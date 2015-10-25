Tanah dan Tubuh Perempuan

IslamLib – “Gue enggak percaya kalau kita berasal dari tanah, gue kan berasal dari sperma. Mungkin iya, gue mati jadi tanah.” Perkataan ini keluar dari mulut teman saya ketika kami sedang berbincang-bincang tentang kekuasaan Ilahi.
Sebagai bangsa Indonesia yang dipayungi Pancasila, kami tentunya bertuhan dan (harus) beragama, agama kami adalah agama mayoritas penduduk Indonesia yaitu Islam.
Agama Islam sendiri memiliki tiga sumber hukum Islam sebagai pedoman sehari-hari kita bertindak yaitu Alquran, Hadis, dan Ijtihad. Merujuk pada sumber pertama yaitu Alquran tentang penciptaan manusia, esai kali ini akan membahas tanah sebagai tempat manusia berasal, hidup dan mati.
Budaya patriarki menonjolkan penciptaan manusia yang sibuk berdebat tentang penafsiran literal terhadap air mani sebagai awal penciptaan manusia, bukan kepada tanah. Dan ayat yang dirujuk adalah surat Al Mu’minun Ayat 12-16 berisi:
Dan sesungguhnya Kami telah menciptakan manusia dari suatu saripati (berasal) dari tanah. Kemudian Kami jadikan nuftah dalam tempat yang kokoh (rahim). Kemudian air mani itu Kami jadikan segumpal darah, lalu segumpal darah itu Kami jadikan segumpal daging, dan segumpal daging itu Kami jadikan tulang belulang, lalu tulang belulang itu Kami bungkus dengan daging. Kemudian Kami jadikan dia makhluk yang (berbentuk) lain. Maka Mahasucilah Allah, Pencipta Yang Paling Baik. Kemudian, sesudah itu, sesungguhnya kamu sekalian benar-benar akan mati. Kemudian, sesungguhnya kamu sekalian akan dibangkitkan (dari kuburmu) di hari kiamat. [Al Mu’minun: 12 – 16]
Kebanyakan Tafsir akan merujuk pada penciptaan manusia secara aktif dari air mani (sperma) menyampingkan tahapan pertama bahwa manusia berasal dari saripati tanah. Memang lebih mudah bagi kita untuk memaknai penciptaan manusia yang berasal dari air mani karena pernyataan tersebut muncul secara harafiah.
Silakan lihat di buku-buku agama pelajaran SD-SMP-SMA, semua menjelaskan bahwa Alquran secara nyata menjabarkan penciptaan manusia oleh air mani. Hanya sedikit saja yang menyinggung tanah dalam penciptaan manusia.
Sehari-hari kita menjejak bumi, tanah, dunia. Kita tidak pernah jauh dari tanah. Apapun yang kita makan semuanya berasal dari tanah. Air yang kita minum, pada labelnya terpampang jelas “Sumber mata air pegunungan”.
Sapi dan kambing yang dikurbankan kemarin, sehari-harinya menyantap rumput yang tumbuh di atas tanah. Bahkan beras yang kita makan setiap hari, tumbuh di atas tanah. Kita tidak bisa hidup tanpa tanah. Kita memang tergantung dengan tanah.
Dalam studi ekofeminisme, tanah merupakan representasi dari tubuh perempuan. Karena merujuk pada ayat tersebut, tanah adalah segalanya. Tanah adalah tempat darimana kita berasal. Tanah adalah rahim, tanah adalah tubuh perempuan.
Kata Dunia yang kita kenal sekarang pun berasal dari serapan bahasa Turki yaitu Dunya. Dunya adalah nama dari perempuan cantik. Mengapa perempuan? Karena tubuh perempuan bukan saja lambang kesuburan tapi perempuan adalah kesuburan itu sendiri.
Betapa terpananya orang-orang dari jazirah Arab melihat keindahan alam Indonesia di mana sungai-sungai mengalir jernih, bukit hijau terhampar. Indonesia adalah citra surga yang kitab suci ceritakan.
Maka apa lagi yang hendak kita sangsikan dari krusialnya tanah dalam hidup kita?
Mungkin kita harus merevisi buku-buku pendidikan agama Islam di sekolah-sekolah untuk kembali memahami dan mengajarkan pemahaman akan posisi perempuan dan status tubuh perempuan yang justru paling berperan dalam proses penciptaan manusia.
Bahwa tubuh perempuan adalah sebuah berkah kesuburan, bukan aib. Jadi tidak perlulah ditutup-tutupi.
Masih hangat dalam benak saya puisi “Di Negeri Tujuh Ribu Rok” karya Zubaidah Djohar. Selama ini kita menganggap posisi perempuan sebagai subordinat, pelengkap tulang rusuk.
Sedangkan pada kenyataannya kamu tidak bisa hidup tanpa perempuan, tanpa tubuhnya. Tanpanya bahkan kamu tidak bisa lahir ke dunia ataupun bertahan di sana. Dan tanpa tubuh perempuan, (D)unia tidak ada.[]
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to produce a
superb article but what can I say I procrastinate a lot and
never seem to get nearly anything done.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
F*ckin’ awesome issues here. I’m very glad to peer your article. Thanks a lot and i’m looking ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I’m not certain the place you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or working out more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.
I am pleased that I noticed this web blog, precisely the right information that I was looking for! .
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for another informative site. Where else may just I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal approach? I have a venture that I’m just now running on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and coverage! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve you guys to my blogroll.
F*ckin’ remarkable issues here. I am very happy to peer your article. Thank you so much and i’m having a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article.
Many thanks for supplying these details.
I truly enjoy studying on this site, it contains superb posts. “A short saying oft contains much wisdom.” by Sophocles.
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be really one thing that I feel I’d by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and very wide for me. I’m looking forward to your next publish, I will try to get the hold of it!
Very well written information. It will be beneficial to everyone who usess it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips for inexperienced blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
Keep working ,impressive job!
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for putting up. “Fear not for the future, weep not for the past.” by Percy Bysshe Shelley.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your site and in depth
information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a
while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
Fantastic read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS
feeds to my Google account.
What i don’t realize is in fact how you’re now not actually a lot more smartly-appreciated than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You already know thus significantly in relation to this subject, made me personally consider it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated except it?¦s something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time deal with it up!
Great site. Lots of helpful information here. I?¦m sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your sweat!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.
I am glad to be one of the visitants on this outstanding site (:, thanks for posting.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! “Fear not that thy life shall come to an end, but rather fear that it shall never have a beginning.” by John Henry Cardinal Newman.
Magnificent web site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your sweat!
I love the efforts you have put in this, thankyou for all the great posts.
It is in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I have been browsing on-line more than three hours as of late, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the internet can be much more helpful than ever before.
You have remarked very interesting details! ps nice site.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “We know what happens to people who stay in the middle of the road. They get run over.” by Ambrose Gwinett Bierce.
Outstanding post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Bless you!
Thanks for another informative web site. Where else could I get that kind of information written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some fantastic points, I also conceive this s a very fantastic website.
Very good written information. It will be helpful to anybody who usess it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to offer one thing back and aid others such as you aided me.
Good information. Lucky me I found your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve saved as a favorite for later!
I always emailed this web site post page
to all my contacts, as if like to read it after that my links will too.
Some really tremendous work on behalf of the owner of this site, utterly outstanding articles.