Siapa Membunuh Ruyati?

IslamLib – Ruyati dipancung di Arab Saudi. Semua kita mengutuk pemancungan itu. Perempuan miskin itu didakwa bersalah karena membunuh majikannya. Ia tak punya pilihan lain. Sang majikan hendak memperkosanya.
Tanpa mempertimbangkan latar belakang pembunuhan, pemerintah Arab Saudi tetap memerlakukan hukuman pritimif kepada Ruyati. Qishash. Mata dibalas mata. Telinga dibalas telinga. Tak ada pengecualian.
Sudah sangat lama para tenaga kerja wanita (TKW) kita menghadapi derita di luar negeri. Mereka diperlakukan layaknya budak. Tak jarang kita mendengar para TKW itu tidak menerima upah berbulan-bulan.
Sebagai gantinya, mereka dikasari dan diintimidasi. Mereka yang memang berpendidikan rendah dan tidak punya cukup keberanian itu akhirnya semakin tunduk dan takut.
Saudara, perlakuan semena-mena terhadap para pekerja rumah tangga itu tidak hanya terjadi di luar negeri. Di sini, di dalam negeri, di sekitar kita, perlakuan yang sama terjadi.
Fakta bahwa semakin banyak perempuan berpendidikan rendah ingin mengadu nasib ke luar negeri adalah bukti bahwa di dalam negeri nasib mereka demikian tidak pasti.
Semua itu terjadi karena masih begitu kuatnya budaya diskriminasi dan perendahan terhadap kerja-kerja domestik rumah tangga. Memasak, mencuci, menyapu, mengepel dan mengasuh anak dianggap sebagai tugas yang sudah ditentukan kepada perempuan sejak zaman azali.
Pekerjaan-pekerjaan itu dianggap sudah menjadi bagian tak terpisahkan dari eksistensi seorang perempuan. Kental anggapan bahwa digaji atau tidak, perempuan memang harus mencuci, memasak, menyapu, dan mengasuh anak.
Gaji yang paling rendah sekalipun sudah dianggap lebih dari cukup untuk perempuan yang bekerja pada lingkungan domestik.
Diskriminasi yang demikian berat ini memaksa perempuan-perempuan Indonesia berpendidikan rendah bermimpi bekerja di luar negeri. Barangkali pekerjaan mereka sama, tapi setidaknya mereka bekerja di luar negeri. Barangkali pekerjaan mereka sama, tapi setidaknya mereka dijanji gaji yang lebih tinggi.
Barangkali pekerjaan mereka sama, tapi setidaknya mereka memiliki status sosial di masyarakat kampung halamannya. Tenaga kerja wanita di luar negeri. Setidaknya mereka tidak disebut pembantu, peran pelengkap penderita dalam tayangan-tayangan sinetron.
Lalu, masihkah kita akan bertanya tentang siapa membunuh Ruyati? Diskriminasi terhadap kerja-kerja domestiklah yang membunuh Ruyati. Pelecehan dalam sinetron-sinetronlah yang membunuh Ruyati.
Pelecehan-pelecehan terhadap pekerjaan rumah tanggalah yang membunuh Ruyati. Ruyati bisa siapa saja. Pembunuhnya bisa siapa saja. Kitakah?
