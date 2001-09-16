Musdah Mulia: “Saya Keberatan Jika Jilbab Dipaksakan”

Akibatnya, Perda itu sangat diskriminatif terhadap kaum perempuan. “Perda yang lahir tidak sensitif terhadap aspirasi kaum perempuan,” tegas wanita berjilbab yang kini mengetuai Lembaga Kajian Agama dan Gender kepada Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal.
Jika tuntutan penerapan syariat Islam diterima, apa kira-kira implikasi langsung bagi kaum perempuan?
Yang pertama ingin saya tegaskan bahwa apapun hasil dari sebuah produk undang-undang, di daerah atau di manapun, pertanyaan yang harus diajukan adalah: apakah produk itu melibatkan kaum perempuan atau tidak? Dari sini, hasilnya nanti bisa dilihat, apakah hal itu membawa konsekwensi bagi kehidupan perempuan atau tidak.
Karena ternyata dari berbagai peraturan daerah (Perda) yang lahir tidak melibatkan perempuan, tidak disosialisasikan kepada masyarakat. Ketika berbicara masyarakat, kita harus tegas bahwa 50%-nya adalah perempuan. Sehingga beberapa Perda yang lahir itu tidak sensitif terhadap aspirasi atau kepentingan kaum perempuan.
Selama ini Anda melihat usulan-usulan yang diajukan di daerah itu melibatkan kaum perempuan?
Sayangnya tidak. Pemerintah daerah biasanya mengatakan: “itu kan sudah dibicarakan di lingkungan DPR.” Kalau kita melihat semua anggota DPR di berbagai propinsi maupun Tingkat II, perempuannya tidak sampai 2%. Bahkan di Aceh, perempuannya cuma satu. Jadi bagaimana mungkin aspirasi kaum perempuan bisa terwakili kalau anggota DPRD di wilayah itu hanya satu orang.
Adakah pasal-pasal dari Perda yang secara langsung merugikan kaum perempuan?
Pertama, misalnya undang-undang anti kemaksiatan. Nah, definisi kemaksiatan itu sendiri dijelaskan di sana adalah judi, perzinahan, prostitusi, dan sebagainya. Dalam definisi itu tidak ada kategori perkosaan, padahal ini sangat rentan, di mana-mana terjadi. Oleh karena itu saya kira Perda tersebut perlu diperluas lagi; apa yang dimaksud dengan kemaksiatan.
Kedua, kenapa Perda yang ada fokusnya mesti kepada perempuan? Misalnya untuk mencegah kemaksiatan, perempuan dilarang keluar malam, misalnya. Di beberapa daerah itu muncul, ada yang mulai jam 21.00–04.00, ada yang jam 22.00–04.00. persoalannya, mengapa kepada perempuan kalau mau mencegah kemaksiatan.
Bukankah pelaku kemaksiatan itu bukannya perempuan, kalau mau dibikin statistik mungkin lebih banyak laki-lakinya. Jadi menurut saya itu tidak adil. Dengan kata lain, Perda sangat bias perempuan.
Aspek lain yang krusial?
Tentang busana. Dalam beberapa Perda itu dikatakan bahwa perempuan harus menggunakan busana muslimah, yang dimaksud adalah jilbab. Saya tidak tahu dari mana asal usulnya itu dimunculkan.
Menurut Anda di mana titik krusialnya?
Krusialnya, saya kira saya setuju muslimah itu menggunakan jilbab. Tetapi kalau itu dipaksakan, saya kira itu tidak islami lagi, karena menurut saya semua hal yang dipaksakan bertentangan dengan esensi dari ajaran islam itu sendiri. Agama itu harus dijalankan dengan suka rela, jangan dipaksakan. Kalau sudah dibikin peraturan, berarti di sana ada pemaksaan.
Kalau kita kembali kepada dasar hukum negara kita, negara kita adalah negara hukum, bukan negara islam. Kalau memangnya itu akan ditegaskan bahwa harus berlaku syariat Islam, saya kira dasar hukum negara kita harus diperdebatkan lagi.
Kembali ke soal keluar malam. Apa yang tidak Anda setujui dalam hal ini?
Kalau untuk melindungi tak ada masalah. Tapi dalam perdebatan yang berlangsung, alasannya berbeda. Misalnya di Sumatera Barat ada yang mengatakan: “Pelarangan keluar malam bagi perempuan itu sebenarnya untuk mencegah terjadinya prostitusi.”
Nah saya katakan: Kalau prostitusi itu sebenarnya yang dicegah, dalam prakteknya, mereka itu tidak berkeliaran. Dan itu tidak hanya terjadi di malam hari, siang hari juga ada. Jadi nggak logis. Apalagi yang dilarang itu perempuan, padahal mestinya kan laki-laki.
Menurut saya untuk mengeliminir prostitusi dan sebagainya, selama ini pendekatan yang dipakai, yang dirazia atau diburu-buru selalu perempuan. Sekarang coba kita balik, yang dirazia itu laki-laki. Saya kira hasilnya akan menakjubkan. Saya kira itu penting sekali.
Jadi karena selama ini suara perempuan tidak didengar, maka suara mereka tidak masuk ke Perda?
Ya, pendekatan-pendekatan negara juga selama ini dalam menangani prostitusi sangat bias dan sangat diskriminatif; mengapa selalu ditujukan kepada perempuan. Padahal berkenaan dengan prostitusi itu ada sekian faktor yang melingkupi persoalan itu.
Tapi jangan dibilang bahwa saya ini pro kepada prostitusi, saya kira itu berbeda.Tetapi saya ingin katakan bahwa negara harus melihat sebuah realitas bahwa terjadinya prostitusi itu bukan hanya karena perempuan, tetapi ada banyak faktor; faktor ekonomi, faktor struktur, ada banyak hal yang melingkupi persoalan ini.
Karena itu, jika kita ingin mengeliminir prostitusi, mestinya bukan hanya kepada perempuannya saja, tetapi juga kepada pelanggannya, kepada sopir taxi yang mengantarkan, kepada pengusaha minuman, harus komprehensif. Harus akarnya yang dicabut. Tidak bisa kita memotong sebagian-sebagian seperti itu.
Bagaimana Anda melihat peran doktrin agama yang tersimpan dalam kitab-kitab klasik dalam hal ini?
Sekarang ini, pilihan kita yang mana; buku-buku klasik juga beragam pandangan. Tapi memang mayoritas pandangan dalam buku-buku klasik itu mendiskreditkan perempuan. Tapi saya ingin mengatakan bahwa ketika para ulama menafsirkan pandangan-pandangan yang berkaitan dengan perempuan, saya kira itu tidak sengaja untuk mendiskreditkan perempuan, tapi begitulah budaya dan latar belakang sosiohistoris saat itu.
Misalnya tentang perempuan harus menggunakan busana muslimah, itu dalam buku-buku klasik disebutkan bahwa perempuan memang harus seperti itu, karena kondisi saat itu sangat patriarki.
Yang kedua misalnya perempuan tidak boleh bergerak di wilayah publik, karena memang situasinya seperti itu. Jadi karena kondisinya seperti itu maka tidak dipertanyakan. Tapi ketika budaya masyarakat berubah dan mengalami proses yang sangat progresif, pandangan-pandangan seperti itu mestinya harus diubah.
Kembali ke soal syariat Islam, apakah ada jaiman kalau syariat diterapkan semua persoalan kita akan selesai?
Persoalannya adalah apa yang disebut dengan syariat islam? Ini harus didefiniskan dulu. Karena selama ini yang dimaksud dengan syariat islam adalah hukum-hukum fikih. Dan hukum-hukum fikih itu sangat interpretable, ada banyak pendapat.
Ketika kita bicara tentang syariat islam, ada dua hal; syariat islam dalam pengertian yang luas, atau dalam pengertian yang sempit. Kalau syariat islam dalam pengertian yang luas itu seperti yang tercantum dalam Alquran dan Sunnah Rasul.
Sementara syariat dalam pandangan sempit adalah pandangan-pandangan fikih, dan ini sepertinya, dalam perbincangan kita, seolah-olah mengarah kepada pandangan Islam yang sempit itu.
Jadi, interpretasi siapa yang harus dipegang?
Kalau banyak pandangan, semua pandangan itu bisa dipegang. Persoalannya, negara tidak bisa menentukan bahwa pandangan itu yang benar dan ini yang salah. Nah, berkaitan dengan pandangan itu, sebenarnya yang dimaksud pandangan di situ adalah interpretasi dari ajaran, interpretasi dari syariat. Berkaitan dengan interpretasi, tidak satupun orang bisa mengklaim bahwa pandangannya itu mutlak benar.
Kembali kepada persoalan jilbab. Anda sendiri pakai jilbab, tapi kenapa Anda keberatan?
Saya keberatan kalau jilbab itu dipaksakan kepada semua orang. Jadi berarti tidak ada kebebasan orang untuk memilih, karena di dalam Islam sendiri pandangan tentang jilbab itu ada banyak pendapat. Ada yang mengatakan bahwa jilbab itu seperti kerudung yang saya pakai, ada pandangan lain yang mengatakan bahwa jilbab itu harus menutup seluruhnya, hanya matanya saja yang tidak.
Ada yang mengatakan juga bahwa yang namanya busana muslim itu ya cukup semua bagian-bagian yang seharusnya tertutup. Kalau sudah pakai rok yang agak panjang sedikit di bawah lutut, itu sudah sesuai dengan ajaran islam, karena itu sudah dianggap bisa menutupi hal-hal yang bersifat prinsip.
Bisa beri gambaran sebetulnya apa sih pakaian islami itu?
Tidak ada kriteria yang pas, hanya prinsip-prinsip dasarnya saja: tidak menggoda, tidak membuat orang terganggu kalau kita lewat. Dan ini sangat interpretable. Oleh karena itu apakah negara mau memaksakan dengan satu pendapat fikih ini saja, satu jenis pakaian, saya kira itu tidak mungkin.
Bahkan saya baca di Perda Cianjur begini: Walikota Cianjur mengharuskan pegawainya menggunakan busana muslim, yang perempuan pakai jilbab dan yang laki-laki memakai baju koko. Komentar temen saya, “ya nanti beli bajunya di toko Pak Walikota.” Jadi lucu, ujung-ujungnya nanti duit.
Catatan terakhir saya, apapun Perda yang akan dikembangkan di setiap wilayah, sertakanlah perempuan untuk berbicara, sehingga partisipasi mereka terakomodasi dalam Perda-perda tersebut. Karena menurut saya esensi dari otonomi daerah adalah bagaimana melibatkan partisipasi masyarakat sebanyak mungkin. Dan ketika kita berbicara masyarakat, jangan lupa bahwa separuh di antaranya adalah perempuan.
