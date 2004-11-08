Kisah dari Arab Saudi

Seorang perempuan tua yang berjalan dengan bantuan kursi roda sedang bersitegang dengan petugas imigrasi. Pasalnya adalah, ia bepergian dengan tidak disertai oleh seorang “muhrim” resmi. Menurut peraturan pemeritah, seorang perempuan tak boleh melakukan perjalanan sendirian. Ia harus didampingi oleh seorang laki-laki yang masih ada hubungan kerabat yang dalam kosa kata fiqh disebut dengan sebagai “muhrim”.
“Tetapi, Tuan Petugas, bukankah saya telah didampingi anak saya,” kata perempuan itu sambil menunjuk kepada seorang remaja yang ada di sampingnya.
“Ya, betul. Tetapi dia bukan muhrim resmi yang tertera dalam dokumen Anda. Muhrim resmi Anda adalah anak yang lain, bukan anak yang ada di hadapan saya sekarang. Saya tak bisa mengizinkan Anda bepergian tanpa disertai muhrim resmi,” jawab si petugas.
Si anak mencoba membujuk agar ibunya diperkenankan pergi ke luar negeri, toh ia sudah didampingi anaknya sendiri. Tetapi si petugas tetap ngotot menolak, seraya menganjurkan agar menunda perjalanan itu sampai si muhrim resmi bisa menyertai. Si anak marah hebat, meneriaki petugas itu.
Kejadian ini berlangsung persis di muka si kolumnis perempuan tadi. Ia sendiri sedang berdiri persis di belakang perempuan tua yang “sial” tadi, dan mengamati peristiwa itu dengan perasaaan was-was pula.
Ia juga sedang melakukan perjalanan ke luar negeri. Khawatir ada dokumen yang kurang, ia melihat tasnya, mengecek apakah semua persyaratan sudah lengkap: paspor, surat izin dari muhrim untuk melakukan perjalanan. Di sampingnya, seorang laki-laki yang adalah saudaranya sendiri sedang bermain-main dengan HP-nya: si muhrim resmi.
Persyaratan sudah lengkap, tetapi ia toh masih merasa was-was, jangan-jangan si petugas sengaja mencari-cari alasan untuk mencegah perjalanannya.
Kisah semacam ini mungkin terasa aneh, janggal, dan tak masuk akal jika dibaca oleh kaum perempuan di Indonesia. Di negeri kita yang penduduk muslimnya jauh lebih banyak ketimbang Saudi Arabia, perempuan bisa menikmati perjalanan dengan bebas ke mana-mana, walaupun sendirian. Tanpa ada ketentuan harus didampingi oleh seorang muhrim. Hal serupa juga saya lihat di negeri-negeri Arab lain yang lebih “liberal” seperti Mesir, Jordania, Iraq, dan lain-lain.
Di Saudi Arabia, perkaranya lain. Di sana, perempuan tidak bisa bergerak bebas ke mana-mana. Larangan perjalanan tanpa muhrim ini bahkan berlaku juga buat seorang perempuan Saudi Arabia yang menjadi wakil resmi negeri itu di PBB, Thoraya Obaid.
Perempuan tidak boleh menyetir mobil sendiri, sehingga ratusan ribu sopir dari Asia mesti didatangkan ke negeri kelahiran Islam itu untuk “menyetiri” kaum perempuan. Perempuan juga tidak bisa check-in di hotel sendirian, tanpa disertai seorang muhrim.
Dalam bagian lain artikelnya, si kolumnis tadi melakukan kritik atas sejumlah praktik di negerinya yang sangat diskriminatif terhadap perempuan Dan sialnya, praktik-praktik itu dibenarkan atas nama tafsiran tertentu atas ajaran Islam. Seperti kita tahu, Saudi Arabia menganut suatu ideologi yang disebut wahabiyah yang memperkenalkan penafsiran yang kaku dan rigid atas Islam.
Si kolumnis tadi juga memprotes pemaksaan penggunaan cadar. Ia mengatakan bahwa tiga dari mazhab resmi dalam Islam tidak mewajibkan cadar. Kenapa pemerintah yang konon mengklaim melaksanakan syariat Islam tidak mempertimbangkan hal itu.
Setelah menunjukkan sejumlah praktek diskriminasi atas perempuan di negerinya, si kolumnis tadi membuat kesimpulan, “Our state has been organized by certain mentalities in order to preserve one thing: Male dominance.” (Negeri kita diatur menurut mentalitas tertentu hanya untuk mempertahankan satu hal: dominasi laki-laki).
Kolomnis itu bernama Mody Al-Khalaf. Kalau anda berniat untuk berkomunikasi dengannya, silahkan berkirim surat-e ke: [email protected] Saya terharu membaca kolom Mody ini. Di sana ada keberanian yang luar biasa untuk “bersuara lain”.
Di negeri yang, atas nama Islam, didominasi laki-laki seperti Saudi, suara perempuan adalah sesuatu yang langka. Saya tak yakin, apakah kolom itu bisa diterbitkan dalam versi Arab di koran-koran resmi di sana.
