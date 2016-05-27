Politik Seks di Indonesia

Ketika negara menyatakan bahwa perkosaan anak merupakan kejahatan yang harus diselesaikan dengan hukuman kebiri ( Mensos Khofifah), “ tembak saja” (KPPPA Yohana) ; sementara cara melihat akar masalahnya “(anak) perempuan jangan jalan sendirian” ( Bupati Rejang Lebong) dan “berantas minuman keras, narkoba dan pornografi ( KPAI- Ni’am), dan akhirnya lahir PERPPU “Kekerasan Seksual terhdap Anak” berupa hukuman berat, seumur hidup sampai hukuman mati, ditambah hukuman tambahan seperti pemasangan chip dan kebiri, sesungguhnya kita sungguh-sungguh berada dalam darurat kekerasan terhadap perempuan.
Dikatakan darurat karena praktis negara tak benar-benar hadir karena absennya pemahaman negara soal cara kerja kekerasan berbasis prasangka gender, etnisitas, suku, ras, agama, aliran politik yang manifestasinya bisa berupa kekerasan dan kejahatan seksual.
Tulisan pengantar ini membahas soal bagaimana kekerasan seksual seharusnya diletakkan dalam lanskap politik dan persepsi ketubuhan yang meletakkan hubungan-hubungan kuasa dan relasi sosial yang timpang antara (para) pelaku/komunitas/negara dan korban yang senantiasa terjadi di medan konflik- apapun bentuknya konflik itu.
Pendekatan negara sebagaimana diusulkan para menteri, pimpinan daerah dan kelembagaan non-negara seperti KPAI, memang poluler. Tapi itu sungguh jauh dari inti persoalan, apatah lagi penyelesaiannya.
Ketika perempuan dalam ancaman kekerasan seksual di ruang publik, dan hukum/negara tidak hadir menjalankan perannya untuk memberi perlindungan berdasarkan hak untuk bebas dari segala ancaman, jangan salahkan jika yang mengambil kesempatan adalah para pedagang asongan surga: “perempuan balik ke rumah, tutup tubuh kalian”.
Gagasan itu seolah menjadi penyelamat yang nyata, konkrit, mudah dicerna, meskipun sesat. Pandangan Wahabi berbau Taliban serupa itu bisa muncul subur bukan karena mereka aktif dan agresif tapi karena kita membiarkannya mereka masuk dengan mengabaikan pemenuhan hak paling dasar= rasa aman !” ( LM, FB, 9 Mai 2016)
Ancaman kekerasan dan kejahatan seksual yang menyebabkan hilangnya rasa aman di negara merdeka, bagi saya merupakan suatu penanda bahwa negara lengah dalam melihat arena-arena konflik, baik konflik di ruang publik maupun di lingkup keluarga yang menjadi landasan terjadinya kekerasan seksual.
Sebab kejahatan seksual, sebagaimana terekam dalam pengalaman sejarah moderen, merupakan manifestasi dari situasi konflik yang terkait dengan rasa ketidakadilan menahun dan menyejarah dan sama sekali bukan semata-mata penyaluran hasrat biologis seksual.
Kekerasan seksual, dalam sejarah konflik merupakan “the last resort” dari ekspresi kekalahan dalam konflik yang kehilangan kepercayaan kepada hukum, namun tak sanggup mengatasinya secara kesatria melainkan dengan cara-cara pengecut.
Ada dua hal yang diurai dalam makalah ini: dua aliran besar dalam isu seks dan seksualitas dan problem maskulinitas dalam budaya patriarki, dan penghukuman kepada pelaku kejahatan seksual sebagai manifestasi dari dua pandangan itu.
Konflik Politik Ketubuhan: Essensialism vs Social contruction.
Hukum kebiri menunjukkan sesat pikir paling fundamental dalam melihat isu kejahatan seksual yang seolah-olah urusan penis ngaceng. Dodol betul”.. (LM, FB 14 Mei 2016)
Reaksi saya di FB ini atas gagasan pemberian hukuman kebiri bagi pelaku kejahatan seksual. Nyatanya hukuman itu yang dipilih dan disetujui Jokowi dan telah ditandatangani sebagai Perppu, merupakan bukti keseriusan dan kemarahan negara atas praktik kejahatan kelamin ini.
Saya kira terlalu kejam untuk menyatakan bahwa PERPPU ini menunjukkan pemerintah dihinggapi penyakit tidak percaya diri pada hukum yang ada, apalagi kalau sekedar untuk pencitraan. Hal yang menghawatirkan adalah jika negara benar-benar percaya bahwa pendekatan itu sebagai cara pandang dalam melihat isu ketubuhan dan seksualitas rakyatnya dan memaknai kekerasan seksual.
Dalam membincang isu seksualitas kita berhadapan dengan dua teori besar: teori esensialisme (essensialism) yang berpendapat asal usul persoalan seks terletak pada kromosom, biological, fisikal yang berhadapan secara diametral dengan teori social construction bahwa (aktivitas) seks manusia, berbeda dari binatang, merupakan konstruksi sosial (pikiran, cara pandang, prilaku relasional) manusia dan membentuk konsep “seksualitas” yaitu aktivitas yang berangkat dari cara berpikir, nilai-nilai, cara pandang serta bagaimana manusia- lelaki dan perempuan diharapkan untuk bertingkah laku secara seksual.
Dalam kata lain seks (biologis) manusia membentuk seksualitas yang merupakan konstruk kebudyaan, pemikiran, agama, politik dan konstruksi sosial tentang aktivitas seksual. Dua teori besar ini memiliki konsekuensi yang berbeda dan bahkan bertolak belakang dalam melihat soal kekerasan seksual.
Teori pertama, esensialisme meyakini bahwa (kejahatan) seksual bersumber dari bawaan kelamin (akibat kromosom, bentuk fisik, gen) yang merupakan bawaan dari lahir (given).
Pendeknya, lelaki melakukan kekerasan seksual akibat (maaf) “anu”nya memang bawaanya “ngaceng”; sebaliknya perempuan diperkosa karena dari sananya “anu”nya berlubang (maaf!) Pandangan esensialis ini praktis dianut kelompok agama yang semua hukum fikihnya berbasis tubuh/kelamin.
Perilaku seks dalam pendekatan pertama digerakkan oleh libido yang juga given dan sudah ada dalam tubuh manusia. Libido yang kuat/besar konon dimiliki oleh sang pemilik kromosom XY alias lelaki. Sebaliknya pada perempuan libido itu (seharusnya) kecil, tak berhasrat pada seks kecuali terjadi penyimpangan, misalnya, tidak bersunat, atau ada penyimpangan kromosom.
Pandangan serupa ini juga berpengaruh pada cara mereka melihat identitas seksual serta orientasi seksual seseorang yang juga dianggap given. Identitas seks lelaki dan perempuan dalam pandangan esensialis adalah bawaan orok dan dengan begitu orientasinya harus juga ajek.
Dalam pandangan kaum esensialis, orientasi seks yang given adalah heteroseksual dan secara sosial seharusnya membentuk heteronormativitas sebagai patokan nilai dan norma. Ketika seseorang ternyata tak berorientasi seperti yang “seharusnya” (hetero), kelompok esensilais ini akan menghukumnya sebagai penyimpangan dari yang seharusnya atau menyandang abnormalitas.
Orang –orang yang masih punya hati dalam kelompok ini akan menawarkan terapi hormon untuk membentuk keseimbangan hormon yang seharusnya agar orientasi seksnya kembali “normal”.
Teori ini dianut banyak kalangan, tak terkecuali para aktivis advokasi hak-hak kaum homoseksual. termasuk keluarganya yang menganggap bahwa ke-homo-an itu bukanlah “salah” mereka melainkan bawaan orok.
Dalam pandangan esensialis, kromosom XY, bentuk penis, ketubuhan lelaki secara alamiah membentuk “kelelakian” lelaki. Agar kelelakian itu digunakan secara benar, dibutuhkan panduan hidup, agama, untuk mengajari tata cara kelelakian itu tegak dengan benar, bekerja dengan benar, dan diam secara benar.
Sebagai konsekuensi lanjutan dari cara berpikir itu, maka manakala terjadi tindakan perkosaan, itu sebetulnya merupakan manifestasi dari penyimpangan bekerjanya kelamin namun dianggap sebagai bawaan orok yang bersifat alamiah dan wajar.
Di sini muncul paradoks, kekerasan seksual dianggap kejahatan, namun di lain pihak itu dianggap tindakan wajar sebagai bawaan lahir yang kodrati. Dan ketika terjadi penyimpangan di mana lelaki mengumbar kejantaan dalam bentuk kejahatan seksual maka solusinya adalah dengan menjinakkan dan menghukum mati kemampuan kromosom dan penis itu. Dari sanalah datangnya cara pandang hukuman kebiri itu.
Dalam waktu yang bersamaan muncul gagasan bahwa maskulinitas/agresifitas ketubuhan lelaki diyakini bersifat alamiah/bawaan orok, maka cara untuk menghindarinya adalah dengan meminta perempuan sendiri yang harus membatasi diri dari tingkah laku yang mengundang hasrat seksual kejantanan lelaki.
