Nia Dinata: “Pendidikan Kritis Sangat Penting Bagi Perempuan”

IslamLib – Ada anggapan bahwa dekadensi moral bangsa terkait dengan urusan perempuan. Karena itu, demi menjaga moral bangsa yang disempitkan maknanya dalam persoalan susila, diperlukan pengaturan lebih ketat, terutama untuk perempuan. Bagaimana Nia Dinata, sineas muda Indonesia yang baru meluncurkan film Berbagi Suami mengulas anggapan itu? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis, (20/4) lalu.
Mbak Nia, bagaimana agama diperkenalkan pada Anda sejak kecil?
Saat berusia sekitar 2 tahun, saya ingat banget ibu saya mengajarkan surat al-Fatihah. Seterusnya ayat-ayat lain yang sampai sekarang masih saya hafal. Tapi saya tidak dibesarkan dalam lingkungan keluarga yang sangat fanatik. Tapi ibu selalu mengatakan, surah al-Fatihah sangat penting. Kalau mau ngapa-ngapain, kayaknya harus baca al-Fatihah dulu, dengan artinya.
Waktu 6 tahun, saya tinggal di Arab Saudi bersama keluarga, mengikuti tugas orangtua. Di situ kita umrah tiap Jum’at. Dari Jedah, kita naik mobil ke Mekkah. Setiap tahun, ada saja keluarga yang datang untuk haji, mumpung ada rumah. Itu semua bagian dari kehidupan saya.
Tapi dalam soal agama, saya tak pernah dicecarbahwa ajaran ini penting, berdosa kalau tak dilakukan atau nggak boleh ditinggalkan. Semuanya diintrodusir saja. Jadi proses sosialisasi keagamaannya berlangsung natural, sembari memberi pilihan-pilihan.
Masih ingat nilai-nilai keagamaan yang selalu ditekankan keluarga?
Waktu kecil, saya nggak banyak tahu bahwa yang diajarkan itu nilai-nilai agama. Tapi ketika beranjak remaja dan banyak membaca, saya baru sadar itu ada dalam Islam. Waktu umur 6 tahun dan pertama kali ke padang Arafah, saya sangat kritis atas banyak hal.
Saya kadang bertanya, “Idih, kok orang itu kecil sekali, dan yang itu besar?!” Saya suka diketawain tante-tante. Tapi pulangnya, saya diajak ngomong, sembari diterangkan bahwa banyak sekali ragam manusia dengan bentuk-bentuk yang beda-beda, dan kita tak boleh membeda-bedakannya.
Ketika masih kecil, saya memang takut melihat orang-orang Afrika yang segede gaban, atau perempuan-perempuan yang mengenakan kerudung tinggi-tinggi bersembahyang di sampingku dengan cara yang agak beda. Sebab, pas tahiyyat, telunjuknya goyang-goyang. Untuk anak kecil, otomatis dia nanya, kenapa mereka berbeda? Jadi di situ saya tahu bahwa manusia itu terdiri dari berbagai macam bentuk dan warna, tapi saya tak boleh membeda-bedakannya. Banyak ragam saling menghargai. Etikanya harus begitu.
Apakah saat itu Anda sudah bisa merasakan perbedaan iklim keberagaman di Arab Saudi dengan di Indonesia?
Ada sekali. Sebagai anak umur 6 tahun, kalau sore-sore saya biasa bersepeda pakai celana pendek di kompleks rumah Jakarta dengan anak-anak tetangga. Di sana, saya sempat mau melakukan itu, terutama minggu-minggu pertama. Tapi saya diomongin orangtua bahwa kalau mau naik sepeda, sebaiknya pakai celana panjang, kaos kaki dan sepatu, dan baju kaos tangan panjang serta selendang yang dikrudungin demi menutup aurat. Terus saya langsung nanya, kenapa?
Sebetulnya, sejak menginjakkan kaki di airport Jakarta, saya sudah dikasih tahu bahwa di Arab Saudi auratnya tertutup semua, apalagi perempuan. Mereka pakai abaya hitam yang kelihatan hanya mata saja. Saya tahu itu, tapi saya kan bukan orang Arab?! Saya bilang, kenapa saya juga harus begitu?
Saat itu saya masih keukeuh dan keras kepala, hingga suatu hari ada kejadian menimpa seorang Filipina. Dia belanja di pasar dengan mengenakan baju panjang tunik setengah betis dengan sandal terbuka tanpa kaos kaki, dan tidak juga pakai celana panjang dalaman.
Karena baru datang dan belum beradaptasi, tiba-tiba ada polisi yang langsung memecut kakinya. Itu menjadi isu cukup heboh di kompleks kita. Dari situ kita dikasih tahu bahwa keadaannya memang seperti itu. Jadi kalau mau keluar rumah dan kejadian serupa tak ingin terjadi pada, kita harus coba menghormati kultur mereka.
Tapi saya ingat, orangtua saya pernah mengatakan, yang diajarkan itu bukan Islam, tapi kultur Arab Saudi. Saya tidak tahu apakah itu salah, tapi mereka memang sudah sangat liberal. Beliau memberitahu saya begitu.
Anda jadi sadar ada banyak varian dalam praktik Islam di banyak tempat; mulai yang natural sampai yang sangat formalistis, ya?
Ya. Tapi saya juga tidak dijelaskan begitu. Saya banyak berdiskusi dengan teman-teman sesama anak kecil ketika orang tua kita ngumpul weekend. Akhirnya suka dibahas juga, bahwa semua itu tidak terjadi begitu. Ada unsur tradisi dan kebudayaan yang dirasa harus diamankan lewat semacam revolusi yang pada akhirnya menyuruh perempuan memakai pakaian lebih tertutup.
Dari nguping-nguping, saya bersyukur hidup di Indonesia yang kebudayaannya sangat beragam. Kita terdiri dari berbagai suku dan kebudayaan yang sangat kaya dan sophisticated. Artinya, kalau orang Jawa atau Sunda memakai kebaya ketat atau dodot, itu tak perlu diangap men-trigger berahi. Itu dilihat saja dari segi budaya; bahwa itu memang cocok dipakai di Indonesia.
